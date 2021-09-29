metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

We wrote about Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) in January of this year when we stated that the firm should experience some bottom-line earnings growth in fiscal 2021. Although the company continues to report negative operating profit (-$19 million over the past four quarters), the company's profitability is slowly improving as Marchex actually reported EBIT of -$25 million in fiscal 2020.

The main reasons why we were attracted to Marchex were the ultra-low valuation at the time (P/S came in under 1 last January) as well as the strong balance sheet. Since we penned that piece however, shares have tacked on roughly $0.75 per share or 34% to currently reside around the $3 mark. Since sales growth has not kept pace with the growth in the company's market-cap this year, the firm's sales multiple has increased pretty significantly to currently come in at 2.58. The forward multiple of 2.33 looks more attractive as it demonstrates that higher sales growth is expected next year.

Despite the higher valuation of Marchex both compared to the company's historical averages as well as the sector in general, management on the recent second quarter earnings call was very upbeat on the future prospects of Marchex. Management believes that solving problems over a consistent basis for its customers will lead to a bigger pipeline in a growing market overall. We acknowledge that the opportunity is real here in that many companies are nowhere near ready to handle the data needed to stay in close contact with the customer so a sale can be eventually made. By being able to capture more data due to the customer using multiple channels when doing their respective due diligence, more conversations can take place between the vendor and the customer which was a clear trend in the recent second quarter.

One just has to look at recent insider buying to see how bullish insiders currently are on Marchex. As mentioned, the potential here is very real in that it is proven that sales invariably increase when there are multiple positive dialogues between both vendor and customer. Management intends to continue to double down on the creation of value-adding AI products to facilitate these conversations across multiple channels. In fact, although the pandemic hit Marchex hard in the short term in that businesses were not investing aggressively in data and analytics solutions, over the long term, the pandemic will actually aid Marchex as the shift to providing multi-channel marketing solutions for businesses have really accelerated.

Despite all of this optimism however, many investors make the mistake of solely eyeing up the potential but yet ignore what the market in general believes about this stock. As chartists, we believe that every reason which could possibly affect the share-price trajectory of Marchex has already been embedded in the technical chart. This means that increasing conversation volumes of late, the big potential of "Marchex Engage for Auto" and also the firm's cloud-based solutions have all been accounted for technically but yet the market still seems to be a tad disinterested at present. This begs the question - Why isn't the market as excited about the clear opportunity Marchex has at its disposal with respect to providing one engagement solution independent of which channel the customer uses?

For example, if we look at a long-term chart below, we can see that shares have two major upper resistance levels (at around the $4 level initially and then above the $5 level) to take out before we can say that Marchex has begun a brand-new bull market.

The company is still not profitable from an earnings standpoint or a cash flow standpoint. When a company fails to generate cash, it has to depend on its cash balance to make up for the deficit in cash every quarter/year. The only other alternatives if cash is not forthcoming to keep operations going at full throttle are to dilute shares, take on more debt or sell assets.

The company's cash balance came in at $28 million in Q2 this year with total assets amounting to $70 million. Goodwill and intangibles make up $25 million (36%) of the company's asset-take so there is still risk of further drawdowns here. Shareholder equity is now under $50 million which means the net-worth of the firm has been literally halved over the past five years alone.

Suffice it to say, the market has not bought into the company's potential in the conversational intelligence & sales engagement solutions space as of yet. Management expects more sequential improvement in profitability in the third quarter. The question is whether it will be enough for the market to finally take notice here.

Therefore, to sum up, Marchex certainly has momentum on its side as shares have rallied more than 12% in the last 3 months alone. However, shares remain quite some distance off their year-to-date highs which means the market (being a predictive mechanism) has not been convinced here as of yet. There is no doubt as the information age gains traction that the opportunity is real. We continue to remain in "wait and see" mode until upper long-term resistance can be taken out. Let's see if Marchex can finally deliver on its potential and report some exciting numbers over the next few quarters. We look forward to continued coverage.