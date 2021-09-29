CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Most Active Buyback Banks Show Better Stock Price Performance

Here are three charts comparing banks that have been the most active in buybacks and shrinking share count.

The first chart ranks banks based on the percentage change in the number of diluted shares outstanding since year-end 2017. Note that on both a one and three-year comparison, the 15 banks with the greatest decline in shares outperform on average the share price change of peer banks (median and average).

The next chart considers share count change since year-end 2019. Again, the 15 banks with the greatest share count reduction have on average delivered better stock price appreciation than peers.

The third chart compares average share price change for peer banks to the 15 banks with the biggest reduction in diluted share count since year-end 2020. Again, there is out-performance among banks with the largest cut in shares.

Scatterplot Valuations and Share Count Change Since YE 2017

The scatterplot below highlights two critical factors that influence stock prices: Share Count change and Valuation.

The x-axis shows the percentage change in number of diluted common shares since year-end 2017 for 102 banks. The y-axis provides the z-score for each bank of its current Price: Tangible Book Value to its ten-year quarterly average. (The y-axis scale is from -2.5 to +3.5; banks with z-scores greater than +1 have current valuations statistically greater than history and banks with z-score less than -1 have current valuations statistically less than history.)

Banks highlighted in red have current valuations greater than history. However, if earnings hold up, these banks may still have meaningful capacity for significant share buybacks.

Banks highlighted in gray are banks that appear intriguing to this analyst from a current valuation perspective but are not subject to today's commentary.

Penn Woods & Trustco: Insiders Buying

Two banks highlighted in green and bold black letters are small banks that I have discussed in a recent Seeking Alpha article spotlighting High Quality banks (based on historic risk-adjusted returns) that currently have attractive valuations. Penn Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) have both seen insider buying in recent months.

You should know that it is rare today to see bank insiders buying shares. Therefore, it is notable when nine insiders bought PWOD shares and six insiders bought TRST shares during the past 90 days. PWOD closed Sept. 28 at $23.85 which compares to 3Q 2021 insider acquisition prices between $23.43 - $23.83. TRST is currently priced at $31.97, a price favorable to 3Q 2021 insider buys between $31.55 - $34.16. Both banks require further study before I would be an investor, but the insider buys are reason for consideration.

In my cursory review of TRST, I was turned off by two factors: 1) Concentration Risk: TRST has the largest exposure to 1-4 Family lending of any bank in my database of 389 publicly traded banks; 2) Geography Risk: While I like the bank's NY footprint, I do not like the Florida presence as it pits TRST against the nation's most formidable big bank competitors which mop up virtually all the cheap deposits in the markets in which they do business.

Arrow Financial, Bank of New York, and Prosperity Bank

Three banks highlighted in green in the prior scatterplot graph currently appear under-valued as well as capable of generating meaningful free cash flow to cover future dividend growth, expected organic growth, and potential out-sized share buybacks. They are:

Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW), a $3.9 billion holding company operating two community banks and an insurance company in the northeast corner of New York. (Forward P/E 10.5, 2.91% dividend yield, $539 million market cap, 1.69 price to tangible book value.) I have referenced AROW in past articles, including one touting the nation's Dividend Champion banks and another identifying banks with the best credit numbers over the past two decades.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK), a $465 billion Investment Services and Wealth Management bank with a long history of solid profitability. (Forward P/E 13.0, 2.55% dividend yield, $44.5 bill. market cap, 2.54 price to tangible book value.) Investors who follow BK know that the bank perennially is ranked at the top of the Fed Stress Tests as the June 2021 Test confirmed. A week ago, Envision Research published a compelling article on BK focusing on the bank's attractive valuation. In June, Robert Honeywell described BK as a "reasonable buy opportunity." Both articles are worthy of investor attention. BK has been on my radar for a long time, but until recently I have not seen the clear-cut signal to pull the trigger and buy shares. (Forward P/E 12.7, 2.77% Dividend Yield, $44.5 bill. market cap, 2.19 Price to Tangible Book.)

(BK), a $465 billion Investment Services and Wealth Management bank with a long history of solid profitability. (Forward P/E 13.0, 2.55% dividend yield, $44.5 bill. market cap, 2.54 price to tangible book value.) Investors who follow BK know that the bank perennially is ranked at the top of the Fed Stress Tests as the June 2021 Test confirmed. A week ago, Envision Research published a compelling article on BK focusing on the bank's attractive valuation. In June, Robert Honeywell described BK as a "reasonable buy opportunity." Both articles are worthy of investor attention. BK has been on my radar for a long time, but until recently I have not seen the clear-cut signal to pull the trigger and buy shares. (Forward P/E 12.7, 2.77% Dividend Yield, $44.5 bill. market cap, 2.19 Price to Tangible Book.) Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB), a $36 billion large community bank doing business in Texas. (Forward P/E 12.7, 2.77% dividend yield, $6.3 bill. market cap, 2.19 price to tangible book value.) PB is an acquisitive bank, having established a reputation for smart (i.e., priced right) acquisitions. It also operates frugally; it is always among banks showing excellent Efficiency and Overhead ratios. I have been in and out of PB over the past decade in my trading account. I tend to use one factor more than any other to determine when to buy and sell PB shares: Insider buys by the bank's CEO/Senior Chair. PB's CEO was last a buyer of PB shares in March 2020 at prices between $43.17 and $49.57 (current price $70.54). I consider the bank's CEO/Chair to be one of the nation's best at his craft. Investors are wise to monitor his comments on quarterly earnings calls and to mimic his buys of PB shares.

Expect Bank Earnings to be Strong Over Next Year if GDP 3%+ -- If So, Good for Buybacks

Banks will experience solid earnings growth in the year ahead if GDP growth is 3%+. If true, share buyback activity should be brisk as banks continue to grow balance sheets cautiously.

This next scatterplot has the y-axis as the prior chart. The x-axis is constructed through a series of steps. It starts with 3Q 2021 earnings estimates for each bank. That number is multiplied by four (annualized). That number is then divided into each bank's current tangible book value. I consider this calculation to be a fairly broad brush best guess estimate for how much free cash flow banks will have available to fund growth, pay out dividends, and buy back shares.

Based on my calculations which rely on analyst 3Q estimates which are really just best guesses, I favor banks that are expected to generate Net Income After Tax equivalent to 15% or greater than the bank's current tangible book value. Banks like Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) and Discover Financial Services (DFS) may or may not generate the impressive earnings suggested by the scatterplot chart. But even if they are close to the kind of numbers suggested here, investors can appreciate why these bank stocks are selling today at valuations favorable to history.

What I like about AROW, PB, and BK is that they are each expected to generate after-tax earnings equal to 15%+ of current price to tangible book and currently sell at valuations (statistically) significantly below historic averages.

Public Disclosure of Buyback Plans at AROW, BK, PB

Most recent (6/30) 10-Qs for each bank offer investors these insights about buyback plans.

BK Source 10-Q

In the first six months of 2021, we repurchased 29.6 million common shares at an average price of $44.49 per common share for a total of $1.3 billion under the share repurchase program that was in place through the second quarter of 2021.

In June 2021, in connection with the Federal Reserve's release of the 2021 CCAR stress tests, we announced a share repurchase program approved by our Board of Directors providing for the repurchase of up to $6.0 billion of common stock beginning in the third quarter of 2021 and continuing through the fourth quarter of 2022. This new share repurchase plan replaced all previously authorized share repurchase plans.

PB Source 10-Q

On January 26, 2021, Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which Bancshares could repurchase up to 5%, or approximately 4.65 million shares, of Bancshares' outstanding common stock over a one-year period expiring on January 26, 2022, at the discretion of management.... No repurchases were made during the second quarter of 2021 or during the six months ended June 30, 2021.

AROW Source 10-Q

Stock Repurchase Program: In January 2021, the Board of Directors approved a $5.0 million stock repurchase program, effective for the period January 27, 2021 through December 31, 2021 (the 2021 Repurchase Program), under which management is authorized, in its discretion, to permit Arrow to repurchase up to $5 million of shares of Arrow's common stock, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, to the extent management believes Arrow's stock is reasonably priced and such repurchases appear to be an attractive use of available capital and in the best interests of shareholders. As of June 30, 2021, no repurchases of Arrow shares have occurred under the 2021 Repurchase Program.

Four Factors Favoring Banks Now

I currently have no banks in my trading portfolio and very modestly adding to my long-term buy-and-hold bank portfolio (as will be described). However, I remain defensive in my overall view of the market today.

l like banks right now for four reasons:

If bond yields rise and the yield curve normalizes, which is no guarantee, banks will benefit. Rising rates will benefit several banks. Two in my long-term buy-and-hold bank portfolio are among those that will benefit the most: SVB Financial Group (SIVB) and Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR). My view of CFR remains consistent with what I wrote about the bank in September 2018. My September 2016 article explained why I own SIVB but at today's prices (+528% past 5 years), it looks rich but not rich enough to sell since it is one of my primary hedges against rising rates. Reminder: See 10-Ks and 10-Qs discussion of "Market Risk" for each bank's self-determined estimation of interest rate sensitivity. September is historically the best month of the year to buy bank stocks. While this fact has little to no influence on my long-term buy-and-hold bank portfolio, it does influence my trading portfolio decisions. I expect share buybacks for banks to reach potentially record levels when 3Q earnings are reported in October. Bear in mind, however, banks as a group are neither cheap nor expensive relative to history. Earnings should decline from 2Q (see next comment) but remain robust. In addition, bank share prices have been stagnant most of 3Q, at least until this week, thus providing a reasonable buying opportunity for most banks. Strong Stress Test results as reported at the end of June bolstered the likelihood banks bought back record shares in 3Q and should continue to do so in 4Q. Credit Quality and Provision remain the key to bank earnings; both should be ok in 3Q. Some bank investors may not appreciate just how extraordinary bank earnings have been in 2021. I worry a bit that a return to more normal Provision expense may be misinterpreted by investors who do not know that YTD 2021 earnings are unsustainable. Consider these two "big picture" charts for the US banking industry:

Bank earnings are today demonstrably better than ever as the chart above shows. The next chart explains. Provision expense, in the aftermath of loading up on Provision in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 (because of COVID and a new accounting standard called CECL), has reverted to historic norms by actually turning negative in 2021. This trend is unprecedented and, of course, ephemeral. That said, the first number I plan to look at when bank earnings come out next month is Provision. The second number is Buybacks.

My Action Plan: Accumulating AROW, Wait-and-See for PB, BK

PB and BK are on my radar. I am not yet prepared to move forward on these two banks. I want to see:

3Q earnings reports , specifically share buybacks and prices for both banks as well as Provision expense for PB.

, specifically share buybacks and prices for both banks as well as Provision expense for PB. Insider Buying/Selling over next month; CEO (especially if accompanied with CFO) buys for both banks will trigger a buy for me. CEO selling, especially at time of significant buybacks, would concern me.

I began accumulating AROW shares earlier in September when I was analyzing data for my article, "Cautious Dividend Investor Alert."

The detailed rationale for adding AROW to my long-term buy-and-hold bank portfolio is the subject of my next Seeking Alpha post.

CAVEATs

Investors need to do their own research before buying bank stocks. The data presented in this analysis is correct to the best of my judgment, but investors should do their own independent analysis to confirm.

Investors are prudent to quantify their appetite for bank risk given this sector's history for volatility. My in-house cap is 6-10% of equity holdings. The actual weighting is dependent on market conditions. In addition, I recommend investors diversify bank holdings across a minimum of ten banks. These banks should encompass different strategies/customer segments, asset classes, and geographies. As a rule, I prefer owning High Quality banks with superior customer value propositions. Recent history proves, however, that higher volatility, lower credit quality banks can do quite well when government intervention sharply reduces credit risk.