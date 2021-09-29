ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction To EMQQ

The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) is a play on the growth of online consumption in emerging markets. To qualify for selection, prospective emerging market stocks need to derive more than half their assets or revenue from internet and e-commerce in emerging markets. EMQQ covers around 118 stocks and spreads its tentacles across sub-segments such as internet services, internet retail, internet broadcasting, internet media, online advertising, online travel, e-payments, online gaming, search engines, and social networks. EMQQ has been around for close to seven years and has proven to be a popular pick for investors, amassing $1.25bn in AUM during that time.

In this article, I’ll cover some of the good and bad facets of pursuing EMQQ.

What's Good About EMQQ?

EMQQ focuses on an alluring segment within the emerging markets

EMQQ is well exposed to areas primed for growth as internet and e-commerce firms in emerging markets can leverage the attractive pillars of consumerism, a growing middle class (believed to be the biggest class worldwide) and discretionary income, and smartphone and internet penetration. Already EMQQ has sizeable exposure to the largest e-commerce market in the world accounting for half of the total global sales.

In PPP terms, the middle-class spending in notable EMs such as China and India contributed less than half of total middle-class spending, but this is expected to drastically change over the next decade with the share of those two countries growing manifold and serving as key growth engines of spending.

In effect, the emerging market middle class which only accounted for 24% of global middle-class consumption in 2015, and 35% in 2020, is now expected to hit 50% by 2030. So clearly, this is the market that is likely to account for the bulk of purchasing power, and companies exposed to these markets will likely have an edge.

The advent of affordable smartphones and the lower cost of the internet in these markets are also prompting internet and e-commerce firms to adapt their operating models in order to exploit opportunities in digital payments, delivery, travel, entertainment, education, shopping, etc. A lot of these online sub-markets did not exist a few years back, and given the rapidly changing preferences of modern-day consumers, who is to say that we won’t see other new segments germinate, thus broadening the EM e-commerce canvass even more. Also note that smartphone penetration is nowhere close to hitting peak levels, with a bulk of these emerging markets still seeing figures of less than 60% (quite unlike the developed markets).

Impressive risk-adjusted return track record

Despite the recent correction in EMQQ, it has still proven to be a very rewarding source of returns, comfortably outperforming the most popular EM-focused ETF - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) since its inception in late 2014.

It isn’t just the quantum of returns that ought to be highlighted, but also the dexterity with which EMQQ has juggled its heightened volatility profile (which is more than twice as much as the asset class median) to generate those returns.

To see how well EMQQ fares, consider looking at its 5-year performance vs EEM and the category average. We can see that EMQQ is the most volatile of the lot with the highest beta and monthly standard deviation (annualized). Yet, despite that, it has managed to generate ample positive alpha (something which cannot be said for the other options including EEM). EMQQ has also managed to generate a far superior Sharpe ratio (despite a pronounced denominator effect by way of a higher standard deviation). The high Treynor ratio is a variation of the Sharpe ratio, highlighting EMQQ’s superior risk-adjusted return credentials, but it considers only the systematic risk or beta in the denominator (unlike the Sharpe ratio which considers total risk). Crucially, EMQQ’s ability in managing harmful volatility is particularly impressive as exemplified by a Sortino ratio of over 1x (whilst EEM has only been able to generate 0.67x) highlighting the fund’s ability to engender superior excess return over the risk-free rate in the face of downside deviation.

To sum up, we can state that despite the heightened volatility of EMQQ’s holdings, the ETF generates more than enough returns to justify the risk.

Reasonable risk-reward on the charts, given the earnings potential of EMQQ

Given the high-growth potential of EMQQ’s constituents, one is unlikely to find too many opportunities where the price action doesn’t look too overstretched to the upside. Just for some perspective, EMQQ's constituents are forecasted to grow at 25% in the near term and ~12% over five years. Contrast this with the constituents of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) where expected earnings growth in the short term is just ~1.5% and ~6.6% in the long term.

In light of this, I feel the current sub-1x relative strength ratio between EMQQ and EEM feels misplaced. Sure, you could maybe argue that perhaps it had looked overstretched at the start of the year, with the ratio trading well above the historical ascending channel, but that’s no longer the case, and I believe there’s value on offer here if you’re prepared to ride out this current phase of volatility induced by regulation risk in China.

For added perspective, also consider looking at EMQQ's standalone chart. In November last year, we saw the stock break out of its multi-year ascending channel before peaking with a bearish pin bar in February. Since then there's been quite a pronounced correction with close to 61.8% of the uptrend (since the March-2020 lows) being wiped out. If you’re interested in this EM internet story, I believe, the $43-$47 levels represent a good zone to build positions as it coincides with the congestion zone seen in early 2018 (small yellow box in the chart) and also represents a 61.8% pullback according to the Fibonacci retracement tool.

What's Bad About EMQQ?

Not cost-efficient and high concentration risk

EMQQ is one of the pricier EM-focused ETFs around with an expense ratio of 0.86% which is around 36bps higher than the average expense ratio of its peers. Besides, despite providing access to 118 odd stocks, it isn't particularly well-diversified with concentration risk towards a few pockets. The float-adjusted market-cap weighting means the concentration is towards the larger stocks and it feels like the bottom stocks are largely making up the numbers; 10 stocks alone account for 60% of the total portfolio.

Then despite attempting to cover a range of EMs including India, South Korea, Argentina, South Africa, Brazil, Singapore, Netherlands, Russia, etc. make no mistake this is very much a Chinese centric ETF with stocks based in that country alone accounting for ~62% of the total portfolio. That weight is 9x the weight of the next prominent region- South Korea (6.6% weight)

Chinese regulatory risk

Whilst the sizeable Chinese exposure may have done wonders for EMQQ until Q1 of this year, it is now very much proving to be a bugbear, particularly as EMQQ has sizeable exposure to some of the largest internet and e-commerce Chinese names (Tencent, Alibaba, Meituan, Pinduoduo, and JD.com are part of the top-8 stocks in EMQQ) that have come under the crossfires of the regulators there.

Antitrust investigations, pecuniary punishments, a need for increased disclosures, etc. have all no doubt weakened the competitive position of some of these firms, and investors are currently in the midst of reviewing and rephrasing the previously alluring narrative around Chinese tech.

I suppose one has to account for some valuation de-rating given that some of the MOATs that were previously perceived to be rock-solid aren’t all they were cracked up to be. That said, in the long run, this shouldn’t be crippling for the broad internet and e-commerce sector as a whole; whatever competitive advantage the big players lose, will likely be picked up by some of the smaller and lesser-known names. In other words, a sort of quasi-wealth redistribution that makes the marketplace a lot more competitive and which should, in the end, attract more consumers.

Regardless, in the medium term, it is difficult to ascertain when the authorities will draw a line in the sand; recent reports suggest that there is a lack of unanimity amongst Chinese regulators themselves as to how to moderate some of the anti-competitive policies in the market place. For instance, some authorities such as the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) are seeking to promote better connectivity amongst the large competing internet platforms, but there are also concerns by the public security department that complete open connectivity could also make general oversight more challenging, and consequently increase the level of fraud in the sector. All in all, it looks like these stocks could continue to be impacted by heightened volatility.

Steep valuations and a dire income component

Despite a steep correction in the price, EMQQ still appears to be a pricey investment option, trading at a forward P/E of 24.7x, which is almost twice as much as the flagship EM ETF - EEM which trades at 13x. Even on a forward price to sales basis, or a price to book value basis, the relative premium is quite substantial, with a premium of over 115% (EMQQ: 3.38x, EEM:1.55x) with regards to the former, and ~86% (EMQQ: 3.12x, EEM:1.68x) with regards to the latter. The yield component too is nothing to speak of at only 0.23% so you don't get ample insurance even during a prolonged drawdown. Conversely, EEM at least offers you a yield of 1.5%.

Closing Thoughts

As highlighted in this article, there are ample good and bad arguments to consider before pursuing EMQQ. The big picture takeaway is that this is a traditionally reliable EM-focused alpha-generator, with a good risk-adjusted return track record, and compelling earnings expectations, which no longer looks overstretched to the upside. Yet still, valuations are not attractive and the lingering political and regulatory ramifications from China mean further drawdowns cannot be ruled out. EMQQ is also not particularly cost-efficient and lacks a notable income angle to assuage any prolonged fall in the price. To conclude, a neutral rating for EMQQ feels just about right.