JNevitt/iStock via Getty Images

I Read The Market Wrong, It Was as Simple As That

Most times traders that talk about the market never reveal when they are on the wrong side of the market. Yesterday I quickly realized that I got this one wrong. I was shocked that we didn’t bounce from Friday, and that the tech names would lead the market down. I counted on the 10-year bond to at least take a rest if not fail against overhead resistance. One thing that is great about the stock game, if you are open to the signs and don’t let emotions interfere your judgement, you know right away when you are badly positioned. I was nearly all in on Friday, and even as the market was selling off Tuesday, I continued to acquire piecemeal great names that I have conviction in. This is the place that separates great fast money traders, and investors, from those that need to work on their game. First step is to take responsibility. I messed up. I should have given more weight to chart number one than number 2 (the 12-month SPY). It was plain to see, this was only the second time in a year that we broke that support line so convincingly. Mistake number 1.

Just to Review My Market View From My Weekend Piece

Using the charts and past experience, I assumed that we would have a bit of a rally at the beginning of the week. I said that I was cutting it close, rarely can you project that fine a market scenario. I had a bit too much hubris, thinking that I could quickly maneuver my way out. Well, the slide happened so fast I couldn’t get out if I wanted to. By the end of Monday’s trading I was only down 1%. I thought my stocks would hold up under further selling pressure, and hey tomorrow will be a better day. Having conviction is a good thing. My real error was being almost all in from Friday; I should have had more breathing room. Also, I should have put my hedges back on, that was mistake number 2.

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

This is a question no one publicly tackles. It makes them look fallible and how can they sell you stuff if they are after all human. I always try to be real with you, basically because it suits me to be real to help my own trading. I use my writing to decipher both the market and my own thinking. Also, how can I deny you the opportunity for a little schadenfreude at my expense.

Let me admit that I was wide open to the market's wrath starting Friday when I assumed the dip buyers would step in on Monday as they always have. I also assumed that the upward momentum for the 10-year would consolidate at the start of this week, either by moving sideways or even dropping. Instead, it moved so quickly it leapt over 1.5%. Remember it is not the rate itself, it is the delta that spooks the market participant. The chart failed me this time, and the 10-year vaulted ahead even further. I named the 10-year as the prime motivator of the direction of the market. Let’s add the threat of a default of the federal government, and the slowdown in China. The Delta variant, while receding, is still with us for now.

Okay enough self flagellation for Friday and Monday’s mistake, let’s move on to Tuesday's mistake. Again, being real, I have to admit I am not down 8% from the last two days, Tuesday was a tough day. One cannot sustain 8% losses for very long. The dip buyers are on strike yet another day. So the question is, do I retreat and live to fight another day or stand my ground?

I Am Staying the Course, Here’s Why

Again, in my weekend piece, I noted that if one gets stuck at this point you may as well wait out the sell-off, the market should recover soon. I know it doesn’t feel great, but this is actually very healthy for the bulls out there. The current narrative of the market commentators is to tell you to run to the cyclical, Industrial, and material stocks, etc. All these wise men and women are trotted out by the financial media to flog their value funds. I think that if you haven’t jumped into industrial names, oil, steel or copper stocks 2 weeks ago, chances are you will get caught when the rotation turns once again and the likes of Amazon (AMZN) or a smaller name like Upstart (UPST) will once again take the lead. It could even happen as some traders stampede out of some of these same “expensive” tech and other growth names and out of industrial names, etc. Many of these stocks are already down quite hard from the downward volatility the last few weeks. Holders of these stocks, many who are “weak hands”, are fleeing instead of hanging on to these names or even buying more. I still am in the process of winnowing positions. For instance, I didn’t buy enough Nvidia (NVDA), Dell Technologies (DELL), and I have a few miscellaneous positions that I can use as a source of funds. This decision will be contrary to the prophets of doom that will very likely be trotted out tomorrow. I think that the selling is likely done for now, or we’ll chop around as the debt ceiling gets sorted out and the 10-year backs off a bit.

My Trades:

I really haven’t added new names since Friday. I did initiate a position in Stitch Fix (SFIX) but didn’t explain why. SFIX is a new member of my AI Disruptor list. They reported higher earnings on expected revenues. SFIX is adding AI to supplement live human stylists. This means they can scale at little extra cost, and if their system is state of the art, the AI algorithm is self learning, meaning the more “Fixes” that are accepted or rejected, that information is automatically fed right in to build an even better algorithm. With that, they may eliminate all of their stylists. I can see SFIX being able to get much larger by reinvesting these extra profits on advertising and marketing. Being able to use AI to simulate human taste in clothing is no easy task.

I bought DELL, but as I said, I am going to sell it and NVDA because I really didn’t get a chance to build a big enough position. I am also going to sell Morgan Stanley (MS) for the same reason. My plan was to compact my portfolio into a few names that I really have conviction for, and I am going to stick with the plan. Once the selling is over I am going to want to buy DELL back, because the reason why I started buying it is for the spin off of VMware (VMW). Since that reason is still valid, I will try to rebuild a bigger position in time to take advantage of the spin out. I gave more details of what’s in my portfolio in my Sunday piece.

“Pro Tip” (except I’m no pro)

Part of the reason why there were several new positions is due to how I buy stocks in times like these. I buy in very small lots, I do this especially when the names I am buying are falling hard. It was also why Monday’s tally was much lower than Tuesday's. Even if you buy a few shares at a time at the end of the day, it adds up, and by the time I took a tally on Tuesday, it was an unpleasant result. Not everyone can do this. I suggest entering several orders spaced by $3 or $4, if those are executed, add several more for each position you want to build.

Please Note:

I try to limit my discussions about stocks to names that I am trading. If I say “you” should do such and such, it was a typo. I really meant to describe how I would do something or am buying or selling a particular stock. If I declare I see that several stocks belong to a certain category, please don’t take that as an endorsement to buy any of those names unless you do your own research. Please think twice before you buy a stock based on a tip without doing your own research as well. Also, most of the time when you read about a stock in financial media, it is probably overbought by the time it reaches you. If I really like the reasoning behind a particular play because it is part of a sustainable trend, I would wait until times like these when so many stocks have fallen very hard and buy it then.