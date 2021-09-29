franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

Recent upward moves in interest rates have rattled the market. It’s important, however, to keep things in perspective, as the 10-year treasury yield is still well below its historical norm. At the current yield of 1.48%, the 10-year Treasury still sits at the low-point over the past decade outside of the pandemic timeframe, as seen below.

(Source: FRED)

As such, savers and retirees would be hard-pressed to find any sort of meaningful yield through so-called ‘risk-free’ investments. I say this because government bonds are only ‘risk-free’ in the sense that you will get your principal back on the maturity date, but the fact that their real returns can be eaten away by rising prices means that they carry inflation-risk.

In addition, those who hold the S&P 500 (SPY) index fund are not faring much better in terms of cash flow, considering the 1.3% dividend yield that it currently pays. Sure, capital gains are nice, but investors may need to sell shares to fund a retirement, thereby potentially resulting in FOMO (fear of missing out).

This brings me to my following pick, whose share price has been beaten down. At the same time, it carries a respectable dividend that’s well-covered, and has strong growth potential to boot.

Why BMY Is A Buy

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, with annual sales of $44 billion, and an equity market cap of $134 billion. Most pharmaceutical companies transform themselves every now and then, and BMY is no different, after having shed its lower margin businesses in favor of high-margin specialty drugs.

This was exemplified by BMY’s acquisition of Celgene in 2019, whose cancer-targeting and anti-inflammatory drugs further pushed BMY into the specialty pharma segment. Notably, BMY’s business is performing well, as demonstrated by its 13% YoY revenue growth on a constant currency basis. This was driven by double-digit sales growth on its blockbuster drugs, Revlimid, Eliquis, and Opdivo.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Plus, BMY’s pivot to higher margin drugs has resulted in best-in-class profitability. As seen below, BMY generates a sector leading EBITDA margin of 42%, sitting far above the 5.7% sector median. This has helped earn BMY an A+ grade for Profitability, as seen below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Looking forward, I see a lot of promise in BMY’s Opdivo, as it continues to find new indications for its treatment of cancer through immunotherapy. This includes the latest FDA acceptance, on September 27th, to review Opdivo for the treatment of a type of esophageal cancer in combination with Yervoy (also produced by BMY). Beyond Opdivo, BMY also launched 5 new medicines, which management noted as having significant potential and could be meaningful growth drivers down the road.

Meanwhile, the market does not appear to appreciate BMY’s potential, as shares have materially sold off since August. As seen below, BMY is now trading well below the $69-level that it reached in August, and carries an RSI score of just 21.6, indicating that the shares are now well in oversold territory.

(StockCharts)

Some of this weakness has to do with perceived risks around drug price reform, which is currently being proposed in Congress. Any potential legislation, however, will be difficult to pass, as Democrats hold a very thin majority in the Senate. Morningstar estimates a 1% hit to drug sales as its base case, and a max 4% hit in its bear-case scenario.

BMY also faces risks from patent cliffs. However, its current patents give it ample time to bring new drugs to the market, and its growing biologics practice provides defense against generic firms, due to the higher cost of developing and marketing biosimilars. BMY also carries advantages over smaller firms, as noted by Morningstar in its latest analyst report:

Further, because many small drug firms lack a distribution channel, Bristol's entrenched salesforce enables the company to partner with these smaller drug companies to gain access to externally created drugs, augmenting its internal drug-development efforts. Additionally, Bristol's sheer size generates the strong and stable cash flows required to fund the approximately $800 million needed, on average, to bring each new drug to the market.

Balance Sheet, Dividends and Valuation

BMY carries a respectable A+ rated balance sheet, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.7x. Management has been proactive about reducing debt, as it repaid $5.8 billion worth of long-term debt since the start of this year.

This further solidifies the already safe dividend, with a current yield of 3.3% and a low payout ratio of just 26%. BMY has a 14-year history of consecutive annual raises, and this includes the 9% dividend raise last year.

I see significant value in BMY at the current price of $59.84, with a forward PE of just 8.0. This is considering BMY’s moat-worthy business, strong balance sheet, and 5-8% annual EPS growth that analysts estimate over the next 2 years. While this mid- to high-single digit growth may not sound too impressive, it is impressive for a company with such a low PE ratio. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $75.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

Bristol Myers Squibb is a moat-worthy pharmaceutical company with a portfolio of promising drugs. It also maintains strong profitability and has demonstrated robust growth. Meanwhile, its share price has been beaten down and I believe the market is pricing in too much risk and not paying attention to the upside potential. Plus, it maintains a strong balance sheet and pays a very well-covered dividend. BMY is cheap by all measures, and is a Strong Buy.