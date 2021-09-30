Viktor_Gladkov/iStock via Getty Images

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is the world's largest online travel agency across a portfolio of brands including "Booking.com", "Priceline.com", and "KAYAK" among others. The company also owns "OpenTable.com" as the leading portal for U.S. dining reservations. Compared to the historic disruptions in the segment during the depths of the pandemic, Booking is now benefiting from a turnaround of global travel and leisure. While operating metrics are still below pre-pandemic levels, the stock has gained momentum with an improving outlook including some encouraging recent Covid data. We expect the theme of a post-pandemic recovery to continue through next year particularly with a return of international travel as restrictions are eased by several countries. We are bullish on the stock and see more upside through 2022 with Booking well-positioned to consolidate its market leadership supported by overall positive fundamentals.

BKNG Earnings Recap

Booking last reported its Q2 results in early August generating $2.2 billion in revenues, up 243% from the weak comparison period last year which was defined by the lockdown stage of the pandemic with a collapse in travel demand. Favorably, revenue this quarter was also up 89% sequentially from Q1 with Covid vaccination rates climbing worldwide driving more people to book hotel accommodations, airline tickets, and rental cars. In this regard, total gross bookings reached $22.0 billion, just 13% below Q2 2019, in part benefiting from some pent-up demand from travelers looking to take vacations for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

While the Q2 operating loss narrowed from last year, non-GAAP EPS remained negative at -$2.55 reflecting a ramp-up in expenses primarily from marketing with the company restarting advertising campaigns worldwide. Still, adjusted EBITDA turned positive to $48 million reversing a loss of -$376 million in Q2 2020.

One of the uncertainties in recent months has been the impact of the resurgence in Covid cases related to the delta variant. Booking noted that into the early part of Q3 in July, there was a softness in some countries in terms of room bookings compared to June although the trends were still strong relative to 2020 and even 2019. While management is not offering financial guidance for the year ahead, the expectation is that the trends continue to firm going forward. From the earnings conference call:

We expect our Q3 revenue as a percentage of gross bookings will increase meaningfully from Q2 due to the high concentration of checkings expected in the third quarter and will be about in line with Q3 2019. As a reminder, the exact relationship between revenue and gross bookings in Q3 will be impacted by how our bookings trend in August and September. We expect marketing expenses in Q3 will decline several points less than gross bookings, as we expect to invest in capturing demand and increasing awareness during the peak travel season and ahead of the continued global recovery of travel demand.

The company ended the quarter with $16.1 billion in cash and investments against $12.3 billion in debt. This net-cash position highlights solid liquidity and represents a strong point in the company's investment profile.

Why Did Booking Stock Go Up?

BKNG currently trading around $2,400 per share is up about 9% year to date and near an all-time high. We also note that the stock has climbed 16% from a low of $2,050 in late August, outperforming broad market stock indexes. Even with some of the ongoing financial weaknesses, the sense here is that the pandemic is ultimately only a temporary disruption and does not impact the company's long-term growth trajectory. By this measure, the market is placing a higher valuation premium on the stock considering its more positive forward earnings potential.

Considering the core exposure being travel and leisure, the outlook for Covid and its impact on travel demand is a critical component impacting the company's operating environment. Favorably, the latest data suggests the fears regarding the delta variant are dissipating with the chart below showing global Covid cases have declined sharply in recent weeks since peaking in late August. We can say that shares of Booking have been outperforming likely based on the overall better than expected Q2 results coupled with the improving Covid situation.

Declining Covid cases imply that it provides flexibility for governments worldwide to ease travel restrictions. Indeed, just last week, the Biden administration announced it was relaxing rules on international travelers from several countries entering the United States starting in November. As it relates to Booking, the move directly opens a new market for travel reservations including hotel accommodations which could boost results in the upcoming quarters. All-else-equal, a faster timetable for when the pandemic will end allowing for a return to normal likely adds some upside to the current revenue and earnings estimates for the company.

According to consensus, the market is forecasting Booking Holdings revenues to reach $10.4 billion this year while the company should be profitable with a non-GAAP EPS estimate of $40.79. 2022 is anticipated to be even stronger with an outlook for 46% revenue growth to $15.2 billion and EPS of $97.87 as the company benefits from a full year of more normalized operating conditions. The market expects Booking revenue and earnings by 2023 to surpass pre-pandemic 2019 levels. The bullish case for the stock is that there is some upside to these estimates as travel demand recovers.

BKNG Stock Forecast

One of the attractions of Booking given its size is that it captures more global trends compared to some other travel companies that are more regional or have a higher concentration of revenues being generated by travelers in the U.S. or otherwise. For example, Booking has a bigger European customer base compared to Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP), Trip.com Group (TCOM) while also benefiting from scale. The Booking.com brand, for example, has a clear advantage particularly in Europe with a 67% market share among all online travel agencies (OTA) in 2019 compared to just 12.8% for Expedia. On the other hand, Expedia is a bigger player in North America generating around half of its revenues in the United States. Within this group, Trip.com is recognized as the largest OTA in China.

The reason we believe Booking's brand position in Europe is important is that with the U.S. effectively reopening its borders to international travelers, we can expect more European consumers looking to book travel into the United States via the Booking platform generating more growth momentum for the next year. While the European continent has lagged the U.S. in terms of its post-Covid recovery, there is a case to be made that it can outperform going forward from some lower expectations. Several of the smaller countries in Europe are just beginning to ease Covid restrictions meaning 2022 will be a bigger reopening story compared to what was a faster turnaround in the U.S. for 2021.

Taking a look at the relative valuation, curiously all four of the major travel stocks we mentioned as the peer group trade at a similar earnings multiple around 25x based on their current 2022 consensus EPS. For BKNG, compared to a 5-year average P/E closer to 29x, we believe the stock remains undervalued in the context of the improving outlook. Notably, within the 2022 estimates, Booking forecast revenue growth of 45% is above the 37% expected by Expedia next year as its closest competitor. Recognizing that each of these companies has key differences while benefiting from some of the same high-level tailwinds, Booking is our top pick within OTA.

Another aspect of Booking that we like is its OpenTable platform for restaurant reservations which has the tailwind of improving conditions in the restaurant industry. With the return of indoor dining, a theme has been more consumers utilizing technology for table reservations which Booking can leverage cross-marketing and selling opportunities for the core travel services. Management noted during the earnings conference call that Priceline.com as a brand within the portfolio has seen strong market momentum. Agoda, which is a leader in the Asia-Pacific region has also generated positive operating trends.

Is BKNG Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

In many ways, Booking Holdings is the ultimate post-Covid reopening trade considering travel between flight tickets and hotel accommodations were one of the hardest areas of economic activity during the pandemic. The improving outlook and the company's resilient financial position are a testament to its high-quality profile. We rate shares of BKNG as a buy with a price target of $3,000 for the year ahead representing a 30x multiple on the current consensus 2022 EPS. The ability of the company to outperform earnings expectations as the global travel recovery accelerates can represent an upside catalyst for the stock.

The main risk here beyond a deterioration to the global macro outlook would be a concerning resurgence of Covid accompanied by renewed efforts at travel restrictions. Any indication that demand is slowing would likely force a reassessment of the earnings outlook and pressure the stock. The market for online travel agencies remains highly competitive with a fast-changing landscape. Larger internet companies introducing their own shopping and price comparison tools could end up adding volatility to margins and market share. The next couple of quarters will be important to get a clearer picture of trends in financial margins and operating cash flows compared to the depressed levels in the first half of 2021.