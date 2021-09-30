JamesBrey/E+ via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Williams Equity Research.

A Quick But Important History Lesson

We haven't discussed Oaktree's BDC, Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL), in as much depth as many of its quality peers.

For that reason, let's start off with background on where the firm stands today and how it got there.

Oaktree Capital Management is a leading global alternative investment management firm with expertise in credit strategies. The firm was formed in 1995 by a group of individuals who had been investing together since the mid 1980s in high-yield bonds, convertible securities, distressed debt, real estate, control investments and listed equities. Oaktree comprises more than 1,000 employees with offices in Los Angeles (headquarters), New York, Stamford, Houston, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Dublin*, Helsinki, Luxembourg, Dubai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai and Sydney. We have 44 portfolio managers with an average experience of 24 years and approximately 1,000 years of combined industry experience.

Oaktree calls 67 of the largest 100 pension funds in the U.S. clients, alongside more than 475 corporations, over 300 endowments, and 15 sovereign wealth funds. That's an impressive feat for a company that is barely 25 years old.

Almost exactly two years ago, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) acquired a majority 61.2% interest in Oaktree Capital Management.

As always seems to be the case with Brookfield, the transaction was complex and involved acquiring all of Oaktree's class A units and 20% of the units of Oaktree Capital Group Holdings, L.P. held by the founders, senior management, and employees of the firm.

Approximately $2.8 billion in cash and 52.8 million class A shares of Brookfield were issued to close the deal. In connection with the merger, Oaktree agreed to waive $750,000 in base management fees payable in each of the eight quarters immediately following its closing. We'll put that number into context later in the article.

Now that we have the firm's history pinned down, let's move to Oaktree's BDCs. On March 15, 2021, the stockholders of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) announced a two-step merger of the companies.

Over 98% of voting OCSL and OCSI stockholders supported the merger, which closed shortly thereafter on March 19th. Before we discuss the merged company, let's consider the two entities that formed it.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation

This section will describe the old Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) before the merger took place. We'll then compare it to the current company with the same name.

OCSL is a specialty finance company providing directly originated one-stop credit solutions to primarily private companies. OCSL’s investment objective was technically to invest in a wide array of credit instruments, from traditional first lien loans to mezzanine financing and other types of financing lower in the capital stack.

Source: Q3 2020 OCSL Earnings Presentation

In practice, however, the portfolio ended Q3 of 2020 with 62.3% first lien, 21.7% second lien, and 88.3% floating rate debt. This is roughly the peer average of a Tier 1 BDC.

The portfolio's newer investments continued to drive in that direction with 83% first lien, 17% second lien, and a mere 0.3% in the other category for Q2 2020 shown above.

Source: Q3 2020 OCSL Earnings Presentation

A key part of OCSL's history is Oaktree's taking over as the investment advisor in October 2017. Prior to that, Fifth Street was the manager, and without getting into too much detail, let's say that there was a reason Fifth Street was replaced with Oaktree.

That's why the "Non-Core Portfolio Progression" chart is shown above and why Q3 2017 is the initial date. Without this background, research on OCSL and trying to make conclusions about its performance can be exceedingly difficult.

As noted above, Oaktree was almost done exiting what it deemed to be lower quality elements of the portfolio it took over with only 9% still in the non-core bucket.

Source: Q3 2020 OCSL Earnings Presentation

When evaluating OCSL's historical performance history and asset allocations, including the period after Oaktree took over, investors must take all these variables into account.

Non-accruals on loans originated by Oaktree are a different type and level of problem than non-accruals on old loans it had nothing to do with but nonetheless must manage.

With well under 10% of the portfolio still tied to the old management team as of a year ago, it became much simpler to gauge Oaktree and OCSL's true performance.

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, previously (OCSI), is a specialty finance company focused in the middle-market companies in both the syndicated and private placement markets.

While its investment objective was the same as OCSL's, its activities and portfolio differed.

Source: Q1 2021 OCSI Earnings Presentation

Right away, we notice that OCSI has 86% of its portfolio in first lien loans. That's more than 20% greater than OCSL. While software ranks No. 1 for industry exposure for both BDCs, the rest of the industry allocations vary a little.

Source: Q1 2021 OCSI Earnings Presentation

Software is 11%-12% of the portfolios by fair value with the rest similar enough that it's hard to say one is more exposed to cyclical or more volatile sectors than the other.

This makes sense given Oaktree is the manager of both and likely applies the same industry analysis to loan underwriting for the pair of BDCs.

Source: Q1 2021 OCSI Earnings Presentation

Like OCSL, OCSI was taken over in 2017 and Oaktree has been working to rebuild its portfolio. Overall, OCSI was arguably the lower risk approach and its non-accruals (or lack thereof) and greater tilt toward first lien loans reinforce that.

Both OCSL and OCSI were quality BDCs with well-constructed portfolios prior to the merger (OCSL ended last quarter with zero non-accruals, but it had several a year ago). We're now ready to analyze the combined firm using the most current financials and data.

The New Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation

We chose Q3 2020 and Q1 2021 data to provide a window into the new firm's performance over the past year.

Portfolio Analysis

Simple math tells us the combined firm should be around $2.3 billion in investments tied to about 135 companies.

Source: OCSL Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation

This is right where we'd expect it with 68% first lien and 19% second lien loans. That's higher in the capital stack than the "old" OCSL but lower than the now extinct OCSI.

Source: OCSL Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation

Individual investment and portfolio company diversification are improved thanks to the merger. Software, which was No. 1 for both companies, unsurprisingly represents nearly 15% of industry exposures for OCSL. The next five industry allocations are historically recession-resistant and make up another ~33% of the portfolio by fair value. The rest are each 3.5% of the portfolio or less.

At these low levels, underwriting means more than a sector's historical resiliency or susceptibility during crises. To demonstrate this, consider that $2.3 billion divided by 135 portfolio companies equates to $17.0 million per company loan arrangement.

Real Estate Management & Development, a potentially cyclical allocation, represents 3.1% of the portfolio or $71.3 million. Using this example, Oaktree has loans to a total of 4.2 companies in this industry. A valid comparison to you and I is picking just four stocks to represent all publicly traded REITs in our portfolio.

While they will surely go up and down with the broader REIT market to some extent, long-term returns are at least as dependent on our stock selection skill.

It's the same with Oaktree's credit underwriting, if not more so since they have more control, access, and information on the portfolio company than we have when evaluating publicly traded stocks.

As I've said many times, keen underwriting is always more important than industry exposures and non-accruals and other loan performance data help us evaluate those capabilities.

Source: OCSL Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation

Finishing up the portfolio section, new originations and exits can tell us a lot about a BDC's trajectory. Importantly, except for Q3 2020, OCSL has consistently originated at least as many new loans as it has exited. New investments also were heavily weighted (79%) to first lien loans, further moving the portfolio higher in the capital stack.

When people ask me what the greatest risk is associated with a high quality (e.g. Tier 1) BDC, they expect me to say non-accruals, overweight allocations to fragile industries, a rapid rise in interest rates, or abrupt changes in the regulatory environment.

I don't believe any of those are the chief risk to a top quality BDC.

Instead, it's the inability to originate enough profitable (e.g. risk profiles comparable to return profiles) loans to replace those that are maturing. BDC's have short-duration loans that usually mature in three years, and if they can't replace those along the same timeline, the show ends (that low duration is also great protection against rising rates, but it's a double-edged sword).

It doesn't mean investors necessarily lose money, but the net asset value per share ("NAVPS") would simply be paid out in dividends until there's nothing left, excluding any premium to NAV as that would erode.

Oaktree's tremendous scale allows OCSL to co-invest across its private institutional credit funds. Most Wall Street oriented BDCs do the same, including Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) and many others.

As one example, 100% of new originations for OCSL in Q2 of 2021 were also held in other Oaktree funds. This is beneficial for OCSL shareholders as it ensures they are not getting the short end of Oaktree's pipeline.

OCSL Cash Flow and Dividend Coverage

Source: OCSL Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation

To start, the entire increase in shares outstanding from 140k to 180k between Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 was due to the merger between OCSI and OCSL. GAAP NII is volatile and had an unusually strong showing at $0.20 per share in Q2 of 2021. Prepayment fees and other less reliable income sources helped boost Q2’s numbers.

Adjusted NII takes GAAP NII and excludes merger accounting adjustments, certain fees, and a few less significant items. I reviewed the accounting and agreed with Oaktree that Adjusted NII better reflects long-term cash flow generation, even if the measure isn't perfect. This figure was $0.19 in Q2 and $0.14 in Q1 of 2021.

Net realized gains have been extremely large in all recent quarters except Q2's modest $0.06. To demonstrate this, the net realized gains (net of taxes per share as well) of Q2 2020 through Q1 2021 (four quarters or one year of activity) is $1.93 per share or 26.9% of the current share price of $7.18.

That doesn't include any interest made from its portfolio loans over the period. If this were to repeat, which we don't expect to occur, realized capital gains per share would total more than the entire company's market value in less than four years. This leads us perfectly into the dividend discussion.

OCSL raised its distribution per share every quarter since Q2 of 2020 - that's five straight quarters. I've been following most public and private BDCs for a long time, and that's a statistic I've never seen associated with a mature BDC. Over that time, the distribution has increased from $0.095 to $0.13 or 36.8% in just over a year.

If we exclude realized gains/losses and focus only on Adjusted NII, the distribution payout ratio in Q2 2021 was 68.4%. That's a strong and conservative metric in absolute and relative terms. To get a grasp on how that compares to previous quarters, we can add up all the distributions paid from Q2 2020 through Q1 2021 ($0.43) and divide that buy Adjusted NII over the period ($0.74) to land at 58%.

This tells a couple things.

First, OCSL's previous payout ratios were even more conservative than now.

Second, we shouldn't expect the recent rapid rate of distribution increases to continue as the payout ratio will eventually reach the limit of the Board of Director's comfort level unless Oaktree can increase earnings significantly going forward.

That said, a lot of that data is based on pre-merger OCSL and should be viewed through that lens.

Risk and Leverage

This is another area that the merger complicates analysis. In the last two quarters, the only that are post-merger, leverage has declined from 0.84x net debt to equity to 0.79x. That's among the most conservative in the peer group as most companies grew leverage considerably in Q2.

This careful approach has been rewarded by the credit markets (alongside a general decline in rates, but this decrease from Q1 to Q2 was far more noticeable than most peers experienced) with OCSL's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding fell from a steady 2.7% before the merger to 2.4% in Q2.

This may seem like a small delta, and to some degree it is, but I'll show you a little math that might change your mind.

As of June 30, OCSL's portfolio had a weighted average yield on debt investments of 8.4% or a 5.7% spread using the 2.7% older metric. By lowering the interest on its debt liabilities by 300 basis points, the 5.7% spread rises to 6.0% or a >5% improvement to profitability without any increase in risk.

Total debt to equity stood at 0.86x as of the end of Q2 paints the same picture as the net debt ratio. We expect Oaktree to ratchet leverage closer to 1.0x in the coming quarters and that'll provide a moderate boost to cash flow per share, all other things equal.

Source: OCSL Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation

OCSL ended Q2 with zero loans on non-accrual and $721 million in liquidity or 31.3% of its current market capitalization. If we include unfunded commitments, which takes more work but is the most accurate measure of liquidity, that falls to a still plentiful $555 million.

Its loan maturity schedule is optimal with a small tranche coming due in 2023 and the first material maturities not until 2025 through 2027. Thanks to this data and its 58% unsecured borrowings, OCSL enjoys a Baa3 Stable investment-grade credit rating by both Moody's and Fitch.

That's only one notch from junk, but we think an upgrade is more likely than a downgrade if the trend toward first lien loans continues.

OCSL Stock NAV and Valuation

Source: OCSL Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation

As of the end of Q2 2020, OCSL's NAVPS has increased from $6.09 to $7.22 or 18.6%. This is in line with what other Tier 1 BDCs experienced.

If we go back to Q2 and Q3 of 2020, we see OCSL trading at a steep discount to NAV of 18%-22% and linearly improving to today's price within 1% of NAVPS.

This is as cheap or cheaper than any other member of the dozen or so BDCs we classify as Tier 1. That group has traded with an average premium to NAV of 15-25% in recent months.

Source: Yahoo! Finance 5-year Stock Chart

Despite what the stock chart might suggest, OCSL and its 8.0% distribution yield (thanks to a recent 12% increase) is categorically not expensive.

And while performance prior to 2017 shouldn't be totally ignored, its usefulness today is limited - both the portfolio and investment advisor are completely different.

We think purchasing OCSL within 5% of NAV is one of the most reliable ways to generate 8% annualized current income and low double-digit total returns in the years to come.

Source: FAST Graphs