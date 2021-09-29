Blue Hawk Investment Group Q2 2021 Investor Letter
- Blue Hawk Investment Group, LLC is the management company of the Blue Hawk Fundamental Growth Fund, LP, a long-short fund that seeks to provide an alternative stream of attractive risk adjusted returns. The Fund is managed by Jake DuBois.
- The negative returns have been driven by non-sustainable factors and thus I believe will prove transitory. This will pass and the craziness will fade. Patience for us is the key ingredient here.
- The “meme” stock craze, which has hurt us this year, looks quite similar to the dot-com bubble to me. Fortunately, both appear to be insulated pockets in the market.
- I have been adding exposure towards the end of Q1 and into Q2, after the stocks were up hundreds of percent and in some cases thousands of percent.
