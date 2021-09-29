chinaface/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I have discussed a wide variety of transportation stocks in the past. Including railroads, trucking companies, warehousing, and others. In this article, I will discuss one of the smallest companies in the industry, U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX). The company has a $450 million market cap and a relatively large footprint in the United States with a focus on long-haul transportation. In light of current economic developments, it's not only interesting to see how USX is doing, but also important to get some commentary on ongoing issues like trucking labor shortages. So, without further ado, let's dive into it.

High Growth Potential, But Still Small & Vulnerable

The U.S. Xpress Enterprises company - hereafter referred to as "USX" dates back to 1986 when the company began with just 48 trucks. The company is one of America's largest trucking companies with a large footprint in North America. Most of the company's terminals are located on the East side of the United States (see map below). The company was one of the first users of fully integrated satellite communication and uses technology to get ahead in a very tough industry. According to the company, it's the fastest trucking company to reach $1.0 billion in annual revenue. During this process, the company has grown 48 trucks into 6,100 trucks and more than 12,600 trailers. Source: USX 2021 Investor Presentation

Needless to say, the company has survived all major recessions since the 1980s, which is a good sign as trucking is extremely competitive.

Trucking comes with high operating costs. Trucks are expensive and require regular, expensive, maintenance as well as fuel, oil, and more. Additionally, every truck needs a driver, and trucks are very limited when it comes to increasing payload - unlike trains. As a result, trucking companies - in general - are operating very close to breakeven as the company's operating ratio shows (my apologies for the poor quality of the numbers). An operating ratio is basically the percentage of sales it costs to operate the business. Basically 1 minus the operating margin. As the graph below shows, the company is operating close to 98% in the first two quarters of this year. That's OK as a lot of non-listed peers are unable to turn an operating profit in the current environment.

Source: USX 2021 Investor Presentation

In this case, the company has three business segments. Its largest is over-the-road transportation accounting for 46% of total sales. This includes full-trailer transportation for a single customer from origin to destination. This usually takes one or two drivers. Its second-largest segment is dedicated, which accounts for 36% of total sales. This includes contractually assigned equipment, drivers, and on-site personnel to address customers' needs for committed capacity and service levels. This often involves multi-year contracts with guaranteed volumes and pricing. Brokerage accounts for 14% of total sales and covers non-asset-based freight brokerage services through which loads are contracted to third-party carriers.

In this case, the company has 41% retail exposure, 20% food & beverages, 11% e-commerce, and 7% manufacturing - the remaining segments are very fragmented. Its largest customers include Walmart (WMT), FedEx (FDX), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Home Depot (HD), Target (TGT), Procter & Gamble (PG), Kroger (KR), and Dollar General (DG). Its top 25 customers account for 74% of total revenue, which makes the company a unique player in a fragmented industry. This also comes with risks in case larger customers decide to switch to competitors or start their own transportation service - which is very unlikely.

Needless to say, the company is doing the right thing to survive. The company is working on frictionless orders, which includes eliminating manual touchpoints, simplifying operating systems, improving driver experiences, and reducing driver turnover. The ongoing driver shortage is a huge issue and one of the reasons why the retail supply chain in the United States (and in other regions) is in trouble. This Wall Street Journal article hits the nail on the head.

USX was, and still isn't immune to these problems as its 2Q21 results show.

While average revenue per tractor per week increased year-over-year in the second quarter, total revenue in the division decreased because of the fewer seated tractors due to the tight driver market. - USX 2Q21 Earnings

Additionally, the company is working on something called "Variant", which is an app-based driver experience, which levers the benefits from frictionless ordering and automation of many legacy processes that used to be, and still are, manually done. The company focuses on converting trucks with lower utilization and high turnover by using digital platforms and artificial intelligence. This started in 4Q19 and covers more than 1,160 trucks. The results are good as the company achieved 21% higher miles/week and a 51% lower driver turnover compared to its legacy system.

At the end of this year, Variant could cover 1,500 trucks. If that's the case, Variant could generate a quarter of the company's truckload revenues - this includes dedicated services. This matters because the company believes that between 1,500 and 2,500 trucks the fixed costs per mile fall below historical levels. In other words, that's where these investments will start to pay off.

The graph below shows the company's expected results. As one can see, EBITDA is expected to pick up in 2022 when supply chain issues are expected to ease somewhat. Nonetheless, even in weaker years, the company reported positive free cash flow, which resulted in steady net debt - instead of rising leverage. This will allow the company to lower net debt to just 2.0x expected EBITDA in 2022. Bear in mind that USX does not pay a dividend, which means all of its FCF can be used for investments in its business.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

With that said, the company is trading at cheap multiples.

Valuation

The company has a $450 million market cap, $400 million in expected net debt next year, and just $1.5 million in minority interest, so I will ignore that. This gives us an enterprise value of $850 million. That's 4.3x next year's expected EBITDA and 5.7x this year's expected EBITDA. This is a cheap valuation as investors aren't willing to take the risks of buying stocks that are prone to inflation and the ongoing driver shortages.

This makes sense as stocks of smaller trucking companies are extremely volatile. Between its IPO and the 2020 lows, the stock fell roughly 80%.

Data by YCharts

With that said, I believe the stock could easily trade at $12. The problem is that it will take some time until the stock reaches a 'fair' valuation. On top of that, there are serious risks of a drawdown to the $6-$7 area in case economic sentiment continues its decline as I discussed in a July blog.

Source: FINVIZ

So, here's how I would deal with the company.

Takeaway

USX is a very interesting company. It has been around for decades, which isn't a given in a very competitive trucking environment. On top of that, the company is able to deliver strong free cash flow even in times of driver shortages and investments to keep its business up-to-date.

Moreover, I have little doubt that USX will remain more than relevant thanks to its Variant investments and relationships with major companies. This will give the company a strong foundation, which it can use to gain market share.

Unfortunately, traders aren't willing to bet on the company as the economy isn't in a great spot. Inflation is high, consumer sentiment is weakening, and supply chains are breaking.

While this means that the company has pricing power, I'm unsure if traders will use the company's attractive valuation as an argument to buy anytime soon.

My strategy is to buy some shares if the stock drops towards $7. I consider this a wild card as the company is not a dividend stock and not a great long-term investment due to a challenging trucking environment. However, if I get the stock at distressed prices, that would be a fantastic risk/reward.

If you follow this strategy, make sure that you keep your exposure really small if you buy. The stock is very volatile and can do damage to your portfolio if it moves much lower after buying.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!