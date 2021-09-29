vorDa/E+ via Getty Images

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is a leading online marketplace offering consumers a broad choice of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Medicare Part D insurance plans. The company is working to transform what has traditionally been a confusing and opaque purchasing process into a transparent and efficient experience helping consumers obtain the health insurance product that meets their needs. Through its omnichannel platform, eHealth enables consumers to use eHealth’s services online, through interactive chat, or by telephone with a licensed insurance agent.

eHealth’s Market Distinction:

Broadest portfolio of product offerings

Most technology-driven online model

20% of enrollments derived, unique among peers, from third party partnerships

Strong Macro tailwinds:

Macro statistics below are sourced from The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). KFF is an endowed, nonprofit organization that sources independent information on national health issues. It is an independent national organization, without any connection to Kaiser Permanente.

Between 2019 and 2020, total Medicare Advantage enrollment grew by about 2.1 million beneficiaries, or 9% – nearly the same growth rate as the prior year. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects that the share of all Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans will rise to about 51% by 2030.

About 19% of Medicare Advantage enrollees are in group plans offered by employers and unions for their retirees, roughly the same share since 2014. Under these arrangements, employers or unions contract with an insurer directly.

As illustrated in the distribution chart below, we believe about 67% of the massive Medicare Advantage market are eligible eHealth customers. Over the last decade, the role of Medicare Advantage, the private plan alternative to traditional Medicare, has grown. In 2021, more than 26 million people are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, accounting for 42% of the total Medicare population. The average Medicare beneficiary in 2021 has access to 33 Medicare Advantage plans, the largest number of options available in the last decade.

Strong government support:

The Government has shown strong support for the private Medicare Advantage market. This is likely because private Advantage plans incorporate Medicare benefits while outsourcing plan administration, resulting in cost savings to the Government.

We see evidence that the Government is also supporting brokers such as eHealth. For example, the government has approved average increases in broker commissions ranging from 5% to 7% annually over the last five years, a strong signal, in our view. The most recent increase was 6.6%.

Why we believe eHealth is at an inflection point:

eHealth’s stock price has declined significantly over the last 16 months (as have its peer company stocks), dropping from $134 per share on May 18, 2020 to $41 today. We believe there are two primary reasons for the decline.

The first reason is an industry-wide matter. This relates to the industry’s commission revenue recognition practices and difficulty in estimating customer Lifetime Value (LTV). Commission revenue is primarily comprised of commissions from insurance carriers which are computed using the estimated LTV of commission payments expected to be received. EHTH estimates commission revenue for each insurance product by using a portfolio approach on a group of approved members by plan type and the effective month of the relevant plan. They recognize revenue for plans approved during the period by applying the latest estimated LTV for that product. It recognizes adjustment revenue for plans approved in prior periods when changes in assumptions for LTV calculations are made resulting in a change in estimate to expected cash collections. In recent years, eHealth and its competitors have had adverse adjustments to their LTV due to higher-than-expected customer turnover. This turnover is referred to as “churn”. Investors have reacted quite negatively to these adjustments resulting in large declines in stock prices. Basically, a lack of market confidence in the ability to better estimate LTV and related revenue.

We believe the second reason was an eHealth-specific problem. In prior years, eHealth chose to essentially outsource its Agents rather than have them be full time in-house employees. They refer to these outsourced Agents as “Vendor Agents”. In addition, compensation for these Vendor Agents did not properly incentivize them to reduce customer churn. In fact, these vendor agents had incentive to encourage customers to change policies annually as Agents would get paid more (note that the first year Agent commission is higher than recurring subsequent year commissions).

Also contributing to poor execution was the result of some direct marketing tactics that were not accretive (and arguably had a CAC greater than LTV) - e.g. Direct response TV advertising. Our understanding is that such practices have ceased. In fact, the company’s data suggests TV leads have a materially higher churn level than other sources of lead generation.

Resolution of these problems (part of our inflection point thesis):

We believe eHealth has made progress in mitigating the risk of significant adverse adjustments to its LTV and related commission revenue. The Company has internalized its agent staff and made important changes to the agent compensation structure that better aligns compensation with customer retention. We also get comfort with the higher discount rate the company uses to estimate commission receivables. We believe this rate to currently be about 7%. We further understand that eHealth re-computes LTVs for all outstanding cohorts on a quarterly basis. This frequent recalculation should help moderate large adjustments in any one period.

eHealth has fully acknowledged the problems incurred by using Vendor Agents. For nearly a year now, the company has been aggressively moving its Agent force in-house. We expect to see much better trained Agents along with better aligned compensation incentives. We further believe that as the market continues to trend towards pure online and Agent-assist (vs. full-service Agent), the Agent issue will become less important over time. We discuss this in more detail below. We expect important updates on these issues when management releases third quarter 2021 results.

Significant investments in Technology:

eHealth has made a significant investment in technology, spending about $228 million over the last three and a half years (about 14.5% of cumulative revenue during that period). In the same period, competitor SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) has been investing about 3.5% of its revenue, about $58 million, in beefing up its technology capabilities. In fact, while Medicare buyers are still accustomed to an agent, or agent-assist purchasing model, eHealth believes that pure online purchasing will ultimately take market share, as it has done in virtually every other industry selling directly to consumers.

Thus, management feels that this spend is necessary to make eHealth an industry leader in the growing and lucrative area of online enrollments without any agent assistance. Pure online enrollments are much more profitable for the company as it allows it to avoid the high cost of agent commission expense. Our research indicates that the LTV for pure online is roughly $1,350 while customer acquisition cost (CAC) is about $350, representing a very attractive 4-to-1 LTV/CAC ratio. While the significant technology spend has hurt prior period financial metrics such as EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, we believe it positions the company well for future profitability. We understand that customer enrollments at eHealth are trending towards 15% of enrollments being online unassisted by year-end 2021.

Investors purchasing the stock at today’s significantly lower price receive the benefit of the past technology investments by the company. To wit, the company’s commission receivable (less cash, plus liabilities), plus the past 3.5 years’ technology spend, equals the company’s current enterprise value. In other words, future business is essentially being assigned little to no value, in our opinion.

To be clear, we expect the company will continue to spend heavily on technology going forward given the nature of its business. The company expects the technology spend growth rate should be at half the rate of revenue growth. For example, if revenue grows 20%, then technology expense should not grow more than 10%.

EHTH forecast for full year 2021:

2021 revenue mid-point = $680 million. This is up 16% from 2020 revenue of $583 million.

EBITDA mid-point = $117.5 million. Up 40% from 2020 EBITDA of $84 million.

EBITDA margin of 17%. Up from 14% in 2020.

Recent Investor Activism:

During 2021, eHealth reached agreements with two activist funds (Hudson Capital and Starboard Value). As a result, each fund was granted board representation. The following summarizes key details.

Hudson Capital:

On March 11, 2021, eHealth announced that it reached an agreement with Hudson Capital to appoint one new director and engage in a process to mutually agree upon a second director.

John Hass, former CEO of Rosetta Stone, was appointed to the board effective March 10, 2021. On May 6, 2021, Cesar Soriano was appointed to the board. The addition of Mr. Soriano satisfies the condition of the agreement between eHealth and Hudson to agree on a second director to add to eHealth's board.

Starboard Value:

Erin Russell was appointed to the board in an agreement between the board and Starboard.

About John Hass

John Hass most recently served as Chairman of the Board and CEO of Rosetta Stone, leading its transformation from a CD-based language company to a growing, subscription-based educational technology business serving K-12 schools, corporations and consumers. Rosetta was eventually sold and John was integral in creating significant value for his shareholders during his tenure. From 1988 to October 2006, he worked at Goldman, Sachs serving as a Managing Director in the Investment Banking Division. Roumell Asset Management knows John well as we were a large owner of Rosetta Stone. We are thrilled that John is on eHealth’s board and our confidence level in him is very high. In particular, John understands, as a result of turning around Rosetta’s consumer language business (foregoing revenue for profitability) that it’s all about driving the CAC vs LTV ratio.

About Cesar Soriano

Cesar Soriano currently serves as the CEO of Confie Corporation, a leading personal lines insurance distributor in the United States. Prior to Confie, he was the President and Chief Operating Officer of Interstate National, a provider of finance and insurance products and services. His prior roles also include serving as CEO and President of RSM McGladrey Financial Process Outsourcing, Leader of Business Transformation at TravelClick, Senior Vice President, Global Operations at Bowne Corporation, Vice President, Reengineering and Strategy at Dun and Bradstreet, and leadership roles at Xerox Corporation. Mr. Soriano started his career as a Military Intelligence Officer in the United States Army.

About Erin Russell

Ms. Russell has served as a member of the board of Kadant Inc., a global supplier of engineered systems, since January 2019, and as a board member of Tivity Health Inc., a leading provider of healthy living, fitness, and social engagement solutions since March 2020. She has also served as an industry advisor of Starboard Value Acquisition Corporation. Previously, she was a principal of Vestar Capital Partners, L.P., a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, recapitalizations and growth equity investments, from August 2001 until April 2017. Ms. Russell holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Management:

Scott Flanders has served as CEO since May 2016. Prior to joining eHealth as CEO, Mr. Flanders served as the CEO of Playboy from 2009 until May 2016. Previously, Mr. Flanders served as the CEO of Freedom Communications, Inc., and Columbia House. Scott currently has ownership of about 985,000 shares (includes shares owned outright, vested RSUs, and vested stock options).

On September 23, 2021, eHealth announced that Scott would be stepping down as CEO and that Fran Soistman would be assuming the role of CEO effective November 1, 2021. We believe this change was driven by activist investors who wanted a CEO with more healthcare experience and industry contacts.

Fran Soistman – CEO effective November 1, 2021:

Fran has nearly four decades of experience in healthcare and managed care and brings to eHealth a demonstrated ability to lead accelerated, profitable growth in the insurance space. He also brings deep carrier expertise and relationships. He recently served as Executive Vice President at CVS Health and President of Government Services for Aetna following its acquisition by CVS Health. At Aetna, Mr. Soistman was responsible for leading the strategic execution and profitable growth plans for Aetna's Medicare, Medicaid, and Federal Employees Health Benefit businesses. Prior to his tenure at Aetna, he served in executive leadership positions across a number of healthcare and managed care companies, including Coventry Healthcare, Principal Health Care, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Maryland. Mr. Soistman is 64, suggesting to us the possibility that the company may be positioning itself to be acquired.

Derek N. Yung resigned from his position as CFO of eHealth on May 21, 2021. Mr. Yung left to become CFO of Wine.com. We spoke with Derek and he explained his desire to go to a private company. We found his reason for leaving to be reasonable.

Christine Janofsky joined eHealth on September 20, 2021 as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Ms. Janofsky brings more than 20 years of finance and insurance experience to eHealth, most recently serving as senior vice president and chief accounting officer at Lincoln Financial Group since 2016, Prior to joining Lincoln Financial Group, Ms. Janofsky served as vice president of finance at Fidelity & Guaranty Life and in various senior finance leadership roles, with Nationwide Insurance.

Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplemental explained:

Medicare Advantage commissions represent eHealth’s largest source of revenue. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Medicare Advantage accounted for about 90% of eHealth’s Medicare revenue and about 75% of total revenue.

While Original Medicare (Part A and Part B) covers many healthcare expenses, it doesn’t cover everything. Beneficiaries are still responsible for a number of copayments and deductibles. In addition, Medicare Part A and Part B don’t cover certain benefits, such as routine vision and dental, prescription drugs, or overseas emergency health coverage. If all you have is Original Medicare, you’ll need to pay for these costs out-of-pocket.

As a result, many people with Medicare enroll in two types of plans to cover these gaps in coverage. There are two options commonly used to replace or supplement Original Medicare. One option, called Medicare Advantage plans, is an alternative way to get Original Medicare. The other option, Medicare Supplement (or Medigap) insurance plans work alongside your Original Medicare coverage. These plans have significant differences when it comes to costs, benefits, and how they work.

Medicare Advantage

Medicare Advantage plans give you the opportunity to get coverage for benefits beyond Original Medicare. This may include routine vision and dental, hearing, and health wellness programs. Another benefit is that many of these plans also include Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage as part of the plan coverage. Also known as Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans, these plans give you the convenience of having all of your Medicare benefits administered through a single plan.

Medicare Supplemental

Medicare Supplement insurance plans work with Original Medicare, Part A, and Part B, and may help pay for certain costs that Original Medicare doesn’t cover. These plans don’t provide stand-alone coverage; you need to remain enrolled in Part A and Part B for your hospital and medical coverage. If you need prescription drug coverage, you’d need to enroll in a stand-alone Medicare Prescription Drug Plan.

Medigap plans cover out-of-pocket costs not covered by Original Medicare, such as co-payments, co-insurance, and deductibles. Some plans may help pay for other benefits Original Medicare doesn’t cover, such as emergency health coverage outside of the country.

Carriers of Medicare Advantage insurance coverage:

Medicare Advantage enrollment is concentrated among a small number of firms. UnitedHealthcare and Humana together account for 44% of all Medicare Advantage enrollees nationwide, and the BCBS affiliates account for another 15% of enrollment in 2020. Another four firms (CVS Health, Kaiser Permanente, Centene, and Cigna) account for another 23% of enrollment in 2020.

Valuation statistics:

For purposes of certain valuation statistics, we compare eHealth to its competitor, SelectQuote. In evaluating, it is important to note that SLQT has performed better operationally than eHealth, certainly over the last year. SLQT has stronger EBITDA margins and Free Cash flow results. One reason for the better performance is that SLQT had well-trained in-house agents that considerably outperformed eHealth’s external vendor agents. We believe that if eHealth is successful with its changed agent strategy, along with its strong omnichannel advantages, its shares will be significantly rerated.

Capitalization: EHTH SLQT Stock price Sept 28 , 2021 40.81 12.70 Shares O/S 26.2 mil 163.7 mil Market Cap 1,069.0 2,081.0 Cash 305.1 286.5 Debt (1) 225.0 471.9 Enterprise value 988.9 2,266.4

eHealth issued $225 million of convertible preferred stock in April 2021. The terms are discussed in a separate section of this memo. The preferred pays an 8% coupon which PIKs for the first two years. After two years it pays 2% in cash and PIKs 6%. SLQT has primarily term debt with a coupon of L+5%.

Investors should note that the preferred stock is convertible. If the common stock does not trade north of $130 per share by the sixth anniversary of the preferred stock issuance (April 2027), a 35% premium to the accrued value (par plus PIK dividends) must be paid to redeem the preferred stock. See additional discussion on the preferred stock below.

The following table estimates intrinsic value vs. future value implied by current stock market pricing:

EHTH SLQT Cash 305.1 286.5 Commission receivable 755.6 845.9 Other current assets 15.1 113.4 Deferred tax (64.9) (141.0) Other liabilities (51.0) (115.0) Preferred stock/Debt (225.0) (471.9) Intrinsic value 734.9 517.9 Intrinsic value/EV 74% 23%

The above implies that eHealth’s current enterprise value is 74% accounted for by already booked business; while SLQT’s current enterprise value is accounted for by only 23% of its booked business.

In other words, eHealth trades at 74% of net tangible asset value, while SLQT trades at 23% of net tangible asset value. At its current price, EHTH could effectively be put in run-off and investors would receive back 74% of their investment, a very attractive set-up, in our view.

If eHealth were to trade at the same ratio as SLQT (23% of hard asset value), the stock would be about $125 per share. This is triple the current stock price. We believe management and the new board are making substantial progress in addressing past issues which will significantly improve financial metrics and enhance eHealth stock valuation. An investor could add an additional $100 million to eHealth’s preferred stock liability to account for the future possibility of an unfavorable future redemption price. In that instance, the company’s intrinsic value drops to $635 million, or 64% of its enterprise value. Investors should further note that there is a 40% chance of control premium on the preferred stock in the event of a sale of the company, still providing plenty of upside to the equity, in our view, from current levels. Of course, this premium would likely be negotiated as the holder would compare a bird in the hand premium to a possible two in the bush down the road.

Our high scenario calculated assuming eHealth were to trade at the same 23% ratio of intrinsic value to enterprise value as SLQT - $125 per share.

Our downside scenario assumes intrinsic value per share = $28.05

Upside percentage – ($125.00 - $40.81)/$40.81 = 206%

Downside percentage – ($28.00 – $40.81)/$40.81 = 31%

Ratio – (206/31) = 6.6 X

As a conservative scenario, the following assumes a 25% discount to our upside scenario:

Upside percentage – ($94.00 - $40.81)/$40.81 = 130%

Downside percentage – ($28.00 – $40.81)/$40.81 = 31%

Ratio – (130/31) = 4.2 X

We spoke to a former high-ranking employee of one of the industry’s “big three.” This person was very bullish on the industry overall, as a result, held equity positions in all three companies, but this person’s biggest position was in EHTH, based on the view it was the most oversold. The ultimate boon to the industry would be if the Medicare eligibility age was lowered at some point in the future.

Summary of investment concerns/watch items:

Major insurance Carriers have a lot of power. As illustrated above, the important Medicare Advantage market is dominated by three insurance companies who accounted for 59% of enrollments. If the carriers change the process of dealing with brokers in an adverse way, the industry could be hurt materially. However, we currently have every reason to believe that the carriers like having the brokers involved in the process and view them as a positive to their businesses. In effect, the cost to create and maintain a sales force is cost-prohibitive, and carriers well understand this fact.

Increased regulatory oversight and enforcement under the Biden Administration is an industry headwind. Government oversight comes primarily from CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) at the Federal level and various State Insurance Commissioners at the State level. Potential increased regulation could include restrictions on advertising, reporting compliance violations, and establishing a very high bar for the broker industry. While we understand the increased cost of compliance, we think longer-term, stricter compliance could help the “good guys” in the industry (like eHealth) by curtailing less reputable actors. Our research indicates that all three public companies – EHTH, GOCO, and SLQT – are “good” actors and that the bad ones are smaller private companies, creating an opportunity for all three of them.

Agent-assisted onboarding of customers is currently very important and will be for the foreseeable future. Successfully converting to an in-house and well-trained agent staff is important to business success.

The industry is very competitive. Competitors include Select Quote, GoHealth, independent agents throughout the country, and the insurance carriers themselves. However, the industry person we consulted expressed confidence that the neighborhood “independent” agent is going away because they do not deliver a consumer-centric product. Such agents are often incentivized to sell the highest commission product or the one offering a fancy vacation. In reality, these independent agents find one or two products to push. EHTH is truly Travelocity-like – it has no incentive to sell one policy over another one. This trend away from the neighborhood agents is a tailwind for the entire industry.

Conclusion:

Stock prices for industry participants have suffered severely over the last 16 months, due to matters discussed above. We believe that the significant stock price decline in eHealth has created an excellent investment opportunity. While the market has focused on the revenue recognition adjustments and agent missteps, we believe the significant efforts for improvement have gone unnoticed. As discussed in detail above, these efforts include addressing the agent/customer on-boarding issues, the customer churn issues, significant technology investments, and highly qualified and active new board members.

We see the industry moving more and more away from the high-cost model of heavy agent assistance during the customer onboarding process. We see it moving more towards agent-assist and no agent involvement at all. We currently understand that about 38% of enrollment is pure online or online assist. There is no reason to believe, in our view, that this industry will not be overtaken by e-commerce like so many other B to C businesses. Moreover, we believe EHTH’s technology investments place it in the pole position of leading this industry transition.

EXHIBIT 1: Preferred stock financing:

In April 2021, the company issued 2,250,000 shares of Series A convertible preferred stock with a par value of $225.0 million. Dividends - accrue at 8% on the stated value of $100 per share and PIK until the second anniversary, beginning on June 30, 2021, and thereafter 6% PIK and 2% payable in cash. The following summarizes key definitions and terms:

Accrued Value – Equals par plus accrued dividends.

Conversion price – The initial conversion price was $90 per share. On the date that is 121 days following January 29, 2021 (the “Measurement Date”), the Conversion Price resets to equal 125% of the average price per share of Common Stock during the 120 consecutive days following the Measurement Date; provided, further, that the adjusted Conversion Price shall not be less than $50 per share and not more than $90 per share. As of the date of the second quarter 2021 10Q, the Conversion Price was $79.59 per share.

Mandatory conversion - At any time after the third anniversary, if the price per share of the common stock is greater than 167.5% of the then-current Conversion Price for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to convert all, but not less than all, of the preferred stock into common stock at a conversion rate of (i) the Accrued Value, (ii) divided by the then applicable Conversion Price.

Redemption put option - At any time after the sixth anniversary, holders of the preferred stock will have the right to cause the Company to redeem all or any portion of the preferred stock in cash at an amount equal to the greater of (i) 135% of the Accrued Value, and (ii) the amount that would be payable on an as-converted basis at the then Accrued Value.

Change in Control - the holders will have the right to cause the Company to repurchase, all or any portion in cash at the greater of (A) the Accrued Value multiplied by 140% and (B) the amount that would be payable on an as-converted basis at the then-current Accrued Value.

Currently, it is uncertain whether the company will ultimately settle the preferred liability in cash or if it will be converted into common stock. Settlement will ultimately depend on the future common stock price.