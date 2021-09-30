vernonwiley/E+ via Getty Images

The cannabis space is now full of 2nd tier MSOs (multi-state operators) ripe for acquisition targets. Another example is Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX:AAWH) that went public quietly back earlier this year. My investment thesis is very Bullish on the stock, but more proven opportunities exist in the U.S. cannabis market.

Taking Flight

Ascend Wellness remains a relatively unknown U.S. cannabis MSO. Seeking Alpha only lists 196 followers of the ticker with popular Canadian cannabis stocks topping 140,000 followers.

The MSO went public in May via an IPO on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company has since listed on the OTCQX providing access to American investors.

Ascend Wellness raised $92 million in total gross proceeds from the IPO via selling 11.5 million shares of Class A common stock at $8 per share. The company has 173 million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis leading to a market cap of $1.6 billion.

Source: Ascend Wellness Q2'21 presentation

While the MSO doesn't have many followers on financial websites yet, Ascend Wellness has already ascended to a sizable business. For Q2'21, the cannabis company saw revenue soar 228% to $83.4 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin is already 24% leading to $20.3 million in EBITDA profits.

Ascend Wellness already has an attractive retail network in the Northern part of the country. The primary location is in Illinois with 8 open dispensaries followed by 6 dispensaries in Michigan. In total, the MSO has 18 open dispensaries in 5 prominent states following the close of the deal in Ohio.

Source: Ascend Wellness Q2'21 presentation

The MedMen Enterprises' (OTCQB:MMNFF) deal in New York is potentially huge considering that market alone has the potential to reach $5 billion in annual cannabis sales. The state government plans to open up the licenses, but the leading MSOs in the market will undoubtedly end up leading the market due to cultivation and processing assets that smaller social license holders are unlikely to scale.

Ascend Wellness invested $73 million for an 86.7% position in MMNY. The company can make additional investments to increase the ownership position and is required to invest $35 million in cash to grow MMNY.

The MSO recently closed on a $210 million loan deal to refinance existing debt and pay for the MedMen deal. Any weakness in the business would impact the net debt position now topping $100 million.

Deep Value MSO

Ascend Wellness has guided to 2021 revenues of $340 million, at the midpoint. Analysts have revenues soaring to $627 million next year in a massive indication of how quickly the MSO is scaling into a big company.

The point about the amount of followers above is relevant when understanding the business size of each company. Both Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and Canopy Growth (CGC) have over 140K followers on this financial website, yet Ascend Wellness is expected to top the revenue size of Aurora Cannabis this year and nearly match Canopy Growth next year.

Data by YCharts

The MSO stock is a deep value down here at $9. Ascend Wellness trades at ~8x 2022 adjusted EBITDA estimates with the market value up at $1.6 billion.

The only catch to loading up on this stock is that plenty of other MSOs trade at similar multiples. At the same time as Ascend Wellness provided estimates the stock trades at nearly 8x 2022 EBITDA targets, Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF) highlighted how the company along with Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) traded at similar or even lower multiples.

Investors need to invest in cannabis MSOs and pick a favorite before any Federal legalization occurs. The House passed a bill including the SAFE Banking Act leading to related stocks surging last week.

The group of MSOs is likely to rally and attract future M&A interest as the major 4 MSOs reach valuations prohibiting a lot of potential acquirers. Companies unwilling or unable to pay valuations topping $5 billion and even $10 billion in several cases after a rally and a premium offer could quickly turn to a small MSO like Ascend Wellness with access to leading cannabis states like New York, New Jersey and Illinois.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Ascend Wellness is a promising MSO trading at a cheap valuation based on growth opportunities. The stock is relatively unknown providing the opportunity to buy Ascend Wellness before the market catches on. Some other MSOs offer slightly better valuations with better operating histories, but investors can hardly go wrong owning this space at these valuations.