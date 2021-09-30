Tevarak/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of shopping app ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are not a buy until the platform returns to healthy growth in its most important platform metric: Monthly active users. The e-Commerce platform faces a couple of tests in the coming months. If the MAU trend doesn't reverse, ContextLogic could be uninvestable!

FY 2021 MAU shock

ContextLogic operates the discovery-focused shopping app Wish, which was the third most downloaded app in the world in 2020. Wish, which focuses on heavily discounted merchandise with a retail value of less than $20, was downloaded 138M times in 2020, ranking third after Amazon with 169M downloads and Shopee with 139M downloads. Aliexpress, which is Alibaba’s retail-focused shopping platform that also ships merchandise directly from Mainland China, saw 79M downloads in 2020.

The Wish app shot to the top three in download charts predominantly because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The global COVID-19 outbreak forced many businesses to shut their doors which shifted traffic to online e-Commerce platforms like the one operated by ContextLogic. The pandemic fueled ContextLogic’s revenue and monthly active user growth significantly. ContextLogic ended the 2020 fiscal year with a 107M strong active user base, which generated $2.5B in revenues.

(Source: ContextLogic)

By the end of the second quarter 2021, however, MAUs had fallen to 90M, showing a 16% decline since the end of FY 2020. The year over year rate of decline in the second quarter was even higher at 22%. The number of active buyers - which are defined as buyers that completed at least one purchase in the last twelve months - fell to 52M, showing a decline of 26% year over year. These trends are not good and generate significant commercial challenges for the e-Commerce platform in the coming months.

The decline in MAUs and revenues can be explained by easing COVID-19 restrictions, which allowed people to return to a more normal life in 2021. Because people returned to work this year, ContextLogic’s revenues started to drop. In the second quarter, ContextLogic saw the biggest revenue decline in its core marketplace segment - the biggest business with revenues of $378M - which generated 32% less sales than in the year-earlier period.

While the build-out of ContextLogic’s paid advertising and logistics businesses is making progress - both businesses grew revenues year over year - total revenues still declined at a 6% rate year over year. The logistics business is dependent on shipping volume and has been the biggest driver of sales growth for the e-Commerce platform over the last 12-month period.

(Source: ContextLogic)

What makes matters even more problematic is that ContextLogic is not profitable, so a decline in user and revenue growth rates is likely to create even higher margin pressure… unless the e-Commerce platform turns its MAU trend around in Q3’21. On sales of $656M, ContextLogic lost $111M in the second quarter, which calculates to a negative margin of 17%. Total year to date losses add up to $239M on sales of $1.43B. ContextLogic needs MAU growth to achieve profitability. If platform growth doesn’t return soon, the firm could also run into cash flow problems.

(Source: ContextLogic)

Shares of ContextLogic went through a 76% drop in pricing since the IPO in December 2020. ContextLogic’s IPO priced shares at $24, but they closed at $5.80 on Wednesday. Because of negative growth in revenues and MAUs in FY 2021, the firm has a significantly lower sales multiplier factor than at the time of its IPO. Projected revenues for FY 2022 are $2.37B and the market expects only 5% revenue growth next year.

Revenues are expected to decline 10% this year, according to estimates provided by Seeking Alpha. The actual revenue number could be even lower than that if ContextLogic deals with a continual erosion of its user base. Based off of $2.37B in revenues, ContextLogic has a market-capitalization-to-sales ratio of 1.5x. Because the platform is not profitable, a P-E ratio cannot be used.

Data by YCharts

Revenue estimates for ContextLogic have started to decline and are likely to decrease further if Q3’21 shows additional platform user drop-offs.

Data by YCharts

Risks with ContextLogic

Commercial risks for the e-Commerce shopping platform have grown exponentially after the second quarter earnings card showed an unexpected 22% drop in monthly active users. A continual decline in users and in customer lifetime values would indicate negative stock returns. Customer lifetime values are used to understand how much more money buyers spend on the platform over time. A drop in buyer lifetime values would add to existing pressure on ContextLogic’s market value.

(Source: ContextLogic)

A contracting user base also implies lower revenue potential, which then attracts a lower sales multiplier factor. E-Commerce platforms like Wish are valued chiefly based on their prospects for commercial expansion and revenue growth. Negative revenue growth rates for the rest of FY 2021 could make shares of ContextLogic uninvestable in the short term.

The verdict

ContextLogic was my worst investment in 2021 because I didn’t see the MAU drop coming. The unprecedented decline in MAUs in Q2’21 was a shock and the firm’s shares are not a buy until the platform proves that it can generate positive growth in its most important platform metric, MAUs. If Q3’21 shows another large drop in MAUs and revenues, ContextLogic could be dead money for the foreseeable future.