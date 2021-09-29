Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Normal OTC trading in Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ) ended on September 27 because under amended SEC rules market makers can no longer make a market in the stock, but the Ch.11 bankruptcy case itself continues after almost three years. Sears is short about $81 million cash from being able to exit bankruptcy and it still is unclear when, if ever, their already confirmed reorganization plan will become effective. Legal and other professional fees continue to eat up most of their limited cash.

Trading in Sears Holdings

The amended SEC 15c2-11 rule became effective on September 28 that no longer allows market makers to make markets in securities that do not file public financial information. So no more trading in Sears Holding stock via market makers. Private stock trades in the unregulated Grey Market are still allowed, but trading volume is expected to be very low and many brokerage firms will not accept orders. SHLDQ share prices on account statements may just show N.A.-not available - at some point in the future. The shares have not been cancelled yet, but they will be cancelled on the reorganizations plan effective date (docket 4476). The SEC, however, did issue a No Action Letter for fixed-income securities on September 24. This allows trading for fixed-income trading, including for Sears notes, to continue until January 3, 2022.

The SEC is trying to curb irrational/manipulated trading in certain non-reporting securities. A perfect example of this irrational trading occurred with Sears' stock on September 3, when over 20 million SHLDQ shares traded. The stock price soared in percentage terms from a low of $0.165 on September 2 to a high of $0.6899 on September 3 on no news-nothing filed with the bankruptcy court.

There also was very unusual trading in SHLDQ stock from the end of July until the end of August. From July 27, just after the latest status report (docket 9680) was filed with the court until August 25, 26.277 million SHLDQ shares were traded - an average of 1.19 million per day. This compares to an average of only 164,283 per day for the rest of July. Thirty-two 100k+ share blocks were traded, mostly on down ticks, (including one for 670,000 shares) compared to only three 100k+ blocks for the rest of July.

I think this massive selling was from Eddie Lampert/ESL because I think it is very unlikely other investors owned such a large amount of stock. According to the purchase and sale agreement, Lampert was restricted from selling his stock to preserve the net operating losses-NOLs. It is extremely unlikely that Sears Holdings would waste additional legal expenses to file an object, along with a plea for a remedy. Sears Holdings Corp. currently has no real interest in protecting NOLs. Only Lampert/ESL/Transformco have any real interest in protecting NOLs.

I wonder if Lampert tried and failed to get an IRS Private Letter Ruling regarding transferring/usage of NOLs based on certain potential capital restructurings. To get at least a modest amount from his holdings before new trading restrictions he, therefore, may have decided to sell some. Because Sears Holdings Corp. is a "non-reporting" company, it does not seem that any SEC filings regarding these sales are required, in my opinion. In addition, the amount of the sales do not seem to indicate that there was an actual "change in control". He still is controlling shareholder.

Still Too Broke To Exit Ch.11 Bankruptcy

Sears is still short about $81 million cash in order to exit bankruptcy based on the projections contained in their latest status report. So far, trade claim holders have received cash payments of just 37% of their claims from three payment installments. The only way Sears can exit bankruptcy and have their plan declared effective is if they get significant amount of cash from their lawsuit Case No. 18-23538 against Eddie Lampert, ESL, and others to pay the remaining claims. This could take years - if ever. The parties are still fighting over discovery issues and are a long way from any actual trial starting. I would expect the looser to appeal, which could take a few more years.

July 31, 2021 Estimates

Source: Status Report docket 9680

Post Plan Confirmation Sources of Funds

Source: Status Report docket 9680

Post Plan Confirmation Use of Funds

Source: Status Report docket 9680

The figure that really stands out is the difference between the original $9 million budgeted professional fees and the estimate of $48.3 million on 4/10/21. I would expect that the actual total will eventually increase to a much higher number before the case is finally resolved.

The reality is that their Ch.11 reorganization plan may never become effective and Sears Holdings will just have to exit bankruptcy by filing a motion to dismiss the original filing after paying as many of their claims with the remaining cash. This case could continue for years. Retailer Circuit City was in bankruptcy for 13 years, for example.

Appeal By Second Lien Noteholders

Lampert/ESL and Wilmington Trust, trustee for the 6.625%'18 2lien notes, are appealing bankruptcy Judge Drain's decision that the "Second-Lien Holders’ claims pursuant to section 507b of the Bankruptcy Code is determined to be $0.00" (docket 4740).

The Second Circuit Court ruled against Lampert/ESL in their original appeal (text of decision) in September 2020. Lampert/ESL went back into court and that appeal was heard by the 2nd Federal Circuit Court of Appeals on September 24, 2021. (Audio recording - click on "2021" and then click on Sears Holdings on the right side).

During the appeal hearing, some judges mentioned potential various errors that Judge Drain may have made. The reality is remanding the case back to the bankruptcy court may not change Judge Drain's value of collateral. The methodology may change, but not $0.00.

2lien noteholders need to decide to sell/buy/hold prior to the January 3 fixed income trading restrictions because I do not think a decision will be handed down by the court before then.

Store Closings

During various hearings in early 2019, bankruptcy Judge Drain discussed the importance of saving jobs. When he approved the asset sale (docket 2507) to Lampert/ESL there were about 425 stores and 45,000 employees. There have been no recent releases from Transformco about the current number of Sears and Kmart stores still open, but it looks like there are just 34 stores still opened.

Conclusion

One of the biggest lessons for many investors from this Ch.11 bankruptcy case is the importance of the bankruptcy judge. An investment, such as 2lien notes, may appear to be a profitable buy in bankruptcy, but a desktop valuation ignores the specific judge. I warned SA readers about what I considered irrational/unexpected decisions and policies of Judge Drain. Many dismissed my warning. (Remember this is the judge that walked out of the courtroom before the end of the confirmation hearing.)

A second lesson is actually going to court to monitor the case. Investors should not expect another party will protect their interest in court by voicing objections during hearings. You, as a person with standing, may have to assert your case in court. This worked for some Breitburn Energy Partners investors who were able to get a better recovery for their note claims in court.