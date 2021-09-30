30-Day Charts Are Still Consolidating (Technically Speaking For 9/29)

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Supply chain issues continue to plague businesses. From Today's New York Times:

As the coronavirus tore across the globe, Vietnam was hailed as a bright spot for its rock-bottom caseload and strong economy. Over 15 months, only 3,000 infections and 15 deaths were reported in the country. But during the summer, the Delta variant erupted among a population that was almost entirely unvaccinated. Now, the caseload has surged past 766,000 and the death toll is nearing 19,000.The densely packed industrial hub of Ho Chi Minh City, the country's virus epicenter, has experienced a series of increasingly stringent lockdowns, with many factories temporarily closing in July. That paralyzed commercial activity and added stress to a strained global supply chain. Although new cases have started to decline, the government extended the lockdown through the end of September, as it struggles to vaccinate its residents.

Virus problems are a key reason why the All Asian Ex-Japan ETF has lagged its other global peers. It's also why the Markit Economics' Asian PMIs have been lagging during the last few months.

The Atlanta Fed's GDP Now continues to track lower:

Not only is the Fed's GDP now tracking moving lower (in blue), so is the Blue Chip Consensus. The following excerpt from Chairman Powell's testimony this week provides additional color (emphasis added):

The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic have improved in recent months, but the rise in COVID-19 cases has slowed their recovery. Household spending rose at an especially rapid pace over the first half of the year but flattened out in July and August as spending softened in COVID-sensitive sectors. Additionally, in some industries, near-term supply constraints are restraining activity.As with overall economic activity, conditions in the labor market have continued to improve. Demand for labor is very strong, and job gains averaged 750,000 per month over the past three months. In August, however, gains slowed markedly, with the slowdown concentrated in sectors most sensitive to the pandemic.

Not all of this is pandemic-related. Regarding the labor market, evidence is emerging that employees from some sectors are now looking for new options. Nonetheless, there is also sufficient evidence that Covid is at least partially responsible for most of the slowdown.

Good news on the virus front:

The U.S. recovery from the latest Covid-19 wave is taking hold across the country, with cases dropping or poised to start falling in the vast majority of states.In 47 states plus the nation's capital, a measure of average new infections from one newly infected person is below the key level of 1, signaling that cases are expected to decline, according to covidestim, a modeling project with contributors from Yale School of Public Health, Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Stanford Medicine.

As I noted above, rising virus cases are a primary reason economic projections are dropping. If this trend continues, that will hopefully reverse.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables. Daily Performance Table, Stockcharts.com The markets were off modestly today. But only micro caps experienced a decline worth mentioning. Sector Performance Table, Stockcharts.com Defensive sectors occupy the top four slots, indicating a clear risk-off mood in the market. Like yesterday, tech and communication services are near the bottom, although the basic materials ETF occupies the lowest slot.

The 30-day charts still show consolidation. DIA 30-day, Stockcharts.com

The DIA is still consolidating in a triangle pattern. QQQ 30-Day, Stockcharts.com

The QQQ is trading right around a 30-day low. However, today it didn't move any lower. It instead remained at its current level. SPY 30-Day, Stockcharts.com

The SPY - like the DIA - is still consolidating in a triangle. IWM 30-Day, Stockcharts.com Finally, the IWM is still trading near its position yesterday.

On the plus side, the markets didn't move any lower today. On the negative side, they didn't make much forward progress, either.