Marlon Trottmann/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Westpac Banking Corp. (NYSE:WBK) is the second-largest Australian bank and provides a range of banking and financial services to retail and business customers, such as mortgages, consumer finance, credit cards, business loans, and term deposits. For years this bank was known as a steady-as-she-goes blue chip that was the epitome of strength and stability in the Australian economy. We view WBK as a great company with durable competitive advantages.

In this article, we will weigh the bullish sentiment against the bear case so investors can make an informed decision about whether or not to go long the stock.

5 Reasons To Like WBK

1) Diversified Business Model

Westpac has a diversified set of financial services businesses, giving it more stable earnings power. As a bank, it also benefits when interest rates rise, providing some hedging benefits against rising interest rates which would hurt most other common equities.

2) Strong Competitive Advantages

Its large size and AA- credit rating provide it with competitive advantages such as:

Cost Advantages

As the second largest bank in Australia and the third largest bank in New Zealand, Westpac has 14 million banking customers and is the number one or two player across mortgages, business loans, and cards.

This scale gives it considerable cost advantages as most of its funding comes from customer deposits, which typically cost it little to nothing in interest. It is able to attract so many customer deposits through its market leading digital and mobile applications (over 4.5 million active digital customers) and its superior marketing and branch (over 900 branches and 1,400 ATMs) presence that come in at a lower cost per dollar of revenue since it has so much more revenue than most of its competitors.

The company also keeps bad debt losses lower than it would otherwise thanks to its superior data and robust credit analysis resources from its scale and years of business experience as Australia's first bank.

Finally, its superior scale and strong balance sheet enable it to fund regulation costs more easily than smaller competitors.

Switching Costs

Its broader product offerings within its core banking business as well as superior digital and physical presence strengthen its switching cost competitive advantage as it makes it less likely that a customer would leave the bank for a competitor when WBK offers it better services to begin with.

Dominant Market Position

Given that its relative scale is so important to maintaining its competitive advantages, it is important that WBK is able to maintain that dominant market position. Since the Australian government has a "four pillars" policy that prevents any of the largest banks from taking over each other or merging with each other and any individual ownership of an Australian bank that exceeds 15% must be approved by the government, the chances of a competitor achieving exceedingly large scale relative to WBK is very unlikely.

As you can see in the graph below, prior to the past year-and-a-half of challenges hitting WBK, it generated very attractive and steady returns on equity. This is a testament to its strong and durable competitive advantages.

Data by YCharts

3) Focusing On Strengths

The company is moving aggressively towards simplifying and focusing the business on its strengths by exiting non-core businesses, consolidating its international business, reducing product offering and simplifying the customer experience, and increasingly relying on data and digital infrastructure to enhance the customer experience.

This past year it set up a specialist businesses division and completed its review of non-core businesses. This led them to sell their vendor finance business and also exit from the energy trading desk.

In its consumer division, it removed 40 fees to further simplify the customer experience while also selling 740 ATMs and closing 40 branches to cut costs.

Finally, it established a Lines of Business model with end-to-end accountability, made 65% of its loan documents digital, and established a new complaint management system to improve customer service.

As the company continues to execute on its strategic priorities, we believe that further efficiencies will be unlocked (strengthening their cost advantage further) and customer stickiness will further improve.

4) Fortress Balance Sheet

The AA- balance sheet makes it one of most financially healthy banks in the world and the high percentage of its capital sourcing coming from extremely low cost customer deposits give it plenty of resources and flexibility to overcome current challenges.

Additionally, the Australian banking system did relatively well during the global financial crisis and today it is in a much stronger position. Common equity Tier 1 capital ratios have increased by 50%, for example.

5) Dividend Reinstated

WBK recently reinstated its semi-annual dividend which, if continued at the current level would deliver an attractive annualized yield of 4.9%. Given that this yield should also be quite safe, we believe that the stock makes for an attractive dividend stock investment here.

3 Reasons Why The Market Doesn't Like It

1) Internal Scandals

In 2019, WBK was charged with 23 million alleged breaches of anti-money-laundering laws, prompting its Chairman and CEO to immediately resign and handing the bank the largest corporate fine in Australian history.

While the 23 million breaches may sound catastrophic, it really just means that it was a few mistakes in accounting and reporting that got repeated over and over again through the high volume business that WBK runs. Still, it is a big deal given that WBK must maintain the public trust and act responsibly given its mission-critical role in the Australian economy.

Ultimately, the case forced WBK to admit to all 23 million breaches of the law for failing to report international transactions and insufficiently monitoring customers making suspicious transactions. This past September, WBK agreed to pay a $1.3 billion fine to settle the case.

In addition to the fine, WBK will likely face increased costs each year to improve its systems to avoid a repeat of the failure and restore public confidence in the bank.

2) General Economic Headwinds

Another reason that Mr. Market is not enthusiastic about WBK's prospects is Australia's general economic weakness at present.

First of all, the country has slipped into negative real interest rates, which pretty much always imply that interest rates must rise to stem inflation:

Source

While rising interest rates would actually be welcome to banks since it would enable them to raise their lending margins and therefore increase profits, it also means that pressure will be placed on the country's mortgage market, which is already under stress (more on that later).

Additionally, increasing interest rates while the country's economy is just starting to recover from the COVID-19 induced recession will not be ideal either. It will also hurt WBK by causing an increase in defaults.

In the meantime, as long as the country does not raise interest rates, the Australian Dollar will continue to suffer, hurting WBK's performance for U.S. investors (since the stock is priced in Australian Dollars).

3) Mortgage Sector Headwinds

Australia's mortgage market has begun struggling of late and WBK has significant exposure to the sector, hurting its results.

Meanwhile, housing prices seem to have at least temporarily peaked as has household debt, both of which have been on a relentless rise over the past several decades

This growth has largely been fueled by Australia's strong economic growth over that period. Thanks to its rich natural resources and vast undeveloped land, Australia has received relentless export demand from developing economies in the Asia-Pacific region (especially China) and has also attracted significant foreign real estate investments. As a result, there has not been an economic downturn in the Australian economy in decades, leading to dramatic growth in housing prices.

Unfortunately - largely due to the foreign real estate investment surge - Australian wages have been unable to keep up with the cost of real estate. Today Australians have to pay - on average - over 50% of their income for their housing, which is roughly double what Americans have to pay.

With such a large debt buildup, the COVID-19 recession is certainly putting heavy pressure on the real estate market, as the housing price numbers indicate.

Westpac is Australia's number one mortgage lender, which is likely a big reason why Mr. Market's opinion of its value has fallen considerably.

Why The Market Is Wrong

1) Scandal Penalties Largely In Rearview Mirror

While management certainly has work to do to fix lingering issues pertaining to its recent scandal, it has already put the worst in behind it. This past year they:

settled the proceedings and class actions with a $1.3 billion fine

paid $280 million to customers for all remediation programs

established a financial crime, compliance, and conduct function

hired 400 risk, compliance, and financial crime experts

increased the stability of the IT infrastructure

launched the CORE program to enhance the management of non-financial risk

Moving forward, they are focused on continued improvements in risk management by delivering on their financial crime remediation and CORE programs and reducing correspondent bank relationships. They also will accelerate customer payments.

While this issue will leave scars that will take years to fully heal, the bank is big enough, strong enough, and the industry commoditized enough, that it should not put a serious dent in its competitive advantages and enable its returns on equity to rebound fairly quickly along with the broader Australian and New Zealand economies.

2) Balance Sheet and Margin of Safety Mitigate Headwinds

First and foremost, even if fears about Australia's and New Zealand's economies bear out, WBK does have an extremely strong balance sheet and a sizable margin of safety to protect investors from losing money on their investment at current prices.

Additionally, its mortgage portfolios have a very conservative loan-to-value structure, reducing downside risk.

In New Zealand, the housing market is already experiencing a recovery and in Australia the government is lending it heavy support to help it recover. With one of the lower debt-to-GDP ratios among developed countries, the Australian government should have plenty of dry powder remaining to support the economy as needed and keep the housing market stable, if not growing again.

Australian consumer sentiment has also rebounded sharply since the height of the COVID-19 crisis, which bodes well for a recovery:

Given the latest data and Australia's significant remaining resources to support its economy, we do not see sufficient reason to be seriously concerned about any short-term collapse in the Australian housing market or economy as a whole.

While we would not be surprised to see slowing growth or even a mild recession in the near term, we have already accounted for this in our discounted cash flow valuation model and still enjoy significant margin of safety on top of that.

3) Business Is Unlikely To Lose To Competitors

Given its decades-long presence in the Australian economy, massive customer base, and significant durable competitive advantages, it is highly unlikely that WBK will lose meaningful market share to competitors. We see it remaining as a major force in the Australian and New Zealand economies for years - if not decades - to come and expect it to grow along with those economies.

Investor Takeaway

WBK was and - we believe - still is a blue chip Australian bank that plays a mission-critical role in its economy. While we do expect stagnation - if not recession - in the country's economic growth over the short term, we also believe that the country has enough economic strengths to continue to grow at a strong clip long term. WBK - given its competitive advantages and AA- balance sheet - will be in prime position to grow right along with it.

Even if it doesn't, the stock offers an attractive risk-adjusted dividend yield that makes it fit in well with an income investor's portfolio.

As a final note, its dividend is fully franked, which means that there is no withholding tax for foreign investors. For those who are curious how franking of dividends works, I found this page to be a useful guide.

Additionally, The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority recently announced that - starting in 2021 - Australian banks are no longer limited to distributing less than 50% of earnings to shareholders.