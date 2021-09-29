Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is currently undervalued as the market seems to be overly concerned about short-term headwinds, providing great upside potential for long-term investors.

Background

As I’ve recently analyzed on “Micron Is Too Cheap To Ignore”, I usually invest in secular growth companies and therefore Micron, which has a cyclical business, would not be investable for me. However, its current valuation is so low that it makes it quite attractive and upside can be quite high if its operating momentum remains resilient in the coming quarters.

The key reason why Micron is undervalued relates to DRAM pricing and fears that the market can start a downtrend in the short term. This had led several sell-side analysts to lower their price targets recently, with J.P. Morgan for instance expecting some DRAM price weakness in the last quarter of 2021 and first half of 2022, while expecting some improvement in the second half of 2022.

This is important because Micron gets more than 70% of its revenue from DRAM, which has good growth prospects over the long term due to secular trends of artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles. This means that from a volume perspective, Micron should be able to grow its sales consistently over the next few years, but this is an industry that competes to a large extent on pricing and customers can change pricing conditions from the moment of order to delivery, which means that pricing risk is on Micron’s side.

Taking this background and industry dynamics into account, this explains why Micron’s stock has underperformed the semiconductor sector over the past few months, despite its results being quite good over the past few quarters. Indeed, Micron’s shares are down year-to-date with weakness starting in mid-April, while the semiconductor sector is up by more than 20% since the beginning of the year.

Source: Bloomberg.

These fears have not yet materialized, given that Micron has reported good results again this quarter, but its outlook for the next quarter was soft, raising some questions about DRAM pricing and justifying to some extent Micron’s recent weakness.

Earnings Analysis

Micron has reported its full fiscal year (FY) 2021 results on September 28, after the market close, with revenues increasing to $27.7 billion (+29% YoY) and net income of $7 billion. In the last quarter of FY 2021, Micron reported revenues of $8.3 billion, slightly above street expectations of $8.2 billion, and its EPS was $2.42 (vs. $2.34 per share expected).

These good results were mainly driven by DRAM, which reported revenue growth of 38% YoY in the past fiscal year, while NAND reported more muted growth of 14% YoY. By business unit, all segments had strong growth over the past twelve months, but in the last quarter, the mobile unit reported lower revenues compared to the previous quarter.

Micron

Micron’s gross margin improved to 39.7%, compared to 31% in the previous year, being a positive driver of earnings growth. Additionally, it had a good control over expense growth, leading to an operating income of more than $7.6 billion, up by 124% YoY (operating margin of 27.7% vs. 16% in FY 2020). Its net income was close to $7 billion (+115% YoY) and its net profit margin increased to 25%, compared to just 15% in FY 2020.

Its cash flow generation was also quite strong, given that Micron’s cash flow from operations amounted to about $12.5 billion, which was enough to finance capex ($9.7 billion) and share buybacks of $1.2 billion. As the company generates enough cash to support investments and capital returns, its balance sheet remained strong with a net cash position of $3.7 billion at the end of 4Q FY 2021.

These results were quite good and show that Micron had a good operating environment in the past few quarters, but the memory industry is cyclical and the company’s outlook for the next quarter was somewhat disappointing. Its guidance is for revenues between $7.45-7.85 billion (vs. 8.49 billion expected) and EPS forecast of $2-2.20 was also below estimates ($2.48 per share).

Micron justifies these downbeat forecasts due to PC customers that are adjusting their memory and storage purchases due to the shortage of non-memory components that are needed to complete PC builds, a situation that it expects to be resolved in the coming months. Therefore, the current quarter may be somewhat weak, but positive operating trends are expected for the following months.

Indeed, for the FY 2022, Micron expects DRAM demand to grow in the mid-to-high-teens percent while in NAND, its expectations are for demand growth of about 30%, providing strong tailwinds for revenue growth in the next FY. Even though Micron expects its growth to be more or less in line with industry growth, its technological leadership in both DRAM and NAND may be an edge over the competition and lead to higher growth than currently expected.

Estimates & Valuation

Going forward, Micron continues to invest significantly in R&D and has recently received from ASML (ASML) the first EUV machine, an important step for Micron to implement EUV in high-volume manufacturing by 2024. Micron expects to use EUV to expand its technological leadership, a key factor for product differentiation and potentially having more pricing power in the medium to long term.

Together with secular growth trends of artificial intelligence and 5G, demand for memory and storage is expected to rise consistently over the next few years, boding well for Micron’s long-term growth prospects.

Indeed, according to analyst's estimates, Micron should report higher revenues in the next three years to about $40 billion by FY 2024, while in 2025 there is so far only analyst giving estimates so the revenue drop doesn’t have much meaning. Regarding its bottom-line, Micron’s net income is expected to be close to $14 billion by 2024, double the level achieved in FY 2021.

Source: Bloomberg.

Regarding its valuation, Micron is currently trading at 5-6x its earnings expected for the next three years, an undemanding valuation that seems to already discount a lot of potential short-term headwinds.

Over the past couple of years, Micron has traded on average at about 12x forward earnings, thus it is currently trading at a discount of about 50% to its own history with a de-rating of its valuation starting last March.

So far, DRAM pricing has been robust and this trend is not expected to change dramatically over the coming quarters, which means that Micron has been punished unfairly. For long-term investors that are willing to wait, Micron offers a lot of potential as multiples should return to a more ‘normal’ level if the company’s and industry fundamentals remain positive in the next 12-18 months.

Assuming a re-rating of its valuation multiples to its historical norm over the next two years and an EPS of $12.72 by 2024, my price target is $155 per share by end-2023, implying upside potential of more than 100% in two years. Therefore, Micron is currently clearly undervalued and investors should look beyond potential short-term issues that are penalizing its share price performance, focusing instead on the medium-term potential that is quite interesting

Bottom Line

Micron continues to report strong growth and medium-term prospects are good, but the market continues to worry about short-term issues that may not affect that much its business. Secular growth trends are tailwinds for sustainable growth over the coming years and long-term investors should see pullbacks as potential buying opportunities.