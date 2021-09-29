wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Co-author, Dr. Louis Metzger

Background

Throughout history, good stories have always shared a few key ingredients; intrigue, deception, a lover spurned, spectacular falls from grace, and miraculous comebacks against all odds. The story of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is no different. Well, except perhaps for the miraculous comeback, which has yet to fully materialize. We may be nearing the denouement, however, as we open the chapter of the long Nektar saga when the hero (Bempeg) regains its footing and rises up to slay the evil shorts and naysayers in their beds, lulled to slumber by a falling share price and the long timeline of study results (which are now, finally, imminent). The Nektar Phoenix does indeed appear to be rising from the ashes, as the painfully-stepwise decline - manipulated downwards on low volume by an orchestrated Short & Distort campaign - has been countered by a vicious ascent from $13 to $18.50 in just a couple of weeks.

Source: TradingView

You will note that NKTR has now moved (and closed) above its 200-day moving average, an extremely bullish sign, by some accounts. We will leave it to those far more technically-astute than ourselves to opine on the full implications of this achievement.

Short Covering Has Been Steady Over The Last Year

Short interest has been steadily declining over the last year, from a high point of more than 27,000,000 shares short in September 2020 to just over 17,000,000 shares as of this article's writing. That's a fairly dramatic reduction of 10M shares.

Source Data: NASDAQ

You might ask, "How do you explain the falling price amidst heavy short covering? Doesn't that usually drive the price up?" Sometimes, yes. But in this case, we suspect the entire modus operandi of the short & distort operation was to bring the price down from $26 to $13 to allow shorts to cover more cheaply, and to do so in a methodical, orderly, and measured way so as not to spike the price and cause a squeeze. If there's a steady supply of shares just waiting and willing to be shaken free from weak-handed retailers - either through panic selling or blown out stop losses - the covering can occur apace even while the price continues to drop.

Remember, there are major institutions, hedge funds, speculators, and maybe even brokerage firms who have (or had) large short positions in Nektar, in some cases as a hedge against substantial long holdings. With a short ratio of between 20 and 27 over the last year, it's just too risky to maintain a short position of any significant size given Nektar's solid fundamentals. As I argued in a recent article, if the price decline had anything to do with Nektar's prospects for upcoming approvals, short interest would be rising not falling.

Short Covering Intensifies Over Last Two Months

Short covering has really ramped up over the last couple of months. In just the two-week period from 9/1/2021 to 9/15/2021, covering nearly tripled, going from around 300,000 shares to nearly a million, for a 200% increase. This tells us the squeeze is on, so to speak, and will only intensify. There are still fewer than 17,000,000 shares short, and the exits could get quite crowded very fast.

Source Data: Nasdaq

Of note is that short interest began to really crater around mid-August, right when the price bottomed and began to sharply rebound. The following chart shows the rate of short interest decrease alongside price.

Source Data: Nasdaq

As you can see from this chart, short interest pretty much flat-lined from the end of June to the beginning of August. Short interest even increased slightly at the beginning of July. But then covering truly ramped up as the price bottomed and recovered. The orderly exit has begun to get a bit disorderly. Rather than expecting the 17 million more short shares to queue up like good boys and girls at school, there's always that one kid who pulls the fire alarm, and then all the rest run screaming for the exits.

We believe there are FOUR main drivers for the accelerated covering (and even more covering yet to come):

Realization by shorts that the price has bottomed and the party's over. Growing realization that the PROPEL study results will read out quite positively. Upcoming SITC 2021 conference in November. Key insiders continue to hold and even add to their significant Nektar holdings.

Let us address each of these in turn.

The Party's Over

Shorts and bashers have been gleefully dancing on the grave of Nektar's declining share price ever since the stock closed at $108 per share back on March 5, 2018. A perfect storm of events, bad luck, and shenanigans conspired to literally shred Nektar's share price ever since. From the "bad batch" manufacturing error to what the shorts spun as the failure of Nektar-181, and to a short-inspired hit piece that actually fooled a few sophisticated investors until it was completely unmasked, it seemed Nektar couldn't catch a break.

For those looking for the archetypal 10-bagger (some would argue 20-bagger), however, this perfect storm has begot the perfect opportunity. Because while the storm brewed, Nektar (sometimes all-too-quietly) chugged along with auspicious Bempeg and other pipeline study results that often relied on 3rd parties to get publicity. Did the company commit errors along the way? No doubt yes, including maintaining a PR apparatus that felt out to lunch (literally and figuratively) on many occasions.

But beginning a little under a year ago - starting with company commentary in November, 2020 - we believe it dawned on some shorts that they had better not overstay their welcome; things were about to get real for them, and real fast. And that 40% gut punch of a share price increase over the last couple of months? It might soon feel like a pinprick to those remaining shorts who don't cover soon.

Which leads us to the second factor driving the increased short covering: PROPEL.

PROPEL Phase I/II NSCLC Study (Bempeg + Keytruda) Looking Promising

A huge compelling event that has really been missing for Nektar over the last couple of years is the readout of a big, multi-hundred patient Phase II or Phase III study of Bempeg (Nektar-214). This is why the shorts have been able to have a field day shaking out shares from weak retail hands. A vacuum of news creates a breeding ground for uncertainty that unscrupulous shorts will easily exploit. That's why there's so much focus on PROPEL, a study of significant size that is being run by Nektar to evaluate the efficacy of Bempeg + (MRK)'s Keytruda (Pembro), as well as Bempeg + Keytruda + Chemo for NSCLC (Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer).

How important is PROPEL to Nektar's share price? Read the transcripts of the last 2-3 quarterly NKTR conference calls and you'll get a clear picture pretty quickly. Almost every...single...question from the Wall Street analysts is related to PROPEL. If there's anyone who understands just how much Wall Street is jonesing for a nice juicy dose of PROPEL, it's Jonathan Zalevsky ("JZ" for short), Nektar's Chief Research & Development Officer. He carefully calibrates his commentary on PROPEL to remain in SEC compliance while at the same time signaling what he can to the analysts. In my last article, I reiterated my belief that JZ went out of his way to preview/signal positive PROPEL results. In preparation for this article, I re-read the Q2 2021 Conference Call Transcript (the most recent one) and found even more evidence of this. Check out this interchange between the Goldman Sachs analyst and JZ. Pay careful attention to the exact wording of the analyst's question:

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs - Analyst

Hi. This is CJ on for Chris this evening. I was curious, what's the limiting factor determining when the PROPEL data are going to be available later this year? Has enrollment completed? Or are we just waiting for a follow-up? And then I guess, will we see any of the chemo cohort data in the readout as well? Thanks.

Jonathan Zalevsky - Chief Research and Development Officer

Yes. Thank you, CJ, for the question. So as we explained earlier, the enrollment in the PROPEL study has been going very well. We gave guidance at earlier calls that at the very end of the last year, we saw a pretty big rise in enrollment, particularly as we saw COVID wane in Europe and most of our sites for that study are in Europe. And so with the cohort of patients enrolled, we wanted to ensure they'll be provided the most mature and rich and robust data set. And that's why we're targeting the second half of this year for the presentation of that data. Now one of the things you can expect in that data presentation is that we will provide all of the available information that we've collected on the patients that we've been following in those cohorts. The study has three different subgroups of patients distributed between PD-L1 expression levels. Patients in the less than 1% PD-L1 category, the 1% to 49% category and the greater than 50%. And our intention is to provide the full range of observations. So that will include all of the correlations of safety readouts, all of the efficacy information including the ORR as well as the CR, the composite endpoint and any time-to-event events that have also been accumulated in the data. And we're looking forward to presenting that later this year. And to the second part of your question, so the chemo-containing cohorts, which are the newest components of that study, they are open in their enrolling patients. But it's likely too soon to present any of that data as those cohorts are only underway enrolling patients now.

(my emphasis added)

To be clear, JZ was asked about three things in these questions:

Timing of data/results Enrollment status Chemo cohort data availability

Uh, excuse me, but when was JZ asked about the specific kinds of data that will be presented, about the subgroups, or about the outcome measures of the study? The answer is, he wasn't. So then why did he go literally miles out of his way to include this in his answer? JZ is a proud scientist. He's clearly very, very excited about PROPEL. And he's also likely "virtue-signaling" positive PROPEL study data. How excited is JZ about PROPEL? Check out his body language and smiling mug on this Goldman Sachs Fireside Chat just a few months back (registration required). He does the same thing when GS asks him about PROPEL, going into all kinds of detail about the "robustness" and "completeness" of the study data when all they were asking him about was the weather in Northern California.

PROPEL Study Expands Steadily From 2017 To 2021

The reason JZ always sounds so excited about PROPEL is that from all other indications, the study seems to be progressing quite nicely. There's a little known feature on clinicaltrials.gov that allows you to compare study descriptions over time and get a very clear understanding of how a study is expanding and evolving. If you scroll down to the bottom of the study page, you will see the following "history of changes" option.

Source: clinicaltrials.gov

We ran this History of Changes report in "Side-by-Side" mode for each time a substantive change occurred in the study, and here is a summary of the output: Source DATA: clinicaltrials.gov

We can clearly see how the study morphed from a Phase I to a Phase I/II study in November 2019. This is very normal, as the study moves from testing for side effects and basic dosing to dose escalation, more patients, and drug efficacy and biomarkers. We find notable the addition of 65 new patients from June 2018 to November 2019.

Even more notable is the jump to 240 patients and the addition of an arm/cohort from November 2019 to January 2021. This is the big "tell" for us that this study is "rocking it". You don't add a cohort and all those patients to an existing Phase I/II study unless things are looking very good. Remember, these are people's lives on the line. This is late-stage NSCLC. These patients have a dire prognosis of months or maybe a year to live. Of the potential experimental therapies for NSCLC, oncologists are not going to roll the dice if they truly believe Bempeg is a placebo, as the shorts claim. Word gets around in oncology circles and the "skinny" on Bempeg and this study has no doubt been very positive. Hence the addition of all those new patients and new cohorts.

What's more, we highly doubt the Institutional Review Board (IRB) for the study (and/or the FDA itself) would even allow the addition of patients and cohorts unless early study findings were showing significant promise in shrinking tumors and extending lives. We've researched how these IRBs work and it turns out they take patient safety very seriously. Any hint of a biologic that isn't cutting the mustard would find the IRB for PROPEL bringing enrollment to a screeching halt, not expanding it.

Understanding The New Chemo Cohorts in PROPEL

You will also observe the newly-added Chemo + Bempeg + Keytruda arms in the September 15, 2021 update. We also view this as bullish. Since Nektar is able to enroll effectively in Europe, they no doubt added the chemo arms to the studies because Keytruda + Chemo is SOC in Europe for the PD-L1 1-49% subgroup, while Keytruda alone is SOC in the same subgroup in the United States.

The addition of the chemo arms is a pure business decision in our view, as Nektar can grab significant market share when it becomes SOC in Europe by adding the benefits of Bempeg to the Chemo/Keytruda doublet. The addition of these new chemo cohorts is Nektar going for the easy inside the park home run when they know they already have the triple in the bag. If Nektar can show efficacy for Bempeg + Keytruda AND Bempeg + Keytruda + Chemo, that's a huge revenue opportunity, globally. Especially since by some accounts the PD-L1 1-49% subgroup represents almost 70% of the NSCLC market!

There's also the chance of Accelerated Approval for these various combos, and JZ talks about this in the Goldman Sachs chat mentioned above. Nektar can fast track the existing study and morph it into a compressed Phase III, with approval as early as late 2022.

PROPEL Study Outcome Measures Are Sharpened

An additional sign that PROPEL is going well - by our reading - is how Nektar has sharpened and focused the Primary Outcome Measures listed for the study on the clinicaltrials.gov page.

Source: clinicaltrials.gov

The increased specificity, at least to us, indicates that Nektar has a good feeling for the basic parameters of the study findings, and wants to "bracket" these findings within a range of outcome measures that will read out as favorably as possible. It's almost like a trial lawyer preparing for a closing argument, carefully calibrating the talking points to have maximum impact on the jury. How well Nektar can meet these measures will ultimately determine whether Phase III is approved, laying the groundwork for accelerated approval in the US, Europe, or both.

Nektar Signals Positive PROPEL Data In Presentation

Presentations posted on websites under the "Investors" tab are often our favorite places to look for hidden gems. Slides sometimes get included that are perhaps more suitable for internal communications. This may or may not be the case with the presentation just recently posted on Nektar's Investors webpage (dated September 2021), but either way, the deck contains some tasty nuggets about PROPEL that we should include in our assessment.

Source: Nektar.com

We had to do a collective double take when we first saw this slide. Second bullet from the top: "Positive ORR signal to support a Phase 3 NSCLC study in 2021." Wow. To be fair, you can read this bullet two ways:

A positive ORR signal has been observed in the study results and thus supports a Phase 3 NSCLC study in 2021. A positive ORR signal - if found in the data - would support a Phase 3 NSCLC study in 2021.

As our PROPEL-saturated brains struggled mightily to deduce the meaning, our eyes wandered down to the bottom of the page and that's when the entire question became moot; "$7B globally" flashed like a neon sign. Who puts a NSCLC revenue opportunity figure on the bottom of an investor slide for a study with equivocal data?

Note that this slide shows the design of the *earliest* propel cohorts, the ones for which the longest data are available, which we predict will be presented at or before SITC 2021 and show deepening responses to Bempeg + Keytruda over time and/or extended PFS relative to SOC and/or greater ORR relative to SOC. Note that the diagram on this slide does not include the additional, recently-added study arms that bring the total to 240 patients.

Summing Up PROPEL

Nothing is guaranteed in life, and we begrudgingly suppose that includes a positive PROPEL readout. But know this: if PROPEL doesn't read out positively - after all the bullishness and signaling from the company that we've laid out ad nauseam above - then yeah, we'll happily join the naysayers and buzzards circling the Nektar gut wagon.

But we suspect the recent short covering is a sign that we're not seeing ghosts here. Invesco (the largest institutional holder of Nektar) certainly isn't either. Palms are indeed getting sweaty as the shorts sift through the same mountain of tea leaves that we're neck deep in. Our sense is that anyone still meaningfully short NKTR once PROPEL hits the ticker will need more than a shot of Maalox to cure what ails them.

SITC 2021 The Likely Venue For PROPEL Readout

The one thing a short probably hates the most is a stock with an impending compelling event that is likely to yield good news for longs. The upcoming SITC 2021 Conference on November 10-14, 2021 is just such an "Event Horizon". Nektar longs may fondly (or not so fondly) recall what happened in the run-up to SITC 2017, and in its aftermath. It was at this conference that Nektar announced very exciting (although preliminary) results of Bempeg (Nektar-214) plus Opdivo. The stock ran up in anticipation of the meeting, and then absolutely exploded higher following it.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The above chart shows Nektar's share price of $32.50 just two days before the SITC 2017 conference. There is much current speculation that we could see an "encore performance" of this price action in the lead up to - and in the wake of - SITC 2021. JZ and others at Nektar have frequently promised "late 2021" as the timeframe for the readout of PROPEL. Indeed, this commitment is reiterated in the investor deck. What better venue to do this than SITC? It will no doubt be a "robust, detailed, and complete" time had by all, especially if it's also the venue for important clinical data regarding NKTR-255 and (maybe) NKTR-262.

Key Insiders Continue To Hold/Expand NKTR Long Positions

Let's wrap up with a look at the final likely driver of the recent short covering. The Nektar shorts absolutely LOVE to plaster the message boards with all these garbage notices of "insider selling", all the while failing to point out that the vast majority of this activity is forced sales required by tax laws, as I made clear in one of my previous articles. It is far more instructive to pay attention to the activity of key insiders who are either on the Nektar BOD or otherwise close to Howard Robin. These are the folks with "an ear to the rail" so to speak.

A quick look at the Nasdaq insider activity for Nektar reveals a number of recent insider buys and stock/option grants where high-level insiders held the shares. Clicking into the details of each insider is interesting, and reveals some fairly large NKTR holdings that have been steadily added to over the years, with very little selling. We find this resource a much better gauge of insider confidence in Nektar than the short & distort team's relentless barrage of "uninformative" sell notices.

We also find the timing of these acquisitions to be quite telling and reassuring, especially as they coincide with the price bottoming and SITC/PROPEL readout looming.

The Contrarian View - The Nektar Short Play Is Tired

We suppose a countervailing view to our thesis on the reasons for the recent short covering might be that the Nektar Short Play has simply run its course. Shorts have made a boatload on their contrarian bets on the way down from $108, and there's just not enough downside left. Nektar's "enterprise value" is around $8-10 per share, so perhaps the shorts figure the "juice" is squeezed out of the Nektar orange, and now it's time to move on and burn down the next life-saving pharma company.

We think there's merit to this line of thinking, but it doesn't much change the lay of the land. There are still 17,000,000 shares short, at some point they've got to get covered, and Nektar's portfolio is worth at least an order of magnitude more than the ~$8.50 the current share price values it at (subtracting enterprise value). Remember, Nektar has a raft of human studies ongoing: 4 Phase III trials with readouts in 2022, 6 Phase II trials, 3 Phase I/II trials, and 3 Phase I trials. Meanwhile, there are companies with ZERO human studies and far less exciting compounds with valuations roughly equal to and in some cases many times that of Nektar's. Synthorx is an instructive example. The lackluster Bempeg competitor was bought by Sanofi (SNY) for $2.5B in 2019 without clinical data at the time of purchase. Nektar's current valuation is just marginally higher at around $3.4B, and with mountains of clinical data behind it.

Meanwhile, as recently as July of this year, a study of Bempeg plus Opdivo showed the doublet extended metastatic Melanoma patients' lives from 11 months to nearly 31. The story of one woman who is still in the survivor group is truly heartwarming - and compelling. Our point is, show us a compound as exciting and proven as Bempeg and we'll buy the stock sight unseen.

Source: Nektar.com

To get a complete view of the magnitude of the fire the shorts are playing with, this slide from the same Nektar investor presentation shows that shorts are truly staring down the barrel of a loaded howitzer; they're about to witness the firepower of a fully ARMED and OPERATIONAL biologic compound pipeline. We suspect The Force may not be with them.

Conclusion - Get Used To It

Whatever you attribute the covering to, the fact is it's happening, it's accelerating, and it will likely get a lot less orderly as we get closer to SITC in early November. This is the new normal for the next 6 weeks of trading. Cover now, or get trampled trying to run for the exits later. And perhaps it's time for a little schadenfreude for the everyday retail investor whose stop loss got blown out on the way down from $50 to $13. After all, with just a pinch of retail interest tossed into a low float stew of larger players trying to cover, we might have the makings of a very tasty crab boil of a squeeze. Que Sera Sera.

Oh, one final thought. I wrote previously that Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) has big plans for Nektar and Bempeg, with an acquisition likely in focus. In this scenario, BMY would like to see a Nektar share price on the less dear side of things. But there is another possibility. Dr. Metzger recently reminded me that as part of BMY's investment deal with Nektar, BMY cannot sell any of its substantial Nektar holdings - purchased at quite a dear $103 per share - until 2023. If you subscribe to the notion of BMY and Nektar continuing to partner rather than marrying, we suspect BMY will be a welcome and quite encouraging fellow traveler on the path back to $100 NKTR and very likely much, much higher.