Investment Conclusion

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to report F3Q2021 earnings on October 26, 2021, before market open. The average consensus revenue and earnings per share estimates for the quarter are $1.53 billion and $0.74. Based on our analysis, it appears likely that the company’s actual financial outcomes will come in ahead of analyst estimates for the period.

The factors behind our conviction that third quarter revenues and earnings are likely to come in substantially higher are that F3Q2020 financial results were relatively weak due to lockdowns that affected Tim Hortons’ Canadian business (which was already struggling prior to the pandemic) and Burger King’s international business, and that these markets which represent a majority of QSR’s business have reopened, for the most part. In addition, the off-premise sales segment and loyalty programs associated with all three of the firm’s brands have developed significantly during the pandemic, and are likely to further benefit retail sales and consequently earnings.

Revenue leverage driven by considerable year-over-year growth in retail sales is likely to boost margins, and as a flow-through earnings and free cash flows are likely to surge over F3Q2021. We expect quarterly financial outcomes to be similar to our third quarter projection until F2Q2022, by when a majority of the world’s population is likely to be vaccinated. Following F2Q2022, propelled by pent-up demand, we anticipate expansion in QSR’s international business that is dine-in focused, and some moderation in its worldwide off-premise business. However, net-net, retail sales will continue to grow on an annualized basis, and drive higher revenues, margins, profits, and free cash flows, in our judgment.

Longer-term, the company represents one of the best growth opportunities in the Quick Service Restaurant industry. The basis of our confidence in QSR’s business includes the turnaround of Tim Hortons, the recovery of Burger King’s U.S. business, and the rapid expansion of Popeyes’ restaurant footprint, domestically and internationally. In addition, the firm has indicated plans to significantly expand Tim Hortons’ business beyond North America, beginning with a substantial penetration into China, where it is expected to have 400 restaurants by YE2021. Further, although Burger King has a significant presence in geographies outside of the U.S., QSR believes, that fueled by the growth of digital and off-premise, there is room for footprint growth in the home market, as well as in Europe, Asia, and additional territories in the Americas.

Moreover, same-store sales growth derived from: the loyalty programs of the company’s three brands, the industry-wide growth of the off-premise segment, the rapid turnaround of the menu, and initiatives to improve customer experience, will support additional growth in retail sales. Based on sharply higher retail sales, margins are likely to expand due to economies of scale at the restaurant level and at the corporate level. As a flow-through effect, profits and free cash flows will surge, on a secular basis, in our assessment. Furthermore, consistent with QSR’s history of significant share repurchases over a long-time horizon, we expect the number of outstanding shares to continue to shrink, and drive additional earnings growth.

Given that F2Q2021 results have not altered our long-term outlook on QSR, we remain constructive on the company. Therefore we’re reiterating our 1-year Price Target of $101/share and Buy Rating for the stock. (Please go through our initiation report “Restaurant Brand International: Significantly Under Valued – Buy On Growth Plans” and related notes for our long-term opinion on the stock).

Key Take-Aways From The Second Quarter

F2Q2021 Results Summary. For the quarter, retail sales came in at ~$8.90 billion (+31.9% compared with F2Q2020), revenues were ~$1.44 billion (+37.2% on a year over year basis), ahead of consensus estimates of $1.37 billion, and earnings per share came in at $0.84 (+155% compared to F2Q2020), beating analyst projections of $0.61. In addition, comparable sales increased: by 27.6% at Tim Hortons, by 18.2% at Burger King, and were flat at Popeyes, during F2Q2021. Net income for the period was ~$358 million, reflecting an increase of 32.5% over the previous year. Cash flows from operations and free cash flows were $745 million and $699 million, for 6-months ended FY2021.

Digital Sales Continued To Expand Despite Surge In Dine-In Sales. Over the second quarter, QSR’s in-house developed digital platform that powers its digital sales and loyalty program supported solid growth in retail sales, despite significant advancement in dine-in sales. To be specific, overall digital sales associated with the home markets of the firm’s three brands, were up by ~60% on a year-over-year basis. In that regard, Tim Hortons’s digital sales almost doubled on an annualized basis and those of Burger King and Popeyes increased by ~20%.

In addition to the convenience factor associated with digital sales, segment sales were supported by the loyalty program of Tim Hortons for the most part, and to a lesser extent the rewards platforms of Burger King and Popeyes (as they are in the initial stages of development). Overall, digital sales are well-positioned to multiply with the growth of the loyalty programs, mobile order and pick-up orders, and delivery transactions.

Loyalty Program Delivered On Long-Term Growth Driver Potential. During F2Q2022, the rewards program associated with Tim Hortons’ Canadian business accounted for ~75% of its digital sales, which represented ~30% of its total sales. In addition, the number of active users enrolled in Tim Hortons’ digital application that powers its digital sales and loyalty platform was the highest among food and beverage companies located in Canada. Further, the brand’s loyalty program drove increases in customer traffic and check values over the second quarter.

Moreover, as customers continue to engage with the loyalty program by redeeming points for menu offerings or purchasing promoted items, the algorithm continues to improve its ability for predictive upsells, thereby advancing the likelihood that loyalty members might make a purchase. To illustrate, Tim Hortons’ is presently running a promotion that offers customers that have visited three times that week for a double coffee, the opportunity to secure a free Real Fruit Quencher as part of a buy 1 get 1 offer, if they return the same day

Considering that QSR is deploying the blueprint it utilized for encouraging enrollment in the Tim Hortons’ rewards platform to accelerate enrollment in the Burger King and Popeyes loyalty programs, the success that Tim Hortons’ rewards program is achieving is encouraging. Given that it is mandatory that orders associated with QSR’s loyalty programs or digital promotions be placed using the digital platform, the growth of reward programs of the firm’s three brands will accelerate digital sales, which is highly favorable for earnings, as digital sales generate higher margins, and customers that place orders digitally, transact more frequently and with higher check values.

Accelerated New Unit Development Appears On Track. Considering the industry-leading unit economics associated with all three of QSR’s brands, attracting franchisees to launch new restaurants is unlikely to be difficult. In that regard, the Burger King pipeline appears ahead of Tim Hortons’ and Popeyes’, probably because the brand given its significant international presence already has the infrastructure to scale rapidly. However, both Tim Hortons and Popeyes are catching up, particularly in international geographies. Since the beginning of the year, QSR has launched a record 378 new restaurants, a majority of which were Tim Hortons and Popeyes locations, based in foreign countries. In addition, a significant number of new Popeyes restaurants were also opened in the U.S., where the brand remains unrepresented in numerous areas.

Given the favorable dynamics associated with franchisee interest in QSR’s brands and the current pace of new unit development, it is almost certain that the firm will have a global footprint of 40,000 restaurants by YE2029, in our judgment.

Tim Hortons’ Turnaround Gaining Momentum. Over F2Q2021, the brand’s same-store sales appreciated to a decline of single digits, despite lockdowns in Ontario, where a substantial fraction of Tim Hortons’ footprint is located. In addition, the group experienced a 3% growth in its 2-year same-store sales during the period. In addition, Tim Hortons’ market share within several segments including, coffee, lunch, and breakfast has improved and customer ratings on food quality and service are on the uptrend.

It is not difficult to envision the reasons behind the improved financial performance. QSR has enacted numerous initiatives at Tim Hortons including changing the coffee machines and water filtration systems, installing digital outdoor menu boards, and reinventing the menu by not only introducing several new items but also upgrading the quality of ingredients utilized to prepare the food and beverages.

Overall, the reopening of the Canadian economy is all it will take for Tim Hortons’ to recover and meet and exceed growth projections, in our opinion. In addition, given the focus on menu innovation, the brand’s objective to transform itself from a coffee-focused chain into one that customers consider top-of-the-heap not only for coffee but also for excellent food, is likely to be achieved. In that regard, over the second quarter, Tim Hortons debuted iced brewed coffee, a category of fruit-based beverages called Real Fruit Quenchers, and better-tasting bagels for its breakfast sandwiches that include fresh cracked boiled eggs, an item that was introduced during the first quarter.

Plans To Accelerate Burger King U.S. Transformation. The brand’s domestic business has improved considerably over the previous two quarters due to an effort to balance the menu between premium and value items and improve the quality of the offerings. In that regard, Burger King introduced an improved Chicken Sandwich, the Impossible Whopper, the $1 Your Way value menu, and the BOGO plus $1 offer, over the last ~12 months.

However, the brand’s business remains relatively unsuccessful compared to the competition. In order to exploit Burger King’s potential, QSR plans on: increasing its focus on the group and swiftly implementing the initiatives that were identified as growth drivers, including the development of the breakfast segment, the remodeling of stores, the integration of digital into the restaurant and online ordering experience, operational improvements, and the deployment of creative advertising to create customer demand.

In our opinion, although plans underway to reinvent Burger King U.S. are encouraging, it will likely be a while before the business rebounds. The group’s struggles began prior to the pandemic and the competition has captured a significant portion of its business.

Popeyes’ Strong Unit Economics Ensure Footprint Expansion. With industry-leading average unit volumes of $1.8 million, year-to-date system-sales growth of ~40%, and 2-year same-sales growth of ~25%, Popeyes is unlikely to encounter challenges related to its long-term new unit development plans. Given that the brand remains under-penetrated within the U.S. and barely represented in foreign countries, Popeyes’ business has substantial growth ahead of it. In that respect, during the second quarter, a large number of new Popeye restaurants were launched domestically.

In addition, although a large part of the group’s retail sales growth has been derived from its iconic Chicken Sandwich, Popeyes is constantly reinventing its menu to encourage customer demand. In that regard, the brand recently added Chicken Nuggets to its menu, which appears to be succeeding in an under-penetrated demographic, family and kids, in an under-utilized segment, the afternoon, and in an under-tapped occasion, snacking.

Overall, given Popeyes solid business dynamics including: the potential new unit growth, the loyalty program, and menu innovation, we consider the group as QSR’s predominant long-term growth driver.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong. At the end of F2Q2021, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$1.76 billion and long-term debt of ~$13 billion on its balance sheet. QSR’s debt to EBITDA ratio at the end of the period was 5.3, an improvement from the prior quarter’s 6.0, and in line with associated covenants. QSR can borrow an additional $998 million to fund operations under a revolving credit facility, it has available. Given its funding position, we believe that the company will handily maintain liquidity over the final days of the pandemic. QSR declared a dividend of $0.53/share for the first quarter. In addition, the firm expanded its share repurchase program to $1 billion, to be spent over two years.

Bottom Line

QSR appears to have a new energy about it. Their efforts to turn around Tim Hortons are bearing fruit, Burger King’s international business remains strong, and franchisees are all over Popeyes. Burger King U.S. remains on the ropes, but with management’s focus trained on it, our bet is that the business will eventually come around. QSR is the most undervalued of the restaurant companies we cover, and one that could potentially generate the highest returns on investment. Buy Buy Buy.