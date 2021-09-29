Althom/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The consumer reopening will be a strong tailwind for consumer discretionary companies benefiting from socialization. The oncoming reopening will see consumers which have been stuck indoors for a long time spend heavily. This willingness combined with stronger than before ability enabled by all-time high savings rates will create a big cyclical swing.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is perfectly positioned to benefit from this trend. Make-up and beauty will gain a large share of this bigger wallet as consumers try to look their best as they socialize. Ulta's broad product mix, omnichannel structure, and specialty beauty focus differentiate it.

Consensus estimates, however, are anchored by conservative guidance and set the bar low for Ulta. Ulta is a buy for me today as I believe that it will beat estimates and raise guidance on the oncoming quarters.

Ulta's Analyst Day in October could be another catalyst where I expect management to provide favorable long-term targets. Analyst Day could be the start of a multiple expansion story for Ulta.

Ulta is a Great Way of Playing the Consumer Reopening Theme

I've recently written an article on Revolve Group (RVLV) and how it benefits from the reopening. Ulta is quite similar and investors interested in Ulta may want to read that article as well. What I write in this section will mirror what I wrote for Revolve as the cyclical swing affecting the two companies is essentially the same.

My thesis is that "social" spending will boom over the coming months and years. Pandemic has forced consumers indoors by government mandate as well as by preference due to fear of infection. Social distancing has dramatically reduced social interaction by eliminating many instances of social gathering. Now, with the pandemic on the back foot with herd immunity looking closer by the day, life will slowly get back to normal. Dining out, cinemas, nightclubs, concerts, festivals, and more elementarily going back to school/office will become part of our day-to-day lives again. Areas of the economy related to these social interactions will see outsized spending.

Make-up and beauty items will be among the best winners of wallet share. Consumers have been indoors for a long time and they will want to look their best when they get back out to the public. This, combined with de-masking, will bring never-before-seen demand for make-up and beauty items. Consumers have been starved for social interaction and haven't been purchasing related items for a while. Now, I expect that they will swing to the other side of the spectrum and stock up on beauty items. The beauty sector will see very rapid growth.

The pie from which make-up and beauty will gain share will also grow. Increased incomes from the pandemic stimulus combined with reduced spending due to social distancing resulted in an all-time high consumer savings rate. Consumers will now start melting these savings as they start socializing and will spend heavily on discretionary purchases. I expect excess savings to be the anchor of the US consumer reopening theme.

Ulta is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this trend. Omnichannel operations differentiate Ulta. It can keep executing on pandemic-normal e-commerce sales as well as capitalize on its specialty-store chain where consumers will frequent thanks to specialized in-store services. Its diversified product mix of mass and premium beauty items will enable it to monetize the broad market trend. Ulta's specialty focus will enable it to gain market share in this booming environment with specialty beauty a growing consumer favorite. Ulta is a direct beneficiary of the consumer reopening.

Conservative Guidance and Low Consensus Estimates Pave the Way for Alpha

The consensus estimates are anchored by conservative guidance. Management has guided towards revenues between $8,100 mn and $8,300 mn for FY22 (important note: Ulta fiscal years are a year ahead of calendar years on CapitalIQ. e.g. FY22 ends in January 2022). At the midpoint, this translates into 11% growth over the last pre-covid year of FY20. Consensus expects $8,316 mn which is 12% growth for this year and just 7% further growth for next. Ulta has achieved 18% 5-year and 15% 3-year CAGRs and grew 10% YoY before the pandemic. I believe that the guidance and the consensus are very low given that now, with strong pent-up make-up and beauty demand in addition to likely higher discretionary spending, Ulta will surely grow much faster for a while than it did pre-pandemic. I estimate that the management has used the time that they did not give proper guidance during the pandemic to sandbag estimates and it seems to have worked. Consensus, as it always does, is anchoring estimates on the low guidance.

Source: CapitalIQ, author analysis

The low bar set-up tees Ulta up nicely for beat and raise quarters going forward, thus, I'm a buyer of Ulta today.

Analyst Day Will be the Needed Catalyst

Ulta will hold an Analyst Day on October 19th of this year focusing on long-term plans. Ulta has hinted at this date in the recent earnings calls whenever long-term plans came up. CFO Scott Setersten said on the Q1 call in May of this year: "…we're not providing any long-term guidance today. We'll save that for November at our planned Investor Analyst Day". CEO Dave Kimbell said on the Q4 call in March of this year, "I want to announce that we plan to host an analyst and investor conference this fall, to share our longer-term plans and outlook".

I believe that the Analyst Day will be an additional catalyst to earnings beats. Mentioned longer-term plans and outlook will, in my opinion, include higher growth and better margins enabled by pandemic pull-forward in the e-commerce channel. I expect Street analysts to re-evaluate their valuation models and increase their price targets for Ulta after the Analyst Day which should lead to multiple expansion.

Multiple Seems High But There's Room

For my thesis to play out, multiple doesn't need to expand, it just doesn't need to fall. Price appreciation fueled by EPS growing more than expected would generate significant alpha. A 10% higher EPS than expected would result in a 10% higher stock price if the P/E multiple holds steady for example.

However, an expanding multiple would make gains even greater. While earning beats are enough to generate alpha concentrated around announcement dates, multiple expansion would have to rely on a long-term story. The Analyst Day presents the management with the opportunity to sell that story. Increasing long-term targets will lead to the Street increasing its valuations and will increase today's multiples.

A lot of investors worry about a high valuation but Ulta's multiple has room to expand when put into historical perspective. The company is trading at or below long-term averages on a P/E basis. One caveat here is that the high multiple earlier in the decade was awarded because of the fast sqf growth of Ulta. But I counter that point with two facts: (1) A growing e-commerce channel also deserves a high multiple as it enables fast growth, higher margins, and data-driven agility that increases customer satisfaction and loyalty. (2) The discount rate is much lower today than it was when the high multiple was awarded (I've added a chart of the US 10-year yield below for comparison). If the market risk premium holds steady and if Ulta earns the premium it did back then, multiples would expand significantly.

Source: Capital IQ

Source: TradingView

High multiples are often awarded to industry leaders. Comparing Ulta to such peers puts the multiple into context. Below, I've provided a table comparing Ulta's multiple to companies that can be classified as leaders in their respective fields. Ulta's multiples may be considered high as a physical retail store but aren't high when its market leadership, unique business model, and growth profile are taken into account.

Source: Seeking Alpha, author analysis

Ulta's A Buy On All-Time Horizons

Ulta is attractive both near and long term. Its results will be boosted by the consumer reopening cyclical swing over the coming months. Low consensus estimates provide a great set-up for Ulta to impress on earning announcements and boost its share price. Longer term, the company's fair trading valuation creates room to expand its multiples with revenue and market share growth.