3 No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat Buys During This Market Slide

Stocks are both the best performing and most volatile traditional asset class in history.

(Source: Jill Mislinksi)

No one can predict exactly when downturns will happen, but stocks never go straight up forever. Historically normal and healthy pullbacks and corrections are to be expected and celebrated.

Basically, price fluctuations have only one significant meaning for the true investor. They provide him with an opportunity to buy wisely when prices fall sharply and to sell wisely when they advance a great deal.” - Benjamin Graham

As Ben Graham pointed out, volatility can only help the prudent long-term investor, as long as they avoid becoming forced sellers for emotional or financial reasons.

And that's where prudent asset allocation and portfolio risk management come in.

Most analysts and economists expect a 10% to 20% correction in 2021, with Morgan Stanley predicting a 20% downturn is the worst realistic case scenario.

This would be similar to the December 2018 downturn, which saw stocks fall 17% in 3 weeks.

However, rapid declines can often result in strong rallies afterward, as we saw following both the 2018 plunge and the pandemic crash.

This is why I wanted to potentially prepare my readers for what might be an exciting two to four weeks in the stock market, and allow you to potentially buy some of the world's highest quality blue chips at mouth-watering valuations.

Why The Debt Ceiling Showdown Could Trigger A Short But Severe December 2018 Style Correction

Six former treasury secretaries, current treasury secretary Janet Yellen, numerous economists, and Moody's have all warned that a potential default of America's debt could trigger a financial catastrophe on par with the Financial Crisis of 2008-2009.

Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a note last week that the current standoff is "the riskiest debt-limit deadline in a decade." - Reuters

The last time we had such a risky debt ceiling showdown the US lost its AAA rating from S&P, which it has never recovered.

Moody's estimates that if the US defaults, even for a relatively short time, it could raise long-term government borrowing costs by about 0.3% for the foreseeable future.

Moody's Base Case Economic Model For A US Debt Default

This economic scenario is cataclysmic. Based on simulations of Moody’s Analytics model of the U.S. economy, the downturn would be comparable to that suffered during the financial crisis. That means real GDP would decline almost 4% peak to trough, nearly 6 million jobs would be lost, and the unemployment rate would surge back to close to 9% (see Table). Stock prices would be cut almost in one-third at the worst of the selloff, wiping out $15 trillion in household wealth. Treasury yields, mortgage rates, and other consumer and corporate borrowing rates spike, at least until the debt limit is resolved and Treasury payments resume. Even then, rates never fall back to where they were previously. Since U.S. Treasury securities no longer would be risk-free, future generations of Americans would pay a steep economic price." - Moody's

Assuming a sustained default of America's debt, Moody's blue-chip economists estimate that about 9 million Americans could lose their jobs in the first 6 months.

For context, we lost 8 million jobs over two years during the Great Recession.

Even a decade from now Moody's estimates that 1 million extra Americans would remain unemployed and the economy would be about 0.7% smaller.

Moody's estimates a peak decline of 6.5% of GDP could wipe out about $1.4 trillion in economic activity and the stock market could fall 33%, temporarily destroying $15 trillion in paper wealth.

Moody's estimates October 20th is the drop-dead date by which the debt ceiling must be raised to avoid a default.

Deutsche Bank estimates it might be in late October and possibly as late as November 20th or so.

Secretary Yellen, who is in charge of making sure America pays its obligations on time, says that mid-October is the drop-dead date, possibly just three weeks away.

It is unimaginable that lawmakers would allow things to get to this point, but as the TARP experience highlights, they have done the unimaginable before. Yet, if that experience is a guide, lawmakers would quickly reverse course and resolve the debt limit impasse to allow the Treasury to raise funds and pay its bills. Much damage will have already been done, but markets and the economy would right themselves." - Moody's

Moody's expects that Congress will likely raise the debt ceiling at the last minute as occurred in 2011.

The debt ceiling has been raised 78 times since 1960, averaging about once per year.

The most likely outcome of the debt ceiling drama is far less dramatic than the worst-case scenario.

The House recently passed a bill that would suspend the debt ceiling until after the November 2022 elections, and continue current spending levels through December 3rd.

Senate GOP has said that they won't vote for any debt ceiling increase under any circumstances

Minority Leader McConnell says its purely up to the Democrats to raise the ceiling and avoid catastrophe

The debt limit fight has become part of an ongoing struggle between the parties to shape public perceptions of President Joe Biden’s agenda heading into next year's congressional election." - Bloomberg

Both sides are playing politics, trying to make the debt and overall government spending a political football for 2022.

Most economists expect the House to strip out the debt ceiling increase and a government shutdown (that starts October 1st) will be avoided.

The debt ceiling increase/suspension will almost certainly require reconciliation, which allows the party in power to pass budge-related bills with a simple majority.

Another option would be to write a reconciliation bill focused on just the debt ceiling. That's also time-consuming as bills trigger a much-despised process called a "vote-a-rama" with the potential for hundreds of amendments. The Senate has held multiple all-night sessions of that kind over the past year. A stand-alone debt ceiling increase using the reconciliation process likely would have to be approved by the Senate parliamentarian since there are tight controls on its use." - Reuters'

Reconciliation is an option and it looks like that is the most likely course Congress will take. However, Vote-a-ramas, potentially two of them could slow down the process enough to make default unavoidable.

On Wednesday, the chairman of the House Budget Committee insisted that the procedural obstacles and time constraints would prevent the party from using the budget process to raise the debt ceiling in time to avoid a default, a bid aimed at pressuring top Republicans to agree to suspend the nation's borrowing limit in a bipartisan vote." - CNN

Currently, the House has not yet begun the reconciliation process on a debt ceiling increase and time is fast running short to prevent the most unnecessary and stupid recession in history.

In the event that the Senate Parliamentarian were to rule that the debt ceiling can't be raised via this process (highly unlikely) Vice President Harris has the legal authority to overrule Elizabeth MacDonough, who currently serves in that capacity.

Fortunately, there is one major reason that most economists and analysts don't expect the US to go over the fiscal cliff.

Families in the top 10% of incomes held 70% of the value of all stocks in 2019, with a median portfolio of $432,000. The bottom 60% of earners held only 7% of stocks by value. The median middle-class household-owned $15,000 worth of stock."- US News and World Report

(Source: US News and World Report)

Studies show that about 80% of the time politicians do what the top 20% want.

The most dependable voting block is retirees. Who now over well over 43% of the stock market.

The top 20% own approximately 90% of the stock market.

A worst-case debt default would wipe out $15 trillion in stock market value according to Moody's.

$13.5 trillion wealth destruction for the top 20%

retirees would be screwed, losing about $7.5 trillion on paper, or more than $1 trillion per month

This second great recession would be the stupidest and most preventable financial catastrophe in history.

Politicians are often stupid, but not likely to allow this catastrophe to take place.

A 15% to 20% correction would very likely cause Senate Majority Leader McConnel to change his mind about the GOP filibustering a debt-ceiling increase because his donors would rake him over the coals due to trillions in mounting losses.

In other words, the people pulling the strings don't want this to happen and thus it likely won't.

The intelligent investor is a realist who buys from pessimists, and sells to optimists." - Ben Graham, The Intelligent Investor

A 10% to 15% correction is possible, potentially even a 20% correction according to Morgan Stanley, if progress isn't soon made to raise or suspend the debt ceiling.

a 20% correction would bring the market back to historical fair value

A 33% bear market is thus highly unlikely, though the probability is not zero.

This brings us to how you can potentially prepare to profit from a sharp and short correction, that's likely to end as soon as the debt ceiling crisis passes.

How To Find The Safest High-Yield Aristocrats During A Potential Debt Ceiling Crisis Recession

(Source: Dividend Kings Research Terminal)

Finding the best blue chips for your needs starts with selecting the right watchlist, each of which is powered by one of the world's highest quality watchlists.

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

39 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)

By definition, any dividend champion has raised its dividend for 25+ consecutive years, through no less than three recessions, including the two worst economic downturns in 75 years.

So let's start our search by looking at the Dividend Champions watchlist, which includes not just the aristocrats (only S&P companies) but smaller companies and even foreign names.

Dividend Champions Sorted By Yield

(Source: Dividend Kings Research Terminal)

green = potentially good buy or better

blue = potentially reasonable buy

yellow = hold

red = potential trim/sell

Each watchlist can be sorted by 16 fundamental metrics, such as yield, long-term growth consensus, long-term total return potential consensus, long-term annual volatility, returns on capital, PEG, quality, etc.

For our purposes, we want high-yield aristocrats that are in defensive (relatively recession-resistant) industries, that are fair value, or better (blue or green color-coding).

We also want blue-chip quality companies, who have skilled and adaptable management teams, and strong investment-grade credit ratings.

These are the companies who have sailed through the Great Recession and Pandemic recession without running into liquidity issues.

So here are three no-brainer high-yield aristocrats that you can safely buy at reasonable to attractive valuations today, as well as potentially set limits to buy at even better valuations in a potential debt ceiling correction.

Altria (MO): A Legendary Dividend King PM Is Likely To Eventually Merge With

The first link is an exclusive comprehensive video deep-dive analysis of MO's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.

This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 27 experts who have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.

Altria's defensive business model is the stuff of legend. In fact, in the last 20 years, the only year of negative earnings growth was 2003's -2%. That's what's allowed MO to deliver 52 consecutive years of rising dividends, in all economic, and market conditions.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Analysts currently expect 5.8% CAGR long-term growth from MO as it pursues its smoke-free plans centered around PM's iQos and other reduced-risk nicotine products such as oral nicotine pouches.

4.5% to 5.8% CAGR growth consensus range.

5% to 7% CAGR management pre-pandemic guidance.

Morningstar estimate 4% to 6%.

Fitch estimate 7%.

MO's business model is so stable that other than the supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, it hasn't missed two-year growth forecasts in a decade.

In fact, for 20 years the margins of error on MO's growth have been near zero.

In other words, the 21 analysts that know this blue chips business better than anyone other than management are confident that MO will continue to grow at a steady rate that can deliver exceptional long-term returns.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Altria 7.4% 5.8% 13.2% Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% REITs 3.0% 6.9% 9.9% High-Yield 2.8% 11.2% 14.0% Dividend Aristocrats 2.3% 8.9% 11.2% Value 2.1% 11.9% 14.0% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.8% 5.1% 6.9% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% Dividend Aristocrats + Growth 1.4% 12.3% 13.7% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.5% 10.8% 11.3%

(Source: Morningstar)

Altria not only offers one of the safest ultra-high yields on Wall Street but is expected to beat almost any long-term investment strategy, including the aristocrats and even the tech-dominated Nasdaq.

In other words, the same exceptional income and returns that MO has historically delivered are still expected in the future.

Altria Total Returns Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

MO growing about 9% CAGR over time has delivered very consistent 16% annual total returns that the S&P 500 will find it difficult to match over time (neither will the aristocrats or Nasdaq).

Even with 3% slower growth in the future, MO is still one of the best potential high-yield defensive aristocrats you can buy today.

Altria Fundamentals

Dividend Safety score: 84% - 5/5- very safe (0.5% average recession cut risk, 1.9% pandemic level recession cut risk)

Dependability score: 75% - 4/5 very dependable

Quality score: 80% - 12/13 Super SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) - dividend king

Long-term risk management consensus: 62nd industry percentile - above-average

2021 average fair value: $61.86

2022 average fair value: $63.01

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $62.70

Current Price: $48.46

Discount To Fair Value/Margin of safety: 23%

DK rating: potential strong buy

Yield: 7.4% vs 2.7% Vanguard high-yield ETF

Long-term growth consensus: 5.8%

Long-term consensus total return potential: 13.2% (vs. 9.9% for the S&P 500, 11.2% aristocrats, and 11.3% CAGR Nasdaq)

MO 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

In the event of a 20% bear market MO's 2023 consensus return potential increases to about 35.7% CAGR.

MO 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the next five years, if MO returns to mid-range historical fair value, and grows as expected (it almost always does), then investors could earn the 17% CAGR total returns MO has delivered for the last 35 years.

For context, here's the return potential of the S&P 500, which JPMorgan estimates is about 28% historically overvalued.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

The aristocrats are expected to deliver about zero returns through the end of 2023.

A 20% correction would increase the market's short-term consensus return potential to about 8% CAGR and 9.3% for the aristocrats.

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

The aristocrats are expected to deliver about 6% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

After a 20% correction, those estimates rise to about 9% CAGR for the S&P and 10% CAGR for the aristocrats.

Altria Investment Decision Score

Ticker MO DK Quality Rating 12 80% Investment Grade A Sector Consumer Staples Safety 5 84% Investment Score 94% Industry Tobacco Dependability 4 75% 5-Year Dividend Return 45.38% Sub-Industry Tobacco Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 11.78% Super SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Low Volatility Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Strong Buy MO's 22.30% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 5 Average MO's credit rating of BBB implies a 7.5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 5-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional MO's 45.38% vs. the S&P's 9.02% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional MO's 11.78% vs. the S&P's 3.62% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 29 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 94% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: Author's Calculations)

MO not only offers a much safer yield that's 5.3X that of the S&P 500, but it also offers nearly 4X the risk-adjusted expected returns. That makes MO one of the best defensive high-yield aristocrats you can buy ahead of a potential debt ceiling correction.

National Retail Properties (NNN): A Recession-Resistant REIT Retirees Can Trust

The first link is an exclusive comprehensive video deep-dive analysis of NNN's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.

This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 24 experts who have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

National Retail Properties is a name retirees can trust no matter what crazy stuff is happening with the economy, interest rates, or the stock market.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Rating agencies consider 6.0 or less debt/EBITDA to be safe for this industry.

Even during the height of the rental disruption during the lockdown period, NNN's leverage never exceeded a safe 5.7.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

NNN avoids malls and strip centers, and focused purely on single-occupant tenants that remained open in the pandemic, and did relatively well in the Great Recession.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

The bottom line, NNN is highly diversified, has a BBB+ stable credit rating from all three rating agencies, and this conservative management team can be trusted to see NNN through even a debt ceiling induced recession (not likely but the worst-case scenario).

NNN's average borrowing costs are 4% vs a 6% analyst consensus cap rate (FFO yield on investments). In recent years they've refinancing at just 3.5%, resulting in 2.5% gross investment spreads.

In other words, even in another Great Recession, NNN isn't likely to see its business model disrupted.

Now that doesn't mean that NNN is right for everyone.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

REITs tend to grow at 4% to 6% CAGR and triple-net lease REITs tend to grow at 3% to 5% CAGR.

Currently, analysts expect NNN to grow just 3%, resulting in modest long-term total returns.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Altria 7.4% 5.8% 13.2% Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% National Retail Properties 4.7% 3.0% 7.7% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% REITs 3.0% 6.9% 9.9% High-Yield 2.8% 11.2% 14.0% Dividend Aristocrats 2.3% 8.9% 11.2% Value 2.1% 11.9% 14.0% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.8% 5.1% 6.9% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% Dividend Aristocrats + Growth 1.4% 12.3% 13.7% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.5% 10.8% 11.3%

(Source: Morningstar)

NNN Fundamentals

Dividend Safety score: 84% - 5/5- very safe (0.5% average recession cut risk, 1.8% pandemic level recession cut risk)

Dependability score: 68% - 4/5 very dependable

Quality score: 77% - 11/13 SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) - dividend champion

Long-term risk management consensus: 47th industry percentile - average

2021 average fair value: $45.17

2022 average fair value: $46.01

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $45.78

Current Price: $44.76

Discount To Fair Value/Margin of safety: 2%

DK rating: potential reasonable buy

Yield: 4.7% vs 2.7% Vanguard high-yield ETF

Long-term growth consensus: 3.0%

Long-term consensus total return potential: 7.7% (vs. 9.9% for the S&P 500, 11.2% aristocrats, and 11.3% CAGR Nasdaq)

NNN 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even with modest growth, NNN offers double-digit consensus short-term return potential.

A 20% correction would increase NNN's short-term potential to about 22.5% CAGR.

NNN 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even with modest growth, NNN can still potentially deliver 10% CAGR total returns over the next 5 years.

After a 20% correction, those estimates rise to about 14% CAGR.

NNN Investment Decision Score

Ticker NNN DK Quality Rating 10 77% Investment Grade A- Sector REIT Safety 5 84% Investment Score 90% Industry Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Dependability 3 68% 5-Year Dividend Return 26.89% Sub-Industry Retail REITs Business Model 2 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 7.17% Blue-Chip, Phoenix, Top Buy Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 3 Reasonable Buy NNN's 2.45% discount to fair value earns it a 3-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average NNN's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional NNN's 26.89% vs. the S&P's 9.01% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 9 Excellent NNN's 7.17% vs. the S&P's 3.61% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 9-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 28 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 90% Very Good 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A-

(Source: Author's Calculations)

With 3X the market's yield and 2X the risk-adjusted expected returns, NNN is one of the best REITs you can buy today, or during a debt ceiling correction.

Novartis (NVS): One Of The Best High-Yield Defensive Foreign Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

The first link is an exclusive comprehensive video deep-dive analysis of NVS's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.

This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 24 experts who have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.

This swiss aristocrat has been raising its dividend every year for a quarter-century, including three recessions.

(Sources: Investor Relations)

NVS has a 35% swiss dividend withholding that you need to apply to get the tax credit for. But if you do, then you'll get a very attractive 3.9% yield that's head and shoulders above most of its peers (1.4% industry yield).

With strong positions in multiple key therapeutic areas, Novartis is well-positioned for steady long-term growth. Strong intellectual property supporting multi-billion-dollar products, combined with an abundance of late-pipeline products, creates a wide economic moat. While patent losses on anemia drug Exjade and cancer drug Afinitor will weigh on near-term growth, a strong portfolio of drugs along with a robust pipeline should ensure steady long-term growth... Health and Human Services and Congressional Plans to Cut Drug Prices Look Manageable by the Industry Upcoming congressional proposals on lowering drug pricing as well as a recent plan from the Department of Health and Human Services have put U.S. drug pricing policy back in the spotlight. We continue to see Medicare Part D redesign capping out of pocket costs of seniors and Medicare inflation caps as the most likely reforms to pass Congress. We forecast a 50% probability of Part D redesign (potential 1% hit to U.S. drug sales) in our base-case scenario and an overall 4% hit from inflation caps in our bear-case scenario. While price negotiation can take many forms, we haven't seen a proposal that we believe is moderate enough to pass the razor-thin Democrat majority in the Senate and also be ambitious enough to gain the support of more progressive Democrats in the House. Therefore, we don’t expect any changes to fair value estimates or moat ratings for our biopharma coverage. We continue to expect innovative drugs will carry strong pricing power, a core pillar in the valuations and moat ratings for the industry." - Morningstar

NVS is expected to easily adapt to any US regulatory changes in drug pricing.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

7.6% CAGR long-term growth is about 2X the 4% Moody's expects for the industry as a whole.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Altria 7.4% 5.8% 13.2% Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% National Retail Properties 4.7% 3.0% 7.7% Novartis 3.9% 7.6% 11.5% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% REITs 3.0% 6.9% 9.9% High-Yield 2.8% 11.2% 14.0% Dividend Aristocrats 2.3% 8.9% 11.2% Value 2.1% 11.9% 14.0% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.8% 5.1% 6.9% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% Dividend Aristocrats + Growth 1.4% 12.3% 13.7% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.5% 10.8% 11.3%

(Source: Morningstar)

Novartis not only offers a generous and very safe yield, as well as long-term aristocrat and even Nasdaq beating potential, but it also happens to be one of the highest quality companies on earth.

Novartis Is the 25th Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 507) = 95th Percentile

(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated at the end of each day, sorted by overall quality score

Even among the world's highest quality blue chips, NVS is higher quality than 95% of them.

NVS Fundamentals

Dividend Safety score: 95% - 5/5- very safe (0.5% average recession cut risk, 1.3% pandemic level recession cut risk)

Dependability score: 91% - 5/5 exceptional dependability

Quality score: 91% - 13/13 Ultra SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) - global aristocrat

Long-term risk management consensus: 89th industry percentile - very good

2021 average fair value: $104.86

2022 average fair value: $110.65

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $109.09

Current Price: $82.76

Discount To Fair Value/Margin of safety: 24%

DK rating: potential strong buy

Yield: 3.9% vs 2.7% Vanguard high-yield ETF

Long-term growth consensus: 7.6%

Long-term consensus total return potential: 11.5% (vs. 9.9% for the S&P 500, 11.2% aristocrats, and 11.3% CAGR Nasdaq)

NVS 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

NVS's combination of steady growth a very attractive valuation could deliver 19% CAGR returns in the coming years.

A 20% correction would increase NVS's short-term potential to about 29% CAGR.

NVS 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

NVS is expected to potentially double in the next five years, with close to 14% CAGR return potential.

After a 20% correction, those estimates rise to about 18% CAGR.

NVS Investment Decision Score

Ticker NVS DK Quality Rating 13 91% Investment Grade A+ Sector Healthcare Safety 5 95% Investment Score 100% Industry Pharmaceuticals Dependability 4 91% 5-Year Dividend Return 23.13% Sub-Industry Pharmaceuticals Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 10.15% Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Strong ESG, Low Volatility Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Strong Buy NVS's 23.35% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent NVS's credit rating of AA- implies a 0.55% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional NVS's 23.13% vs. the S&P's 9.02% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional NVS's 10.15% vs. the S&P's 3.62% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 31 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 100% Exceptional 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A+

(Source: Author's Calculations)

NVS is as close to a perfect high-yield dividend growth investment as exists on Wall Street today, with 3X the market's risk-adjusted expected return and over 2X the much safer yield.

Bottom Line: High-Yield Aristocrats Can Help You Sleep Well At Night While Profiting From The Next Market Slide

I can't tell you whether or not the market will necessarily plunge 10% to 20% over fears about a debt default in the coming two to four weeks.

But this overvalued market has been priced for nothing bad ever happening again, and a potential US debt default plunging us into another global financial crisis would certainly qualify as a very bad thing.

Fortunately, for prudent investors who have diversified and properly risk-managed portfolios, not even another Great Recession should cause you to lose sleep at night.

Not when high-yield aristocrats like Altria, National Retail Properties, and Novartis stand ready to supply generous, very safe, and steadily growing income in all economic and market conditions.

Do you know one of the biggest secrets to long-term investing success? It's not always being bullish on stocks. When the market is highly overvalued and speculative manias are all around us, it's reasonable to be a short-term bear at times.

And when the debt ceiling doomsday clock is ticking away with very little progress being made in Congress, being somewhat bearish for the short-term outlook for the market is prudent.

But the key to retiring rich and staying rich in retirement is to always be a "fully invested bear" when you are nervous about stocks. In other words, don't try to time the market, and go "all out or all in" to equities based on when you think a 10% to 20% correction might be coming.

Stick to your long-term investing plan, and let the world's best companies work hard so that one day you won't have to.

As Tom Phelps said, "fortunes are made by buying right and holding on".

Today MO, NNN, and NVS all offer 3.9% to 7.4% very safe yields, reasonable to attractive valuations, and enough growth to potentially double your money or better in the next five years.

If we get a 10% to 20% correction in the next three weeks or so, then you'll be able to get even better bargains. This is why it might be worth starting or adding to positions in these aristocrats and setting follow-on limits to profit from any short-term correction.

I personally have limits set on five of my highest conviction blue-chip ideas, each one part of what I call the Dividend Kings "Zen Phoenix" strategy.

This means never buying growth without high-yield or high-yield without growth at a reasonable price.

Balance in all things that matter over time is the secret to not just surviving the inevitable market downturns but thriving through all economic conditions, and even profiting from whatever the market chooses to freak out over next.