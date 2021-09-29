Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.'s (SRNE) CEO Henry Ji Presents at Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference (Transcript)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference September 29, 2021 11:30 AM ET

Henry Ji - Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer

Brent Slava - Benzinga

Henry Ji

Yes. That's fine. That's fine. All right. Fantastic. So what we have built through the years as a full-blown fully integrated biopharmaceutical company and through the 12 years from a garage in 12 years ago, we have build a company with a full-blown pipeline, look like a big pharma pipeline.

We have as of today focusing on four business side. One, including the oncology side, we have a product Abivertinib, which has already finished non-small cell lung cancer pivotal clinical trials. We have about 500 patient being treated in the non-small cell lung cancer indication. The data is already locked and we are right now waiting for the deep analysis of the data. We shall be able to share the top line data, hopefully, October. And that's the non-small cell lung cancer side.

We bought the whole company called ACEA, that come with small molecule cGMP facility with 100 people, very well versed in the small molecule side. And on the oncology side, we build off the shelf allogeneic cell therapy in the CD38 T and we have about a dozen off the shelf cell therapy products to follow. That drug is right now in Phase I and for multiple myeloma.

We are also innovative in the antibody drug space. Recently, antibody-drug conjugation space, or ADC space is red hot and all big pharmas are buying the company with anything relates to ADC. And as soon as you get FDA clearance on a product, they purchase for $2 billion to $3 billion. And including VelosBio, acquired for $2.7 billion for a ROR1 ADC by Merck. And we have about a dozen product on the development with four products right now in clinical trials, either alone or with our partners. So that including CD38 ADC, patients are already dosed with CD38 ADC for Amyloidosis. We are working with some of the premium institutions for the multiple myeloma indication and that can be also moved into some of the liquid tumors as well.

And we have BCMA ADC. We have ROR1 ADC. We have Trop2 ADC right now. It's already in Phase 1. We have got clearance in China, and we are submitted to the FDA here that should be getting a clearance soon. That's for solid tumor. And we have oncolytic virus with next-generational oncolytic virus, which we are adding the delivery of immune checkpoints as well as some of the T-reg moderators as well our TRAIL for modulating T Factor cells. So that should be getting into clinical trials very quickly.

Now, we have a very large pipeline on the oncology side with same drug. Some of the drugs can be applied to autoimmune. For example, Abivertinib, we have very strong animal efficacy study that shows very strong activities in Lupus, which is almost no drugs there other than one of them, Benlysta antibody being FDA approved, selling on the market, but not very effective. And this drug was developed by Human Genome Sciences. I used to be posted over there. And Human Genome Sciences has been acquired for $2.5 billion by GSK.

The drug - same drugs can be useful for the multiples sclerosis. We are showing the very strong efficacy over there. We are going to be in Phase II for both multiple sclerosis and lupus with the small molecule. Now, this molecule is a designer molecule. It has dual functionality. One is against EGFR mutant and we are using that for - against all solid tumors. And - but the same drug is a BTK inhibitor, third generation BTK inhibitor, that is very effective as strong inhibition for the production of cytokines relating to cytokine storms. And as you know, cytokine storm is one of the biggest contributor to death in the Covid-19 diseases. And we use this one to testing whether this one can stop ARDS, which is acute respiratory distress syndrome. And we tested 96 patients in the U. S. and 400 patients.

What we are trying to do here is to see which - this molecule can help which stage of the patient. These patients are hospitalized patient and we want to see if they can help the patient, which category, let's say, category four, category five or category six. If we see any indication or trend that helps a certain severe category like a category five now changed to category six. If we can see this activity in the category six now, that would be very interesting because that's the category of the patient in the hospital ready to get on the oxygen ventilators and intubated.

This is the patient population need a drug to help them, but there is no drugs right now at this moment. And I believe if we can fill in the void space, that will be a very big market opportunity. Meanwhile, the key is for us to saving life and get people out of the hospital quick. So that's the one we are working on and then we have….

Brent Slava

Henry, real quick. It looks like we have got the slides up here. What slide are you on?

Henry Ji

Okay. Go forward.

Brent Slava

Go forward.

Henry Ji

Yes, before that. Yes. Here. Beautiful.

Brent Slava

I think it was slide 13. Yes.

Henry Ji

Yes. That's fine. Cool. Let's stay here.

Brent Slava

Great.

Henry Ji

So what we are doing here is with the drug, Abivertinib and the BTK inhibitor. That's going to help us to see if we have a positive signals. if they have a positive signal right now with the patient population so large right now, we can get the pivotal trial started and get the pivotal trials demonstrate whether this drug can save life. For the patients already in the ICU, we have a drug called Mesenchymal Stem Cells derived from the adipose cells. And this drug is already demonstrating in the Phase I trials, 10 of 10 out of hospital. Basically, we preventing them entering the deathbed, So, 10 out of 10 patient, 100% saving life right now here. So we into Phase II right now with 100 patients in Brazil and we are going to be in 100 patients in the United States as well. That will be potentially saving life and this is the key for us to saving life.

As you see, our strategy is to detect early, treat timely. One of the tools we have is COVISTIX rapid antigen detection. In a few minutes, you are going to see whether you are positive and you wait for 15 minutes, we can show you a negative with the infection, no swab. So right now, we already EUA approved in Mexico. We have one million tests already in Mexico and going to be 10 million shipped into Mexico. So this is potentially a very, very big commercialization opportunity in Mexico. And we also can get into Latin America. We are talking, going to be any moment right will get a EUA approved from Brazil and we have applied to WHO on the reviewing of our product and we have applied already in EUA in Canada.

Hopefully, within a month we are going to get the approval there and a very big market opportunity. In the U S, we have very close communication with the FDA. I believe, we are going to be almost there with our application and hopefully can be responded as it was EUA approved. As you know, last year Trump administration bought 150 million tests from Abbott for Binax and that test price is $5 this year. Biden's administration bought $750 million worth of test from different entities, each ranging from $11 to $13. And Abbott, at this time only supplying about a 3.8 million tests of Binax for close to $13. So huge demand, huge shortage and I will hope the timing is right for us to get the product on the market.

We did the comparative analysis of COVISTIX against the Panbio, which is a equivalent of Binax in the U. S. Panbio is the leading brand worldwide from Abbott and we believe we did the all-comer testing with our COVIXITX versus Panbio. And they are about, sensitivity wise, 60%, which is a flip of coin. We have the COVSTIX sensitivity 81%, 82%. That means very accurate testing to predict whether you have infection or not. This is the way to open up the society and the schools or these. And with the detection you have the infection we have solution here provided as COVIDROPS.

Recently, as you know, a Florida study using Regeneron's neutralizing antibody. There's huge demand. In a very short couple of weeks, they have a 60,000 patient infused with Regeneron. Now, suddenly there is shortage of the neutralizing antibody. And Biden's administration is trying to rationing the supply of Regeneron through different states. So there is a huge shortage. All of the different states' government is talking to us right now, They want the neutralizing antibody and they want to help us to get the test done quickly and we are talking about, there is daily about a few thousand patients being infused with Regeneron or other neutralizing antibody

So with the states' collaboration, we could get a few thousand patient clinical trials done very, very quickly with the COVIDROPS. That's our hope. We are working very diligently with different states right now with government. And with this, our goal as to detect quickly. So if you have a COVISTIX detect you have infection and if you are positive, immediately apply the COVIDROPS. Now, the one other advantage of the COVIDROPS is the quantity.

The reason for a large quantity infusion in the hospital setting with Regeneron antibody is because they need a large quantity because the antibodies through IV infusion, it has difficult time to get it to the lung, very low quantity getting in the lung. But the majority COVID-19 virus infection is happening through the nose, gets into the deep lung. And our COVIDROPS, with a few drops in the nose start preventing the upper respiratory infection, block the viral replication, that's the most effective way to preventing virus getting into deep lung or getting into some other organs. So with that COVIDROPS, we believe that drug is going be very minute quantity. So we are talking about the 1/50s or 1% of the quantity, 1% to 2% of the quantity that Regeneron is using.

So, we don't require hospitalization. And with the COVIDROPS, if we can demonstrate it is effective and we already demonstrate safety, finished Phase I. We shall be able to apply for EUA approved and that will be helping tremendously. Now that also solves the supply issue as we can use this drug 50 times. Each round manufactured, we can provide 50 times more the drugs to treating patient who is just getting infected while non symptomatic and preventing them to develop symptom or is not hospitalized, we can preventing them getting into hospital jam up of the system. So we are very excited working with the different states to get the trials done. Hopefully, we can supply the potential solution to treating patient.

So we believe that's very big market opportunity with this one. We believe in the last quarter, Regeneron has about $2 billion to $3 billion on their neutralizing antibody. And this quarter, they just got a $2.9 billion order from the federal government. And with the COVIDROPS, if we can demonstrate the efficacy, we are going to be able to supply multibillion dollars worth of product very short term. With this said, we believe that we have a very strong potent antibody and we have antibody that works on all variants and including the Delta, the South African version and the Brazilian version or some other theoretically emerging variants. So we are working diligently having this one as a combo product, potentially as a COVISHIELD for treating the patient.

Now, our strategy is detect early, treat timely. And with the detection, COVISTIX, we are commercializing in Mexico. You will see us sponsor certain major sports events and you will see us at the event and people screening with COVISTIX and then they can get into the events. And hopefully one day, all the school kids are going to be using this one to detect the infections, so they are preventing them getting into school, infecting other kids and bring the infection home. And if you test positive, COVIDROPS is your way to - a few drops prevents you from develop the disease and hopefully not getting into the hospital. But if you are already in hospital, we have potentially oral pill preventing you to develop into severe cases.

If you already in the severe case, we have Mesenchymal Stem Cells, which is one infusion-based that can help you get out of the ICU or hospital together and saving life. With this said, we have multiple products that one FDA approved and multiple of them already Phase III done and one at the non-opiate pain management drug. We believe it's going to be a potentially a $10 billion peak sales now. It used to be, we believe, $5 billion. However, with the shortage of the drugs for lower back, bulge discs, we have this SP-102 fully enrolled 400 patient treatment and we have a fast track. Hopefully, we will get the approval from the FDA. We can start to build revenue.

And with this drug alone, peak sales about $10 billion, we think we can be at a major biopharmaceutical company with all the extensive pipeline we have. We are very bullish and hopefully rewarding our long-term investors and stakeholders handsomely. As you will see last year, Moderna is about a $5 billion market cap. This year right now today $150 billion. Sometimes, they get $200 billion, close to Merck's market cap, which Merck is a 100 million years old company.

So timing is right for Sorrento, and I would believe we can pull something like Moderna that would be very interesting. However, my interest is in saving life, improve living. And with our medicine and innovative pipelines, it look like a big pharma. We are - one day, we are going to be like David beating the Goliath. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Brent Slava

There was a lot of good stuff, Henry. Our chat was going crazy. They are extremely excited to get more information on Sorrento. So really appreciate you having here. I have a few questions, if you don't mind, from the audience. The audience had like way too many questions. We are not going to be able to get to them all, but we will get to, I will try to pick out a couple of good ones here. So we have Alex who has clearly been following you and Sorrento for some time. And Alex asked, do you still stand behind a comment that the company could be in the $100 billion market cap range over the next few years? Are you still confident in that?

Henry Ji

My goal is to build a company $200 billion to $400 billion. And we think with the trajectory that Moderna has from $5 billion to $180 billion, it seems doable. We have the pipeline. We have a much bigger pipeline. And meanwhile, we are doing the vaccination, multivalent and our animal testing shows our multivalent strategy works much better than the current Washington or Wuhan-based vaccine.

So that vaccine alone, if we develop it in Mexico, which we believe we are going to be able to testing 50,000 people very quickly, we will get that with potentially can come in here as a priority as a universal booster for antibody, take the Moderna, Pfizer's or J&J's, that could be a huge market, especially for developing country like Latin America, other places North America with local chance beautiful.

Brent Slava

Do you have any projections for the Mexican market specifically?

Henry Ji

They have about 150 million people. Just imagine, you just do $10 a shot, that is 300 million shot, that's 300 million times 10, you can calculate the number.

Brent Slava

I like it, Henry. And then we had a lot of audience members asking about the ANP deal. Do you have any updates for us? I think that was announced earlier in 2021. Do you have any updates for us on that deal?

Henry Ji

You have to watch in. I don't have the update at this moment right now for you.

Brent Slava

I like it a little tease. That's fine. You are keeping people tuned in. And maybe just a couple of more here. I had a couple of more good questions. Any updates on your trials in the UK, or you trial in the UK?

Henry Ji

Yes. So we have COVIDROPS right now in UK going well. And - but with the current interest from different state on a neutralizing antibody, we believe we can get in several states, each state can do 3,000, 5,000 patient very quickly because we are right now daily infusion in Florida alone is 2,000. And you are adding, they have 60,000 infusion already done. And we can get 5,000 in Florida go ahead, a few thousand in some other state going, we can get the trails done very quickly.

Brent Slava

Gotcha. Okay. And let's do one more quick one here. An audience member asked, what's going on with SmartPharm and the DARPA grant that Sorrento just recently received?

Henry Ji

Yes. So we are actually - according to plan, we are working very diligent with DARPA and everything moving forward very nicely.

Brent Slava

Gotcha, Henry. That was kind of the couple of highlights. Look, the audience keeping me honest. Those were a lot of good questions right, Henry?

Henry Ji

Yes. I appreciate it. We are working very diligently to make sure we reward our long-term stakeholders.

Brent Slava

Very good to hear, as I know our audience likes to hear that. Henry Ji, CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics, its sticker SRNE. Thank you so much for joining us, Henry.

Henry Ji

Thank you, Brent. Thank you very much.

Brent Slava

All right. Have a good day.

Henry Ji

Thank you.