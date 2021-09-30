Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

My most recent article on Seeking Alpha discussed one of the smallest stock-listed trucking companies. In this article, I will cover a stock I have given a lot of attention to in the past: XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO). In this case, the company just completed the spin-off of its logistics segment, which is now trading independently as GXO Logistics (GXO). XPO is now focussing on less-than-truckload ("LTL") transportation and truck brokerage. While this is a very competitive industry, the company is dominating this space. Additionally, due to ongoing market weakness, the company is attractively valued. Investors who look for a trade in the industry should watch closely as a very interesting opportunity is presenting itself. In this article, I will give you the details.

The New XPO Logistics

After the GXO spin-off, XPO Logistics is a company focussed on less-than-truckload and truck brokerage. The company is the third-largest provider of LTL transportation in North America and the world's second-largest truck broker. The company is also leading in Europe, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Portugal.

In LTL, the company has an 8% market share, which is huge. This industry is highly fragmented and very competitive as a result of the fragmentation and because entry barriers are relatively low. However, while entry barriers are low, surviving and actually becoming a trusted long-term partner of customers is hard. That's why XPO is heavily investing in technology.

Thanks to its 291 terminals in North America, the company covers 99% of all U.S. zip codes and all major economic areas of Canada. Since 2015, the company's LTL adjusted operating margin has risen from 7% to 17% as a result of technology investments. This includes dynamic routing with real-time digital visibility, automated load-building for higher utilization, data-driven pricing, and analytics to optimize the scheduling of dockworkers and drivers.

In other words, the company optimized all operations that improve total efficiencies. In the end, that's what it's all about. Equipment and labor are very expensive. Companies who are able to generate an edge in improving margins will, eventually, gain long-term market share.

In addition to that, and this is important in the current inflationary environment, the company has pricing power. In 2015, the company grossed $16.48 per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges). This is now $19.03, which implies 2.1% per year. That's more or less in line with pre-pandemic inflation rates.

Moreover, the fact that XPO engages in LTL instead of long-haul makes it easier to find qualified employees as drivers tend to prefer shorter distances. In the company's 2Q21 earnings call, the word "shortage" was used just once. The company also showed how it operates in a tight labor market, which I think is an incredible bonus in this industry.

In the U.S., we’re addressing this with a series of initiatives. For example, our commercial driver training schools are set to yield a record number of graduates, totaling nearly 1,000 driver candidates for XPO. We were successful in accelerating our truck driver recruitment in Q2 with net hires for the four weeks in June at double the number in the prior eight weeks. - 2Q21 Earnings Call

In addition to LTL, the company serves as a truck broker. This means that XPO services as a middle man between companies who need stuff shipped and carriers. In this case, the company has a capacity of 85,000 carriers, representing roughly one million trucks. Since 2011, the company has boosted tech spending to create a proprietary, cutting-edge platform. In North America, the company has a 3% market share in a $64 billion market.

Brokers have increasingly captured more truckload market share in the industry. In 2000, brokers had a 5% market share in the North American truckload industry. This is now 21% as it enhances efficiencies. That's what will continue to drive this trend. If XPO is smart - and they are - they will outperform growth in this industry. In the first half of 2021, for example, the company reported 30% load growth, which is well above the industry average according to the company. To give you more data, between 2013 and 2020, U.S. brokerage companies have grown sales by 7% per year, which is a lot. XPO, however, saw 23% growth.

XPO Connect is one of the reasons as it allows shippers the ability to interact directly when tendering loads and enables truck drivers to find, win, and book loads while negotiating rates more easily. As I said before, companies that are able to enhance efficiencies in this industry are poised to win. And that's not an easy thing to do.

We're Not Overpaying

XPO is expected to generate $1.3 billion in EBITDA next year. The company is also set to generate close to $570 million in free cash flow, which implies a 6.1% FCF yield based on its $9.4 billion market cap. That's a very high number and allows the company to repair its balance sheet. Pro format, the company has roughly $3.2 billion in net debt based on $5.27 billion in total debt (pre-spin-off), $800 million in cash, $181 million in the form of finance leases, attributed to GXO, less the net proceeds from GXO debt offering and XPO stock offering. Plus roughly $100 million of cash was provided to GXO in connection with the spin-off. This gives us a 2.7x net leverage multiple. That's manageable and will be much lower in the future thanks to free cash flow.

Source: TIKR.com Using the $9.4 billion market cap and $3.2 billion in pro forma net debt, we get an enterprise value of $12.6. That's 9.7x next year's expected EBITDA. This valuation is very fair and is currently getting better as the stock is weakening. At $80, the stock is at its lowest level since April. I added the inverted dollar index to display why the stock is falling. A (much) stronger dollar is tough on the company due to its exposure in Europe. It also doesn't help that the company has a lot of manufacturing exposure. In times of dollar strength, U.S. exports tend to weaken a bit, which hurts producing industries and more cyclical industries dependent on emerging market strength. Source: TradingView (Black = XPO, orange = inverted dollar index) This valuation is very fair, and currently getting better as the stock is weakening. At $80, the stock is at its lowest level since April.

XPO is a fascinating company for a number of reasons. First of all, it is doing a terrific job in a very competitive industry. The company is able to use the ongoing labor shortage and inflation in an already difficult trucking industry to expand its footprint thanks to great management. The company will likely outperform the industry average for years to come as it focuses on efficiencies and fast-growing truck brokerage.

Additionally, the company is trading at an attractive valuation thanks to ongoing dollar strength and its ability to generate value. We're likely looking at a long-term uptrend in EBITDA, free cash flow, and market share, and a downtrend in net debt.

If you want high-quality exposure in the industry without dividends, I think XPO is a great buy.

Nonetheless, on a mid-term basis, I'm giving the stock a neutral rating. Purely based on dollar strength and economic weaknesses that are starting to emerge as a result of supply chain issues and inflation. This does not in any way contradict my long-term view on XPO and I believe that weakness offers fantastic buying opportunities.

