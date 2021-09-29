Blue Hawk Investment Group Q2 2021 Investor Letter

Sep. 29, 2021 2:20 PM ET
Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
10.95K Followers

Summary

  • Blue Hawk Investment Group, LLC is the management company of the Blue Hawk Fundamental Growth Fund, LP, a long-short fund that seeks to provide an alternative stream of attractive risk adjusted returns. The Fund is managed by Jake DuBois.
  • The negative returns have been driven by non-sustainable factors and thus I believe will prove transitory. This will pass and the craziness will fade. Patience for us is the key ingredient here.
  • The “meme” stock craze, which has hurt us this year, looks quite similar to the dot-com bubble to me. Fortunately, both appear to be insulated pockets in the market.
  • I have been adding exposure towards the end of Q1 and into Q2, after the stocks were up hundreds of percent and in some cases thousands of percent.

View as PDF
e: info@bluehawkinvestors.com
15

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
10.95K Followers
Select quarterly fund letters.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.