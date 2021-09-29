Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Spruce Point is pleased to issue a comprehensive research report on Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (formerly Lightspeed POS Inc.) (NYSE:LSPD) entitled "Putting the brakes on Lightspeed", a dual-listed US and Canadian roll-up of point-of-sale and ecommerce solutions. Our full concerns are documented in our report at Spruce Point Capital Management. Below is our first section outlining our pre- and post-IPO concerns about the claims made by Lightspeed regarding the scale and size of its business opportunity. We see the potential for 60%-80% downside. Please read our full disclaimer below before making any investment decision.

Early Quote From The CEO About Challenges In Its Business

Our observations about revised customer counts and Gross Transaction Volume ("GTV") should be put in context with a quote given by the CEO and Founder Dax Dasilva from an interview in 2015. When asked about major challenges growing the business, he pinpointed the fact LSPD failed multiple times in an attempt to implement salesforce. We also now know from a recent disclosure statement in LSPD’s Annual Report that PwC was appointed auditor in 2015.(1) This indicates an auditor change around that time period.

Interview Question: "Any major challenges along the way, anything that stands out?”

Founder Dasilva Response: “Systems. Implementing a system of Salesforce took us four attempts. It was really complicated with all the resellers and all the different ways our different products are sold. And we bought two companies, so how do we integrate licenses for all those things in Salesforce? We spent a ton of money and failed many times.”

Source: Dax Dasilva interview – Startup Grind Ottawa – Feb 26, 2015

1) FY 2021 Annual Report, p. 41 discloses PwC 2015 appointment

Early Evidence Of Increasing GTV Claims

Using the Wayback Machine and looking carefully at LSPD’s value of customer transactions processed claims for 2013, we see three different versions. In early 2014, $6bn+ was listed on the Company’s website. Furthermore, during an interview, the same $6bn figure was cited and CEO Dasilva did not disagree.(2) Later in the year, the figure was revised materially higher to $7.3bn, and then finally $7.5bn. In October 2014, LSPD then acquired POSIOS and touted $8.2bn of sales transactions annually.(3)

Source: Wayback Machine, Lightspeed Retail, Feb 2014

Source: Wayback Machine, Lightspeed Retail, Aug 2014

Source: Wayback Machine, Lightspeed Retail, Sept 2014

2) $6bn of transactions processed also mentioned in an interview with CEO Dasilva, Feb 21, 2014

3) “Lightspeed now serves its software to restaurants”, The Business Journals, Oct 22, 2014

In the same period of increasing its GTV claims, LSPD materially changed its number of “Certified Resellers” from 200+ to 150+ in the month of Feb 2014. In May 2014, it then showed 250+ “Certified Partners”. In addition, it removed its claim of 60%+ revenue growth, in favor of showing 120%+ growth in transactions processed.

In prior years 2011 and 2012, Lightspeed made Profit Magazine's fastest-growing revenue list, and highlighted it on its website (see below on right). However, it did not make the top 500 list based on 2012 or 2013 revenue, where the minimum growth rate to be on the list was 37% and 43%, respectively.(4) Yet, on LSPD’s website, it claimed 60% revenue growth (which would have qualified it for the Profit list), and then later removed the statement.

Source: Wayback Machine, Lightspeed Retail, Feb 2, 2014

Source: Wayback Machine, Lightspeed Retail, Feb 21, 2014

Source: Wayback Machine, Lightspeed Retail, May 9, 2014

4) 2013 Profit 500 ranking based on 2012 revenue and 2014 Profit 500 ranking based on 2013 revenue both exclude Lightspeed

Pay close attention to the customer and processing claims made by LSPD while a private company in 2015. There is evidence of conflicting customer and GTV claims. By the end of 2015, its website claimed 34,000 customers and $12bn GTV. Yet, it later provided a presentation showing 24,000 customers and $8bn GTV for 2015.

June 2015 Source: Lightspeed Press Release

Nov 2015 Source: Wayback Machine Dec 2015

Source: Wayback Machine

Presentation Source: YouTube video uploaded in Sept 2016, referencing the total company as of 2015

Note: LSPD Acquired SEOshop in Nov 2015, adding 8,000 customers with a retail emphasis. At the bottom of the press release, LSPD listed 26,000 businesses at $11bn transaction volume

GTV Claims Leading Up To The IPO Were Revised Materially Lower

Notice carefully that the last disclosure on Nov 2018 made pre-IPO was $15bn+ of annual transactions processed. This was revised to $13bn+ at the time of the IPO on the website and disclosed at $14.5bn to investors.(5) Also, notice that the claim of 50,000+ customers in 100+ countries was omitted.

Source: Wayback Machine Nov 1, 2018

Source: Wayback Machine March 27, 2019

Chart source: 2019 Annual Report, Note: FY ends March 31st

5) We believe the $15bn+ reference is in US$ as this was also cited in an article from May 2018 discussing the new CFO and referencing US$15 bn/yr. Note the IPO prospectus shows $13.6bn GTV as of LTM Dec 31, 2018

Customers Revised Materially Lower Pre-IPO (Method #1)

Notice carefully that LSPD’s prospectus cloud image (right) fails to disclose customers, instead focusing on 47,000+ “Customer Locations”. However, LSPD left a clue that allows us to calculate implied customers from the $500,000 GTV per customer. We estimate LSPD had 27,200 customers at IPO. This is 46% fewer customers than it reported just 5 months earlier.

Source: Wayback Machine Nov 1, 2018

Source cloud chart: SEDAR.com.

Source: Spruce Point analysis

Customers Revised Materially Lower Pre-IPO (Method #2)

We also use LSPD’s $200 per month customer ARPU claim to back into an estimate of unique customers. We calculate 26,664 which is close to the 27,200 estimate in Method #1.

Source: Spruce Point analysis

Source: Wayback Machine Nov 1, 2018

Source: ARPU claim SEDAR.com

Note: ARPU defined: “Average Revenue Per User” or “ARPU” represents the total software and payments revenue of the Company in the period divided by the number of unique customers of the Company in the period.

Evidence That GTV Per Customer Had Been Declining

Using the Wayback Machine, we have carefully analyzed LSPD’s customer and GTV disclosures leading up the IPO. There is evidence the growth of the business was stalling. A new CFO was hired while headlines claimed "explosive growth", and disclosures ceased ahead of the IPO. GTV was revised lower from $15bn to $13bn+. GTV per customer was in steady decline.

Source: Wayback Machine captures of Lightspeed Website and Spruce Point analysis

Global Office Locations Increase Without Corresponding Addresses

In early March 2019, during the pre-IPO stage, the Company increased its office claims from 9 to 14 in just one week. Yet, the contacts page from March 2019 lists only 8 office locations.(6) It then later cut its offices from 14 to 13 six months later in Sept 2019. In Lightspeed’s IPO prospectus, it claims offices in Montreal, the United States, The Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and the U.K.

Source: Wayback Machine March 1, 2019

Source: Wayback Machine March 8, 2019

Source: Wayback Machine, Sept 11, 2019

6) Contact Us page shows only 8 offices

Revisions Lower To TAM Despite $2.5 Billion Spent On Acquisitions And Growing ARPU

LSPD has spent nearly $2.5 billion on acquisitions (including the pending Ecwid deal), and yet since its 2019 IPO, its Total Addressable Market ("TAM") representation has shrunk from $113 billion to $16 billion. This key revision was made in LSPD’s latest prospectus when issuing stock near all-time high prices post Q1 2022 in August 2021.

Notice now LSPD is talking about 6 million SMBs (bottom image)

Prior TAM (top image) emphasized 226 million SMBs, focusing on 47 million retail and restaurants

Current TAM calculation is on ARPU of $230 per location

Prior TAM was based on ARPU per customer of $200

Source: August 2019 Investor Presentation at SEDAR.com

Source: LSPD Prospectus, dated Aug 9, 2021

Note: Red underline is Spruce Point emphasis

Clawback Policy Adopted At IPO

In light of the evidence we’ve presented that Lightspeed revised its customer counts, GTV, and office locations pre-IPO (including TAM post-IPO), we find it unusual that upon closing of the IPO, Lightspeed formally adopted a clawback policy for "prohibited conduct that is causing, in whole or in part, the need for the restatement."

Source: IPO prospectus at SEDAR.com

Price Target And Valuation: 60% - 80% Downside Risk

The sell-side analysts are resoundingly bullish with 76% giving the Company the equivalent of a “Buy”, 12% “Hold” and 12% “Sell”. The most skeptical analyst is Veritas, an independent equity research firm that isn’t being compensated by Lightspeed with banking or other fees. At the current price, there is only ~7% upside to the consensus target. We believe this is a poor risk/reward.

Note: Upside based on closing price of $112.50 on 9/28/21

Source: Bloomberg, Wall Street Research

Lightspeed commands a high valuation rivaling best-of-breed ecommerce peers Shopify (SHOP) and Adobe (ADBE) and other direct cloud point-of-sale technology providers such as Toast (TOST), Square (SQ), NCR (NCR), PAR Technology (PAR) and Agilysys (AGYS). Lightspeed's high multiple is despite the fact it is still projected to have negative EBITDA and cash flow margins. Investors appear focused on the Lightspeed's revenue growth, despite it being acquired with recent deals, Vend, ShopKeep and Upserve, Vend, Ecwid and NuORDER

Source: Company financials, Wall St. and Spruce Point estimates

Note: Market data as of close 9/28/21

Based on our analysis, we find multiple data providers and sell-side analyst reports provide an inaccurate representation of Lightspeed’s cash and shares outstanding and do not account for the Company’s two most recent acquisitions and equity capital raise.

Source: Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance

Source: Spruce Point research and LSPD filings and deal announcements

Spruce Point believes there is a significant downside to Lightspeed’s share price as the Company appears overvalued on both revenue and gross profit metrics and should trade at a material discount to peers given a history of financial reporting discrepancies, inorganic revenue growth, and negative margins. By applying a 6x - 10x multiple to revenues and a 10x - 18x multiple to 2022e estimates, we can justify a valuation of 60%-80% downside.

Note: Market data as of close 9/28/2021. Downside based on current share price of $112.50

Source: Company financials, Spruce Point research

Scenarios Where We Could Be Wrong

Lightspeed Payments increases its margins

The company provides more disclosure to show that it is growing revenues organically without the need for acquisitions

Multiples across the sector increase

Lightspeed becomes an acquisition target

Amazon AMZN, reportedly set to launch a POS system, delays or abandons its ambitions

