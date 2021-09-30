hanafichi/iStock via Getty Images

Three months ago, I advised investors to consider selling existing positions in FSRU pure-play Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) after a customer dispute caused a previously negotiated refinancing of debt facilities related to the PGN FSRU Lampung to fall through.

Even worse, parent Höegh LNG Holdings decided to materially reduce much-needed financial support to the company by limiting further drawdowns under the partnership's existing $85 million revolving credit facility.

As a result, the company was forced to reduce its quarterly cash distribution from $0.44 to a measly $0.01 per common unit. The move will result in quarterly cash savings of approximately $14.7 million.

While the common unit distribution was slashed, the company will continue to honor its obligations under its 8.75% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred units (NYSE:HMLP.PA).

Shortly after my article was published, the company was served a notice of arbitration by the charterer of the PGN FSRU Lampung as disclosed in the company's recent second quarter and H1/2021 report on page 4:

The charterer under the lease and maintenance agreement for the PGN FSRU Lampung (“LOM”) served a notice of arbitration (“NOA”) on August 2, 2021 to declare the LOM null and void, and/or to terminate the LOM, and/or seek damages. PT Höegh LNG Lampung (PT HLNG) has served a reply refuting the claims as baseless and without legal merit and has also served a counterclaim against the charterer for multiple breaches of the LOM. PT HLNG will take all necessary steps and will vigorously defend against the charterer’s claims in the legal process. Notwithstanding the NOA, both parties are continuing to perform their respective obligations under the LOM.

Under a worst-case scenario, the failure to refinance the PGN FSRU Lampung credit facilities could result in the requirement to restructure the company's debt obligations in bankruptcy but this doesn't appear to be a likely outcome given Wednesday's eagerly awaited news:

Höegh LNG Partners LP today announced that it has entered into an agreement with its lenders to defer the maturity date of the commercial tranche of its PGN FSRU Lampung debt facility (the "Lampung Facility") to allow for more time to conclude a refinancing of this tranche. The lenders have agreed to defer the maturity date of the commercial tranche from September 29, 2021 until January 14, 2022. Subject to commitment letters and a term sheet for a refinancing of the commercial tranche being in place by December 29, 2021, the maturity date will automatically be further deferred to March 29, 2022.

Unfortunately, the extension provided by lenders comes at a price (emphasis added by author):

The commercial tranche will continue to be amortized at its current rate and there will be a gradual step-up in the interest margin with up to 235 basis points increase. As a condition for the deferred maturity date, no shareholder loans may be repaid and no dividends may be paid to the Partnership by the subsidiary borrowing under the Lampung Facility, PT Hoegh LNG Lampung. As a consequence, no cash flow from the PGN FSRU Lampung will be available for the Partnership prior to the deferred maturity date. This limitation does not prohibit the Partnership from paying the current distributions to preferred and common unitholders. As previously disclosed, the export credit tranche of the Lampung Facility matures in 2026, but may be called if the commercial tranche is not refinanced at its maturity date and in accordance with the terms of the Lampung Facility. This clause continues to apply for the deferred maturity date.

The press release also warned equityholders of potential dilution in conjunction with the refinancing (emphasis added by author):

The deferred maturity date gives the Partnership more time to refinance the Lampung Facility. The Partnership is considering various options and expects that the terms of any refinancing, if the Partnership is successful in finalizing such refinancing, are likely to be less favorable than the terms of the existing Lampung Facility and the refinancing that was originally agreed and may potentially be dilutive to unitholders, depending on the refinancing structure that will be adopted.

Quite frankly, I wouldn't have expected the refinancing of a rather small $16.5 million balloon payment under the commercial tranche of the PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility to result in potential dilution for common unitholders.

Apparently, lenders are concerned about the lack of financial support from parent Höegh LNG Holdings, particularly given the requirement to repay the amounts currently drawn under the existing $85 million revolving credit facility (approximately $24.4 million as of the end of Q2) before the January 1, 2023 maturity date.

Moreover, a recent Indonesian tax audit resulted in a $7.9 million increase to the company's uncertain tax position, likely further adding to lender's concerns regarding the company's liquidity position going forward,

Furthermore, the partnership will be required to pay for certain capital expenditures incurred to ready and relocate the Höegh Gallant for its new long-term charter with New Fortress Energy (NFE).

With a substantial amount of the company's contracted cash flows tied to the PGN FSRU Lampung charter contract, lenders are likely looking for the company to have sufficient liquidity even in case the charterer prevails in the recently commenced arbitration.

That said, I do not expect the PGN FSRU Lampung contract parties to battle it out in arbitration but rather agree on revised contract terms as also hinted to by management during the question-and-answer session of the recent Q2 conference call:

First of all, we expect that we will find a resolution to this dispute. And that of course, is our base case. We think that the issues that have been raised as we have explained, are without merit and we think that there is room for a commercial arrangement.

Suffice to say, revised contract terms are likely to result in materially reduced cash flows for the remaining 13-year charter term which in turn would require the company to record a substantial impairment charge.

Depending on the actual cash flow hit, lenders' concerns might be well-founded:

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Author's Assumptions and Calculations

Assuming a $20 million annual cash flow hit from the revised PGN FSRU Lampung charter contract would leave the company barely cash flow positive for the year and this does not even account for the above-discussed tax issues and the company's share of the upcoming Höegh Gallant relocation cost.

With unrestricted cash of just $23.8 million at the end of Q2 and a very limited annual cash surplus, the required $24.4 million debt repayment to the parent would effectively exhaust the company's remaining liquidity by the end of next year.

Also, keep in mind that Höegh LNG Partners will have to address approximately $105 million in debt and related interest swaps tied to the FSRU Neptune joint venture in November:

In addition, progress is being made in relation to the refinancing of the Neptune facility and the Cape Ann facility which mature and become payable by our Joint Ventures in November 2021 and June 2022, respectively. However, should we be unable secure an extension to the maturity date of the Lampung facility, to refinance this facility or to obtain refinancing for the Neptune and Cape Ann facilities or our other debt maturities on a timely basis or at all, we may not have sufficient funds or other assets to satisfy all our obligations, which would have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations, financial condition and ability to make distributions to unitholders.

At this point, I would expect lenders under the FSRU Neptune facility to provide an extension at terms similar to the above-discussed PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility and proceed with the refinancing once the issues regarding the PGN FSRU Lampung have been successfully addressed.

Bottom Line

At least, in my opinion, Wednesday's news gives little reason to celebrate for common unitholders as there appears to be no realistic chance for the distribution to move back up given a likely renegotiation of the PGN FSRU Lampung charter contract, still underwhelming FSRU market conditions and the company's stated focus on reducing debt and maintaining long-term financial sustainability.

Same goes for the recently announced long-term contract for the Höegh Gallant. While the company will be compensated by the parent for the lower charter rate, Höegh LNG Partners still has to pay for its share of the unit's relocation cost.

In addition, common equityholders now need to be wary of potential dilution as a result of the upcoming PGN FSRU Lampung refinancing.

Much will depend on the concrete terms of the upcoming debt refinancing and potentially revised charter agreement for the PGN FSRU Lampung.

At this point, I don't see a compelling reason to own the common units while the easy money on the preferred shares appears to have been made already.

That said, at just slightly above $5, I don't consider the common units a compelling short opportunity anymore and upgrade my rating to "neutral" accordingly.