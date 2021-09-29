Kathrin Ziegler/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) has been among the worst-performing Personal & Home Care companies in the large-cap space. Since I first warned of KMB's vulnerable positioning more than a year ago, the company's total return was in the negative 2%, while at the same time the consumer staples sector powered ahead.

Data by YCharts

The company's arch-enemy in the family care space - Procter & Gamble (PG) also trailed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP), even though its future upside now appears limited.

Kimberly-Clark's management seems to be doing everything right as far as tactical maneuvers are concerned, from the restructuring program Focused on Reducing Costs Everywhere (FORCE) to its sustained investment in its brand portfolio.

From a strategic point of view, however, KMB is in a very tough spot when compared to its peers which makes a prolonged share price underperformance a highly likely scenario in my view.

At a glance

In a slow-growth industry, such as consumer staples, a company focused on selling diapers, tissues, and toilet paper is unlikely to experience a sustained period of abnormal top line growth.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

While short-term deviations from the trend we see above are not uncommon, KMB's long-term growth potential remains bleak.

Source: KMB Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Presentation

This low-single-digit to flat sales growth is the main reason why in Kimberly-Clark's Return on Capital is the main driver of the company's valuation. This is clearly illustrated on the graph below, where Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Price-to-Sales (P/S) multiple move in unison.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

During the past twelve months, however, KMB experienced a sharp fall in its return on capital while overall valuation remained flat, thus opening a gap between the two variables.

All about gross margins

As I showed previously, gross margin is in turn one of the key drivers of KMB's overall return on capital. Having said that, the sharp drop in gross profitability over the recent months is to blame for the company's lower return on capital.

Data by YCharts

Gross margins are usually stable over time and changes are largely dictated by the price premium of products sold, the overall price mix and raw material costs.

In case of KMB, it was the massive increase in pulp prices that caused the sharp fall in gross profitability over the course of 2021.

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org

Contrary to KMB, its major competitor Procter & Gamble (PG) did not experience falling gross profitability largely due to the diversified nature of the business from a product standpoint.

Unlike PG, Kimberly-Clark relies mostly on pulp as a raw material input for its diapers, tissues, and toilet paper products.

Cellulose fiber, in the form of kraft pulp or fiber recycled from recovered waste paper, is the primary raw material for our tissue products, and in the form of fluff pulp is a component of disposable diapers, training and youth pants, feminine pads and incontinence care products. Source: Kimberly-Clark Annual Report 2020

As a result, the company's bottom line is highly sensitive to price fluctuations of just one commodity - pulp. The graph below shows just how sensitive the company's gross margins are to movements in pulp prices.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports & fred.stlouisfed.org

Even though pulp prices could fall back to earth, thus turning into a tailwind, the overall sensitivity to one single commodity puts KMB at a significant disadvantage.

Competitive positioning

In addition to raw materials sensitivity, KMB product portfolio puts the company at a disadvantage to its peers for one more reason.

Source: KMB Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference 2021 Presentation

Well-diversified peers, such as P&G, could endure prolonged periods of lower profitability in certain products segments by subsidizing these divisions.

For example, toilet paper as a product is relatively inelastic, or in other words, demand stays fairly constant despite price fluctuations. That is why KMB was quick to announce price hikes of its products to counter the effects of the rising pulp prices.

(..) our first-half results and outlook have been impacted by several discreet issues, including record commodity inflation, COVID-related U.S. tissue category dynamics, and unprecedented disruption in the global supply chain. I am not pleased with our results and outlook, and we're taking decisive action. We've moved quickly to increase selling prices, and continue to take additional actions as the cost situation continues to evolve. Mike Hsu - Chief Executive Officer Source: Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference 2021

So far the strategy seems to be working; however, its success depends heavily on other competitors following suit. Luckily for MB, commodity prices have been rising across the board, which pushed P&G to announce price increases in its family care business as well.

Source: us.pg.com

The pandemic continues to create risk for consumers, retail partners, and supply chains and costs have increased significantly. We will offset a portion of these higher costs with price increases. In the past few months, we announced pricing in several U.S. categories. Most recently we've announced the price increase in U.S. Family Care effective late October. Source: P&G Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Private label

Similarly, to its peers in the Home & Personal Care space, Kimberly-Clark faces fierce competition from private label brands. However, KMB appears to be more at risk due to its product positioning.

For example, consumers appear more likely to switch their toilet paper brand to a cheaper offering from private label than they are willing to consider changing their skincare products. Moreover, established e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon (AMZN), compete better in areas where customers are more willing to purchase the products through a monthly subscription. That is why just a few years after it pulled off its private label diapers, Amazon's cheap Mama Bear diapers are now among the top-selling brands.

* top search results of 'diapers'

Source: amazon.com

Owning the consumer relationship is another key area where KMB seems to be lagging behind its peers. Direct to consumer channels provide invaluable data that help various corporate decisions, from better inventory management to quickly adapting to changing customer preferences. In that regard, P&G's larger size and broader product portfolio allow the company to quickly scale up its DTC business.

These DTC businesses also help manufacturers reduce the significant bargaining power of retailers, which in recent years have been strengthening their competitive advantages.

Our products are sold in a highly competitive global marketplace, which continues to experience increased concentration and the growing presence of large-format retailers, discounters and e-tailers. With the consolidation of retail trade, both traditional retailers and e-tailers, we are increasingly dependent on key customers, and some of these customers, including large-format retailers and large e-tailers, may have significant bargaining power. Source: Kimberly-Clark Annual Report 2020

Dividend increases are unlikely

After everything we said above, it appears unlikely that going forward KMB's valuation will benefit from a multiple repricing. This is due to the company's lack of growth opportunities and the limited upside for its overall return on capital. This makes Kimberly-Clark's dividend yield far more important for future shareholder returns.

Data by YCharts

On a historical level, the current 3.3% dividend yield is indeed attractive. Such a yield appears eye-catching once we factor in the relatively stable nature of the business and the record low bond yields.

KMB's dividend yield is also much higher than the peer average in the large-cap Home & Personal Care space, with the company offering the second-highest yield after Unilever (UL).

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

This high yield, however, comes at a price. Although there is no immediate risk for the dividend, the record high cash payout ratio makes it highly unlikely that the company will resort to dividend increases anytime soon.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

The cash payout ratio of 118% is also extremely high on a historical basis, where the median stands at around 60% (see below).

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

In addition to the deteriorating profitability, the excessively high cash payout ratio is also partly due to KMB's recent increase in Capital Expenditures.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

The company's costly restructuring program is the chief culprit for this perhaps temporary increase in Capex, which will remain elevated in 2021 and 2022 as well.

Capital spending was $1.2 billion in 2020, in line with plan and the prior year. We plan to spend between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion in 2021, including activity for our restructuring program and a pickup in growth projects. Based on an initial outlook at longer-term opportunities, we believe spending will be elevated again in 2022. Source: Kimberly-Clark Q4 2020 Earnings Transcript

As inflation is picking up, consumer staples need to do everything in their power to keep their dividend increases consistent with rising consumer prices. Being unable to do so diminishes the attractiveness of a high dividend yield and creates a risk for shareholder returns. Although at the moment it is not entirely clear how "transitory" the current pick-up in inflation would be, KMB's prospects of dividend increases remain bleak.

Conclusion

Kimberly-Clark's disappointing shareholder returns will likely continue. Although management is doing anything in their power to execute well on the corporate strategy, the company's overall positioning remains weak. KMB is too heavily exposed to price fluctuations in wood pulp, which puts it at a disadvantage to peers. In addition, KMB's lack of product diversification makes it more vulnerable to private label brands and growing pressure from large retailers. Last but not least, the high dividend yield, although being very attractive at the moment, is unlikely to be increased in the foreseeable future.