Amid Growing Signs Of A Global Energy Crunch, Shale Offers False Hope

Investment thesis: With the hope of higher prices stimulating the shale industry to drill more and return to the days of being a growth industry rising, investors may be tempted to consider jumping on the perceived opportunity of a new shale boom. It can be argued that this time around they could be seeing exponential supply growth once again, and also profits at the same time, even as they expand production.

The improvement in profitability may come true, but the shale industry is unlikely to return to being a growth industry. Only a few companies may see robust production growth as well as profits. Oil & gas prices will therefore continue moving higher as long as demand will continue to improve, which should provide opportunities to invest very selectively, mostly in non-shale producers. The global economy will not react well to energy price pressures, therefore the longer-term investment environment outlook is rather challenging. The energy price crisis already unfolding in Europe can spill over to the rest of the world, even if to a lesser extent, that will further worsen inflation prospects, while impeding the continued post-COVID crisis recovery.

The global demand outlook looks decent as long as the global economy continues to expand at a decent pace.

OPEC recently revised the global oil demand outlook upwards by a significant margin. If their expectations will come through, then by next year we will surpass the oil demand levels we experienced in 2019, just before the pandemic. For this year, they are expecting average oil demand to be at 96/7 mb/d, which remains unchanged. The big surprise is their estimate for next year for demand to increase by 4.2 mb/d compared with 2021. It is a .9 mb/d revision compared with last month's forecast. If that is the case, we are looking at demand averaging 100.8 mb/d. That will be a new record high.

My personal view on oil & gas demand growth is that both will see continued demand growth as long as the global economy will continue to expand at a decent pace. We are still very far from global oil demand being blunted by the continued exponential rise in EVs. As I pointed out in an article that examines Norway's oil demand evolution within the context of EVs making up more than half of total personal vehicle sales for a few years already, it may be the case that global oil demand will not start declining even when half of all new car sales will be EVs. We are still very far from reaching that milestone, and even then it may not lead to a declining trend in oil demand but rather a dramatic slowdown in demand growth.

As far as global natural gas demand growth, there are also some rather unrealistic assumptions in regards to other sources of energy such as wind & solar displacing natural gas demand, especially in electricity generation. I do believe we may be even further away from that point than we are in regards to EVs causing a peak in oil demand. The recent EU energy crisis, triggered by a shortfall in wind power generation, due to weather events, highlights the dangers associated with overreliance on sources of energy that are dependent on the weather.

The continued adoption of wind & solar power will likely continue as a means to meet growing global electricity demand, without having to rely on growth in coal demand. It may even be used to reduce coal dependency to some extent. It will not have much impact on natural gas demand, however.

I expect that natural gas demand will explode in Asia, as efforts to meet the growing demand for electricity, petrochemicals, and plastic materials will require massive new supplies of natural gas as a complement to all other sources. Even the much-trumpeted expectations of natural gas demand declining in the EU are likely to be proven wrong. Back in 2014, the South Stream pipeline was obstructed in response to the Ukraine crisis. The argument was that the EU will use less Russian gas. That argument fell on its face, as currently, Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) exports about 25% more natural gas to Europe than it did back in 2015.

Source: Gazprom

We will most likely see a lot more of the same this decade. As is the case with oil demand, natural gas demand will continue to see robust global growth as long as the global economy is expanding at a relatively healthy pace.

The shale industry has gone through most of its first-tier acreage making it unlikely to repeat the production boom of the last decade.

There are many reasons to expect the shale industry to disappoint the markets, even as oil & natural gas prices will continue to trend upwards in coming months and years, assuming that the economy continues to recover. The main reason I have to be skeptical in this regard is the fact that many major shale fields have reached the point of prime acreage saturation. The Bakken field, which has a well-defined prime acreage core area spanning four counties is a prime example. Oil production in the North Dakota Bakken declined from 1.52 mb/d in the fall of 2019, to just 1.13 mb/d as of the summer which is the last official data set available.

Despite the decent post-COVID crisis recovery, we have seen thus far in oil prices, there has been very little evidence of increased activity in the field. That is because prices are still only enough to make first-tier acreage areas profitable, with the marginal high-quality acreage within the second-tier category just on the edge of becoming viable at current oil & gas price levels.

Drilling activities have been picking up very gradually since the price of oil recovered from the initial shock of lockdowns in 2020.

Source: EIA.

As the chart shows, a drop in drilling activity tends to lead to a significant increase in production per rig. Part of it is due to the best rigs being kept on. The most important factor however tends to be a trend of drilling consolidation into the most profitable spots within the field. The reason why a modest increase in drilling activity did not lead to a return to production growth is not only because the increase in the number of rigs drilling is not enough, but also because there has been a slight decline in production per rig as companies push out into less profitable acreage.

The picture gets worse when we consider the fact that the DUC inventory has been on a steadily declining path. Based on EIA data the number of drilled but uncompleted wells has been declining at a rate of about 2-3% per month in the past year or so. What this means is that at some point drilling activities will have to increase just to make up for the end of the trend of the shale industry working down its DUC backlog.

At some point, probably within months rather than years, the DUC backlog will be exhausted and drillers will have to increase drilling substantially just to keep production from declining. Just to get a sense of the magnitude of the impact that DUCs are having on the total number of wells being brought into production every month, in the past few months the DUC inventory has been declining by about 250 wells/month.

According to the Baker Hughes rig count inventory, there are currently just over 500 rigs operating in the US, most of them in the shale patch. Based on the assumption that the average rig can get a maximum of three wells drilled every month, DUCs are increasing the number of wells brought online each month by at least a fifth. When this will stop, drillers will have to increase drilling by about a fifth in order to keep production levels more or less within the current stagnated state.

It is argued that a significant rise in oil prices has the potential to lead to an increase in shale drilling, beyond the roughly one-fifth increase needed just to prevent production from declining once the DUC drawdown will end. My personal view is that there will be an increase in drilling once oil & gas prices will rise sufficiently to stimulate a desire to try to increase production. The increase in drilling will not be as dramatic as many might expect.

As for the resulting growth in production, that too will disappoint, given the already observed decline in rig productivity that we see not only in the Bakken field, but in all fields when drilling activity picks up. Most new rigs will be employed in the second-tier areas of shale fields, given the increasingly limited availability of prime acreage areas in the portfolios of most shale drillers.

While the problems we are seeing with the Bakken field, where higher oil prices failed to produce a significant increase in drilling and production thus far are not as acute yet in other fields like the Permian, it is nevertheless an indication of where things are headed in the shale patch. Not to mention that shale producers managed to saturate most of the available prime acreage in the past decade while managing to accumulate as much as $280 billion in losses.

I should note that the estimates of the magnitude of the losses differ somewhat, depending on how those losses are being counted. We should also keep in mind that there is currently an administration in place that is less than friendly to the industry. It should be noted that the US and the EU just recently agreed to reduce methane emissions. The shale industry is thought to be a major contributor to methane emissions released into the atmosphere.

When adding up all these challenges together, it is hard to see a path forward where the shale industry will once again add millions of barrels per day in new oil & gas equivalent supplies for the global economy this decade, regardless of how high oil & gas prices will rise. The Baker Hughes rig count data most certainly does not support the view that shale will ride to the rescue by ramping up drilling in response to higher oil & gas prices to an extent that we should expect another repeat of the shale boom of last decade.

Source: Trading Economics

While drilling activity has been recovering from last year's collapse, it is nowhere near the levels one might expect to see if the shale industry were to come to the rescue sometime soon. I do expect that in the next few months drilling will increase at a somewhat more robust pace, but at some point, the rate of drilling activity increase will flatten, regardless of how high oil & gas prices will rise.

We should keep in mind that there is another aspect to the increase in commodity prices we are seeing, namely that drilling costs will also rise, given that oil & gas producers are themselves significant consumers of oil, gas as well as steel, electrical power, and so on. It remains to be seen whether shale drillers will consider the rise in costs of production, due to diminishing acreage quality, combined with the higher costs of production inputs to be more than offset by higher oil & gas prices or not. That is a decision they will have to make when they will consider deploying any new rigs.

Investment implications

There are still investors out there who believe that the shale producers will once more become part of a growth industry, therefore shale stocks should be priced accordingly in order to account for future growth in revenues and presumably in profits. Such investors did learn to be far more vigilant in picking shale stocks. I recently covered Diamondback (FANG), which as I pointed out, trades at roughly 7 times its current yearly revenue levels. It is a rather rich valuation level compared with many oil industry peers. It is, in my view, a reflection of the fact that investors still see the potential for exponential growth with such companies.

EOG (EOG) is another company that is seen as a potential candidate to profitably increase production in the event that oil & gas prices rise. In the case of EOG, we have to keep in mind that it also produces significant volumes of natural gas in Trinidad. At the moment, the global natural gas price surge does make it an intriguing investment opportunity. Having said that, no one should expect massive exponential growth in production. These are companies that fared better than the overall industry, but investors should be cautious and not allow for unrealistic expectations to cloud their judgment.

For non-shale producers, this means that they are facing far less risk of another oil supply glut like we saw last decade. At the same time, many conventional oil & gas producers are facing somewhat similar problems, such as a lack of viable reserves available for them to bring to the market. Shell (RDS.A), (RDS.B) for instance only has about eight years' worth of viable reserves left. That estimate was valid before the recent sale of its Permian assets to ConocoPhillips (COP). Now it may be less than eight years.

Not all conventional oil producers will be able to take full advantage of higher oil & gas prices. Most West European, as well as American oil majors, are also faced with environmentalist pressures, that are likely to limit their profitability prospects, regardless of how favorable oil & gas prices may become.

Given my bullish long-term view of oil & gas prices, I do keep a sizable part of my portfolio invested in oil & gas producing companies. In the past few years, I have been focusing on companies that have ample reserves, as well as being somewhat shielded from pressures to reduce emissions. Suncor (SU) may not seem like a good candidate at first glance, given the environmentalist rhetoric of Canada's recent governments. In this case, I find it is more important to follow what they do, rather than what they say.

Canada has had multiple emissions reduction goals in place for over three decades now. It failed to come even close to meeting any of those targets. I do believe that Canada's track record will continue in this regard, therefore I think at least for now, Suncor is not likely to face a great deal of government pressure to reduce emissions. It does have its own ambitious emissions reduction plan, but at least it is not mandated by law and if it comes down to it and Suncor will find it to be too costly, it can just follow the lead of the rest of the country and miss on its self-imposed targets.

Russian energy companies have also been making their way into my portfolio in the past few years, precisely for the reasons I eluded to already. Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) was my first ever venture into the Russian energy sector, after many years of watching on the sidelines as the greater Eurasian gas supply situation developed in the latter half of the past decade. I also bought some RSX (RSX) as a way to play the overall improvement in Russia's economic outlook, as oil & gas prices are seeing perceived upward momentum that right now looks to be sustained by long-term fundamentals.

My most recent investment has been in Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY), as I saw companies like Shell facing court mandates that demand a set reduction in emissions. Lukoil is not suffering from a shortage of reserves as Shell does. It also lacks exposure to pressures meant to reduce emissions levels from its operations. With its financial results looking relatively decent, it is a good candidate for the current overall situation, where its Western competitors are facing all of the challenges I mentioned. It is true that there is political and geopolitical risk involved in investing in anything Russian. At the same time, with the green and other pressures faced by the Western oil & gas industry, the risk/reward ratio seems to tilt in the favor of Russian energy assets at this point in time.

Other potential winners can emerge from this situation. American petrochemical companies may end up doing alright, given that there is still a sizable price gap between the US spot price in natural gas and the Asian and European price levels. European companies like BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) may be forced to curtail production of their petrochemicals at their European operations, as its European and international customers may opt to buy some of the same products that they make from American petrochemical companies.

DuPont (DD) is better positioned in this regard. While both companies have international operations, both have greater exposure to their home base markets. I do expect all petrochemical companies to have a hard time with surging input prices, but some of them will benefit from being better-positioned to take advantage of regional price gaps compared with their peers. It remains to be seen whether that will be enough to give them a net positive outcome in terms of revenues, profits as well as stock prices.

It goes without saying that the main takeaway from the situation at hand is the fact that we are looking at an inflationary environment, driven by high energy prices, as well as other factors that are likely to produce supply chain disruptions. At the same time, economic activity is set to slow down, setting us up for the potential nightmare scenario of stagflation. We are starting to get news of industrial facilities shutting down or slowing down their operations in response to the European energy crisis that is unfolding. Nyrstar is curtailing production at a zink smelter in the Netherlands.

A number of UK petrochemical plants stopped their activities as well in the past few weeks, because of the high price of natural gas. Keeping in mind that this is only September and it is entirely possible that wind power will continue to underdeliver and winter will be colder than average, it goes without saying that this could get really bad and the energy crisis will affect the whole world, even if it will be to a lesser extent. The stagflation scenario will present investors with a very tough investment environment if it comes to fruition and it will not be just transitory.

It is still entirely possible that a worst-case scenario will be averted. The weather factor could yet save Europe and the world. Russia could still ramp up natural gas deliveries beyond their contracted obligations. For that to happen a swift decision on Nord Stream 2 needs to happen on behalf of the German authorities, which thus far is not looking like it will happen. And it is also unclear whether Russia has the capacity to send enough gas to normalize the situation.

It is, therefore, more than likely that we are looking at a severe, sustained energy crisis that will last through the winter, with the crisis possibly extending beyond, as other factors such as rising oil prices are likely to add to the intensity of the energy inflation trend. Together with other inflationary factors, such as COVID-related disruptions in economic activities, as well as the continued effort by major central banks to keep interest rates low in order to keep the economy afloat, this situation could spell a major financial & economic disaster.

In my personal view, the shale boom prevented a similar disaster from happening for the duration of most of the last decade. It was one of the main reasons that post 2008 expectations of runaway inflation failed to materialize. US shale oil & gas provided the bulk of global production growth, without which supplies would have been stagnant. Unfortunately, the trend was never going to last forever and now we are faced with the fact that global conventional supplies are mostly stagnated, while shale can only deliver globally insignificant volumes of oil & gas supplies growth.

Viewed within this context, Europe's current crisis will not just dissipate. It will spread to the rest of the world to some extent and it will re-appear periodically, whenever other factors such as weather or geopolitics will once more align to trigger an energy shortfall. At some stage, it may even take on a more permanent feel to it, with only periods of demand destruction providing some energy price relief for consumers and industry. That may be a good environment for some oil & gas producers to thrive in, but the global economy is set to suffer a great deal, and so will many investors.