IBM Stock Is A Melting Ice Cube

The past 18 months or so have been very kind to most tech stocks. The group has led the market through an unprecedented recovery off of the pandemic-induced lows, and gains have been huge and broad-based. But not all tech companies are created equal, and some have benefited more than others.

One of the stocks that is decidedly in the “less” category is computing OG IBM (NYSE:IBM). It’s been a while since I covered Big Blue but one thing that has always been a constant is that this company disappoints analysts and investors by nearly always seeing downward revisions in revenue and earnings forecasts, which leads to poor share price performance. But let’s give IBM a fair shot and see what’s what.

We can see IBM went through a sizable recovery rally from the October lows last year through June of this year, rising about 50%. That’s a gargantuan move for a stock like IBM, so credit where it’s due. However, cracks in the façade appeared some time ago, and no progress has thus far been made in terms of turning things around.

I’ve annotated the downtrend line that the stock is contending with, which now corresponds to the support zone of $131/$134. There’s a showdown coming between bulls and bears, and the outcome of the trendline resistance/support zone battle will determine the direction of the next big move.

The problem for bulls is that there’s literally nothing on this chart that looks bullish. The accumulation/distribution line continues to make new lows, which means that more often than not, the stock is finishing closer to the lows of the day than the highs. In practice, that means investors are not buying dips, which is what you’d expect to see with bullish stocks.

In addition, the momentum picture looks pretty bleak, with the PPO decidedly in bearish territory and having declined steadily since May of this year. IBM was tremendously overbought in May and therefore needed a breather, but it has gone beyond the “breather” stage and is just bearish at this point.

On a relative strength basis, there isn’t a great deal to like, either.

IBM’s relative strength against its peers (top panel) is weak and has been since May. And the group’s relative strength against the S&P 500 isn’t any better. So what we have here is a stock in a downtrend with declining momentum, a relatively weak group, and a relatively weak performer within that group. It’s still possible IBM somehow finds the strength to rally through resistance I mentioned above, but the rest of the evidence suggests that is less than likely.

More of the same

I mentioned in the open that IBM has a very long history of disappointing analysts and investors with strategic missteps and weak results. That’s not my opinion; anyone that has followed this company for any period of time would have seen that. IBM under Ginni Rometty was a laughing stock given the complete inability of the company under her leadership to generate any sort of meaningful returns for shareholders during a raging bull market. Krishna is actually trying to compete in a modern sense with cloud initiatives that will hopefully fuel years of growth, rather than focusing on buying back stock, which is what IBM used to do. But how is it going?

Source: Investor presentation

The company’s cloud initiatives are certainly growing, which was helped along by the Red Hat acquisition a while back. But the simple fact is that – as has been the case since IBM started this cloud journey – the revenue base is too small to materially impact the top line. IBM still has tons of legacy businesses that aren’t growing (or are shrinking), so while this may eventually become a growth story, I still believe it is many years away, if at all. Let’s not forget that many tech companies want to win in the cloud, so it isn’t like IBM is going after some niche nobody cares about; there will be headwinds from competitors for the foreseeable future, and IBM was late to the game. This segment is still less than a third of total revenue, in the context of producing top line growth, it’s going to be very challenging for IBM to move the needle.

I suspect that’s why revenue estimates look like this:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As I mentioned above, this is nothing new for IBM. We’ve seen years of this kind of behavior, and what’s interesting is not only that the slope of the lines is down, but that they are so compressed. In practice, that means very little (or no) total revenue growth is expected in the coming years. Given my feelings on the legacy businesses and the fact that the cloud business faces some uphill challenges, this makes perfect sense to me. I certainly don’t expect IBM to suddenly begin outperforming after years of doing the opposite.

Apart from that, IBM’s global revenue base means it is subject to fairly sizable currency moves, as we can see below. This data is in millions of dollars and shows the gain/loss on a quarterly basis from forex translation.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see in quarters where the USD is weak, IBM benefits, sometimes to the tune of $100 million or more. For a company that is struggling to grow, that’s a big number. The problem for IBM is that the USD is on a heater to the upside, which means that the September quarter and even the December quarter should this persist, could see sizable negative impacts to the top line from forex translation. The past three quarters have all seen $50+ million losses from forex translation, but September and December quarters could be much worse. Should that come to fruition, we’ll see yet more downward revenue revisions, and yet more reasons not to want to own this stock.

Other considerations

I recognize not everyone is looking for massive capital appreciation, and that’s fine; IBM has been a good income stock for a long time. The yield today is outstanding at 4.8%, so if you’re really just interested in generating income, IBM could certainly be for you. Below we have the two major components of free cash flow, which are cash from operations and capex.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see FCF is still very strong in the area of $15 billion annually, so IBM has plenty of cash coming in. The problem is that it spends almost $6 billion of that on the dividend, leaving ~$9 billion for everything else.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see that IBM has been on a deleveraging journey for the past few quarters, issuing less debt and paying more of it down. That’s a noble task given IBM’s still-high leverage, as we can see below.

Source: TIKR.com

Net debt remains at ~$52 billion as of the end of the last quarter, but interest expense is still ~$280 million per quarter, so we’re talking more than a billion dollars annually in interest expense.

For a company that desperately needs to invest in the future to ensure it can still compete (and pay that massive dividend) in a decade, $15 billion in FCF may not actually be enough. There are so many competing priorities for IBM, not the least of which is the sacred dividend payment.

IBM stock valuation

It should come as no surprise that IBM’s earnings revisions should be hideous given what we’ve already seen, and that is certainly the case.

Source: Seeking Alpha

There is literally nothing bullish on this chart as the company has struggled quarter after quarter, year after year to meet expectations. The slopes of these lines are irrefutable proof that this company is a perennial disappointment to analysts, and I’m not sure why anyone would expect this behavior to change. IBM is a melting ice cube in this sense, slowly bleeding away EPS over time. Cloud initiatives simply haven’t been enough to stop this erosion, and I don’t think that will change anytime soon given the relatively small revenue the segment produces.

Finally, let’s take a look at the price-to-forward earnings multiple for the past five years for some valuation context.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see shares are at ~12X forward earnings today, which is right about where it normally is. The valuation really doesn’t move that much all things considered, and we’re right in the middle of the range, so I don’t see the stock as cheap or expensive; it’s just fairly valued. So while this certainly could be worse, it could be better too, and in the context of the rest of the story with IBM, it is nowhere near cheap enough to buy.

The bottom line is that IBM faces a long, uphill battle in terms of catching up and competing in cloud. It also still derives a huge portion of its revenue from legacy businesses, which will remain a headwind for some time to come. The planned spinoff may help somewhat with this, but given years and years of underperformance, I just don’t see a reason to spend your capital on this stock when there are countless better choices.

The bottom line is that IBM faces a long, uphill battle in terms of catching up and competing in cloud. It also still derives a huge portion of its revenue from legacy businesses, which will remain a headwind for some time to come. The planned spinoff may help somewhat with this, but given years and years of underperformance, I just don't see a reason to spend your capital on this stock when there are countless better choices.