Goldman Calls For Structural Oil Bull Market On Structurally Lower Supplies Going Forward

The structural supply deficit, it sounds a lot nicer when it comes out of someone else's mouth. In a report that surprised pretty much everyone and is currently way ahead of other sell-side analysts, Goldman Sachs revised the current oil market outlook from a cyclical bull market to a structural one.

In the report, this part stood out to us:

The lack of long-cycle capex response, quickly diminishing OPEC spare capacity (we expect normalization by early 2022), the inability for shale producers to sustain production growth (given their low reinvestment rate targets) and oil service and carbon cost inflation will all instead point to the need for sustainably higher long-dated oil prices. As we introduce our 2023 global oil supply-demand forecasts, we now expect the market to return to a structural deficit by 2H23. This leads us to raise our 2023 oil price forecast from $65/bbl to $85/bbl (and the mid-cycle valuation oil price used by our equity analysts to $70/bbl).

This is something we have been talking about for years. The low levels of upstream capex combined with US shale producers now returning excess free cash flow back to shareholders will permanently impair oil supplies going forward.

In Goldman's chart, it illustrates that once OPEC+ uses the remainder of its spare capacity, the growth in non-OPEC excluding the US won't be able to offset the demand increases going forward.

In particular, we wrote in our September global oil supply & demand WCTW piece the following:

Given the odds of further recovery in global oil demand, the assumption is that OPEC+ spare capacity will be completely dwindled away by the end of 2022. This surely will grab a lot of headline attention especially since the US will actually be producing ~12 mb/d by then (our assumption). There's simply not enough oil to go around. Not enough, not enough, not enough.

In all fairness to Goldman, they're currently way ahead of the pack. I have not seen any other sell-side firms come out with a report remotely close to Goldman's call. But if we're truly analyzing data here, Goldman's assumption of oil prices post 2022 is far too conservative.

The reason here is that from now to the end of 2022, there will be more oil inventory draws. This leaves the market no room to build inventories, which will, in turn, cascade the market into an even deeper deficit by 2023.

The scenario on the horizon is a grim one if you look at just the data. But more often than not, forecasts can prove faulty, so while we're not extrapolating or calling for anything, we think the over/under on Goldman's oil price call for 2023 is a tad too low.

Nonetheless, it's nice to see Goldman turning its view to a structural one.