My previous researched touched on how Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) faced a far more competitive market in Florida. A lot of the original weak vertical license holders recently sold out to MSOs (multi-state operators) with ambitious growth plans. My investment thesis remains more Neutral on the stock due to the focus on the Sunshine State, though the stock weakness this year makes Trulieve Cannabis more appealing here.

More Entrants

The Florida medical cannabis market has 22 vertically licensed operators, but the state entered 2021 with only a handful of strong operators. Trulieve Cannabis dominated the state despite only operating 70 dispensaries.

For the most part, most MSOs either focused on other states with limited licenses at the store level or the license holder failed to cultivate enough cannabis to supply their stores. The lack of wholesale sales has dramatically held back the competition in the space until recently.

As mentioned in the previous research, a group of MSOs from Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF) to Red While & Bloom Brands (OTCQX:RWBYF) to Parallel Cannabis (OTCQX:CERAF) to Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) have recently bought into the state or are in the process of raising funds to grow in the state. In just a few months since the original research, the market already has a couple of more entrants into the space.

Planet 13 Holdings (OTCQX:PLNHF) has agreed to acquire the license issued by the Florida Department of Health from Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF). The MSO is being forced to unload the license, but not the existing assets, in the deal to be acquired by Trulieve Cannabis. At the same time, MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) got an investment from Tilray (TLRY) and private equity to place the struggling MSO in a better position to compete in the state.

MedMen recently opened store 6 in the Florida market with a 5,500 sq. ft. location in Orlando. According to research by ArcView Market Research, Florida is poised to see sales soar from only $1.2 billion last year to $3.6 billion after adult-use is approved and matures.

MedMen wasn't even a factor in the market with minimal sales in December per data from OMMU.

Pricing War

Another bad since for Trulieve Cannabis is the ongoing price war battle in Florida. Former Bluma Wellness CEO Brady Cobb had some rather pointed comments via Forbes about the competitive landscape in the market:

There’s a race to the bottom from a pricing standpoint as these companies try to get consumers in the store. Every day there’s a deal coming out offering 30% off flower, 25% off concentrates, 25% off vapes. It’s almost to the point if you got blonde hair and green eyes on Tuesday, you get 20% off.

Bluma Wellness was one of the companies sold in the last year to a bigger MSO looking to expand aggressively in the market. The company fell into the category of small operators that donated large amounts of market share to Trulieve Cannabis. Bluma only produced $3 million in quarterly sales with 6 opened stores when reporting the last quarterly results before being acquired by Cresco Labs.

The company planned to end 2020 with 8 stores and OMMU now lists 9 operational medical cannabis dispensaries under Sunnyside brand operated by Cresco Labs. These dispensaries only sell 195 ounces of smoking marijuana per store which is above the MedMen stores at 106 ounces, but these dispensaries sell far less than the 414 ounces per store by Trulieve Cannabis.

If anything a lot of the competition in the state hasn't even fully ramped up. Red White & Bloom is still expanding cultivation to supply up to 8 stores that Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) had in various stages of opening while other MSOs like Ayr Wellness expect to grow the store base dramatically from 40 to 65. At the end of 2020, the former Liberty Health only had 28 open dispensaries selling just 62 ounces per store of smokable marijuana. In the latest week, the MSO is up to 42 stores with an average of 88 ounces sold. The amount sold has already doubled, but the store productivity levels still trail Trulieve by a mile.

Trulieve is estimated to achieve over 50% of the sales of the state, or an amount equivalent to $800 million in revenues for an MSO with 2021 sales targets reaching just $900 million. The recent dip has the stock in a far more Neutral position here from a valuation standpoint with a market cap at $3.7 billion.

The Harvest Health deal does help shift the business beyond Florida, but the 2022 business will still be a majority in the state. The MSO does have 14 open stores in Florida adding to the network already owned by Trulieve Cannabis.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the MSO faces a massive pricing war that could limit growth in Florida for years, but the stock is rather cheap. Trulieve Cannabis isn't likely to outperform the cannabis market being focused on one of the most competitive markets in the country while controlling over 50% of the market share because other license holders were hardly trying. The stock probably doesn't have much downside risk due to a low valuation, but investors should look elsewhere for MSOs with more growth opportunities and less competition.