Investment thesis

This article analyzes Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), with a focus on its profit sustainability and scalability. This analysis examines the two most important aspects of profit Sustainability: return on capital employed (“ROCE”) and marginal return on capital employed (“MROCE”). To me, ROCE and MROCE are the most two important metrics for analyzing a business. They reveal the two most fundamental aspects of the same central issue of profit Sustainability. ROCE tells us how profitable the business has been or is so far. And MROCE sheds insights into which direction the profitability is likely to go.

The results show that INTC not only earns a consistently high ROCE in the past but is still perfectly scalable at its current stage, indicating sustainable and even expanding profit ahead. It is truly impressive for a business at such a staggering scale to maintain such scalability. Lastly, this article also discusses its valuation, especially valuation adjusted for ROCE and valuation compared to the FAAMG stocks.

The results show that the stock has been mispriced substantially both in absolute terms and also when adjusted for its profitability. Such misprice, combined with its prospects of profit scalability and sustainability, can drive a dramatic change in its valuation.

INTC still dominates

The current valuation of INTC implies that it has already lost the fight in the chip market. But the fact is that it has not only not lost, but it is still dominating the chip market and the fight is not over yet, not by a long shot.

The following chart shows the distribution of Intel and AMD x86 computer central processing units (CPUs) worldwide from 2012 to 2021, by quarter. As seen, admittedly, AMD had been chipping away at Intel's market share since 2017 Q1. INTC’s market share dropped by about 20%, from ~80% to the current ~60% level, while AMD’s market share gained about 20%, rising from about 20% to 60%. Losing 20% of market share is definitely very bad news and INTC’s stock price should be penalized for the loss without a doubt.

However, as to be argued in the rest of the article, the penalty went too far, and a substantial misprice of the stock has developed. To start, as seen by the following chart, INTC is still the market leader that dominates the chip market. Even after losing 20% market share to AMD, it still leads AMD by about 20% in terms of market share. And if you look closer – look at the latest numbers, you will see that INTC has gained back its market share. Actually, in the last quarter, it had gained back all the market share it had lost in the past this year, and then some.

So, the fight is not over yet, not by a long shot – at least not in terms of market share, and INTC has been priced as if it had already lost. We will examine other aspects of this fight and INTC’s misprice next.

Source: Statista

Return on capital employed (“ROCE”)

A consistent and high ROCE is the hallmark of a business with a sustainable moat. A consistent and high ROCE also shows how effectively the reinvested income can be used to fuel further earning growth. Detailed discussions of ROCE of INTC can be found in my earlier article, and here I will just directly quote the results. INTC was able to maintain a remarkably consistent ROCE over the past decade: on average 41%. In this calculation, I considered the following items capital actually employed: Working capital (including payables, receivables, and inventory), PPE (Property, Plant, and Equipment), and finally, research and development expenses are also capitalized.

To put things in perspective, the next chart compares INTC’s ROCE against the FAAMG stocks, a group of overachievers that are currently the market’s favorites. As can be seen, with an average ROCE of 41%, INTC actually earns a comparable profit among this group of overachievers. The difference in ROCE is not enough to justify the difference in the valuation.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Marginal return on capital employed (“MROCE”)

For a mature business that dominates the market (such as INTC), a key concern is if the business has entered the stage of diminishing return. That is if the business has run out of good places to reinvestment and as a result faces either stagnation or declining profitability. The key concept to gauge such concern, in addition to the ROCE above, is the marginal return on capital employed (“MROCE”). To me, ROCE and MROCE are the most two important metrics for analyzing a business. They reveal the most fundamental two aspects of the same central issue of profitability. ROCE tells us how profitable the business has been or is so far. And MROCE sheds insights into which direction the profitability is likely to go.

A bit of historical background. From what I’ve learned, the legendary economist John Maynard Keynes first explicitly expressed this concept, although people before him have observed and thought about it for some time already. What the concept tries to capture is a basic law in economic activities: the law of diminishing returns. Warren Buffett likes to say that interest rate acts like gravity on all economic activities. Well, diminishing returns act like gravity on all economic activities too, if not more so, as long as human nature does not change in any fundamental way.

The next chart illustrates the concept. As long as shareholders are seeking profit, a public business will first invest its money at projects with the highest possible rate of return (i.e., picking the lowest hanging apples first or getting the most bang for the buck first). Therefore, the first batch of available resources is invested at a high rate of return – the highest the business can possibly identify. The second batch of money will have to be invested at a somewhat lower rate of return since the best ideas have been taken by the first batch of resources already, and so on. The last batch of money invested may earn a rate of return that is only above the cost of capital. And finally, the end result is a declining MROCE curve as shown.

Source: author

The ROCE we normally talk about and companies report refers to the average of this curve – averaging the return on all batches of money invested. Obviously, the average is very useful information by itself. It tells us how efficiently the business has been converting resources into profit so far – but its limitation is that it only tells us the efficiency of the resources that have already been invested so far. What is of equal importance to investors is the MROCE, which tells us how much incremental profit the business WILL generate when the next batch of resources are invested.

For investors, a dream business to invest in would be a business that enjoys a flat MROCE curve as shown by the solid blue line. This would be a business that is perfectly scalable. A business that earns a consistent and stable profit for every batch of resources invested. However, such a business is really only a dream business. I mentioned earlier that diminishing returns act like gravity on all economic activities - because they really do. There has been no business (at least not so far in human history) that can keep growing while at the same time maintaining a constant return on capital. At some point, gravity always catches up and the return begins to decline (as shown by the dashed blue line).

INTC’s MROCE

So, for investors, the next best deal is to invest in a business that A) has a high and stable ROCE, and B) that is still in the scalable stage (the gravity of diminishing return has not caught up yet). And as shown in the next chart, INTC seems to be such a business still at such a stage.

This chart shows the MROCE and ROCE for INTC over recent years. The ROCE data are the same as those discussed in the previous section. The MROCE data are estimated by the following steps. First, the capital employed was calculated for each year. Second, the earnings were calculated each year. Third, then the incremental of capital employed year over year was calculated. Similarly, the incremental earnings year over year were also calculated. And finally, the ratio between the incremental earnings and incremental capital employed was calculated to approximate the MROCE. During years when there were large fluctuations in either the incremental earnings or the capital employed, a multi-year running average was taken to smooth the fluctuations.

The results shown in the following chart show that in recent years, INTC has been actually able to maintain an MROCE that is higher than the average ROCE so far. As aforementioned, the ROCE has been on average 41% in recent years, and the MROCE has been on average 57%. And the difference here is large enough to be caused by the inevitable uncertainties in the financial data and rounding off errors. So, this result suggests that INTC has not reached the stage of diminishing return yet - gravity has not caught up yet. And if the current MROCE continues, INTC will continue its high and consistent ROCE and even further expands it to 57%.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Valuation and ROCE revisited

After the above discussion of its profitability sustainability, let’s look at the valuation. As can be seen from the following numbers in the chart, at its current price levels, INTC’s PE is about 11.5x, far below the FAAMG stocks. As aforementioned, INTC’s average ROCE of 41% is admittedly below some of the FAAMG stocks, but it is overall comparable to this group of overachievers. The difference in ROCE is not enough to justify the difference in the valuation.

The misprice is even more dramatic when we include the MROCE in the discussion, as shown in the next chart. This chart compares INTC’s future profitability assuming its current MROCE continues. As mentioned above, ROCE represents the profitability earned by the investments the business HAD MADE IN THE PAST, and MROCE represents the profitability earned by the investments BEING MADE NOW. As the MROCE continues, the ROCE will eventually converge to the MROCE, i.e., 57% in INTC’s case. At this level, INTC would compare even more favorably against the FAAMG stocks, and the current compressed valuation is even more pronounced.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Conclusion and final thought

This article analyzes Intel, with a focus on its profit sustainability and scalability. This analysis examines the most important aspect of profit Sustainability: marginal return on capital employed (“MROCE”). ROCE tells us how profitable the business has been or is so far. And MROCE sheds insights into which direction the profitability is likely to go.

The results show that the stock has been mispriced substantially both in absolute terms and also when adjusted for its profitability. Such misprice, combined with its prospects of profit scalability and sustainability, can drive a dramatic change in its valuation. In particular,