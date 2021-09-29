General Electric Stock May Be Poised For A Big Breakout

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This story was originally published for members of Reading The Markets, a SA Marketplace service, on September 22. It has been updated where appropriate on the morning of September 29.

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) stock has struggled in recent weeks, with the shares falling below $100 for the time since February, down nearly 15% since peaking towards the end of May. However, since September 22 the shares have bounced a bit moving back over $105. That was around the same time there were some options trades that took place, suggesting the stock would surge higher by the middle of October.

Despite the recent rebound and bullish options betting, the stock isn't cheap, trading at 25.2 times 2022 earnings estimates of $4.20 per share. It is above the historical average of 16.4 over the past 5 years. The stock may be currently trading at a higher premium because investors are expecting strong earnings growth over the next couple of years.

Earnings are forecast to double in 2022 to $4.20 from an estimated $2.08 per share in 2021. That is followed by a growth rate of 34.9% in 2023 to $5.68 per share.

One reason earnings growth is expected to improve is that gross margins are forecast to expand after falling sharply last year. Estimates currently show gross margin growing to 27.8% in 2021 from 25.3% in 2020, and to 31.1% in 2022.

It seems to add to why the stock is trading at such a premium to historical trends in recent years. Even if the stock's PE continues to trade around 25, the shares should hold around $105, giving the stock somewhat of a floor in it.

Bullish Options Spread

This improving fundamental outlook could be what drove some to bet on that rebound heading into quarterly results in October. On September 22, the open interest for the October 15 $100 puts and calls rose by around 5,800 contracts each. The data shows the puts were sold for $4.96 per contract, while the calls were bought for $2.08 per share. In total, the trader took in a premium of $2.88 per contract. It means that as long as the stock remains over $100, the trade can be profitable if holding the position until the expiration date.

Cup and Handle Pattern

The stock has found a level of support around $95.75 and appears to have formed a bullish continuation pattern known as a cup-and-handle pattern. It would suggest that the stock rises to $115 and higher in the coming weeks. The stock is now approaching resistance around $106, and if the stock is able to get above that trend line, it should lead to that push to $115.

Additionally, it appears that the RSI is turning higher, which means bullish momentum is entering the shares, and the longer-term trend is shifting to moving higher.

The RSI hit a low below 30 in July and then made a higher low in early September. Despite the stock price in September retesting the July low. It is a bullish divergence pattern that is taking.

However, if the stock does break below $94, it is a terrible sign and would signal that the pattern has failed and would lead to a drop back to $85, a decline of about 13%.

GE shares seem to be overdue, for the very least, a short-term bounce, and given the favorable fundamental improvements, technical patterns, and options betting, it seems possible that bounce could come soon.