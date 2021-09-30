wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Sometimes it feels as if the US Biotech industry is playing chicken about drug pricing. The prices just keep going up even for drugs of questionable efficacy. Alzheimer’s disease is a terrible progressive burden that has resisted effective treatments. Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been developing monoclonal antibody treatments aimed at slowing disease progression. The story has been a roller coaster and, like many hard-to-treat diseases, the results of their new drug Aduhelm (aducanumab) have been less than exciting. However, the FDA approved the drug, but requires more trials, which if not successful might lead to the approval being withdrawn. The company has 9 years to establish further data on efficacy. Since the controversial FDA approval, an increasing number of hospitals have decided not to provide service for this drug.

Why is the FDA decision about Aduhelm controversial?

Normally drugs are approved when disease progression is arrested or better still the disease is cured. It is important for investors to note that Aduhelm is not (yet) claimed to cure Alzheimer’s or even arrest disease progression. The claims are around a particular group of symptoms of the disease (amyloid beta plaques in the brain) that not all researchers accept as being central to the disease itself.

Dr Patrizia Cavazzoni (Director FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research) announced approval of Aduhelm (aducanumab) under its Accelerated Approval program which allows approval before clinical benefit is proven, but where another indicator of useful therapy is demonstrated. This kind of approval requires further studies after approval to show that there is in fact clinical benefit. Aduhelm showed in one study that the amyloid plaques were significantly reduced and there was a reduction in clinical decline, while in a second trial the expected clinical decline endpoint was not reached (even though there was a decrease in amyloid plaques). As Lane Simonian has indicated, that situation is even more complicated because the good results observed seem to center around patients with a specific type of ApoE4 gene.

The FDA decision

The FDA approval is highly unusual because it has not been based on expert advice, which was overwhelmingly against approval. For those interested in the deliberations of the relevant Peripheral & Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting of November 6, 2020, are here.

The approval (even though it is provisional and could eventually be withdrawn) seems largely to be because Alzheimer’s is a dreadful disease and patients have no real expectation for finding a treatment that will address disease development. The FDA seems to have accepted that, notwithstanding only one of two trials was successful, it might turn out that Aduhelm will be helpful. Initially the FDA gave approval for treating patients at all stages of Alzheimer’s, even though even in the most optimistic circumstances it seems very unlikely that the drug will be of much value to patients with advanced Alzheimer’s. Now the FDA has limited its recommendation to treating early stage Alzheimer’s. This in turn raises some issues because early stage disease isn’t necessarily Alzheimer’s, nor does mild cognitive impairment necessarily lead to Alzheimer’s. In addition, Aduhelm has significant side effects, mostly concerning brain swelling and bleeding.

The approval was conducted under FDA accelerated approval. A condition of such approvals is that follow up (Phase 4) confirmatory studies are conducted to show that the drug is clinically effective. A recent article in the BMJ indicates that almost half (112 of 253) drugs with this accelerated approval have not been subsequently shown to be clinically effective despite being market for considerable periods. Only 16 of the 253 drugs approved under the accelerated program have been withdrawn.

FDA approval was the key to a potential bonanza for Biogen. The point is that while the FDA approved Aduhelm, it did so in the face of a 10 out of 11 experts recommending that the drug NOT be approved, within the 11th expert being uncertain about his view. This is a very big and conclusive “no”, most probably because the expert group faced two trials where amyloid plaques declined, but in only one of those was there clinical benefit. (Could this be taken as a suggestion that amyloid plaque is not central to disease progression?)

It is not surprising that approval of the drug by the FDA, in spite of no support from the expert committee, has raised a lot of angry responses. Two house committees (Energy & Commerce and Oversight & Reform have contacted the FDA asking about apparent anomalies in the approval process. The contacts between Biogen and FDA officials over the last 3 years are being investigated.

Expert views on prescribing Aduhelm

Massachusetts General Hospital recently provided a statement concerning hospital policy about Aduhelm. “After careful deliberation and review, Mass General Brigham has decided that it will not provide aducanumab (Aduhelm™) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease at this time”. Mass Gen has a Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee. The review involved a review of clinical, economic and operational considerations. The decision was based on review of safety and efficacy, and the Hospital acknowledged that this might be difficult news for some patients. The hospital indicates that if new data becomes available, they will re-evaluate their decision. Biogen’s response was that it was disappointed that Mass Gen had chosen to deny patients the choice to receive an FDA-approved treatment that is the only available treatment for Alzheimer’s.

Other major hospital systems deciding not to prescribe Aduhelm include the Cleveland Clinic and Mount Sinai.

Why a patient (or family) might consider Aduhelm

Biogen has announced a price of $56,000/year for treatment, although there is an indication that the price may vary depending on success of treatment (i.e. whether or not it delays progression).

While the initial FDA approval of Aduhelm was that it applied for Alzheimer’s generally, it is hard to see why someone who is suffering advanced Alzheimer's might pay $56,000/yr to at best achieve no progression of the already advanced illness. Later the FDA revised their decision to limit approval to early stages of Alzheimer’s. However, a drug priced at $56,000 annually seems like a huge financial burden which doesn’t go away. Biogen is not suggesting that Aduhelm will resolve Alzheimer’s. At best it seems that it might arrest progression.

My take on Aduhelm is that it involves an investment in hope. The upside of success with Aduhelm seems of limited value for any patient with Alzheimer’s, be they in the early stages or with advanced disease.

Would spending $56,000 annually, because there is no other treatment, help assuage family concern?

Aduhelm dissolves plaque

Alzheimer’s is a slowly evolving and complex disease. There have been many hypotheses about Alzheimer’s but even today cause and effect is not clear for the disease. The most obvious diagnostic for Alzheimer’s is the presence of amyloid plaques but it is still controversial as to what role plaques have in terms of the neural effects of Alzheimer’s.

A lot of money has been invested in seeking treatments that arrest plaque development, prevent new plaque from forming and ideally dismantle plaque already formed. The results have been meagre.

Competitors

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (gantenerumab) and Eli Lilly (LLY) (donanemab) both have Alzheimer’s monoclonal antibody drugs targeting amyloid plaques in development, but both are behind Biogen. The share prices of both companies appear to have been impacted by the failure of Aduhelm to get traction.

Amyloid plaques or Tau?

Amyloid plaques aren’t the only obvious abnormalities in Alzheimer’s. The protein Tau is involved with making neurofibrillary tangles inside brain cells.

A second Biogen monoclonal antibody (gosuranemab) treatment for Alzheimer’s involved binding to Tau. Biogen recently announced topline results from its Phase 2 TANGO study of gosuranemab, which showed that it had no clinical benefit in early stage Alzheimer’s patients. Biogen has announced that is won’t go further with clinical development of gosuranemab.

Why Aduhelm approval might harm the search for effective Alzheimer’s treatments

While big pharma goals are about curing disease and eliminating suffering, at the end of the day biotech and pharma companies are “for profit” companies. So the ability to make money is a major goal. Approving Aduhelm might have led to massive revenue for Biogen, with one estimate indicating a market size of $17 billion annually; this seems unlikely now and the share price of BIIB has fallen with this realisation. It is possible that competing product developments for the same target (amyloid plaques) might get approval by the FDA, based on the amyloid hypothesis rather than clinical effect. However, this seems to be less likely with the controversy surrounding the FDA decision.

There are a lot of clinical trials concerning Alzheimer’s, with clinicaltrials.gov showing 2661 studies currently. Of course these trials encompass all kinds of study, including dietary approaches and also development of diagnostics, but using Alzheimer’s plus drugs gives 1,699 studies.

Conclusion

Alzheimer’s is a terrible disease and Pharma companies seeking to find therapies that address disease progression are brave and will be rewarded for success. I’ve been proved to be too conservative about chance of success in avoiding investment in Moderna or BioNTech mRNA vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 (which cause COVID-19). I’m more confident that investing in Biogen is unlikely to achieve outperformance, at least based on expectations of Aduhelm success. There is too much chance that the indifferent results will continue. The FDA is under pressure to provide more details as to why it approved the drug. Of course, Biogen has 9 years to confirm the value of its Aduhelm, but I’m doubtful that it can. There are biotech companies with leads for Alzheimer’s and some with partnerships with big Pharma (e.g. Australian biotech company Bionomics (OTCPK:OTCQB:BNOEF) has a partnership with Merck (NYSE:MRK) involving 2 candidates in Phase 1 trials addressing cognitive impairment in Alzheimer’s). If you want to invest in Alzheimer’s there is a lot more upside (but of course more risk) by digging into other potential candidate drugs. If you are looking to invest in an Alzheimer’s treatment, there are lots of other candidates, although this is a very tough disease. Meanwhile, since Aduhelm was approved, with a big spike in the share price to above $400, Biogen’s share price has drifted back to where it was before the announcement ($285). There are other reasons for viewing Biogen favourably, but I think Aduhelm should not be part of your reason for investing in Biogen.

I am not a financial advisor, but I’ve been in the biotech industry for a long time and pay attention to outstanding investment opportunities. I hope my comments on Aduhelm help you and your financial advisor consider whether or not to invest in Biogen.