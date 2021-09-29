RiverRockPhotos/E+ via Getty Images

It's been a rough 13-month stretch for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with the ETF plunging more than 30% from its highs, dragging many high-quality producers down with it. One sanctuary during the carnage has been Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF), a company that stepped up in the March 2020 carnage to complete a nice bolt-on acquisition and is currently working towards bringing its fourth mine online. While the investment thesis was not compelling at the June highs, a 25% correction has made the stock much more attractive, with Argonaut now trading at barely 0.65x P/NAV. Given the company's enviable organic growth profile and recent exploration success, I would view further weakness to US$1.95 as a low-risk buying opportunity.

Gold Mine, Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold just came off an incredible quarter, reporting record production of ~63,700 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], up 58% on a two-year basis (Q2 2019) helped by the timely Florida Canyon acquisition. This translated to a meaningful improvement in costs ($1,187/oz vs. $1,264/oz), with the higher gold boosting revenue by 114% on a two-year basis. The highlight of the quarter, though, was the company's solid exploration success at both Magino and La Colorada, with the high-grade hits at La Colorada being the most surprising. These have added to the investment thesis, given that La Colorada was previously a relatively average mine, contributing just ~15,000 GEOs per quarter. Let's take a closer look below:

Argonaut Gold Quarterly Revenue Company Filings, Author's Chart

With an average grade of ~0.58 grams per tonne gold, La Colorada is not an asset that investors have typically been anxiously awaiting drill results from, but this changed dramatically in April. During the late April exploration update, Argonaut reported an intercept of 21.3 meters of 44.6 grams per tonne gold and 12.2 meters of 98.9 grams per tonne gold, with these being two of the best intercepts reported to date across the sector. Both holes were drilled below the El Creston Pit, with several other holes like LCRC-556, LCRC-558, and LCRC-570 also intersecting very solid grades (3.71 to 3.92 grams per tonne gold) over meaningful widths. Notably, recent drilling has confirmed the existence of three distinct high-grade gold veins below the El Creston Pit, with a highlight hole of 38.1 meters of 9.1 grams per tonne gold.

La Colorada Pit, Argonaut Gold

While the most recent three highlight intercepts announced in September pale in comparison to the blockbuster intercepts reported in drill-hole LCRC-562 and drill-hole LCRC-592, these are still incredible hits, confirming the presence of very high-grade gold. This is a potential game-changer for La Colorada, given that even the "lower-grade" holes on a relative basis are still nearly triple the average reserve grade at La Colorada, like 35.1 meters of 1.4 grams per tonne gold (LCRC-651), 24.4 meters of 1.4 grams per tonne gold (LCRC-663), and 41.1 meters of 1.4 grams per tonne gold (LCRC-667). This is a welcome surprise for Argonaut, with the potential for an underground mine below the El Creston Pit and plans for a Phase 3 drill program. Assuming these exceptional grades persist, we would see much higher annual output from La Colorada in an underground scenario, with the potential for upwards of 100,000 ounces per annum.

Magino Project, Argonaut Gold

Moving over to Magino, Argonaut has had a solid year here as well from an exploration standpoint, announcing two impressive intercepts in the South Zone. Drill hole MA-20-057 intersected 10 meters of 19 grams per tonne gold last year, more than 400 meters below the surface, and drill hole MA-21-071 has extended this mineralization further at depth, with 9.5 meters of 3.7 grams per tonne gold. This is one of the deepest holes drilled into this section, confirming mineralization at a depth of more than 700 meters.

Magino Drilling, Argonaut Gold

Meanwhile, MA-21-070 has confirmed the presence of mineralization in MA-12-424 (21 meters of 11 grams per tonne gold), with two intersections of 7.0 meters of 13.3 grams per tonne gold and 5.0 meters of 3.5 grams per tonne gold. Finally, as an infill hole to MA-20-057, MA-21-070 also hit 8.0 meters of 5.1 grams per tonne gold. This is very encouraging, suggesting that the Magino Project could have significant underground potential with elevated grades relative to the open-pit reserve grade. In the Elbow Zone, results were also quite encouraging (shown above), with MA-21-065 intersecting 19 meters of 3.7 grams per tonne gold down plunge from an intercept drilled in 2019, 14 meters of 9.6 grams per tonne gold. These new results increase confidence in a high-grade ore body well below the current reserve pit.

As of the Q2 conference call, Argonaut noted that construction remains on schedule, though it is currently tracking a little over budget. Based on the current schedule, Magino expects to pour its first gold by Q1 2023, which will place the asset on track to produce over 160,000 ounces of gold in 2024. This will provide a major boost to Argonaut's production profile, with the potential for production of more than 375,000 ounces in FY2024. At a $1,725/oz gold price, this would translate to ~$640 million in annual revenue, a more than 55% increase from FY2021 levels.

So, how does the valuation look?

Valuation Metrics Gold Producers, Argonaut Gold, Factset

Based on an estimated FY2021 free cash flow of ~$110 million, Argonaut currently trades at a nearly 16% free cash flow yield, based on its market cap of ~$692 million (322 million shares fully diluted at US$2.15 per share). On a price to sales basis, Argonaut trades at just over 1.5x FY2021 revenue estimates and barely 1.0x FY2024 revenue estimates, and this assumes a gold price of $1,725 to $1,750/oz, which I would argue is conservative. Finally, on a P/NAV basis, Argonaut trades at roughly 0.65x P/NAV after last week's sell-off, a very reasonable valuation vs. its updated peer group. Based on what I believe to be a fair value of 0.85x P/NAV once Magino pours its first gold, this points to at least 30% upside for Argonaut. It's important to note that this doesn't include increased upside to this figure from underground potential at La Colorada, and continued exploration success at Magino.

So, is the stock a Buy?

Argonaut Gold Price Chart, TC2000.com

As shown in the technical picture above, Argonaut Gold is one of the few miners that remains above its March lows, and after its recent weakness, is pulling back towards a multi-year uptrend line near US$1.95. This is the first level of pivotal support for the stock, and I would be surprised if we did not see strong buying support in this area if weakness continues. If this level does end up failing, there is another strong support level just below at US$1.69. Given the two support levels stacked below and the fact that the first resistance level doesn't come in until US$2.83, I would view any pullbacks to the US$1.95 level as a low-risk area to start a position or add to existing positions. From this level, the reward/risk would be quite favorable, with US$0.88 in upside to resistance and just US$0.26 to major support.

With Argonaut Gold trading at barely ~0.65x P/NAV and easily justifying a re-rating to 0.85x P/NAV once Magino pours its first gold, this pullback has improved the valuation considerably. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go lower, since fundamentals have seemingly gone out the window in the sector. However, it does suggest that the valuation is finally compelling enough to put the stock back near the top of one's shopping list within the mid-tier producer space. Currently, I see a few names with more compelling reward/risk, so I am not long Argonaut, but I may look to start a position if the stock dips below US$1.95.