For many years, Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) has long been viewed as a gold standard in the software industry. It was to the HCM space (human capital management) what Salesforce.com (CRM) is to the CRM space: the dominant market leader, and one that always commanded premium valuation multiples.

In recent quarters, however, especially after the pandemic, Workday has struggled to revive its reputation as a growth stock. In spite of this, the stock has continued to creep upward. In my view, the disparity between valuation and fundamentals for Workday has grown wider, especially after a ~10% rally over the last month after a so-so earnings quarter for Workday:

To be fair, there are a few growth catalysts for Workday waiting in the wings. The first is already one at play: the company has noted that after its efforts to flesh out its financial management/ERP portfolio with additional tools like planning (the company made its first major foray in the space through its 2018 acquisition of Adaptive Insights), it has driven improved attach rates for its whole financial suite into new deals.

The second is a customer/market expansion: the company recently earned FedRAMP status, giving it the opportunity to sell into federal government agencies. Per CEO Aneel Bhusri's remarks on the most recent Q2 earnings call:

We also recently announced that Workday has achieved ready status for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management program, or FedRAMP, at a moderate impact level with full authority to operate estimated for spring 2022. With this achievement we materially advance our position to help federal agencies accelerate digital transformation in order to help them modernize their business systems and gain real-time insights to critical challenges across their organizations."

One other callout here is that Workday is in growth-chasing mode. For FY22, management has reiterated its intention to boost headcount by at least ~20%, with the majority of these hires to be in sales and marketing. The open question is whether Workday, with its already-significant brand largesse and dominance in the HCM/ERP space (which some may consider bordering on saturation), can still achieve accelerating growth rates to reward it for its efforts.

The question now, however: to what extent are these potential growth drivers, on top of Workday's existing slowing growth, already baked into the company's share price? Workday's valuation has continued to sustain above its historical multiples, even in spite of growth compression.

At current share prices near $250, Workday has a market cap of $61.82 billion. After netting off the $3.31 billion of cash and $1.86 billion of debt on Workday's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $60.37 billion.

For next fiscal year FY23 (the year ending in January 2023), meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting Workday to generate $6.09 billion in revenue, representing 19% y/y growth (a one-point acceleration versus expected 18% y/y growth this year). This puts Workday's valuation at 9.9x EV/FY23 revenue: which is quite a premium multiple for a company expected to grow only in the teens. Recall that in the past, Workday used to trade at high-single-digit valuation multiples (and this was back when the company was growing in the high 20s and low 30s).

In my view, Workday's valuation and relatively sparse set of growth opportunities will leave it vulnerable to further downside, especially in the current correction which is punishing tech stocks and high-flyers in particular. Best to retreat to the sidelines here and invest elsewhere.

Q2 download

Let's now discuss Workday's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. Overall, while the company turned in a solid performance, there was nothing standout that justifies the ~10% climb in the stock since mid-August.

The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Workday Q2 results

In Q2, Workday grew its revenue at a 19% y/y overall pace to $1.26 billion, ever so slightly beating Wall Street's expectations of $1.24 billion (+17% y/y) by a two-point margin. We note that the company's revenue growth accelerated by four points relative to 15% y/y growth in Q1, but easier comps are partially at play here: Workday was impacted in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic last year as sales cycles elongated and deal closings slowed.

Sequentially, Workday grew only 7% between Q1 and Q2. Two years back pre-pandemic in FY20, Workday grew revenue at an 8% pace sequentially between the first and second quarter; so this performance is par for the course.

Here's some additional color commentary from Workday's co-CEO Chano Fernandez on the quarter's sales performance, made during his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call. Fernandez specifically highlighted strength in the company's Planning products, plus regional strength in Europe:

The strength in Q2 was broad-based, highlighted by large enterprise outperformance and solid growth in landing new core HR and FINS customers. We also saw a strength in landing new customers across our expanding portfolio solutions targeting the office of the CFO and CHRO. For example, our Planning and Workday businesses drove significantly strength in winning new large enterprise customers in Q2, including the largest planning for steel in our history. And we control significant new level of activity in EMEA, providing us a gateway into selling core HCM and FINS solutions over time. In addition to solid performance from our LAN sales team, the momentum we’ve been seeing with our customer base being also continued in Q2 as companies look to Workday as a trusted and strategic partner. We had another quarter of strong renewed performance, and our customer base growth is strength across a number of solutions such as core FINS, Planning, spend management, health, PEAKON, expense and our talent portfolio."

Looking ahead, the company reinforced its plans to invest "aggressively" in sales, including "doubling down" on international sales headcount. The company is also introducing a new bonus compensation plan, which will take effect on November 1 and negatively impact Q4 operating margins by 300bps.

Again, while I think that investing in sales and marketing development is always the best use of capital and management focus for software companies, Workday is a $6 billion annual run rate giant that may not see as meaningful revenue growth lifts from such investments. Already this Q2, the company's pro forma operating margins of 23% were one point lower than the year-ago Q2 at 24%. The downward margin pressure, especially in a correction-oriented market environment, may prove to do more damage to the stock.

Key takeaways

To me, Workday is a stock with limited upside. There's no doubt that Workday deserves credit for staying on top of the HCM market for so long and becoming the dominant force in moving HR systems to the cloud. But with so many past victories, it will be difficult for Workday to continue generating the "wow factor" that can push its stock to be more expensive than it already is.