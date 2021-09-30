jroballo/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA) has been a hotly discussed stock in recent weeks. This is because its future is unclear. There are many variables at play and different scenarios that could occur. Will BABA be delisted? Could investors be left with nothing? These are real “risks/possibilities” we must account for. In the future, BABA could be worth different prices, depending on what happens next.

What are the odds of each of these things happening? How does this affect our investment decision?

In this article, I build a probability tree based on different “paths” Alibaba could take in the future. Each “path” affects the valuation differently, and therefore, a present expected valuation can be reached by putting together all the possible future BABA prices and accounting for the likelihood of each valuation occurring.

Probabilities

The first stage of this analysis is to lay out the possible scenarios/events that could occur and assign them a probability of occurring. What we are building is a probability “tree”, so events and probabilities are also conditional on previous events and they branch out. This is more easily seen in the table in the “Valuation” section below. Most of these scenarios I discussed in-depth in my previous BABA article.

The first question we have to answer is what is the likelihood that BABA will be “nationalized”.

Could BABA go to 0?

Understand that, by Nationalized, I mean that the CCP takes over the company and decides to no longer “recognize” foreign investors due to the VIE structure, which is illegal in China. This is an incredibly unlikely scenario since it has not happened with any Chinese company before and the chances of it happening with BABA are even smaller. Here’s one of the main reasons why:

Despite some recent investor selling in the last quarter, Alibaba is still around 25% owned by institutions, many of which are American. As we can see in the chart, The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) has been adding more shares, and we can also add Morgan Stanley (MS) to that list. In a way, this means the interests of Wall Street and BABA are aligned. If BABA shares somehow ended up being “worthless”, this would be a huge blow to the American financial system, which leads me to believe that the US government and those who influence policy would not allow this to happen. Besides, China has little to gain from alienating itself from the American markets it has benefited from for years.

To be prudent, I’m going to put the chances of BABA investors ending up with nothing at 10%, leaving a 90% chance that this doesn’t happen. Having said this, even if BABA shares continue to trade “normally” there is a chance that they might be delisted from US exchanges.

Will BABA get delisted?

If BABA is nationalized, it will be worth nothing. But if it isn't, its value will be affected by whether the company continues to be listed in US exchanges, something which is a more serious possibility.

The risk of delisting is often misunderstood. Even if BABA was delisted from the US exchanges, the stock could still trade over the counter or on other exchanges, like Hong Kong. Having said this, it is becoming increasingly likely that BABA will get delisted. Just one week ago, the US Securities and Exchange Commission adopted a new rule, which will force all companies listed in US exchanges. to comply with US auditing rules. In the past Chinese firms have been “exempted” from being audited due to state secrecy laws.

I would put the chances of BABA being delisted at around 40%, which might be a lot higher than some investors think. However, bear in mind delisting does not mean that BABA stock goes to 0, but it does have some interesting effects on the valuation which we will discuss below.

Will the “Crackdown” materialize?

Whether BABA gets delisted or not, we have to deal with another possible curveball. Will the CCP curtail BABA’s growth and or profitability? This is ultimately what a crackdown would mean. The biggest fear investors have with BABA is that the Chinese will step in and do something that goes against the company, by much I mean shareholders' interest. This could be limiting BABA’s operations, for example limiting BABA’s use of data, or it could also be BABA being forced to do something it doesn’t want to. An example of this would be if BABA was forced to use its infrastructure and capital to help the CCP establish more dominance over South-East Asian economies.

I have trouble buying the crackdown theory because so far there hasn’t even been a significant crackdown, at least not on Alibaba. As of writing this, all the CCP is guilty of is halting the Ant IPO and giving BABA a slap on the wrist fine. The CCP has antagonized “big tech” in some statements, but this is nothing that we haven’t also seen from European and American governments.

And yet, a large shadow of doubt has been cast on BABA’s shares, which I feel is unwarranted. BABA is a national champion, and China has successfully implemented a “communist-run capitalist economy” for the last 20 years, so why stop now?

Ultimately, I believe it is more likely that the Chinese government will not hurt BABA in the future. It barely has for the time being, and the company will likely continue to grow and make profit largely unhampered, that is what the CCP wants.

To err on the side of caution, let’s say each of these outcomes is equally likely. A 50/50 split.

Will BABA achieve full valuation?

Now, if BABA is not delisted, and the CCP doesn’t take over the show, we have to also account for the possibility that, rather than being discounted for being a Chinese stock, Alibaba could achieve a full valuation, in line with other comparable American companies. In this regard, the most comparable company might be Amazon (AMZN).

If we look at Amazon’s valuation multiples like the P/S and the P/E, they have been on an increasing path, while BABA’s have been contracting. Amazon trades roughly four times BABA’s earnings, which seems unwarranted. It’s not unreasonable to think that these multiples could approximate themselves in the long run.

What are the odds that this might happen? Bear in mind that I am saying this scenario only happens if BABA is not delisted and the crackdown doesn’t continue. If this were to happen, it would show a strong commitment from China towards abiding by the “western rules” which would give investors a lot more trust in the company.

The most logical outcome is that BABA’s valuation should catch up to that of its American peers. I’d say there’s a 70% chance that Alibaba would achieve its full valuation in this scenario. The remaining 30% would go towards BABA maintaining its “discounted” valuation.

Final Remarks

In the above section, I have assigned probabilities to the different “paths” that I see in BABA’s future, but this is no easy task. I encourage you to make your assumptions and discuss them in the comments section. This section aims to present a different way of thinking about this issue, rather than provide concrete figures.

Valuations

Having looked at four possible events and done my best to estimate a degree of probability for each one, we need to establish a valuation for each outcome. I have established six outcomes that include only the relevant combinations of the events mentioned. For example, if the investor’s shares were expropriated by nationalization or a problem related to their VIE status, it would no longer be relevant whether they are delisted or not from the New York stock exchange. Here are the six relevant outcomes and our estimated valuation for each one. These valuations are what we estimate the fair value of the shares to be if we knew that each of these was the only possible scenario.

No expropriation, no delisting and government crackdown ceases or proves immaterial. Also, concerns with China dissipate and the stock is no longer discounted for that reason.

This is the best-case scenario. It may not be the likeliest, but let’s imagine things with China take a turn for the best, and BABA is valued relative to its operations in a similar way to its peers. Specifically to Amazon, its most comparable peer in terms of volume and growth, which trades at four times the PE ratio of BABA. If BABA were to trade at such a high P/E, we could be looking at something in the region of $500 per share.

No expropriation, no delisting and government crackdown ceases or proves immaterial. The stock, however, still trades at a discount just because the company is Chinese.

This is the closest to the current scenario. BABA is a Chinese company and government action has not yet seemed to create a big problem in terms of its operational performance. The company is growing as fast as ever and remains very profitable. Earnings growth has not been as high in the last closing, but if you look into financial statements over the years, this can be mainly attributed to usual fluctuations in operating margins. Even if the government decides to give BABA a large fine every year, there will still be earnings growth as each year would be compared to the previous, which also contained a large fine.

According to P/E & Yields (wsj.com), the current PE ratio for the S&P 500 is 31.09, while the Shanghai Index according to China P/E ratio, 2001 – 2021 | CEIC Data has a PE ratio of 17.54. That is a difference of 44%. This is currently the China discount we can apply to this scenario. If the first case had a fair price of $499, for this one we will estimate an expected price of $269. This is very close to the price target by Wall Street analysts you can find on Seeking Alpha.

No expropriation and the company does not get delisted, but the Chinese government continues to crack down on BABA in a way that significantly hinders its growth and/or profitability.

If the previous scenario was the closest to the current situation, this one is the second, and indeed what many perceive to be the case already, judging by many analyst’s speculations on when crackdowns will end, rather than if they will ever stop BABA’s growth and profitability, which, again, hasn’t really happened yet.

It is very difficult to guess exactly how much the government will damage Alibaba’s operations, but judging by the present climate we are going to assume that this is the dominant assumption at the moment and the current price of $152 reflects the market’s estimation of how much effect the government can have.

No expropriation, but the stock gets delisted in the US. However, the Chinese government crackdown either ceases or becomes apparently immaterial.

I have already discussed why this might happen, but it is not easy to predict the effect on the price. There is one 2008 paper that studied the effect of delisting on several aspects of a stock, including price, which is the most immediate and most interesting for us. Below you can see an extract that summarizes the average price changes from a sample of 55 stocks.

Although many companies were delisted for violating price rules or bankruptcy, and the average price was much lower than that of a BABA share today, making this a more special case of delisting, we can get an idea of what might be the effect by looking at the subsets of firms that were not violating price rules or not in bankruptcy. The former dropped on average about 52% and the latter, about 46% with a simple average of about 49%. Let’s take that figure and assume that BABA’s price after delisting would be 49% lower than in the scenario where there was not a full valuation but also no material crackdowns, which would be $137.

No expropriation, but the stock gets delisted in the US and the Chinese government continues to crack down on BABA in a way that significantly hinders its growth and/or profitability.

If we combine the delisting and the crackdowns, taking into account what has been said of the two previous scenarios, we have to assume that the fair price, in this case, would be 49% lower than when there are crackdowns but there is no delisting. We estimated that scenario to have an expected price of $152, so for this one, we will go 49% lower than that, to $78.

Nationalization / Expropriation

As in the example mentioned earlier, this is a scenario where an investor in BABA loses all rights on the share for any of the reasons described earlier. It is a simple scenario to value since we understand that if we knew this was going to happen, BABA shares would be worth zero.

Conclusion

If we take the probability and the present value that we have estimated for each outcome, we can construct a chart with all the scenarios and their probabilities, which brings us to an expected present value, as you can see below.

SCENARIOS 1 2 3 4 5 6 Event Expropriation No Expropriation Probability 10% 90% Event Delisting No Delisting Probability 15% 85% Event Crackdowns No crackdowns Crackdowns No crackdowns Probability 50% 50% 50% 50% Event China Premium Full valuation Probability 30% 70% Combined Probability 10.0% 6.8% 6.8% 38.3% 11.5% 26.8% Value $0.00 $77.52 $137.19 $152.00 $269.00 $499.00 Return -100.0% -48.3% -8.5% 1.3% 79.3% 232.7% Expected Value $237.11 Expected Return 58.1%

This chart shows the target price of $237 we would place on BABA today from a risk-neutral point of view. Risk neutrality in these cases is not the norm, and the downside is understandably enough to make this too risky for certain types of investors, but it remains an interesting opportunity for a more aggressive investment strategy, as a part of an adequately diversified portfolio.

Takeaway

In this article, I have made my best effort to try to determine the possible paths in front of BABA and establish a valuation for each outcome. Taking all this into account, I have reached an “expected target price” of $237, which implies a significant return. Above, you can also see a graph that lays out the return based on combined probability. When it comes to BABA, it is simply not enough to try to justify why the company is either worthless or a home-run. A full valuation must take into account all possible scenarios, which is what I have tried to lay out here. Hope this helps and good luck.