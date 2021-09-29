IPO Update: Life Time Group Proposes $901 Million IPO Terms
Summary
- Life Time Group Holdings has filed proposed terms for its $901 million U.S. IPO.
- The firm operates a network of premium fitness centers in the U.S. and Canada.
- LTH has been hard hit by the 2020 pandemic period and seeks to virtualize its offerings in response.
- The company faces significant uncertainties in this regard, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.
Quick Take
Life Time Group Holdings (NYSE:LTH) has filed to raise $901 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.
The company operates a network of premium fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada.
While management is making efforts to virtualize the firm’s offerings in response to the negative effects of the global pandemic on its in-person operations, it will need time to ramp up those offerings to generate significant results.
Given the uncertainties about LTH reaching even its 2019 results in the near term, I’ll pass on the IPO.
Company
Chanhassen, Minnesota-based Life Time was founded to develop, acquire and operate premium athletic health and wellness locations via a recurring membership subscription business model.
Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Bahram Akradi, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously co-founder and EVP of U.S. Swim & Fitness Corporation.
The company was taken private in 2015 by private equity firms Leonard Green & Partners and TPG.
Life Time has received at least $1.48 billion in equity investment from investors including Leonard Green & Partners, TPG, LNK Investors, MSD Investors (Michael Dell), LifeCo LLC.
Customer Acquisition
The firm seeks customers via an omni-channel approach, involving both online and offline media.
LTH says it also is focusing on delivering 'live streaming fitness classes, remote goal-based personal training, nutrition and weight loss support and curated award-winning health content and wellness data monitoring on the go.'
G&A and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:
|
G&A and Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
14.3%
|
2020
|
15.8%
|
2019
|
12.0%
(Source)
The G&A and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of G&A and Marketing spend, swung to a positive 1.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
G&A and Marketing
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
1.0
|
2020
|
-6.4
(Source)
Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global health and fitness club market was an estimated $81 billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.21% from 2021 to 2026.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued rise in the benefit of health awareness and increasing incidence of obesity leading medical caregivers and governments to encourage exercise as a regular feature of individual habits.
Also, the North American region will continue to dominate the health and fitness center market in the coming years.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Equinox
The Bay Club Company and Club Corp
LA Fitness International
24 Hour Fitness Worldwide
YMCA
Anytime Fitness
Snap Fitness
Planet Fitness
Orange Theory
Barre3
Others & Independents
Financial Performance
Life Time’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Rebounding topline revenue after a sharp pandemic-driven contraction in 2020
Increasing gross profit in 2021
Lowered gross margin
Reduced operating loss
Lowered cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 572,485,000
|
17.1%
|
2020
|
$ 948,379,000
|
-50.1%
|
2019
|
$ 1,900,371,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 179,159,000
|
28.8%
|
2020
|
$ 288,333,000
|
-66.4%
|
2019
|
$ 859,238,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
31.29%
|
2020
|
30.40%
|
2019
|
45.21%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (139,364,000)
|
-24.3%
|
2020
|
$ (359,149,000)
|
-37.9%
|
2019
|
$ 168,279,000
|
8.9%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (229,157,000)
|
2020
|
$ (360,192,000)
|
2019
|
$ 30,025,000
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (13,039,000)
|
2020
|
$ (95,981,000)
|
2019
|
$ 358,718,000
(Source)
As of June 30, 2021, Life Time had $104 million in cash and $4.7 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($284 million).
IPO Details
LTH intends to sell 46.2 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $19.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $901 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
Existing shareholders have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase shares of up to $205.7 million of the public offering at the IPO price, or about 23% of the IPO.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $5.3 billion.
Excluding the effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 23.32%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering [i] to repay $735.0 million in aggregate principal amount of borrowings under our Term Loan Facility, plus $5.6 million in accrued interest and a 1% prepayment penalty of $7.4 million (or $843.6 million in aggregate principal amount of borrowings under our Term Loan Facility, plus $6.5 million in accrued interest and a 1% prepayment penalty of $8.4 million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares), [ii] to pay offering fees and expenses and [iii] for working capital and general corporate purposes.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm filed a claim against Zurich American Insurance Company in 2020 related to its assertion that Zurich did not pay claims related to mandatory closures of facilities due to government mandates. The outcome of the proceeding is not predictable by management. Management says the company is not a party to any other litigation that would have a material impact on its financial condition or operations.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and numerous other investment banks.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$3,863,312,310
|
Enterprise Value
|
$5,332,488,310
|
Price / Sales
|
3.74
|
EV / Revenue
|
5.17
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-17.21
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$1.98
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
23.32%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$19.50
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$283,942,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-7.35%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
17.10%
(Source)
As a reference, a potential partial public comparable would be Xponential Fitness (XPOF); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Xponential Fitness (XPOF)
|
Life Time Group (LTH)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
2.41
|
3.74
|
55.3%
|
EV / Revenue
|
4.09
|
5.17
|
26.3%
|
EV / EBITDA
|
56.09
|
-17.21
|
-130.7%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.86
|
-$1.98
|
130.6%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-17.5%
|
17.10%
|
-198.00%
(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)
Commentary
Life Time is seeking to go public to lower its debt and for its unspecified general corporate purposes.
The company's financials have indicated the dramatically negative effects of the global pandemic on its operations as numerous locations were forced to close by government mandate during 2020 and early 2021.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($284 million).
G&A and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has fluctuated greatly over the past two years; its G&A and Marketing efficiency rate swung back into positive territory in the first half of 2021.
The market opportunity for providing fitness services is large and likely undergoing material change as a result of the pandemic likely pushing more individuals to seek exercise options in their homes and reducing their exposure to fitness club locations, at least in the short term.
Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 29.9% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risks to the company’s outlook are the ongoing effects of the pandemic and its variant strains and tepid interest by consumers to re-enter fitness center facilities, increasing the uncertainties the firm faces.
Management has made efforts to enhance the firm’s virtual/remote offerings as a diversification and response to changing consumer habits.
As for valuation, compared to fitness franchisor Xponential Fitness (an inexact comparable), the IPO has higher revenue multiples, but LTH is growing revenue whereas XPOF has been contracting, so the revenue multiple premium is reasonable.
The greater issue is the uncertainty about the future of coronavirus variants and their effect on consumer willingness to re-enter public establishments like fitness clubs in large numbers any time soon.
While management is making efforts to virtualize the firm’s offerings, it will need time to ramp up those offerings to generate significant results.
Given the uncertainties about LTH reaching even its 2019 results in the near term, I'll pass on the IPO.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 6, 2021.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs is an inherently volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.