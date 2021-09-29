simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

RiverNorth Opportunities (NYSE:RIV) is a closed-end fund that opportunistically invests in closed-end funds (CEFs), SPACs, BDC's and exchange-traded funds. I love these types of assets so naturally I'm interested to see what RiverNorth is up to. The fund is fairly popular (judging by its discount to NAV). I think this may be because it generated something like 11% per year since inception. I'd say with an attractive risk profile given the assets it invests in. This is a $200 million fund which is a great size. A fund of this kind of size should still be able to capitalize on a lot of opportunities that are available. At the same time it is large enough to get pre-IPO allocations with SPACs. Unfortunately, it is trading at a 0.42% premium to NAV. I prefer these funds when trading at a deep discount to net asset value. It is common for these vehicles to trade at a sizeable discount.

I tend to hold until the discount to NAV comes in somewhat, or I find something that I like more. In many cases, there are sizeable distributions while waiting for the discount to NAV to revert to the mean.

The distribution of around 12% annually is likely another thing that attracts shareholders here and keeps the fund's size in the sweet spot.

Even with the good performance, the fund generated it should decrease in size over time. But the fund offers a DRIP-program where investors basically get shares at NAV. If the fund trades at a premium (which it did in recent history) that effectively means they're getting them below market price.

Data by YCharts

I looked at the management commentary and they report a CEF portfolio with an average discount to net-asset-value of 5.99%. They seem to highly value funds with upcoming tender offers and liquidations (often these are under pressure by activists focused on this space). The team is looking to buy SPACs at IPO prices or better. Then splits the units in warrants/shares. Tries to offload the shares around $10 and hangs on to the warrants as long as deemed attractive. This is a typical absolute return SPAC strategy and it has been very strong in 2020 although it cooled off this year.

I've written extensively about SPACs both in 2020 and 2021 and it continues to be one of my favorite areas of the market. It is currently out-of-favor with many investors but many funds are available at attractive prices.

The fund uses leverage opportunistically but this doesn't seem to be its standard M.O. Morningstar puts its total leverage ratio at 7.02%.

I always look at the portfolio to see if I don't hate it. Here are the top 25 holdings as per Morningstar data:

Source: Morningstar

I really like Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF) which is a top-5 position. It is a major position for me too. I also recently added a few shares of the Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) which trades at an interesting discount. I looked into Source Capital (SOR) recently and its discount has come in a little bit down to ~7%. It does seem to be managing the discount more aggressively as of late (through buybacks and a tender program) and this fund is managed by a strong manager in FPA Capital. I'm also a fan of the firm Oaktree (of Howard Marks fame) which is among their BDC picks. The only stuff I'm not a big fan of is the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corp (HYG). They are actually short that name. The reason I'm not a huge fan is that I fear it may get into trouble in a liquidity crisis. Here I suspect it is more like a hedge to offset some credit long exposure.

If you are a shareholder of record as of October 1, 2021 you can subscribe for new shares of common stock of the Fund issued in a rights offering.

You then receive one right for each share of common stock held on the Record Date. Every three rights allow one to buy one new share of common stock of the Fund. The rights are expected to be listed and tradable on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker: RIV RT. The interesting thing is that you get to buy shares at the higher of 97.5% of net asset value or 95% of the market price of shares.

Personally, I'm sitting this one out. I've considered it, but I'm looking for opportunities at deeper discounts. If I were already involved here I'd imagine I'd take part in the tender. After all, it is a discount to prevailing market prices, and who doesn't like free money?