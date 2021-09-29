AvigatorPhotographer/iStock via Getty Images

I decided to dive into TNP mainly because energy crisis could boost tanker rates in a long-waited recovery while at the same time TNP trades at 0.1x of TBV which screams value. However, after looking at company’s performance over the last 20 years I decided to pass. Irrespective of market performance, TNP looks cheap relatively to peers and offers the potential for asymmetric returns.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP), incorporated in 1993, is one of the oldest and largest independent transporters of energy in the world opening a versatile fleet of modern crude and product tankers with string ice-class capabilities, shuttle tankers and LNG vessels. TNP currently owns a fleet of 64 tankers and 3 LNG carriers. TNP is incorporated in Bermuda and managed out of Athens Greece.

Source: Company's Site

As at Q1FY21, 54% of fleet in the water was on long-term charters or profit-sharing arrangements for an average period of three years. The remaining 66% of the fleet generates profits from opportunistic market developments (Spot Rates).

Source: Company's Q1FY21 Earnings Call Presentation

TNP is predominantly controlled by the Tsakos family, since they directly and indirectly control 34.7% of company’s shares. Kopernik Global Investors (a value-oriented fund!) holds 7.0% and other insiders hold less than 1%. 40.7% of the outstanding shares are publicly traded.

Market

Crude oil tankers have a vital role to play within the energy value chain. Their main role is to transport crude oil from production point to refinery, although they are also sometimes used for storing crude oil post production. Crude tankers can also be used for carrying oil products such as fuel oil. Any clean products that come out of the refinery are carried on 'clean' or 'product' tankers, which are smaller in size due to the smaller parcel sizes in which these products are traded.

Source: EuroNAV

Construction of crude oil tankers takes 9 to 15 months from the time the keel is first laid. This means that it will take at least two years from the time of newbuilding contract signature (ordering) until the vessel is delivered because many critical parts are long-lead items that need to be ordered and produced before the construction of the ship can commence. The price for contracting a tanker newbuilding is influenced by a number of factors such as the underlying price of energy, steel, labor costs and available construction finance.

The economic lifespan of an oil tanker has historically been 25 years, although more recently this has dropped closer to 20 years. Different tanker companies operate with their own asset depreciation policies, ranging from 18 to 25 years. Oil tankers typically retire from the market at around 20 years, the age at which major chartering firms stop booking them.

Tanker shipping is a highly cyclical business with freight rates driven by numerous factors, but in the medium to long-term vessel supply and demand are the main drivers. Vessel supply is the one factor controlled by the shipping industry and the supply of vessels is impacted largely by capital flows into and out of the sector, but also availability of financing from banks and other investors.

Source: The Signal Group

The rise of gas prices could act as a catalyst for oil demand and thus more cargoes for oil tankers, should more countries opt for oil-based supplies for their winter needs.

“The current strength in gas prices is having major ramifications for global energy markets. Record prices in Europe and Asia are forcing utility firms to look for alternative energy sources and have pushed some companies into bankruptcy. Many have been forced to burn more coal despite the environmental consequences, whilst oil-based fuels will also receive a demand boost in regions where oil fired power capacity still exists. With oil demand expected to find some support, could tankers finally receive the catalyst they have been longing for?” - Gibson shipbroker

Tsakos Energy Navigation Financials

Analysing the financials of shipping company was an interesting exercise. Let’s take a closer look before we jump into any conclusion.

TNP generated revenue between $390m (FY12) and $644m (FY19) over the last 13 years. It doesn’t really make sense to discuss growth over that period since top line fluctuates massively with the general economy and supply/demand dynamics. However, TNP increased its fleet size from c. 44 vessels in FY08 to 67 in FY21. The Company earned an average of 44.5% in gross profit margin during the last 13 years. With GP% being between 33.7% and 60.6% over the same period. On LTM basis, TNP reported $604m in revenue, which was translated to $247m in Gross Profit (GP% @ 40.8%)

Since FY08, TNP earned an average of 37.7% in EBITDA and never lower than 25%. On an operating profit basis, excluding FY11 which was loss-making, TNP earned an average of 17.5%. On LTM basis, TNP reported $209m in EBITDA (EBITDA% @ 34.7%) and $82.5m in EBIT (EBIT% @ 13.7%).

Cash flow story is not great. For the period between FY08 and FY21, TNP cumulatively generated $2.7bn in Cash from Operations. Management spent $5.1bn for Capex, including ship acquisitions and generated an additional $1.1bn from asset (vessels) sale. To cover the deficit, TNP increased debt by $1.3bn. Over the same period, management issued c. $1,1bn in common and preferred shares mainly to distribute it as dividends, totalling $0.7bn.

Looking at the same numbers at the last 7-year time frame the narrative remains the same. For the period between FY14 and FY21, TNP cumulatively generated $1.1bn in Cash from Operations. Management spent $1.6bn for Capex and generated $0.2bn from asset disposal. To cover the deficit, TNP increased debt by $132m and issued $177m in common and preferred shares.

As at Mar-21, TNP’s TBV worth c. $1.4bn. Of the total of $3.1bn in assets, $2.7bn m comes from vessels (PP&E), $0.3bn from current assets, and $0.1bn from C&CE. Company has a net debt position of c. $1.3bn (6.0x 5YA EBITDA). TNP has grown its TBV from - $0.9bn in FY08 to $1.4bnm in FY21.

“OPEC managed the collapse in demand diligently and with discipline and has now restored more than 40% of the initial 10m plus production cuts and plans to gradually add more barrels, which means more cargos to a market that is thirsty for oil, as global oil stocks are now below the key five-year average levels in all main demand areas or is indeed in the developing world. And of course the supply of new tankers continues to be at historically low levels while the global fleet is getting older, and new upcoming regulations are expected to push the phase out of a big part of this aging fleet.” George Saroglou, COO, Q1FY21 Earnings Call

Risks & Concerns

Cyclicality: The shipping markets are classically cyclical, but with extreme volatility. In fact, bulkers and tankers probably have the highest volatility of any major hard asset. The reason for this volatility is due to two main elements: the behaviour of shipowners and investors, and the relatively long build times and working lives of vessels. This clear cyclicality is what the most successful owners bet on to outperform the market. Average returns in shipping are fairly low, especially versus risk profile. Therefore, owners know that timing is everything and make their exceptional returns by buying near the bottom of the cycle and selling near the top. TNP’s management has a passive view on the demand/supply dynamic. Based on the latest presentation, 338 tankers will join the fleet over the next 3 years vs 1,457 vessels 15 years or older that are expected to depart the competitive fleet in the same timeframe. These numbers do not include the 1,574 vessels in the 10- to 14-year age bracket which will be over 15-year by 2023 to 2025. Basically management is saying that the low order book could create a positive for the company market dynamic which in turn will boost the rates higher. Surging scrap prices on the back of a global shortage of steel products are also improving the economics for shipowners to remove aging oil tankers from the oversupplied market and sell them for scrap.

Source: Clarkson Reseach Studies, Oil & Tanker Trades Outlook - May 2021

Dilution: Probably an industry standard practice. During my research, I struggled to find tanker companies that haven’t issued shares to either pay dividends or simply survive. This element strengthens my hypothesis about the self-pleasing behaviour of shipowners. In TNP’s case, Tsakos family controls the majority of the shares hence receives dividends (common and/or preferred) consistently during the last 20 years. Through stock issuances, family increases ownership and gradually receives more of that dividend. They do very well for themselves but dilution hurts minority holders who are unwilling to put more money in a cash-burning business.

ESG: So far shipping has been able to skirt around the edge of the disruption that ESG could be about to bring upon the main stakeholders. However, shipping will be required to provide increased transparency through ESG reporting in the following years. Sustainability is at the heart of the Poseidon Principles, which provide a framework for responsible ship financing; banks and financial institutions will measure and publicise whether their shipping portfolios are in line with climate goals set by IMO. This means reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 and by 70% by 2050, as compared to 2008 levels. Compliance with these rules require a radical, market-wide change. A change of this magnitude is often expensive.

“At the moment, being green doesn’t pay. At the moment you can get finance at a similar rate for a dirty non-compliant vessel as a clean compliant vessel. Going green has to pay and it has to make sense.” - Beatrice Russ, Partner at Ince

TNP Stock - Investment Thesis

From my discussion with shipbrokers over the years, I got that shipping is mainly about having money to buy ships during the down cycle, not losing a lot of money during that period and reap the benefits when the cycle turns. I remember Mr. Fredriksen saying that shipping is all about losing money for 10 years and make this money back just in one year. Through this lens, tankers have lived through a prolonged crisis and probably is time to cash out. I am not in a position to tell what lies ahead but my analysis indicates that TNP is in a position to reap the benefits from higher rates. Company is not of a lower quality than peers, neither more levered but is a lot cheaper!

TNP is trading below its historical averages. At 6.5x EV/EBIT TNP trades on discount compared to its 10Y average of 8.6x. Similarly, the 0.1x P/TBV is also below the 10Y average of 0.3x.

Source: CapIQ

Comps EV/EBITDA average is at 15.4x while TNP trades at 6.5x and P/TBV average is 0.7x while TNP trades at 0.1x. All of which could mean that TNP offers a significant upside even at this stage of the cycle.

Management is also serious about debt reduction. Since the company’s debt peaked in Dec-16, management repaid $281m of debts and repurchased $100m in two series of outstanding step-up preferred shares (B and C series). As at Q1FY21, the net debt to capital ratio is at 50.1%.

Source: Company's Q1FY21 Earnings Call Presentation

All things considered, I am quite puzzled about TNP. When I first read company’s financials my immediate reaction was that the company should be avoided. By looking closer and analysing other market participants, I now believe that TNP offers a very interesting asymmetric risk/reward profile. Readers who are willing to risk no more than 1% of their portfolio could reap significant benefits from an option-like bet. Other, more conservative readers, could go for the preferred shares that offer a rich yield. In any scenario, it should be clear that dilution is almost guaranteed and that investing in the common comes with the risk of permanent capital loss!