Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) disclosed its quarterly financial results to investors for the first time last month following its Nasdaq debut on July 2nd. It was surely a long-awaited moment for investors who have been longing to catch a better glimpse of EVgo’s actual performance compared to the company’s anticipated growth roadmap as presented by management in March during Analyst Day.

During the second quarter, the electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solution provider reported record-setting network throughput and revenue growth as it continues to build out its presence of direct current fast chargers (“DCFC”) across the U.S. Key developments include a strategic partnership forged with GM to be the preferred charging network for GM’s “Ultium Charge 360” fleet service, adding to the existing arrangement between the two companies forged in July 2020 to jointly add 2,750 fast-chargers across the U.S. by 2025. Rising EV adoption in the U.S. has also aided in demand for fast-charging solutions provided by EVgo, and continues to underpin the company’s growth ahead.

EVgo’s continued build-out of its fast-charging network across the U.S., coupled with rising EV adoption bolstered by favourable government policy support continues to underpin high-growth opportunities ahead for the company. While our outlook on EVgo remains bullish, we have revised the previous price target of $22.43 set in our initial coverage, to $19.45 given incremental financial information disclosed during the second quarter.

Tailwinds Supporting Sustainable Long-Term Growth

During the second quarter, EVgo recognized record network throughput of 6.1 gigawatt-hours (“GWh”), up 48.8% from the prior quarter and 125.9% from the prior year. This accordingly generated record-setting revenues of $4.8 million, up 34.0% from the prior quarter and 61.8% from the prior year. The majority of network throughput and revenue growth in the first half of the year was driven by EVgo’s accelerated build-out of its fast-charging network across the U.S., paired with unprecedented demand from rising EV adoption bolstered by favourable policy support, OEM commitment, and shift in consumer preferences.

Continued Network Expansion

Following our last coverage on the stock from almost three months ago, EVgo has continued to press forward with its network build-out plan. During the second quarter, EVgo has added 104 fast-charging stalls to its network. This has brought the total number of EVgo-operated fast-chargers to 1,548, servicing over 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states in the U.S.

More than 2,000 additional stalls are also currently under “active engineering and construction” phase, and are expected to come online within the next nine to 24 months. The majority of EVgo’s upcoming stall installations will be constructed as part of its active partnership with GM to deploy 2,750 fast-chargers across the U.S. by 2025. 85% of which are currently planned to roll out across the top 20 U.S. metropolitan markets in high-density and high-demand locations, which will further enhance uptime and drive greater revenue growth.

Favourable Policy Support

The continued urgency to reduce global greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions to combat climate change has also spurred favourable policy support from the government to encourage greater EV adoption. The recently passed $550 billion U.S. Infrastructure bill stands to allocate $7.5 billion towards building out the country’s EV charging network. The funding will likely be allocated in the form of grants to states, and redistributed further to eligible EV charging station operators. Using EVgo’s capital requirement per stall of about $110,000, the government support allocated is equivalent to about 68,000 fast-charging stations across the U.S.

While the allocated amount is a steep discount to the $174 billion commitment originally proposed by the Biden administration earlier this year, it will nonetheless be “transformational” given the current deficit of public and shared EV chargers required to support state- and federal-level emissions reduction goals by 2030. Greater charging infrastructure availability, coupled with faster charge times enabled by battery and charging technology enhancements in which EVgo is capable of delivering will effectively assuage range anxiety, and further enhance EV adoption to benefit EVgo’s fast-charging business in the U.S. And based on EVgo’s historical experience in obtaining transportation sector-related state funding, management is optimistic the company is well-positioned to secure capital needed to aid further expansion of its operations:

I mean, I can tell you if somebody who administered over $30 billion of infrastructure money during the Obama administration…, much of the money will flow to states. And again, the indications here that they will flow through the State Department of Transportation. And EVgo in our experience to-date…, we’re very well positioned to be able to compete for, and secure, and then deliver on those commitments. Source: EVgo Q2 Earnings Call.

The proposed $3.5 trillion “tax-and-spending measure” is also expected to include up to $13.5 billion towards expanding the availability of charging infrastructure in the U.S. This makes additional tailwinds for EVgo’s ongoing efforts in expanding its proprietary fast-charging network and enabling greater domestic EV adoption, creating a flywheel effect to underpin sustainable growth over the long run.

OEM Commitment & Shift in Consumer Preference

The shift to electric mobility is further catalyzed by growing OEM commitment towards EV investments. In addition to emerging EV pure-plays within the sector, legacy automakers are also making a hasty transition from ICEs to EVs. Together, more than $300 billion of capital has been committed towards building out the global EV economy, making the transition to electric an imminent fact.

Improving battery technology, greater charging infrastructure availability, and increasing price parity with ICE vehicles have also supercharged EV adoption in recent years. Almost half of the American population is open to the idea of purchasing an EV today, compared to a mere 20% in 2017. The shift in consumer behaviour towards environmentally-conscious choices and growing preference for electric modes of transportation makes demand for fast-charging solutions provided by EVgo higher and more critical than ever before.

And EVgo’s strategy to install its public fast-charging stations for every day EV drivers in high-density locations helps it to further capture the growing opportunities ahead. The average spending per charge recorded by EVgo during the second quarter totaled $8.20. This indicates that the majority of EVgo’s current clientele are “convenience charging” and taking advantage of the strategic placement of EVgo’s charging infrastructure as anticipated.

Meanwhile, EVgo’s latest expansion with fleet-designated charging depots and other fleet charging solutions including “EVgo Optima” and “EVgold” will help it further capitalize on growing opportunities within the American fast-charging market. U.S. EV adoption is expected to be led by commercial fleet conversions due to the EPA’s recent tightening of emissions standards from 40 miles per gallon this year, to 52 miles per gallon by 2026. The enticing economics of managing an electric fleet compared to an ICE fleet is also expected to bolster conversions in coming years. Increasing price parity with ICE vehicles in recent years has drastically decreased the historically high upfront costs of EVs, while lower fuel and maintenance requirements enable greater long-term cost-savings and reduce overall costs of ownership. The benefits of going electric are expected to speed up commercial fleet conversions in coming years, driving towards a $30 billion total addressable market (“TAM”) by 2025. This makes EVgo’s recent roll-out of fleet-exclusive service features a well-timed strategy to secure greater market share ahead.

Convenient access to fast-chargers will also be critical for the imminent emergence of autonomous fleets due to their high utilization rates compared to privately owned vehicles. Robotaxis and self-driving last-mile delivery vehicles are already in late stages of testing and early stages of implementation in some states. This adds to the long-term growth opportunities available to EVgo, which already provides turnkey fast-charging solutions under long-term service contracts with reputable names within the sector, including Uber, Lyft, and two leading autonomous vehicle companies.

Revised Financial Outlook

In the first half of the year, EVgo generated close to $10 million in revenues from its fast-charging operations. Network throughput and revenues have continued to increase at an accelerated rate thanks to EVgo’s continued expansion of its fast-charging stalls across the U.S. to match the unprecedented surge in demand driven by rising EV adoption. We are maintaining our original base case forecast for EVgo’s top line growth as discussed in our initial coverage on the stock. Revenues are expected to achieve management’s guide at $20 million by the end of the year based on demand for EVgo’s charging infrastructure and throughput levels registered in recent quarters.

And the top line is expected to further grow at a CAGR of 63.9% towards $2.8 billion by the end of the decade, as EVgo continues to expand its network across the U.S. to capture greater market share. The growth assumption is consistent with management’s business plan for EVgo through to 2027. It is also in line with market expectations on demand for fast-charging infrastructure in the U.S., which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 79% through to the end of the decade driven by the accelerated transition from ICEs to EVs. Faster charge times enabled by continued battery technology enhancements as discussed in earlier sections will also allow greater network throughput within a given timeframe, which further corroborates the revenue growth assumption applied.