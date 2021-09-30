NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) CEO Justin Hall on DERMAdoctor Acquisition - Conference Call Transcript

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) DERMAdoctor Acquisition Conference Call September 29, 2021 4:30 PM ET

Jody Cain - SVP, LHA, IR

Justin Hall - CEO

Audrey Kunin - DERMAdoctor, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer

Jeffrey Kunin - DERMAdoctor President, CEO and Co-Founder

Jeffrey Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.

Edward Woo - Ascendiant Capital Markets, LLC

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jody Cain. Please go.

Jody Cain

This is Jody Cain with LHA. Thank you for participating in today's call. Please note that the webcast is accompanied by a slide presentation which is available on the events page of the investors section of novabay.com. For those dialing into the call, the presentation can be found on the investor section of the company's website as well. Joining us from NovaBay is Justin Hall, Chief Executive Officer and joining from DERMAdoctor is Dr. Audrey Kunin, Co-Founder of DERMAdoctor and NovaBay's new Chief Product officer. NovaBay's CFO Andy Jones and DERMAdoctor, President Dr. Jeffrey Kunin will be available for today's Q&A session.

NovaBay issued a press release yesterday regarding the definitive agreement to acquire DERMAdoctor. If you've not received this release, please contact LHA at 310-691-7100 and speak with Daniel Shirtoff [ph]. You can also access the release from the company's website at novabay.com.

And now I'd like to turn the call over to Justin Hall. Justin.

Justin Hall

Thank you, Jody. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm pleased to welcome Dr. Audrey Kunin to today's call. Audrey is a Board-certified dermatologist and a trailblazer in the dermatology industry, having formulated the proprietary and highly effective products being commercialized by DERMAdoctor today.

Audrey received her MD from the Medical College of Ohio, was a clinical researcher at Tulane Medical School, and received her postgraduate training in dermatology at the Medical College of Virginia. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and is a former Assistant Clinical Instructor of Dermatology at the University of Kansas School of Medicine.

Turning to slide 3, we are extremely excited about joining forces with DERMAdoctor, given the many synergistic opportunities we envision. Having evaluated numerous business opportunities over the past year, we see DERMAdoctor as an ideal fit to enhance shareholder value by expanding and diversifying our portfolio with complementary products in the very large and growing market for skincare products, resulting in higher sales for NovaBay and a path to profitability.

DERMAdoctor expects to be profitable for the full year 2021 and we expect the acquisition of DERMAdoctor to be immediately accretive to NovaBay's earnings. Additionally, we expect DERMAdoctor product sales, together with the anticipated growth from our Avenova and CelleRx brand products to double NovaBay sales in 2022, with a fairly even revenue split between eye care and skincare products.

With higher sales and expense synergies from combining DERMAdoctor with our operations, we finally have a clear path to profitability. As announced Tuesday, we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all assets of DERMAdoctor, including products, inventory and intellectual property for $15 million. This includes a $12 million payment in cash at transaction closing and an additional $3 million in earnout payments contingent upon DERMAdoctor's achieving pre-determined financial targets for the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.

We expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to meeting certain customary closing conditions. A more detailed description of the definitive agreement relating to the transaction can be found as an exhibit to our current report on Form 8-K, which is available on the SEC website.

Now on Slide 4, this acquisition will significantly increase the NovaBay presence in the skincare market with the addition of DERMAdoctor's more than 30 products. DERMAdoctor products are scientifically formulated to be extremely effective, yet gentle on skin, which is highly complementary to the positioning of our CelleRx brand.

The combination of our two companies provides what we view as an exceptional opportunity for future sales growth. We plan to deploy our commercial organizations expertise and industry relationships to create greater brand awareness and broaden distribution and grow the DERMAdoctor customer base. We are thrilled that Audrey is going to join NovaBay as our Chief Product officer. We plan to invest in further broadening our product portfolio and Audrey will be tasked with new product creations under the Avenova, CelleRx and DERMAdoctor brands.

Turning to Slide 5, expansion in the skincare market is highly attractive given this market scale, growth dynamics and consumer demand trends. Research and markets.com estimates that the global market for cosmetic skincare products exceeded $145 billion in 2020 and will reach $185 billion by 2027. Customers are highly receptive to new skincare products and in fact, skincare as a market segment is growing faster than any other part of the beauty industry. We believe that products developed with scientific formulations by dermatologists, that are proven to be highly effective will resonate with consumers.

Moving on to Slide 6, DERMAdoctor's products were developed with Audrey's unique perspective to be both elegant and powerful. These products have received recognition from respected publications such as, and this is a long list, Shape Magazines Beauty Award, Teen Vogue's Acne Award and they've been featured on Fashion Week online as a finalist in the CEW Beauty Awards, which is the Academy Awards of the beauty industry.

Similar to CelleRx Clinical Reset, DERMAdoctor products synergistically mix science and technology to be non-irritating, effective and pleasing. And like CelleRx Clinical Reset DERMAdoctor is focused on educating consumers about the unique attributes of its products with the goal of developing intimate relationships with its customers.

The DERMAdoctor team has used educational media such as appearance on television shows information on his website, and a physical presence at popular department stores and specialty real retailers to further strengthen its brand image and provide personal points of contact. In addition, Audrey has been a guest on the Dr. OZ show several times and DERMAdoctor products have graced a long list of consumer publications ranging from InStyle, Redbook, glamour, the Oprah Winfrey Magazine, Shape Good Housekeeping, Fitness, Cosmopolitan People, Men's Health and not to mention the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.

Beyond just print publications DERMAdoctor products have also been featured on the Today Show, E and the Tyra Banks show. Audrey has raised awareness of DERMAdoctor through the publication of her book, The DERMAdoctor Skinstruction Manual; the smart guide to healthy beautiful skin and looking good at any age. DERMAdoctor like Avenova has a cult like following DERMAdoctor has developed a program called DERMAdollars to further develop a devoted customer base and encourage repeat orders.

Among these is a loyalty program where customers receive reward points for each purchase made on DERMAdoctor.com that may be applied to future purchases made through that website within 90 days. Customers ordering through DERMAdoctor's website are also prompted to select up to three free samples with each purchase to encourage future product purchases of those products. Additionally, DERMAdoctor has a subscription service that provides for regular delivery, similar to Subscribe & Save on amazon.com.

Turning to Slide 7, even with these awareness and educational efforts, the DERMAdoctor brand still has a lot of room to grow. To this end Audrey and her team have recognized the need for increasing brand awareness and expanding its customer base through the use of social media and other online marketing tools. That's where NovaBay comes in. We've developed a core competency and sophisticated digital marketing with campaigns that are producing results as evidenced by consistent quarter-over-quarter increases in Avenova unit sales.

We monitor various metrics in real time, which allows us to evaluate the effectiveness in reaching targeted demographics and making adjustments. This in turn allows us to optimize our ad spend. We look forward to welcoming the entire 13 member DERMAdoctor team to NovaBay when we close the transaction. DERMAdoctor Co-Founders Audrey Kunin and Jeff Kunin will continue in the Executive Leadership of DERMAdoctor with Jeff remaining as DERMAdoctor's President.

As already mentioned, Audrey will serve as NovaBay's Chief Product Officer for new -- for all new product development and is also expected to join the NovaBay Board of Directors. We plan for the DERMAdoctor business to continue its operations from its current headquarters in Riverside, Missouri, which is located just outside of Kansas City. Now I'll turn the call over to Dr. Audrey Kunin to discuss DERMAdoctor in more detail.

Audrey Kunin

Thanks, Justin, and I'm delighted to be joining you on today's call. This is truly an exciting opportunity to advance DERMAdoctor business by introducing our clinically formulated skincare products to a large number of prospective customers utilizing a proven sales, marketing and distribution capabilities of NovaBay. We are looking forward to joining forces with an everyday team to drive our brands to even greater success.

Turning to Slide 8. Over the years, we have invented new product categories and have challenged the status quo of the beauty and skincare industry. We designed DERMAdoctor products to be elegant, hypoallergenic multitasking, problem solving, and highly effective. Like CelleRx Clinical Reset DERMAdoctor products were created to address the all too common skincare concerns that are largely overlooked by the beauty industry, providing hassle free prestige treatments that are not irritating to skin and available without a prescription.

We have achieved initial success by selling DERMAdoctor products through multiple channels. DERMAdoctor products are available through major retailers such as Macy's, QVC, Costco, and digital beauty retailers such as SkinStore and Amazon, as well as our own website DERMAdoctor.com. Our products are also sold through a large and growing network of international distributors and retailers in Asia and throughout the Middle East.

Turning to Slide 9, our team has formulated and commercialized more than 30 products under product families include Ain’tMisbehavin, Calm Cool & Corrected, Kakadu C, KP duty, Lucky Bamboo, our specialists, Urbandale and Wrinkle Revenge. Our products are designed to treat a wide range of conditions, including acne, aging skin, dark spots, dry skin, eczema, fine lines and wrinkles and large pores, hyperhidrosis also known as excessive sweating, keratosis pilaris, oily skin, rosacea and sensitive skin.

Each family of products has ingredients that are uniquely formulated for that subcategory. This creates opportunities for customers to expand in a different product types within a product family that is aimed at addressing their particular skincare concern. We see the greatest growth opportunity by capitalizing on the trend toward direct-to-consumer sales through online marketplaces such as amazon.com. This is a major advantage joining the NovaBay family.

Justin and his team have significant expertise in designing highly sophisticated digital marketing campaigns that have successfully driven sales with Avenova. This is exactly the expertise needed to grow during the doctor product sale, making the transaction a win-win for both companies. We believe innovation is a major component of our success. DERMAdoctor has a track record of selling prestige-inspired innovative and effective skincare products to market.

As Justin mentioned, we believe this market rewards innovation, particularly when products sit at the intersection of science and technology. We focus a significant portion of our product development efforts on creating new products and improving existing products based on feedback from our consumer community. We also seek to create packaging that is unique to our brand while being approachable and effective.

There are significant opportunities to expand our product offering within the skincare and eye care market. By joining forces with the NovaBay team, we expect to leverage our product development expertise to introduce exciting, innovative products into related market segments. And with that, I'll turn it back to Justin.

Justin Hall

Thanks, Audrey. Turning to slide 10, we are indeed excited about executing on our strategy to expand our presence in the skincare market with a diversified product offering as we build on organic growth with a focus on bringing value to our shareholders.

Let me summarize NovaBay's positions and the reason why we're so highly optimistic about this acquisition and our prospects for growth and profitability. First, as I mentioned, the acquisition of DERMAdoctor is expected to double year-over-year revenues for 2022 and be immediately accretive to NovaBay's earnings, while we also benefit from the financial synergies of combining companies. We are developing a strategy for growing DERMAdoctor sales based on our core competency in digital marketing and expanding profit lines in the sizeable skincare market.

This is an exciting time for both NovaBay and DERMAdoctor as we firmly believe in the success of our combined companies. We expect the complementary skill sets of our two teams will create a stronger and faster growing company and we look forward to expanding our footprint in both the eye care and skincare market. And most importantly, with the anticipated revenue growth and expense synergies afforded by this acquisition, we expect to be firmly on the path to profitability.

With that I thank you for your attention. Operator, we're now ready to take questions.

[Operator Instructions]. One moment please for the first question. First question comes from Jeffrey Cohen from Ladenburg Thalmann. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Cohen

Oh, hi, Justin, and Hello, Dr. Kunin. How are you?

Justin Hall

Good.

Audrey Kunin

Terrific. Nice to meet you, Jeffrey.

Jeffrey Cohen

So a couple questions from us and I apologize, Justin, may not offer you the usual. So just a couple that come to mind. So doctor, there's some other areas of interest that you've been thinking about, other than skincare and specifically ocular. And I guess I'm asking about some other areas of the aesthetic space that you've kind of contemplated, or maybe developed some products or plan to develop some products?

Justin Hall

Yes. Yes. Sorry. I'll just sort of jump in and provide a general sort of overview. One of the most exciting things about this transaction is that we get to leverage Audrey's expertise in growing different products not only for the DERMAdoctor Brand, which she has several products that she has been sort of stewing on and working on over the years. We're looking forward to bringing those to commercialization.

But Audrey as the Chief Product Officer of NovaBay will also be working on companion products for our existing lines, Avenova and CelleRx.

Jeffrey Cohen

Got it? And so, is the Med Spa channel one of the channels that you're in currently at DERMAdoctor, or is it a channel that's of interest to the company? Or is it already in the channel?

Justin Hall

Audrey, I'll let you answer that question.

Audrey Kunin

We have not really cultivated the Med Spa channel, which is a fascinating channel and certainly one that we would eagerly evaluate, analyze and determine if it is the right positioning for the various brands that NovaBay will be bringing in the market.

Jeffrey Cohen

Got it. And it sounds like you've got some nice ex-U.S. business I guess you call it out the Middle East and Asia. Has that been more recent or you developed that over the years and it sounds like Justin that presents a large opportunity for NovaBay as well.

Justin Hall

Yeah, absolutely. So I'll actually let Jeff provide some color on that. But yes, the two major markets that they are in right now is the Middle East. And sort of not surprisingly, the MED e TATE deodorant does really well in the Middle East. And they have partnerships in China, which we expect to capitalize and grow over there. But I'll let Jeff talk about that in more detail.

Jeffrey Kunin

Thanks, Justin. We have been international for a number of years, we have a very strong business in the Middle East, which includes Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia. We also have business in England, and as Justin said, in China and Central America. So you know, that it's been growing for a number of years, and we continue to see some really huge opportunities in those areas.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay, thanks. It's helpful to more for me on the subscription side. Justin, you've started to and you've developed some subscription businesses through rewarding patterns for Amazon. So what has DERMAdoctor done to date? And do you see in general that the subscription model for products as far as weekly or monthly or what have you, will become more material to both businesses, both DERMAdoctor and Avenova and over back? Yeah, so

Justin Hall

So that's an important question. And I'm glad that you asked it. I'll let Jeff also provide some more color but both DERMAdoctor and Avenova have a cult like following and what I mean by a cult like following is people love that Subscribe & Save. People really love the brand. And they are not one and done customers. And also very, you know, synergistic between DERMAdoctor and Avenova is, the DERMAdoctor products and Avenova treats a very specific problem that customers have, and those problems oftentimes are chronic.

So they will keep coming back to DERMAdoctor to solve those problems and manage those problems the same way that they come back to Avenova to treat chronic dry. And so that's what sort of creates that cult-like following when people kind of freak out if they think that they're going to go a week without the product. We'll get calls that say, hey can I get this overnighted to, a particular place. And so having that subscription for products that address chronic problems that customers have, is a real opportunity for us. And it benefits our business a lot because it gives us insight into future revenue.

So not only does it create a really strong brand, but from a business perspective, it gives us a lot of a lot of comfort into what we can expect as a sort of future revenue stream. And so DERMAdoctor has done a really great job of creating that brand with people who keep on coming back and utilizing their DERMAdollar program in their loyalty programs, but I'll let either Jeff or Audrey kind of chime in on the DERMAdoctor history of that.

Jeffrey Kunin

Yeah, I can give you some light on -- shed some light on our programs. And this is one of the reasons why we like joining NovaBay because we actually see their program as more successful than ours. And so by taking sort of the strengths of each company, I think that that we see these opportunities. So our subscription program has been around for a while, but we're not getting quite the traction that we would like to see. And then on the Amazon website, which Avenova does have a Subscribe & Save. We are unable to right now offer that and so, again, I think that it's an opportunity and using NovaBay's experience, we'll be able to expand that.

We do have DERMAdollars over the years that that has provided an incentive for people to come back to DERMAdoctor and that has been successful. But I think that the subscription model that NovaBay has been more successful than ours. And I view that as an opportunity. And really across the board there's a lot of examples like that. And so we hope to use the best practices of each company and be able to accelerate the growth.

Justin Hall

Yeah, Jeff, we're going to be so great together.

Jeffrey Cohen

And lastly, from our end is, could you talk a little bit about the Kakadu C product line? And is that exclusive to Costco in particular and talk about the Costco relationship, how long that's been in effect and then perhaps give us a little flavor as far as the sourcing on that end of the product itself, the Kakudu one?

Justin Hall

Yeah, so, first Jeff, we have to pronounce it correctly. It's Kakadu C. And in I will let Audrey talk a little bit about the product first, and then Jeff can run into the details of the Costco relationship.

Audrey Kunin

Thank you, Justin. And I appreciate that you're dividing and conquering with Jeff and I, because that's how we have for the entire 20 plus years, we've been running DERMAdoctor. So the Kakadu plum grows in a solitary portion of the Northwest bush of Australia. It grows wild. In other words it is not grown in orchards and it is actually harvested or wild harvested by wandering Aboriginal people. And this plum is believed to be the most concentrated source of Vitamin C on the planet.

So ounce for ounce, a Kakadu plus contains 55 times the Vitamin C of a Florida orange. And the plums I'm talking about are about the size of a cocktail. Of course, it's a major vitamin C story, which is important for anti-aging, wrinkles, fine lines, brightening concoction, etc. We source the extract from companies that are located in Australia. The Australian Government does not allow the exploitation of the fruit itself, but we do have certainly more than adequate supply of the extract. So we are not concerned about that whatsoever.

The Kakadu range spans roughly seven products off the top of my head. And with a three or four U.S. SKUs and some supplementary products, we have found through the years that when our consumer falls in love with one or two products in a family, they tend to be very family loyal, and want other products that accompany your SKU. So it is the surest SKU of Kakadu C serum that Costco carries. And I will turn it over to Jeff to speak more on that partnership.

Jeffrey Kunin

Thanks, Audrey. So we have had a multi-year experience with Costco that's been very successful. And currently, we are sold on costco.com for the U.S. and also Costco in Canada, on their internet, on their dotcom. And but we have constant dialogue with Costco and are looking actively at expanding within their different markets throughout the world. And so obviously, they have warehouses in Europe, in Australia, etc. And so we view that as actually a huge opportunity for our products and we're actively in discussions with them.

Jeffrey Cohen

Got it. Okay, perfect. Thank you, Jeff. And thank you, Audrey. And thank you, Justin.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Ed Woo from Ascendiant Capital. Please go ahead.

Edward Woo

Yeah, congratulations on acquisitions, guys. My question is more on the future of growth of both DERMAdoctor and Avenova. Do you anticipate significantly ramping up growth, either international domestic, or in two different product lines over the next year?

Justin Hall

Yeah, so the answer is yes to all of those. One of the really exciting things is, along with DERMAdoctor and Audrey NovaBay has a pipeline in R&D for the first time in very many years. So we are excited about new product launches and those product launches, while yet to be determined we have to close the transaction, get together, have strategic discussions as a group and decide exactly what products will be invested in, what products will be launched and then in what markets they'll be launched.

So all of that is TBD. But right now that is, one of the really great and exciting opportunity for growth is new products coming out to the market. And then as we mentioned earlier, we plan to leverage our connections around the world, and then also DERMAdoctors' existing connections to you know, expand their products and our products internationally. So that is -- that's a really big opportunity of, just expanding with the current products and probably something that we can do right away without even waiting to launch new products.

Edward Woo

Great. And just a follow up question, as you guys launch various products, is there's a significant capital requirement to develop these products, or are there a lot of synergies with your existing products?

Justin Hall

Yeah, so there, are a ton of synergies. And I will say this coming from the pharmaceutical side of the business, the investment that it takes to launch a cosmetic product is nothing in comparison to pharmaceutical products. And so we're used to very large R&D numbers, and the amount of money to launch our new products, I would not classify as significant.

Edward Woo

Right. And then my last question is, obviously, this was a major acquisition for nobody. Do you anticipate acquisitions on this scale in a near term? Or do you think that you guys will focus on integration of DERMAdoctor for the near term?

Justin Hall

Well, I think that number one, DERMAdoctor is going to remain a subsidiary for at least the next two years. So its corporate structure in all of its operations will remain fully intact. And also very grateful that we'll have Audrey and Jeff to help us with that integration. So I think that we have the opportunity to continue to grow. And I know that Jeff is on board with that, as well. And so we're, we're looking forward to all of the opportunities for growth, both inorganic and organic.

Edward Woo

Great, well, congratulations again, and good luck.

Justin Hall

Thanks Ed.

This concludes our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Justin Hall for any closing remarks.

Justin Hall

Thank you, everybody, once again for joining us today in your interest in NovaBay. We look forward to updating you during our next conference call in November when we'll discuss our third quarter financial results and business progress. In the meantime, please have a great day.

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.