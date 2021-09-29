Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is a freelance company. If prior to lockdown gig work sounded exciting and new, as we approach 2022, the pervasiveness of this type of work has rapidly spread far and wide. We can see the rapid adoption of this new way of working both on the talent side as well as on the hiring side, with the amount of money spent on freelance marketplaces growing.

Thus, even though there are secular tailwinds to Upwork's prospects, I argue that the stock is already a fairly valued stock as its priced at 9x forward sales. Here I describe both the positive and negative considerations investors need to keep in mind.

Investors' Sentiment Lacks Direction

Data by YCharts

As has been the case with so many stocks that were perceived to be COVID-winners, the past six months have been incredibly volatile. Investors have struggled to become positively enchanted and rally many such opportunities.

In the graph above, I highlight the stocks Upwork and Fiverr (FVRR) because most investors would look to compare and contrast both companies to see if one is more compelling than the other.

But I could have easily populated the chart with other names too and you'd see the same dynamic at play:

Data by YCharts

There's the sell-off period from February into May, followed by a rally into the summer before investors throw in the towel once more. My point?

Investors are trading many of these opportunities as one-and-the-same. And any time investors are acting in a non-discerning manner, the investor that's willing to do a little more work is nicely rewarded with outperformance.

As you'll see in this article, it's not black and white, there's plenty to be compelled about Upwork.

Revenue Growth Rates Remain Enticing

Source: author's calculations; **company guidance

As we are about to approach Q3 earnings season, investors will be on the lookout for any color on how Q4 2021 is likely to fare. Realistically, I fully suspect that Upwork's Q4 2021 guidance is likely to be revised higher.

And the question that investors need to answer is how much higher will Q4 be guided towards. And then, the follow-on implication is what sort of growth rate can Upwork deliver in 2022. Because, as you can see above, H1 2021 was a strong period for Upwork.

Therefore, if Upwork is able to enter 2022 with 25% or higher revenue growth rates, investors have a lot to be attracted towards the stock.

Source: SA Premium Tools

Indeed, as you can see here, analysts following Upwork expect Upwork to be growing in the low 20s% range, and if Upwork was in fact growing faster than this rate, investors would have a lot to be excited about, and this would drive its share price higher.

Digging Into Upwork's Near-Term Opportunity

Upwork continues to develop new products to grow the reach and size of its active clients.

For instance, starting in 2021, Project Catalog, Upwork's "browse and buy" discoverability tool, which allows buyers to better filter for the work they need. This product has been a solid driver of new clients, leading to a 10% uplift in new client traffic through its platform.

(Source)

What's more, as you can see above, even as we look back and compare with Q2 2020 and the difficult comparison that the period would be up against, Upwork still managed to see a 27% increase in active clients y/y.

On the other hand, the one blemish in Upwork's bullish thesis is that its take rate has moved lower:

(Source)

Upwork declares that the lower take rate is a function of its Marketplace business, with its lower take rates of 13.2% meaningfully growing compared with the same period a year ago, and that its Marketplace business has been a huge driver for absolute revenue growth.

Nevertheless, compared with Fiverr's trailing twelve month take rate, Upwork's take rate leaves much to be desired for shareholders.

(Source)

As you can see here, compared with Fiverr's take rate, Upwork's take rate is nearly half the same take rate. And this is a critical insight that reflects the strength of Upwork's platform, or the lack thereof.

Valuation -- Stock is Fairly Valued Already

Upwork is priced at approximately 9x next year's sales. In comparison, Fiverr is priced at approximately 18x next year's sales.

Data by YCharts

The graph above shows both companies on a forward p/sales multiple. What you can see here is that investors' expectations for Fiverr have turned bearish of late, whereas Upwork has kept investors' sentiment largely unchanged.

In practice, what this means is that Upwork is a slightly lower quality business, but that investors have recognized it as such and haven't punished its stock.

While in the case of Fiverr, expectations got so overheated in 2020 that investors are now throwing in the towel as the company hasn't been able to live up to investors' incredibly high hopes for the company.

On the other hand, keep in mind that Fiverr's gross margins reach approximately 83% whereas Upwork's are often about 1,000 basis points lower at close to 73%.

This implies that even though Fiverr appears more expensive, its business is much higher quality too, hence why the multiples investors are paying for the stock are higher.

The Bottom Line

Upwork has seen its share price go nowhere fast these past several months. But as we dig further, we can see it's not so much that investors have become disenchanted with Upwork's prospects, but it's more a function that investors have been throwing in the towel on any stock that's perceived in any way, however indirectly, as having been COVID winner.

All that being said, investors can also look towards other opportunities outside of COVID-trades too. That's where I'm investing right now. Good luck & happy investing!