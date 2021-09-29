Toltek/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I bought my first shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) in 2019, and since then the company has become what I believe is a core position in my dividend growth portfolio. The company has an impressive footprint in several major industries like energy, wellness, and nutrition.

The company is 15% below its 52 weeks high, so I believe that this is a good time to look at the company again and examine whether I should add more to my position, and others should consider adding to their position. The company is a consumer staples company with some cyclicality.

I will analyze the company using the graph below, which represents my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same methodology to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, Archer-Daniels-Midland procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Fundamentals

Revenues have been growing steadily in the last five years with the majority of the top-line growth coming in the last year. If we look at a whole decade then the revenues are lower than they were a decade ago. The company's strategy is to invest in high-margin businesses and divest lower margins businesses that is why it is hard to judge the company using this metric. After 2021 and its superb growth, the consensus of analysts as seen in Seeking Alpha estimates low single digits top-line growth.

EPS has been growing at a much faster pace, and the story here is the cyclicality of the business. You can see in the graph below that unlike most staples EPS growth has been erratic. The company achieved EPS growth higher than its revenue growth due to its operating margins doubling in the last decade. After 2021 and the fast growth, the consensus of analysts as seen in Seeking Alpha estimates low single digits EPS growth.

The dividend is the crown jewel for Archer-Daniels-Midland. The company has been paying a growing dividend for almost 50 years in a row. The dividend yield is decent at almost 2.5%, and the dividend is extremely safe with a payout ratio of 35%. Investors should expect low to mid-single digits dividend raises, in line with the company's EPS growth.

The number of shares outstanding hasn't changed materially over the last five years. The company is buying back its shares very slowly, and it does it to avoid dilution of shareholders as the company is paying employees with shares. The company may use buybacks as it did last year, but it is not a major capital allocation.

Valuation

P/E ratio when taking into account the 2021 estimates is rather low and sits at 12.7. This is an attractive valuation, and in line with the forward P/E in the last twelve months. The P/E for Archer-Daniels-Midland is usually attractive as the company is somewhat cyclical and therefore investors shouldn't expect a multiples expansion.

The graph below from Fastgraphs.com shows a similar story. The company's average P/E ratio in the last two decades was 16.36 which is 20% higher than the current P/E ratio. However, the forecasted growth rate in the medium term is also slower than the historical growth rate. Therefore, as I said I do not expect significant P/E expansion in the short term.

To conclude, Archer-Daniels-Midland is a rather cyclical consumer staples company. The company has grown its dividend for 45 years in a row, and this is the result of significant top-line and bottom-line growth. The valuation reflects the slower than average growth rate as well as cyclicality of the business, and I believe it makes the stock interesting.

Opportunities

The company's first growth opportunity is its diversification. The company is diversified both in terms of market and in terms of products. The chart below shows how the company holds sites in every major market. This allows the company to compete easily, and more importantly, it allows the company not to rely too heavily on the international supply chain which right now is struggling to deal with the number of goods being shipped.

Wellness and plant-based food are two segments that Archer-Daniels-Midland has decided to focus on, and these are two very powerful trends in the United States and internationally. The company is planning to capitalize on it by offering more plant-based proteins, and in fact, the nutrition business has grown by almost 33% in Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020.

A strong balance sheet is another important opportunity for Archer-Daniels-Midland. The company is focusing on its quality assets and divest less-performing assets. The company keeps a net debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 2, and it leaves the company with wiggle room to acquire in order to support its long-term growth prospects.

Risks

Cyclicality in the core business segment of agriculture services and oilseeds. Investors seek stability, and as the graph below shows, Archer-Daniels-Midland cannot offer it. This is one reason for the relatively low valuation. Moreover, it's almost impossible to predict where you are on the business cycle, and therefore, investors should take into account this short-term risk.

Competition is another risk, and it is especially risky in nutrition and wellness. The nutrition segment is the smallest segment of this giant and unlike its very clear leadership position in the other two segments, ADM is just another competitor.

Inflation is another risk for the company. The company's margins are already thin with operating margins of about 4%. It means that the company has limited room to deal with the increase in expenses without raising prices in a competitive business environment.

Conclusions

Archer-Daniels-Midland shouldn't be just a core company for my dividend growth portfolio. The company is offering a unique growth consistency and a reliable dividend. With decent growth opportunities in wellness and nutrition and a strong base at its core value, I believe the company is well-positioned.

I believe its long-term risks are limited, and at the current valuation, there is enough margin of safety despite the partially cyclical nature of the business. Therefore, investors who lack exposure to ADM should consider an option, and existing shareholders should consider adding to their position.