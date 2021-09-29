Rapeepat Pornsipak/iStock via Getty Images

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a clinical-stage biopharma developing treatments for cancers and immune-mediated diseases.

INKT believes that its approach using invariant natural killer T cell therapies will provide it with a ‘highly versatile application for therapeutics development in cancer and immune diseases.’

When we learn more details about pricing and valuation, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Company & Technology

New York, New York-based MiNK was founded to develop allogeneic invariant natural killer T [iNKT] cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other cancers and immune disease conditions.

Management is headed by president and CEO Jennifer S. Buell, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since February 2021. Dr. Buell has more than 20 years in R&D roles in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Below is a brief overview video of solid tumors and their formation:

The firm's lead candidate, AGENT-797, is in Phase 1 safety trials for treating solid tumors, multiple myeloma and immune diseases.

Management expects to have Phase 1 topline data readouts for multiple programs in 2021 and 2022.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in the firm have invested at least $53 million in equity and debt owed to its parent firm in equity investment and include parent firm Agenus Inc.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global CAGR for solid tumor treatments is expected to be 15% between 2019 and 2024.

This is a very strong growth rate, as the overall solid tumor treatment market is extremely large, in the hundreds of billions of dollars annually.

Key elements driving this expected growth are increasing government initiatives, new product approvals in ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers, as well as growing incidence and awareness of cancer.

Also, the research report states that “cancer rates could further increase by 50%, to 15 million new cases by 2020, as per the World Cancer Report.”

The most common cancers in 2016 were breast, lung and bronchus, prostate, colon, and rectum, as well as bladder cancers, melanoma of the skin, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, thyroid cancer, kidney, and renal pelvis cancer, leukemia, endometrial cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Novartis (NVS)

Athenex (ATNX)

Appia Bio

Suda Pharmaceuticals

Others

Financial Status

MiNK’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with its drug development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for recent half-year periods:

As of June 30, 2021, the company had $1.6 million in cash and $67.9 million in total liabilities, of which $52.5 million were to parent firm Agenus.

IPO Details

MiNK intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund our planned development of our monotherapy and combination study of AGENT-797 with PD-1/CTLA-4 checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; to fund the development of AGENT-797 through completion of our Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; to fund the development of AGENT-797 through completion of our Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with GvHD; to fund the development of AGENT-797 through completion of our Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ARDS secondary to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases; to fund IND-enabling studies, process development and manufacturing of our CAR-iNKT-programs; to fund our process validation and manufacturing batches for AGENT-797; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which includes funding for additional research, hiring additional personnel, capital expenditures and the costs of operating as a public company. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is 'not currently a party to any material legal proceedings.'

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Evercore ISI, William Blair, B. Riley Securities and Baird.

Commentary

MiNK is seeking U.S. capital market funding to advance its programs through Phase 1 trials.

The firm’s lead candidate, AGENT-797, is being developed for numerous treatment programs and management expects to have data readouts in 2021 and 2022.

The market opportunity for treating solid tumors is extremely large, in the hundreds of billions annually as there are numerous types of solid tumors and the disease is widely prevalent.

Management hasn’t disclosed any major pharma collaboration relationships.

Evercore ISI is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 139.1% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

MiNK believes that its approach using invariant natural killer T cell therapies will provide it with a ‘highly versatile application for therapeutics development in cancer and immune diseases.’

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.