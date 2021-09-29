Ong-ad Nuseewor/iStock via Getty Images

Investors in electric vehicle company Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) have been waiting for this moment for a number of years. On Tuesday, the company announced that the first customer-quality Lucid Air sedan rolled off the production line at its facility in Arizona. With deliveries only a few weeks away, it is now time for the company to deliver on growth prospects that have been years in the making.

When the company first announced the planned construction of its Casa Grande factory, the hope was that cars would be coming off the line in early 2019. Financial problems led to some delays, and the pandemic certainly did not help. Earlier this year, there were hopes that deliveries would start in Q3, but that timeline eventually was pushed back.

The Air Sedan starts at $77,400 before EV incentives, and maximum range versions can go over 500 miles on a charge, easily beating the Tesla (TSLA) Model S. The Dream Edition variant will start at a whopping $169,000, but due to strong demand, Lucid has upped its production run to 520 vehicles. On Tuesday, the company also revealed that it now has over 13,000 reservations for the Air, up from more than 11,000 just two months earlier. Lucid will also have an SUV coming in 2023 as it looks to increase its presence in the EV space.

Now that the company is about to start deliveries, investors will be more closely watching quarterly financial figures. Lucid is hoping for perhaps a quarter of a million deliveries five years into the future. The graphic below shows a set of the company's financial projections from earlier this year, although a limited number of current street estimates aren't as rosy.

(Source: Motley Fool article via Lucid, seen here)

The street is currently looking for $4.1 billion in revenue during 2023. As we saw with Tesla, getting volume production going and keeping it consistently over time can be quite difficult. Perhaps my biggest question currently is regarding the bottom line, given all of the commodity inflation we've seen in recent quarters. If battery costs or vehicle component prices have risen considerably, will the company turn around and raise prices or just eat the difference so it can keep targeting certain unit volumes?

Investors will also be looking to see how much additional capital will be needed for these growth plans. The company received about $4.5 billion from its SPAC deal, but as the graphic above showed, cash burn will be well above that in the coming years. Tesla has certainly showed how dilution can quickly add up over time, with its outstanding share count basically doubling over the last decade.

Lucid shares jumped over 7% in Tuesday's after-hours session on the production start and delivery news. That gave it a market cap of over $42.6 billion based on the outstanding share count listed in the latest 10-Q filing. This would mean a valuation of 10.4 times currently expected 2023 sales, but these figures assume no further rise in the company's share count. As a point of reference, Tesla currently goes for 9.4 times that year's expected revenue, but by then it should be well over 1 million deliveries and hopefully have decent profits and cash flow.

In the chart below, I added a dark blue line to represent the after-hours price jump. At that level, Lucid shares are a bit above both their 50-day (purple line) and 200-day (green line) moving averages. The latest price is also $3 above the average street price target of $23.33. Shares have been fairly range-bound in the last 6 months, after their pre-merger entity soared to nearly $65 earlier this year but quickly collapsed.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

With Lucid announcing that customer vehicles are now rolling off the factory production line, it is time for the company to meet the hype that's been years in the making. The company's Air Sedan certainly has impressive specs, and investors are hoping major growth can come in the luxury EV segment. A lot of growth is already priced in, however, and the company likely will need a bit of capital moving forward to execute its current plans. With shares looking a bit extended on a fundamental and technical basis at the moment, I'd like to see some meaningful results start to come in before I can recommend buying.