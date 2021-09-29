Consolidated Edison, Inc.'s (ED) CEO Timothy Cawley Presents at Wolfe 2021 Utilities, Midstream & Clean Energy Conference (Transcript)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Wolfe 2021 Utilities, Midstream & Clean Energy Conference September 29, 2021 8:45 AM ET

Timothy Cawley - CEO

Steven Fleishman - Wolfe Research

Steven Fleishman

Okay, great. Good morning. Very excited for our next panel with ConEd, and we've got the CEO, Tim Cawley here. Tim, thanks for joining this morning.

Timothy Cawley

Good morning. Thanks for having me, Steve.

Steven Fleishman

Yes. You bet. And as always, we are going to start with a poll question. So Tatiana, let's get our question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Steven Fleishman

So here's a big picture one, and it's on the risk side. So what's the biggest risk to utility stock? Is it - we still have - keep having a bull market, no one wants to own them? Is it commodity price inflation pressures? Is it climate event risks? Or is it rising interest rates? I feel a little worried after reading all these off, but great. Well, Tim, I'll let you could answer that later on if you want as well. But let's start the discussion just with a quick snapshot of ConEd and what are the key investment highlights for folks here on the call today?

Timothy Cawley

Sounds great. And really great to be here, and we'll get to know each other in person at some point post-COVID. In New York, things are picking up and I'm an optimist, but it feels like we're heading in a really good direction. So for ConEd, really a story about durability, reliability and financial stability. We've been at this - in this great region New York City for just about 200 years.

So in the next few years, we'll cut the ribbon on that. Longest continuing listed stock on the New York Stock Exchange, long streak of dividend increases 47 years, the longest such streak of any utility and an S&P.

And we are really proud of our ability to deliver world-class electric reliability to our customers. We serve 3.5 million customers. And when you look at our reliability from a frequency of outage standpoint, how many times my lights go out, we are eight times more reliable than the national average. And when you think about other services that you consume, there aren't many things you consume that are eight times better than the average. And so we're really proud of that. And that's the result of diligence and investments and some really great engineers and operators.

We serve this incredibly resilient region, and COVID has really locked New York City and the surroundings, but feel very good about the comeback there. Steve, we have a really strong ESG story. Environmental stewardship goes way back. We stopped earning call over 50 years ago. We introduced energy efficiency at that time. We all know nuclear. We are through our clean energy businesses, the second largest solar producer in North America and the 7th largest in the world, we've got a really great team there.

We're focused on climate change. We did a groundbreaking vulnerability study and followed that with an implementation plan that the New York Times called the Gold Standard for the utilities, really proud of that work and that will be iterative and ongoing.

In the ESG realm, under social, our employees in the public are top of mind, deliver the best safety performance in our history last year. And we're using innovation, Steve. One example is we've introduced remote methane detectors. So we put a device at the entry point of the pipe in buildings that detects natural gas alarms to our control center. And so whether your home or not or whether you smell gas or not, we're going to respond, and it's really a game breaking safety breakthrough. We're using our smart meter network communications to deliver that capability.

From a governance perspective, we have a really talented, diverse Board. They are focused on cyber, long range planning, climate change. And recently introduced executive comp metrics around diversity and inclusion for the company. We get to serve this great state and they - New York State and the city are - have really robust, ambitious climate change goals and that will provide us with great opportunity for investment. We think we're uniquely qualified to lead that transition. So whether it'd be EV infrastructure, battery storage, energy efficiency, transitioning to a [indiscernible] gas system. We really have a robust pipeline of investment.

Transmission will invest $1 billion over the next five years on helping the grid move from where it is today to a place that allow for the delivery of greater renewables to the load center. Another $1 billion in solar and wind for renewables. And a bunch more transmission behind that, we'll likely talk about that later. So the transition to clean energy is really our path forward and we'll provide great investment opportunity, allow us to, sort of, clean up the environment, address climate change and provide strong returns for our investors.

Steven Fleishman

Thanks, Tim. That was actually a great intro and a lot of interesting things that you're doing. I was just thinking about it, ConEd stock price doesn't really, kind of, trade so well relative to some of the story you just - and investors talked about there. What's your perspective on maybe the disconnect there? Is it just New York regulation and the like and - or are there other things that you think you can do to kind of help, kind of, connect that investment story with where the stock value trades?

Timothy Cawley

Yes. Really great question, Steve. So I think there are a few things. New York regulation is tough, we are working on that. I would say that the balance off of COVID has been disruptive, for sure, and the regulatory treatment that we received thus far. We are working. We have a petition to recover late payment charges.

That's a big - that has been a big drag over the last - since March of 2020, about $50 million in revenue in 2020. And this year, as we close out the year, it'll approach $70 million. So we have a petition for that, that's being reviewed by the Public Service Commission. But that has certainly been a recent drag.

I think in addition, I mentioned the Clean Energy businesses. It's our sense that the value there is not fully reflected in the stock price. And part of that, we think, is a lack of recognition of the robust pipeline and the delivery and the path of that pipeline. We have about 2,700 megawatts in operation today, the second largest in the United States, and this is growing. You heard President, Biden, talk about the solar as a huge component of this clean energy transition.

So in addition to the 2,700 megawatts, we've got a pipeline of about 3,000 megawatts of mostly solar and some storage. And early, late and sort of middle stage prospects, but the team has delivered on this. So we're going to try. We had the ESG Day in August. We'll try to provide more disclosure and transparency on that pipeline to get it - it's value better reflected in the stock price.

I think the other thing that might be missed somewhat is our leading position on climate change, vulnerability and the programs we're putting in place to address it. So for us, it's really a two-pronged approach. The first is to reverse - mitigate the climate change, and that's really clean energy transition, EV, storage, energy efficiency, renewables.

And the other is to come to recite the fact that independent of how successful we are in reducing carbon emissions. Climate change is going to impact us over the next few decades, that's what IPCC says. That's what our climate change vulnerability said. We worked with Columbia University, who did some really in-depth analysis about local climate change and importantly, its impact on our infrastructure.

And I'll give you a wonderful instance. So today, in Central Park, about four days a year, it hits 95 degrees. The study would tell us in the 2030s, that will be 11 days and a decade later, maybe 23 days. So hotter, longer heat waves will have an impact on not only electricity demand, but also it will impact our equipment. Cables and transformers are limited by heating, and they typically cool at night and then in a three-day heat wave or four-day heat way, get back at it.

So we'll have to watch that from a flooding perspective. If you look back 30 years, sea level rose 0.3 feet. The study tells us that moving forward 30 years, 1.3 feet. So really significant. So we're planning where do we put submerse equipment. We'll invest in a piece of infrastructure, call it, a transformer that will serve our customers for 40 years.

And so we want to make sure when we put it in, the sea level rise won't impede its ability to serve reliably. So we're really looking at that. So in terms of resilience and climate change mitigation, we think there's a real opportunity for investment to allow society to meet its goals and to provide the resilience system that, frankly, New Yorkers expect and deserve.

Steven Fleishman

Well, that's helpful. Thanks. And so maybe just circling back, Tim, obviously, you've been at ConEd a long time, but still relatively newer as CEO. So I'd be curious, kind of, a little bit of maybe what you view as your charge? What are you doing differently in terms of focus of the company than in the past and would be helpful to, kind of, get a sense of that?

Timothy Cawley

Yes. And I'll start with what's the same, and we serve 3.5 million customers, densely populated 10 million people, so complex energy systems, so safety, reliability, customer service, that's table stakes, and it's our focus every day. What I would add on to that are a few things, particularly off of last year's events, a renewed focus on diversity equity inclusion. We have had strong programs here, and we have an incredibly diverse workforce, but there's always more work to do, and we're really focused on that.

I talked about the clean energy commitment that is our path forward. And so it will provide for our ability to help society achieve its goals and provide significant investment opportunity. And so we're pursuing that. And then lastly, frankly, looking at profitability for the shareholders, really focusing on ways to invest and execute programs that are accretive and that can help move returns, sell a shareholder returns up.

And so I've been working with the team on all three of those areas. And I said on the front-end, the table stakes is safety, reliability and the customer experience. But I would say those three have been the adders. And it's been a unique time since I sat here in this seat. We've been in this COVID period, feel like we're getting out of that. But - and I look forward to that very much. But those are the things that I'm focused on.

Steven Fleishman

Okay. Maybe since - I mean, this group, I think, cares about all three of those things. But the last thing in terms of improving profitability and returns at ConEd, could you maybe talk a little bit more of the types of things you're focused on there? Is that - I mean, obviously, maybe getting the regulatory recovery of delay payments is an obvious one, but I'd be curious on other things you might be looking at there?

Timothy Cawley

Yes. So a big piece of this, our regulated utilities is 85% or 88% or 90% of who we are, what we are by almost any measure, and we're investing over $3.5 billion a year. So it’ll likely remain that way, notwithstanding the fact that we're investing in transmission and renewables.

So we've really got to get that construct right. I'll tell you, we - a few months ago, we had a number of penalty proceedings coming off of storms and things like that. That is all pushed behind us now. So that's sort of - we've got a clear slate. And we're working with the regulators on really making the case for us to be the investment leaders in achieving their goals.

I'll give you two examples. So we'll invest $1.5 billion in energy efficiency over the next five years. And we get a return on that and we can earn incentives. We're performing well in that space. And we've really built the team up to deliver on that. Under the electric vehicle space, 1% of vehicles in the region now are electric, and that's going to grow incredibly.

And so were recently approved to invest $350 million in a Make Ready program. And again, effectively, what that does is subsidize private building owners to install EVs. We cover some of the costs, we earn on the investment. And so those are examples where we can help society achieve its goal, while improving shareholder returns.

We'll be filing for a rate case likely in January of 2022 or thereabouts. Our three-year rate case currently ends in December of 2022. It's a year period, so we'll get in with the filing in early 2022. And we anticipate we'll continue to invest in the core at about $3.5 billion.

And then we will propose additional programs for both resiliency, and that could be undergrounding parts of our network, so that the trees don't impact reliability during storms. And that would be a long March, but that would be an investment opportunity. And the other is on the - in the clean energy space, more EVs, more storage, more energy efficiency. And so with that additional ability to invest, we think it will enhance shareholder returns.

Steven Fleishman

So maybe some upward bias to that capital program, if you can get support for these investments?

Timothy Cawley

That's right. And that's where we're pulling together now, that's where the proposal is headed. We've not finalized anything, but directionally, you're right, Steve.

Steven Fleishman

Okay. So you have a new Governor and Cuomo has now gone. Just what does that mean in terms of just New York policy and/or New York, the regulatory environment? Are you seeing any changes? I know it's still quite early.

Timothy Cawley

Yes. It's early yet. And Steve, we will always have to and want to work with electives and other key stakeholders. We're in the fabric of New York State, New York City. And we have a big impact on the economy and the safety and the well-being of customers. And as we transition, that engagement is even more important than it ever was as we transition to clean. So well, we'll work with all of the electives. Obviously, Governor Hochul is there. We'll have a new mayor in January as well. And so we'll connect with them.

So early yet, I would say for Governor Hochul, a very visible and apparent commitment to the clean energy goals that were set forth under the prior administration. As I mentioned, I think earlier, signed a bill that in 2035, you can only buy a zero-emission vehicle in New York, and that's a pretty aggressive. Approved two renewables plus transmission projects to bring renewable energy into New York City. So she's very early put her mark down that she's supportive of this clean energy transition, and we feel good about that. But other than that, really early to tell, we look forward to a really productive relationship with Albany [ph].

Steven Fleishman

Okay. And then maybe just on the regulatory side. So first of all, on the late payments issue you brought up was - any sense of chances that you'll succeed or get recovery of that?

Timothy Cawley

Yes. So we're optimistic. We filed the petition in April, and we've had some discussions with PSC staff on that filing. The filing really calls for in rough numbers, $50 million of foregone late payment charge revenue from 2020. And this year, we've not really applied late payment charges. And so it's - the run rate is about $6 million a month or about $70 million for the year.

So it would be a recovery of the loss revenue last year. And a make-whole for any revenues we didn't see this year. And so we're hoping for a decision soon, but it's really in staff in the commission's hands at this point. So I would say cautious optimism on that front.

And then on the uncollectible balance, the uncollectibles have risen significantly of 60-day arrears, Steve, we usually sort of pre-COVID the churn is about $400 million in 60-day arrears, people getting a little bit behind and cycling through that process. It's up closer to about $1.1 billion now.

And so we do have a change of law provision, a rate case that allows us to reserve for collection later. And in all likelihood, that collection would be, sort of, adjudicated during the rate case, and we determine the level and the period over, which we collect that - those are collectibles. So we're cautiously optimistic on the late payment charges, hoping for a decision soon. And then on uncollectibles likely unwind and set the parameters in the next rate case.

Steven Fleishman

Great. Okay, and then I know one of the things that strategically, you've been very focused in New York is to get some ability to invest in the regulated business in renewables, I guess, particularly solar. Any update on where that stands? And where are you - would that be something the commission needs to approve? Or does that require a law?

Timothy Cawley

Yes. So Steve, it could go either way, and I'll, sort of, close with - what the path might be for. We are still making our strong case for this. And just to frame up the case, it was my length. To frame up the case, New York State set the ambitious goal of 70% renewables by 2030. We are currently at about 25% renewables. And if you take a step back from the 25%, virtually all of that is hydro that's been around forever.

So in terms of wind and solar, we've moved the needle a little bit in the state, but not significantly. And there are big plans underway 4,000 megawatts of offshore wind have been awarded, certainly not permitted or built and lots of others solar in the state.

But we - between now and 2030, to achieve the goal, about $40 billion of investment, 2,000 megawatts a year. And so the fact that, sort of, the pace that curve keeps getting steeper and steeper. I started on this when we were 10-years out and the curve was a little bit flatter, each day that passes, more and more per day need to be added. So we think that's favorable for our case.

We continue to think that it's in the - it benefits our customers economically. And that's really - if a private developer puts a solar field out there and signs a 20-year PPA, that solar will produce megawatts for many years beyond that. They will re-contract that and effectively, customers pay twice for the investment.

If we rate base the investment for 30-years, 35-years, they're going to get every last megawatt out of that field, they're going to get the interconnect. There are some cases where panel technology advances so quickly that people change panels out. It's cost-effective, given the greater output from an existing field and rack system. So the point is because of that residual value, customers will pay less, if we rate base this investment. So cheaper for customers, we're the second largest in the country. We know how to do this.

And the rate of installation is through the roof to achieve 70% by 2030. We think all that pushes for us to take a piece. And so there is some legislation in ebony that's being considered - has been considered was reintroduced this year to allow for utility ownership. The PSC, I think, I could imagine, I think, there's a possibility that they could open up some slice of this to try us out. And that might be our door in.

Give us a few 100 megawatts and see how you like it. Because we're really not going to disrupt the markets. We got out of generation, Steve, because when they - when we sort of - in the competitive opportunities proceeding, we sold our generation, a generation owner and transmission owner doesn't feel like a level playing field, because you could, sort of, tilt the market. With renewables, that's not the case. There's no market power.

Steven Fleishman

Yes.

Timothy Cawley

You get what you get in, the sun, the wind. So we continue to make our case and trying to get allies in the environmental community who have expressed interest, not full endorsement, but certainly, top of mind for them is this incredible pace of renewables that will be needed to achieve the goal, top of mind for them is gold achievement. So this all hands our deck approach is what we've been selling, and we've at least peaked their interest.

Steven Fleishman

Okay. And you mentioned in your preamble that you are investing in batteries, and you are - assume, I mean, you are allowed to invest in batteries even though you can't do solar?

Timothy Cawley

Yes. And it's in pieces, Steve. So we'll be part of the largest battery storage project in New York State, working with another company, 100-megawatt site as a story of queens and somewhat ironically, it's at the site of a retired fossil fuel plant.

Steven Fleishman

Yes.

Timothy Cawley

And so we'll invest there. We're going on the market through a PSC order to bring in another few 100 megawatts that are cost effective. And part of this is to prime the engine, the straight economics for battery storage given the compensation in the energy markets is not there yet. And so we're helping to put the gap and provide financial security on our balance sheet. We earned on the investment in the lease. And so we can.

And then in the Clear Energy business, we've got a really leading edge battery team, where we're often coupling solar with storage at scale, and that is proving to be a productive endeavor. So we're doing large-scale storage and smaller scale. But in order to get - to address the intermittence and see what is renewables storage will be a key component and both within the utilities and the clean energy businesses we're pushing forward there.

Steven Fleishman

Okay. The - one thing on New York, I think, I've asked you about this before. We do an annual power supply study and going - and we do it kind of plant by plant. One thing we noticed in New York is there's just a whole bunch of proposed renewable plants, but very few of them are successfully getting cited. It is very difficult to get siting done. And between that and in point and the reliance on offshore wind, which runs 55% of the time, not 90%.

Timothy Cawley

Right.

Steven Fleishman

We're - it just is concerning in terms of reliability and resiliency. And - but I know last time we spoke, you've all looked at it and obviously, the focus of the ISO and feel like things are being done. It's okay, I know there's the transmission lines coming down from - that are proposed to come down from upstate or Canada. So just how a - question to you again is just how are you feeling about reliability, resiliency of power and in Downstate New York?

Timothy Cawley

Yes. So I feel good about it, and it's something that we'll have to continue to focus on as we transition to the intermittency of the renewables. You can imagine, see 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind off long Island. On a day like this, all of the ConEd service territory will consume 7,000 megawatts. So the flows are going to be very different. What do you do with the extra 2,000 megawatts, some of it will flow in New York. And you need, sort of, a nurse and rotating equipment to keep reliably going with storage. So I feel confident, but it's top of mind that we need to plan and integrate the solutions in a way that does not compromise reliability.

If you recall, at the - in your point retirement, there was a proceeding ahead of that where we worked with the Public Service Commission and NIPA to say, if we retired those megawatts and you get in the New York, will the reliability remain? And we said, yes, if you execute on three transmission projects, a small one in Staten Island, one across the river in Orange and Rockland, and another other one further up North. And so before the retirements occurred, each of those projects were implemented. And we've got the engineers and the operators, who get paid to worry and they run contingency analysis. And so we did those.

Similarly, the DEC requirements, emissions requirements will be such that a few peaker units in Brooklyn Queens won't make the threshold in 2023 and 2025. They're going to retire. And this is generation that comes out on the hottest days to keep the reliability up. And so when they declared their intention to retire based on the emission limits, we propose three transmission projects that will address the reliability.

So we'll invest about $780 million on three 138 KV transmission lines in Brooklyn and Queens to help address the loss of that. So that's an example where we lose generation, but we plan for it, and we'll build the transmission ahead of the retirement and maintain reliability.

And that is a really good example of the investment opportunity that this Clean Energy transition provides for us. Those peaker units were reliable and they could produce megawatts. They just didn't produce them at the emission level required by the DEC. So - and we step with transmission in the pocket.

Steven Fleishman

Great. Makes sense. So maybe just on the topic of competition, I guess, in some way. So you do have an increasing trend toward residential solar or people adding batteries or things like that. How do you think about your role here? And do you risk in any way getting disintermediated? Or do you think that these two businesses can be complementary to each other? I mean, I know for the most part, you're more - you're really a wires company, you're not necessarily a supplier, so to speak right now.

Timothy Cawley

That's right.

Steven Fleishman

So that should protect you to a decent amount. But just how are you thinking about that? And what is the role of ConEd?

Timothy Cawley

Yes. I would say partners, rather than competitors, about 500 megawatts of rooftop solar in our service territory, and it's growing every year. And we are - we continue to find ways to make it easier for installers to, sort of, work through the application process and get it going. We introduced a meter collar, and this is a little bit wonky, but when the solar developer puts their solar up, we've put - sort of created an adapter with a company that allows for an easier, sort of, integration of solar and metering.

And so we're trying to continue to find ways to take costs out of their process and encourage people to install solar. We're also trying to get a much better granular feel for what the solar - the district solar's producing, so that we can plan our networks and count on a portfolio of solar, so that we don't overinvest in the system and that we're optimizing our design and operation around that solar.

So I would say, not competitors at all, as you said, we're not in the supply business in New York. We're a really wires and pipes company, and we're encouraging our customers to engage. And many, many have, there's incredible interest. And so - and the other thing, Steve, is our electric demand and sales are going to increase in the decades to come.

And if you think about - if you go to a liquid dual station with your combustion engine today, eventually, you'll be charging at work or in your home, and that's electric sales. In order to migrate away from the carbon and natural gas for the heating of buildings and homes. We're looking to electrify with air source and geothermal heat pump.

So heating buildings, fueling your car with electricity we expect that right now, we're a sulking utility. You know it gets hot in New York, the air conditioners crank up, and that's when our demand for electricity source to its highest levels, that will transition and eventually, we will become a winter peaking utility. Given - particularly given the heating demand, we'll try to make sure people charge their cars in the off hours to optimize grid operations. But in the next 15-years or so, it will be, sort of, even across winter and summer, and then winter will take off from there. So the throughput reductions through rooftop solar won't really impact that large macro trajectory of electric sales in the future.

Steven Fleishman

Yes, that brings up a great topic to talk about, which is just the transition of - from gas to electric, you obviously serve both and serve a lot more electric than gas, I think. So just how are you thinking about what is New York City and Downstate New York doing in terms of, kind of, electrification of heating? And does it economically, is it doable? Is this going to create? Because we've thought all the utilities talk about how the amount of electricity needed to produce the energy to heat a building is just dramatically more than it is in terms of the BTU content of gas. So just - if you could give some flavor of what the electrification means in New York and that time line?

Timothy Cawley

Yes. And Steve, on the BTU content, you're right on. And so we've done a lot of work on this, sort of, what the future of the gas delivery system is. And so we're doing a few things. First and foremost, we serve 1.1 million gas customers and safety and reliability is utmost. And so this will be a transition that will take time. We need to plan now and act now, but it will be a long transition.

We invest about $1 billion in our gas system at a year, much of that in gas main replacement. It replaced about 90 miles of gas made a year. And that serves two persons, the first is it enhances safety, and the second is if there's Leap Pro pipe that we replace, it reduces methane emissions, so good for the environment, and we'll continue to prioritize that main replacement and invest, because we've got to serve this 1.1 million plus customers safely and reliably.

At the same time, we recognize we need to transition the system. We are not going to hit the climate goals unless we produce renewable energy, electrified transport and reduce carbon emissions from buildings, it's really building heating. And so we're doing a number of things. We're introducing air source and geothermal heat pumps. With our subsidies for geothermal, if you were going to change your oil tank, say your oil tank comped out or your furnace.

So you're going to make an investment in that. The geothermal is more cost competitive than going back to oil, not yet as cost competitive as introducing that natural gas to your home. But it's getting closer.

So we're incentivizing geothermal and air source heat pumps to electrify and seeing some uptake there. Early adopters really in our region are looking with a climate focus in mind and their investment. We're also - we've got a really robust delivery system. And so we're working with EPRI and AGA on renewable natural gas or hydrogen. And you could think of our gas system today is a delivery system, potentially for other molecules.

And so you could deliver a high view of blend, you could deliver renewable natural gas. And that, sort of, use at the tail end on the peakiest of days helps bring down the electric investment that will be needed. So if you can sort of shade those peaks with some of these other alternatives using the gas system, we think that's where the future lies.

So it's not clear exactly where it will go. But the investment in hydrogen has never been greater, and the investment in renewable natural gas has never been greater. So we're open to all those possibilities, and we see a potential future for the gas system as it sits today is - it's a delivery system for other molecules that will provide energy toms of businesses.

Steven Fleishman

Okay. Well, I want to make sure we leave time for questions. So I want to open up to the audience. You can type questions on your screen or e-mail them to me. I have one question sent in and just on the questions just on the shareholder side or as you called it the profitability for shareholders focus, just one thing that ConEd is below peers these days is the kind of growth rate. I think, you've - 4% to 6% growth rate? Do you see things that could move that higher?

Timothy Cawley

Yes. And so we're paying a lot of attention to that. And the investment proposition, in particular, on the clean energy transition and on resiliency, we will propose - we'll provide additional investment opportunity in the regulated utilities, and that could yield a greater earnings growth.

So we'll propose in the rate case, and we'll work with stakeholders the way we always do. But I would say that there's a lot of conviction around the clean energy transition in the United States worldwide and particularly in New York. And frankly, after on RE and IDA and the other big events, both locally and across the nation. The idea of investment in resiliency is top of mind for folks. IDA was incredibly tragic with the flooding. Our systems did quite well, but really devastation to the region in that really heavy flooding condition. And so we think we have the tools to make our systems more resilient, and we're going to make proposals to invest in that direction.

Steven Fleishman

Yes. I can attest to that flooding, not fun. Okay, and then with respect to another question here on just the ability to earn return. So historically, in your rate cases, you've often been able to get incentives and also do better and earn above the allowed return. I think, it's - I don't - the question is, I think it's been harder to do that recently. Why is that? And do you feel better about being able to earn better within the return range going forward or in the next case?

Timothy Cawley

Yes. And Steve, so I think that's true. And historically, we had been able to earn or allowed and sometimes more. I would say the COVID perturbation over the last two years had a huge drag on our ability to earn. And like I said, a big piece of that is late payment charges, and we've got a petition in for that, and we'll look to sort of put that behind us. And we have some earnings adjustment mechanisms.

The team has done well in the past, their challenging goals. And they effectively, we get rewarded for strong execution of energy efficiency, EV programs, storage, non-wires solutions, some of these ancillary programs where if we perform well, both in terms of volume and unit cost, we can get incentives. The team has done well, notwithstanding the challenge of those.

So if we sort of push past COVID and we're pushing past it, I think we do have a clear line of sight to allow us to achieve the ROE. The other drag has been the steam system. That's the one commodity that we don't have revenue decoupling. And so we're seeing two things - a few things. Warmer weather has hurt us. The COVID impact - our steam system only delivers steam to Manhattan customers.

And much of Manhattan had cleared out during COVID. So we saw sales decline there. So we'll look to, in the nearer term, go back for rates there to sort of reset the sales provision and level, and that will help us regain footing on our ability to achieve the allowed ROE.

Steven Fleishman

You're showing the real benefits of energy efficiency in the ConEd building in New York City. So anybody in the New York buildings had to do that several times.

Timothy Cawley

That's right.

Steven Fleishman

If the lights to go back on. So good.

Timothy Cawley

That's right. Good way here.

Steven Fleishman

Yes. Last question for me. Just on the growth in the non-utility solar business, you mentioned that maybe people are under appreciating the pipeline of growth. And can you give us some sense of maybe just even in megawatts or an investment, how much you think you can grow that business per year going forward?

Timothy Cawley

Yes. So Steve, right now, we're lined up to invest about $400 million a year over the next few years. And we've got 2,700 megawatts of renewable in operation and about another 300 - 3,000 megawatts in the pipeline, different stages of the pipeline. But the team has really plotted out of plan and delivered and executed on the pipeline in the past. We're trying to provide more transparency to that pipeline.

And it's a combination, mostly solar, mostly large-scale solar, but it's also storage coupled with that renewable. And again, that is going to be a necessary ingredient as we transition the grid and aim to keep the lights on. You need to address intermittence and storage is coming on in leaps and bounds, and we have a team who's on the leading edge of the technology there. And so that will be, I think, a growing component of that business.

And lastly, Steve, the team this year has engaged a little bit more in design transfer. So we are traditionally designed build, operate and own. And this would be, sort of, taking it from inception to - through the designs and permitting stages and then selling that product. They've had good success. The margins have been good. It's early in the process, but that's one way where with little or no equity, we can increase the EPS. And so that's another angle where we're, sort of, adding to the own and operate model in the CEBs Clean Energy business.

Steven Fleishman

And in a transfer, you would book all the earnings the year be a game, it's like selling a house.

Timothy Cawley

That's right. You spend - you develop the project and when you, sort of, flip it preconstruction, you recognize the earnings then.

Steven Fleishman

Great. Well, Tim, we're at the end of our time. I really appreciate it. Let's get our panel - excuse me, our poll question answer. So what's the biggest risk to utility stocks? And the winning answer was rising rates. Interesting, I would not have guessed that. Second is commodity price and inflation pressures. And then it's just full market and climate events. I would say bull market and then fundamentally, it's really, I guess, both of those other two are key ones. But great, thank you so much, Tim, and enjoyed the conversation.

Timothy Cawley

Steve, I do as well. Thanks for having me. Have a great day. Be well.

Steven Fleishman

All right. Take care, everyone.