MiNK Therapeutics Files For $50 Million IPO
Summary
- MiNK Therapeutics has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO, although the final figure may vary.
- The firm is developing invariant natural killer T cell therapies for cancers and immune diseases and expects Phase 1 trials topline readouts in 2021 and 2022.
- I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
Quick Take
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm is a clinical-stage biopharma developing treatments for cancers and immune-mediated diseases.
INKT believes that its approach using invariant natural killer T cell therapies will provide it with a ‘highly versatile application for therapeutics development in cancer and immune diseases.’
When we learn more details about pricing and valuation, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Company & Technology
New York, New York-based MiNK was founded to develop allogeneic invariant natural killer T [iNKT] cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other cancers and immune disease conditions.
Management is headed by president and CEO Jennifer S. Buell, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since February 2021. Dr. Buell has more than 20 years in R&D roles in the biopharmaceutical industry.
Below is a brief overview video of solid tumors and their formation:
(Source)
The firm's lead candidate, AGENT-797, is in Phase 1 safety trials for treating solid tumors, multiple myeloma and immune diseases.
Management expects to have Phase 1 topline data readouts for multiple programs in 2021 and 2022.
Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:
(Source)
Investors in the firm have invested at least $53 million in equity and debt owed to its parent firm in equity investment and include parent firm Agenus Inc.
Market & Competition
According to a 2018 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global CAGR for solid tumor treatments is expected to be 15% between 2019 and 2024.
This is a very strong growth rate, as the overall solid tumor treatment market is extremely large, in the hundreds of billions of dollars annually.
Key elements driving this expected growth are increasing government initiatives, new product approvals in ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers, as well as growing incidence and awareness of cancer.
Also, the research report states that “cancer rates could further increase by 50%, to 15 million new cases by 2020, as per the World Cancer Report.”
The most common cancers in 2016 were breast, lung and bronchus, prostate, colon, and rectum, as well as bladder cancers, melanoma of the skin, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, thyroid cancer, kidney, and renal pelvis cancer, leukemia, endometrial cancer, and pancreatic cancer.
Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)
Gilead Sciences (GILD)
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
Novartis (NVS)
Athenex (ATNX)
Appia Bio
Suda Pharmaceuticals
Others
Financial Status
MiNK’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with its drug development efforts.
Below are the company’s financial results for recent half-year periods:
(Source)
As of June 30, 2021, the company had $1.6 million in cash and $67.9 million in total liabilities, of which $52.5 million were to parent firm Agenus.
IPO Details
MiNK intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
to fund our planned development of our monotherapy and combination study of AGENT-797 with PD-1/CTLA-4 checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma;
to fund the development of AGENT-797 through completion of our Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma;
to fund the development of AGENT-797 through completion of our Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with GvHD;
to fund the development of AGENT-797 through completion of our Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ARDS secondary to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases;
to fund IND-enabling studies, process development and manufacturing of our CAR-iNKT-programs;
to fund our process validation and manufacturing batches for AGENT-797; and
the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which includes funding for additional research, hiring additional personnel, capital expenditures and the costs of operating as a public company.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is 'not currently a party to any material legal proceedings.'
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Evercore ISI, William Blair, B. Riley Securities and Baird.
Commentary
MiNK is seeking U.S. capital market funding to advance its programs through Phase 1 trials.
The firm’s lead candidate, AGENT-797, is being developed for numerous treatment programs and management expects to have data readouts in 2021 and 2022.
The market opportunity for treating solid tumors is extremely large, in the hundreds of billions annually as there are numerous types of solid tumors and the disease is widely prevalent.
Management hasn’t disclosed any major pharma collaboration relationships.
Evercore ISI is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 139.1% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
MiNK believes that its approach using invariant natural killer T cell therapies will provide it with a ‘highly versatile application for therapeutics development in cancer and immune diseases.’
When we learn more details about pricing and valuation, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs is an inherently volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.