Investment Thesis

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is a data platform. Its purpose is to help customers make sense of the data they are generating. As Splunk covers three rapidly growing spaces, security ops, infrastructure management, and IT teams, you would be forgiven for assuming that this is a rapidly growing top line business. Yet, due to its business model transition, its growth story is being hidden under its slower growth legacy business.

Here I go through the positive and negative aspects investors should consider when appraising Splunk, but ultimately, paying 7x next year's revenues is a fair valuation for Splunk. Here's why:

Investors Sentiment Wavers

Data by YCharts

The past six months have seen Splunk's shares oscillate plenty but finally go nowhere fast. This has been the same dynamic as its peers, with Sumo Logic (SUMO) and Palantir (PLTR), not having anything impressive to write home about either.

In fact, it could be argued that against this shaky market, Splunk's unchanged share price appreciation is a demonstration that Splunk's valuation has found its floor?

What's more, it's noteworthy to state that during the past few years, while the backdrop for AI analytics has rapidly expanded and the demand to manage data has become increasingly pervasive and specialized, that Splunk's share price is trading at roughly the same valuation as it was back in early 2019.

In other words, during the period that should have seen Splunk as one of the best performers, has in actuality seen a holding that's riddled shareholders with disappointment. But what should investors think about now?

Splunk's Revenue Growth Rates Leave Much to Be Desired

Source: Author's calculations; **company guidance

Splunk's revenue growth rates as it approaches its fiscal Q4 are anything but stellar. Furthermore, this is made even less appetizing given the easy comparisons that Splunk is going to come up against with last year's fiscal Q4.

However, there are many different underlying currents that we need to discuss here, so let's dig further.

Digging Further into Splunk's Prospects

Splunk serves the data economy with its focus on data collection, security, IT operations, and observability. Splunk has two main products, Splunk Platform and Splunk Solutions.

Splunk Platform is focused on real-time data collection, indexing, and reporting via data management processes. While Splunk Solution has three overarching themes:

Security and threat detection

IT visibility to predict outages.

Observability as a cloud-only service.

Yet, despite having a lot of promise particularly given customers' ''nonstop digital transformation'', Splunk's cloud transition has overtaken its financial performance, as Splunk moves its customers from upfront licensing to the highly coveted subscription business model.

(Q2 Earnings presentation)

Above is what Splunk wants investors to focus on, Spunk's rapidly growing Cloud ARR business that continues to report more than 70% y/y growth for more than 10 quarters. We can see above that already starting this quarter, fiscal Q3 2022, Splunk's cloud ARR revenues will be on a $1 billion ARR, meaning it's now at a meaningful scale.

While the graph that follows is what bears have clung onto:

(Q2 Earnings Presentation)

The fact that Splunk's non-cloud ARR business is the biggest portion of its revenue and that side of the business will be a bigger needle mover than its cloud ARR operations.

Furthermore, there's the argument to be had that many customers are simply moving their business from on-premise to the cloud, so revenues are coming out of the left pocket to inflate the right pocket.

As you can see, the ARR on that side of the business is trending lower with Q2 2022 reaching 22% y/y growth.

On yet the other hand, we should take note that over the next 3 or 4 quarters, Splunk's Cloud business will make up 50% of its revenues, at which point the Cloud ARR would be the needle mover for Splunk's business. And that's great for shareholders, right?

Well, not quite so, because Splunk's cloud business margins aren't that exciting:

(Q2 Earnings Presentation)

As you can see in the graphic on the right, Splunk's cloud gross margins are only around 61%. This implies that with the passage of time, as Splunk's cloud business comes to dominate Splunk's operations, investors are going to be left with a middle-of-the-road gross margin business.

SPLK Stock Valuation - Cheaply Priced, But Not Bargain Basement

Looking back to fiscal Q4 2020, Splunk had this graphic as its fiscal 2023 target:

(Source)

The graph above notes that by 2023, within two years, Splunk is going to be eyeing up to $1 billion in cash flows from operations.

Given that this long-term guidance has dropped from Splunk's more recent investors' presentations, I am inclined to believe that management isn't sure if it can hit those targets. And that's part of the problem here, if investors can't gain confidence in management's forecast, it's difficult to build a solid bullish thesis.

That being said, Splunk is priced at 7x next year's revenues. Compared with countless other cloud data businesses, this is a fair price. For instance, this is practically the same multiple as Sumo Logic, a company with essentially the same growth profile as Splunk.

The Bottom Line

Splunk has fallen from grace, yet its underlying prospects remain reasonably attractive. So investors are left with a mixed bag. However, keep in mind, that at 7x next year's revenues, there's already a lot of pessimism being priced in.

Taken as a whole, I believe that there are better investment opportunities to deploy one's capital into right now. Good luck & happy investing!