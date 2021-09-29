Lisa5201/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) is a real estate development operating in Northwest Florida. The company owns 170,869 acres of land in one of the hottest real estate markets in the nation. Despite boasting impressive assets, JOE has been a battleground stock for over a decade. Short-sellers have claimed that the company owns nothing more than swampland while the bulls have maintained that the company's acreage is a deep value situation. For most of the last two decades, shares languished in $20-30 range until an explosive breakout in October 2020. In the eighteen months, the company should continue to prove naysayers wrong and shares should break out to all-time highs.

Q3 2021 Results

JOE operates four different business segments. However, I will only focus on real estate revenue that is derived from selling land lots. JOE is basically a land bank that develops and sells lots.

Source: St. Joe Company, Filing July 28, 2021

The market still does not appreciate the growth potential at JOE. Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 100%. The increase was broad-based with a 133% increase in real estate revenue, a 95% increase in hospitality revenue and a 31% increase in leasing revenue. In the third quarter, net income increased by 26% to $24.2 million, or $0.41 per share.

Through the first half of the year, the company has sold a record of 375 homesites.

Source: Annual Shareholders Meeting, May 18, 2021

In 2020, the company depleted only 2% of its land bank to generate $143 million of revenue. The pipeline is strong for the next several years and revenues should balloon if the current real estate boom continues.

The Emerald Coast is Booming

There is a bona fide real estate boom in the Florida panhandle. One of the hottest real estate markets in the United States is Northwest Florida and JOE happens to be the largest landowner in the area.

"2019 was our biggest year ever with $5.9 billion in residential sales," said Keith Dean, CEO of the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors (ECAR), which covers Okaloosa, Walton and parts of Escambia, Santa Rosa and Bay counties. "Even with the pandemic and everything shut down for the whole month of April, we still did $8.4 billion in 2020." He said by mid-May 2021 they were already at $4.5 billion and on track for a $9 billion year. "Everything is happening so fast," he said. "It's unbelievable to see."

According to the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors, the residential sales volume in region as of June 7 was $1.99 billion. Sales for June were already up 60.8 percent over last year with three weeks left in the month. JOE should report blockbuster earnings in Q4 as the real estate boom shows no signs of slowing down.

Macro Tailwinds

There are several macro tailwinds that have catapulted JOE in the last eighteen months.

For over five years, there has been a consistent migration to Florida. Low taxes, affordable real estate and good weather have attracted residents from cities such as New York.

Source: U.S. Census

According to Keith Dean of CPAR, the growth now is more sustainable and less speculative than in years past.

"Before buyers were very speculative - buying property, hoping they would flip it for a nice profit in a matter of months," he said. "But what we're seeing now is people buying primary residences. They're selling their other home and moving here. Homes are selling for well above asking price within 24 hours."

The pandemic only accelerated the migration to Florida. More and more people are now able to work from home and there is a renewed interest for suburban living. JOE is a prime beneficiary of these macro tailwinds that I expect to continue for several years.

Guidance and Valuation

JOE is a notoriously difficult company to value. Obviously, you cannot put an average value per acre to come up with any useful valuation. Prices for land on the coast and prices for land fifteen miles inland have nothing in common. Furthermore, as more and more of the land is developed with houses, resorts, shopping malls and amenities, the remaining lots for sale should increase in value.

In FY2020, JOE generated $160.6m of revenue and ~$60m EBITDA. For 2021, I am estimating $230m revenue and $120m gross profit. This should equate to ~$70-$80m EBITDA. With revenue growth of over 40% and EBITDA growth of over 30%, investors will soon start paying attention to what is happening at JOE. JOE has an enormous pipeline of lots under development and it appears as though revenues should continue to grow for several years into the future.

Source: Annual Shareholders Meeting, May 18, 2021

Battleground Stock

JOE has been a battleground stock for the last two decades. In 2010, hedge fund manager David Einhorn made a presentation where he stated that their acreage was basically worthless swampland.

In April 2018, Kerrisdale Capital published a short report. The bearish thesis can be summed up with the following quotation:

Once owners of 1 million acres of undeveloped Florida real estate, St. Joe has sold off most of its valuable property. The 177k acres that remain are not adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico; rather, they are mainly inland in swampy, remote, desolate areas occupied by industrial pine.

JOE has done little to dispel the thesis that they primarily own a sprinkling of valuable beachfront bordering a swamp. The company barely provides a map of their vast real estate holdings. There are no investor presentations or roadshows. Land banks are notoriously difficult to value and JOE has not made it any easier.

Source: Annual Shareholders Meeting, May 18, 2021

The current short interest is only 2.84%. I assume the short-sellers have moved on to more fruitful targets. In the last two years, the company has really started to convert some of the land bank into actual lot sales. This largely refutes the argument that the company is sitting on worthless land.

Final Thoughts

The St. Joe Company owns huge parcels of land in one of the hottest real estate markets in the United States. For many years, it was assumed that this land would never be monetized. However, the real estate development in the area over the last two years has been astounding. As the company continues to grow revenues over 40% it will not be too long before investors begin to take notice and take the shares to all-time highs.