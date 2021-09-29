Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Quick Take

Life Time Group Holdings (NYSE:LTH) has filed to raise $901 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company operates a network of premium fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada.

While management is making efforts to virtualize the firm’s offerings in response to the negative effects of the global pandemic on its in-person operations, it will need time to ramp up those offerings to generate significant results.

Given the uncertainties about LTH reaching even its 2019 results in the near term, I’ll pass on the IPO.

Company

Chanhassen, Minnesota-based Life Time was founded to develop, acquire and operate premium athletic health and wellness locations via a recurring membership subscription business model.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Bahram Akradi, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously co-founder and EVP of U.S. Swim & Fitness Corporation.

The company was taken private in 2015 by private equity firms Leonard Green & Partners and TPG.

Life Time has received at least $1.48 billion in equity investment from investors including Leonard Green & Partners, TPG, LNK Investors, MSD Investors (Michael Dell), LifeCo LLC.

Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks customers via an omni-channel approach, involving both online and offline media.

LTH says it also is focusing on delivering 'live streaming fitness classes, remote goal-based personal training, nutrition and weight loss support and curated award-winning health content and wellness data monitoring on the go.'

G&A and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

G&A and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 14.3% 2020 15.8% 2019 12.0%

(Source)

The G&A and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of G&A and Marketing spend, swung to a positive 1.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

G&A and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 1.0 2020 -6.4

(Source)

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global health and fitness club market was an estimated $81 billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.21% from 2021 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued rise in the benefit of health awareness and increasing incidence of obesity leading medical caregivers and governments to encourage exercise as a regular feature of individual habits.

Also, the North American region will continue to dominate the health and fitness center market in the coming years.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Equinox

The Bay Club Company and Club Corp

LA Fitness International

24 Hour Fitness Worldwide

YMCA

Anytime Fitness

Snap Fitness

Planet Fitness

Orange Theory

Barre3

Others & Independents

Financial Performance

Life Time’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Rebounding topline revenue after a sharp pandemic-driven contraction in 2020

Increasing gross profit in 2021

Lowered gross margin

Reduced operating loss

Lowered cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 572,485,000 17.1% 2020 $ 948,379,000 -50.1% 2019 $ 1,900,371,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 179,159,000 28.8% 2020 $ 288,333,000 -66.4% 2019 $ 859,238,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 31.29% 2020 30.40% 2019 45.21% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (139,364,000) -24.3% 2020 $ (359,149,000) -37.9% 2019 $ 168,279,000 8.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (229,157,000) 2020 $ (360,192,000) 2019 $ 30,025,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (13,039,000) 2020 $ (95,981,000) 2019 $ 358,718,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of June 30, 2021, Life Time had $104 million in cash and $4.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($284 million).

IPO Details

LTH intends to sell 46.2 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $19.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $901 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Existing shareholders have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase shares of up to $205.7 million of the public offering at the IPO price, or about 23% of the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $5.3 billion.

Excluding the effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 23.32%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering [i] to repay $735.0 million in aggregate principal amount of borrowings under our Term Loan Facility, plus $5.6 million in accrued interest and a 1% prepayment penalty of $7.4 million (or $843.6 million in aggregate principal amount of borrowings under our Term Loan Facility, plus $6.5 million in accrued interest and a 1% prepayment penalty of $8.4 million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares), [ii] to pay offering fees and expenses and [iii] for working capital and general corporate purposes. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm filed a claim against Zurich American Insurance Company in 2020 related to its assertion that Zurich did not pay claims related to mandatory closures of facilities due to government mandates. The outcome of the proceeding is not predictable by management. Management says the company is not a party to any other litigation that would have a material impact on its financial condition or operations.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and numerous other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $3,863,312,310 Enterprise Value $5,332,488,310 Price / Sales 3.74 EV / Revenue 5.17 EV / EBITDA -17.21 Earnings Per Share -$1.98 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 23.32% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $19.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$283,942,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -7.35% Revenue Growth Rate 17.10% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As a reference, a potential partial public comparable would be Xponential Fitness (XPOF); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Life Time Group (LTH) Variance Price / Sales 2.41 3.74 55.3% EV / Revenue 4.09 5.17 26.3% EV / EBITDA 56.09 -17.21 -130.7% Earnings Per Share -$0.86 -$1.98 130.6% Revenue Growth Rate -17.5% 17.10% -198.00% (Glossary Of Terms)

(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary

Life Time is seeking to go public to lower its debt and for its unspecified general corporate purposes.

The company's financials have indicated the dramatically negative effects of the global pandemic on its operations as numerous locations were forced to close by government mandate during 2020 and early 2021.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($284 million).

G&A and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has fluctuated greatly over the past two years; its G&A and Marketing efficiency rate swung back into positive territory in the first half of 2021.

The market opportunity for providing fitness services is large and likely undergoing material change as a result of the pandemic likely pushing more individuals to seek exercise options in their homes and reducing their exposure to fitness club locations, at least in the short term.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 29.9% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risks to the company’s outlook are the ongoing effects of the pandemic and its variant strains and tepid interest by consumers to re-enter fitness center facilities, increasing the uncertainties the firm faces.

Management has made efforts to enhance the firm’s virtual/remote offerings as a diversification and response to changing consumer habits.

As for valuation, compared to fitness franchisor Xponential Fitness (an inexact comparable), the IPO has higher revenue multiples, but LTH is growing revenue whereas XPOF has been contracting, so the revenue multiple premium is reasonable.

The greater issue is the uncertainty about the future of coronavirus variants and their effect on consumer willingness to re-enter public establishments like fitness clubs in large numbers any time soon.

While management is making efforts to virtualize the firm’s offerings, it will need time to ramp up those offerings to generate significant results.

Given the uncertainties about LTH reaching even its 2019 results in the near term, I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 6, 2021.