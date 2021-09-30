Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It seems like bears are chiding Palantir's (NYSE:PLTR) management for the wrong reasons this time around. Latest regulatory filings reveal that the company's top-level executives collectively sold roughly $312 million worth of class A shares in Q3 CY21 alone. This is fueling bearish speculation around how its top-level executives don't believe in the company's future, that they expect the stock to significantly correct going forward and they're selling all they can before the ship sinks. But that might not necessarily be the case here. In this article, I'll break down insider selling on a quarterly basis and attempt to explain why investors shouldn't be too concerned about this selloff.

Insider Selling Spree

Let me start by saying that key company personnel typically have access to real-time financial and operational information about how their company is really doing, and how their upcoming results might look like. So, tracking their trading activity can sometimes provide us with clues about where the company's shares might head next. It's important to pay attention to the word "sometimes" as insider selling doesn't always portray a doomsday picture.

But coming back to Palantir, its insiders collectively sold about 13 million class A shares, worth roughly $312 million, between July and September. It's worth noting that none of the insiders, even once, purchased shares of their company from the open market during the mentioned timeframe. They only sold their vested shares to the open market. Rather than dropping a data dump and leaving readers to decipher it, I segregated the number of shares sold, by major company insiders.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Interestingly, the bulk of these sales came from Alexander Karp and Stephen Cohen, the company's CEO and its co-founder, respectively. The third largest seller was Shyam Sankar, the company's COO. Bear in mind that these are number of shares sold, not the dollar-value of shares sold.

Having said that, I'll admit the optics are bad on this one. The Street is already divided about Palantir's growth prospects and where its shares might head next. These rampant insider sales make matters worse by fueling speculation such as:

insiders are bailing before the stock crashes,

insiders don't have faith in the company's roadmap,

these insiders know that the company's lofty stock-compensation expenses will continue and so they're selling all they can,

these insiders know that the company will underperform in its upcoming earnings report.

Bear in mind that there isn't even an iota of concrete evidence that would back this speculation. However, given the poor timing of these insider sales, it's understandable why readers and investors would doubt the company's future prospects and suspect its management's motives. Here's one such commenter voicing their concern:

(Source: Yahoo! Conversations)

And here's another such comment on the same page:

But I'd like to point to readers that insider sales don't always depict a dire ground reality, as we'll explore this in the next section of this article.

Don't Ring the Alarm Yet

First of all, it's worth noting that Palantir has over 1.87 billion shares outstanding and over 1.53 billion shares floating in the market. Its insiders sold roughly 13 million of their Class A shares into the open market, which means the selloff increased the company's public float by just 0.8%. This miniscule increase isn't enough to create a supply-demand mismatch, and is unlikely to meaningfully weigh down on Palantir's stock price on its own.

Secondly, looking at Palantir's insider selling figure for just Q3 CY21, on a standalone basis, doesn't provide us with any real insights about the extent of this selloff. So, to put things in perspective, I compiled Palantir's historical insider sales and segregated them on a quarterly basis.

It's evident in the chart below that Palantir's insider sales are significantly down from its Q1-levels and nearly flat when compared to Q2-levels. This should reassure investors that things are improving for Palantir, on this front at least, and discourage panic selling in the name.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Besides, this pace of insider selling is likely to further reduce over the coming years. I had explained in a prior article that Palantir's stock-based compensation could drop by as much as 70% from its current levels, within the next four years. As its key personnel receive less shares as part of their pay packages, the insider selling should naturally come down. So, it seems like things will only improve for Palantir and its shareholders, over the longer-run.

We must also remember that several of these key personnel have been associated with Palantir for more than a decade now. They're able to access secondary markets only now and it's natural that they would want to liquidate a part of their net-worth. This could be for diversification purposes, or for a myriad of personal reasons (such as funding their retirement accounts, paying for their kids' college, buying a new home etc.), and there's nothing wrong, unethical or fraudulent about it.

(Source: LinkedIn profiles and Wikipedia pages)

Lastly, these insiders haven't sold off all their holdings in Palantir and they still hold onto a significant number of Class B and Class F shares, as well as stock options. Alexander Karp, for instance, was responsible for the majority of insider sales during Q3 but he still owns over 6.4 million Class A and over 36 million Class B shares of Palantir. So, technically, these company executives are still holding onto their shares and haven't exited their positions entirely. This suggests that they have confidence and faith in the company's growth potential, contrary to what the bears may lead us to believe.

Final Thoughts

Granted that the timing of these insider sales isn't ideal, but at the same time, there's nothing alarming about these sales either. These insider sales can be viewed as merely profit booking for several years' worth of dedication, loyalty and efforts. So, I don't think that investors should be panicking over Palantir's insider sales just yet. As far as I'm concerned, I remain bullish on the stock due to the reasons outlined here, here and here. Good Luck!