A 5-Step Approach To Investing In Dividend Stocks

You don't have to be a rocket scientist to invest in dividend stocks, but if you want to do more than just buying stocks because they have a high yield, then there is quite a lot you'll need to know.

So in this article, I'm going to break down everything I know about dividend investing into five basic steps. These steps form a solid foundation upon which everything else in an investment strategy can be built.

Step 1: Think like a business owner

When I first got into investing in the mid-1990s, the only thing I knew was what the evening news told me. So I knew that the FTSE 100 went up and down a bit each day and that occasionally the share price of a big company will take a big dive because it made a loss.

So like a lot of novice investors, my focus was on share prices and share price movements from one day, week or month to the next.

I now know that putting share prices front and centre is a very bad idea. It basically ignores perhaps the most important fact that all stock-picking investors should understand, which is that shareholders are business owners.

And I don't mean that metaphorically. When you own shares, you literally own a piece of a business.

So if you own some Tesco (OTCQX:TSCDF) (OTCQX:TSCDY) shares, you literally own a piece of Tesco.

This matters because thinking of yourself as a business owner should fundamentally change the way you think about investing.

Business owners focus on the businesses they own

Let's say you win the lottery and you decide to buy Marks and Spencer (OTCQX:MAKSF) outright. Now that you own M&S outright, what information would be of interest to you? Would you want to know what a random stranger thought M&S was worth? Would you want that random stranger whispering their opinion into your ear on a daily basis?

Well, that random stranger is the stock market. In this example, it's the M&S share price that gets updated every 15 minutes or so on most stockbroker websites.

If you look at the M&S share price, all it tells you is that some people you don't know have decided to buy or sell M&S shares at a specific price for reasons you also don't know.

Perhaps the buyer is an index-tracking fund that knows nothing about M&S, and perhaps the seller is someone who needs the cash to pay their rent.

You have literally no idea why the M&S share price is what it is, so if all you know about M&S is its share price, you basically know nothing about M&S at all.

When you own a business, listening to the opinions of random strangers (i.e. focusing primarily on share prices) is a bad idea.

if you really owned M&S outright, I expect you'd want to know things like:

How much revenue it made last year and how much profit;

what its strategy is and how it's progressing against that strategy;

what return the company is getting on any profits (that belong to you, the owner) that have been retained within the business;

what its competitors are up to;

what the prospects are for its industry over the medium and longer-term;

and all manner of other things related to the company's ability to generate future profits and dividends.

These business fundamentals are what business owners should focus on. It's how they gauge the progress and success or failure of the companies they own, rather than listening to the opinions of random strangers.

As stock market investors, that means perhaps 95% of our focus should be on the actual businesses we own, and perhaps 5% of our focus, at most, should be used to keep an eye on share prices.

Step 2: Estimate fair value based on future dividends

When we buy shares we are buying a business, and if we're going to buy a business then we should have a good idea of what that business is worth. In other words, we should have a good idea of its fair value.

The first thing to know is that the fair value of a business depends entirely on its ability to return cash to shareholders. This is typically done by paying dividends although there are other ways that companies can return cash to their owners.

Here's why fair value depends on future dividends:

Let's say you're an omnipotent super-being who can see into the future with 100% accuracy. Let's also say that you're thinking of investing in two companies, A and B.

Over the next ten years, you know for certain that Company A will pay a 10p annual dividend while company B will return no cash to shareholders. Both companies will go bust ten years from now and their share prices will go to zero.

Knowing the future with 100% certainty, which is more valuable, Company A or B?

I'm going to assume you said A. Company A at least returns some cash before it goes bust whereas B returns nothing. Your loss with Company B would be total even if you bought its shares for 1p each.

In other words, a company that will return no cash to shareholders over its remaining lifetime has no economic value.

We can take this idea even further. If a company only has value if it's going to return cash to shareholders, then:

The fair value of a business is the sum of all its future cash returns to shareholders

In theory then, if we're going to estimate the fair value of a business, we have to estimate the value of all its future dividends, decades or even centuries into the future.

That sounds a bit extreme, but fortunately, there are various shortcuts we can take so that the task of estimating fair value isn't quite that scary (I'll cover those shortcuts in a future article).

Even with those shortcuts, we do need to think about future dividends and there are three main factors we need to take into account:

1: The size of each dividend

Here's another thought experiment:

Company A pays a 100p dividend and Company B pays a 50p dividend. Both dividends are paid annually for the rest of eternity.

Which company is worth more?

The answer is somewhat obviously Company A, because its dividend is larger. So the bigger the dividend, the higher the fair value of that dividend and the higher the fair value of the business.

2: The timing of each dividend

This time, Company A pays a 100p dividend to shareholders at the end of this year and then goes bust. Company B pays a 100p dividend to shareholders ten years from now and then goes bust. No other dividends are paid by either company at any point.

Which company is worth more?

The answer is A because it's better to receive a 100p dividend this year than having to wait ten years for the same amount.

So the longer you have to wait for a dividend, the less value that dividend has today (in other words, its present value is lower). This also reduces the fair value of the business.

3. The uncertainty of each dividend

Company A is 100% likely to pay a 100p dividend tomorrow while Company B is 50% likely to pay a 100p dividend tomorrow and 50% likely to pay no dividend. After tomorrow no further cash is returned by either company.

Which company is worth more?

Again, it's Company A because we're guaranteed to get the 100p dividend whereas with Company B we might get 100p but we could also get nothing.

So the higher the uncertainty of a dividend, the lower its fair value and the lower the fair value of the business.

To summarise all of that, we can say that:

Businesses only have value because they're expected to pay cash to shareholders at some point in the future

The fair value of a business is equal to the sum of all its future dividends, adjusted for their size, timing and uncertainty

Step 3: Buy stocks when there is a significant margin of safety between price and fair value

Let's say we've done some calculations and come up with a fair value for Tesco, based on an estimate of the size, timing and uncertainty of its future dividends (again, this is less scary than it sounds).

Armed with this estimate of fair value, we can now look at the company's share price and start to form an opinion on whether the share price is high, low or fair.

Having an opinion on whether the price is high, low or fair is important because the gap between price and fair value, often called the margin of safety, is a key driver of risk and return.

Here's an example of why having a significant margin of safety is so important.

Imagine we're watching Bargain Hunt, a TV program in which ordinary people hunt for bargains at an antiques market.

The contestants find a painting which they think is very pretty. The seller tells them it's 100-years old and is in a style that is very popular today. The contestants pay the seller £100 for the painting, so that's its price on that day at that market.

The next day the contestants show the painting to the TV show's expert. The expert thinks the fair value of the painting is closer to £20. In other words, the expert thinks a knowledgeable buyer (such as an antiques dealer) would pay around £20 to own that painting, based on economic rather than aesthetic reasons.

Later that day the contestants are taken to an auction where they manage to sell the painting for £40, resulting in a loss of £60 (60% of their "investment"). The buyer is an expert antiques dealer who clearly has a different estimate of fair value than the TV show's expert.

What does this story tell us?

First, that experts can disagree on fair value.

Second, the contestants made a 60% loss because the price they paid was well above a reasonable estimate of fair value.

Third, if they'd bought the painting for £10, that would have given them a significant margin of safety between price and a conservative estimate of fair value, and they would have made a very good profit

In summary, the gap between the purchase price and fair value determines the expected return of an investment rather than the quality of the item or its fair value.

This applies as much to businesses as it does to paintings. For example, imagine a company that will definitely pay a 10p annual dividend forever:

If you buy that company at 100p per share you'll get a 10% dividend income forever, which is very good.

If you buy that company at 200p you'll get a 5% income forever, which is okay but not as good as 10%.

If you pay 1,000p per share you'll get a 1% income forever, which is terrible.

In each case, the quality of the company, its future dividends and therefore its fair value are the same. The only thing that's changed is the gap between price and fair value, so that is what has driven the change in returns.

Note: One exception to this is companies that never pay a dividend and then go to zero. In that limited case, the purchase price doesn't matter as your loss is always 100%. So as a general rule it's a good idea to try to avoid companies that never pay a dividend and then go to zero.

One final point is that since fair value can only ever be an estimate, we should try to keep our estimates realistic but conservative. If you're not conservative then the margin of safety you thought you had will turn out to be an illusion.

Step 4: Adjust position sizes based on the expected risk and return of each stock

Let's say you've come up with a realistic but conservative estimate of fair value for a company. Its share price is well below your estimate of fair value, so you think there is very probably a significant margin of safety between price and fair value.

You like the quality of the company and you like the current price, so you decide to invest. But how much of your precious savings should you invest into this business?

One answer is to allocate roughly the same amount to each holding. This is a very simple way to diversify and it's more or less how I used to invest, but I now think there's a better way.

Here's another thought experiment:

Stock A and B have identical levels of risk, but the expected return of Stock A is twice that of Stock B.

Assuming both stocks are attractive enough to put into your portfolio, would you invest more into A than B, an equal amount in both or more into B than A?

Given that the expected return of A is twice that of B and that the risks are the same, the rational thing to do is to invest more into A.

This is called active position sizing, where the size of each investment is adjusted based on (A) the investment's expected risk, which comes from the quality and defensiveness of the business, and (B) the investment's expected return, which is driven by the margin of safety.

So as a general rule, investors should invest more of their money into stocks with the best combination of quality, defensiveness and margin of safety, which seems very much like common sense.

In fact, if you were an omnipotent super-investor then it would probably make sense to put all your money into the world's single best investment.

In reality, it rarely makes sense to put all your eggs into one basket, so the idea of concentrating your investments around the best opportunities should be balanced with the need to survive the occasional unexpected catastrophe.

For example, if you put all of your money into one company and it very unexpectedly goes bust, then your life savings will have gone up in smoke.

If you put 50% into one company and it goes bust, you'll obviously be down 50%. The remaining 50% will have to grow by 100% to get you back to square one, and even with a growth rate of 10% per year that will take seven long years.

If you put 10% into one company and it goes bust, you've only lost 10%. The remaining 90% of your portfolio will have to grow by just over 10% to get you back to square one and, at a growth rate of 10% per year, that will only take slightly over one year.

Of course, diversification can be taken too far, and if you put 1% into 100 companies then it's very unlikely that you'll beat the market. There just aren't that many attractively valued stocks available at any one time.

If you want to have a higher yield and a higher growth rate than the market then you're probably going to have to have a fairly concentrated portfolio, but even with a concentrated portfolio, it's possible to be broadly diversified.

Step 5: Diversify to reduce risk without reducing returns

Putting an upper limit on position size is an obvious way to reduce risk, but some risks extend beyond a single company.

For example, you might decide that owning one restaurant business is too risky, so you buy 20 restaurant businesses, all of which operate in the UK.

If one of those companies ends up being run by an idiot who drives it into the ground, then your diversification policy has worked and you'll only lose 1/20th of your portfolio.

But what if there's a pandemic? Those 20 restaurant businesses may have to shut for months on end, and that could be catastrophic for your whole portfolio.

So rather than diversifying simply by owning more companies, we also need to think about the underlying risks that we're trying to reduce.

Of course, there are a billion and one risks so we can't seriously think about all of them, but we can reduce our exposure to most risks by diversifying along three broad dimensions:

1. Diversify across multiple companies

We've already covered this one and limiting position size is the most obvious and easiest way to begin to diversify.

2. Diversify across multiple industries

Instead of owning 20 restaurant businesses, there would be a much greater reduction of risk if the investments were spread across multiple industries, such as restaurants, retailers, utilities, technology companies, engineering firms, manufacturers, healthcare businesses and so on.

These industries have different industry-specific risks, and by spreading your investments across many different industries you can materially reduce the impact of those risks.

In fact, if you do this well you'll often find that what is a disaster for some holdings is good news for others, so this is a simple way to hedge your bets without having to invest in a hedge fund.

3. Diversify across multiple countries

Another important way to diversify your investments is to spread them across multiple countries. This can be done even if you only invest in FTSE stocks that are listed in the UK.

Many companies in the FTSE 100 and 250 generate most of their profits overseas, so building a portfolio that is focused primarily outside the UK is relatively easy, even if you only pick companies that are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Focus on dividend-paying businesses purchased with a significant margin of safety and diversify to reduce risk

The above heading pretty much sums up these five steps into a single sentence. In other words, I think the foundations of a sensible dividend investment strategy are to:

Think like a business owner Estimate fair value Buy with a margin of safety Concentrate on the best stocks Diversify to reduce risk

