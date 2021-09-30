Vedat OGUZCAN/iStock via Getty Images

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is in the midst of an upswing. There’s no other way to describe it. The stock is trending higher, backed by strong earnings growth. In Q2, for instance, ONTO beat expectations even with the bar set high. Revenue and non-GAAP EPS grew by 43.3% and 119% YoY. These numbers are nothing to sneeze at, yet there’s reason to believe they could get even better in the second half of FY2021. Why will be covered next.

ONTO reaches record highs in Q2 FY2021

As mentioned before, ONTO beat estimates for the top and the bottom line even though the bar was set high. Guidance called for Q2 revenue of $173-184M, an increase of 32.3% YoY at the midpoint, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.76-0.85, an increase of 91.7% YoY at the midpoint, but ONTO still managed to sail past those numbers.

As it turned out, Q2 FY2021 revenue increased by 14.2% QoQ and 43.3% YoY to $193.4M, a new all-time high. In fact, Q2 was the third consecutive quarter a new all-time high was set. Inspection technology outperformed with growth of 24% QoQ and 65% YoY. GAAP EPS increased by 373.3% YoY to $0.71 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 119% YoY to $0.92.

Non-GAAP operating expenses increased by 13.5% QoQ and 17% YoY to $55.8M, resulting in operating income of $49.7M, an increase of 18.6% QoQ and 105.1% YoY. In terms of market segments, advanced packaging & specialty devices accounted for 48% of revenue, advanced nodes 33% and software & services contributed the remaining 19%. The table below shows the numbers for Q2 FY2021.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 Q2 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $193.387M $169.279M $134.948M 14.24% 43.30% Gross margin 55% 53% 53% 200bps 200bps Operating margin 19% 16% 6% 300bps 1300bps Operating income (loss) $35.941M $27.485M $7.930M 30.77% 353.23% Net income (loss) $35.051M $24.113M $7.424M 45.36% 372.13% EPS $0.71 $0.49 $0.15 44.90% 373.33% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $193.387M $169.279M $134.948M 14.24% 43.30% Gross margin 55% 54% 53% 100bps 200bps Operating margin 26% 25% 18% 100bps 800bps Operating income $49.652M $41.874M $24.205M 18.57% 105.13% Net income $45.879M $36.339M $20.813M 26.25% 120.43% EPS $0.92 $0.73 $0.42 26.03% 119.05%

Q2 revenue exceeded the midpoint of guidance by almost $15M. Part of the reason why revenue was so much higher than expected was because ONTO was allowed to ship systems to China that were previously awaiting licenses from the U.S. government. Recall that at the second-to-last earnings call ONTO excluded about $25M in bookings from Q2 guidance. ONTO shipped about $13.1M once it received the required licenses, boosting revenue in Q2, but it did lose about $8M to cancellations. About $7.3M in orders is awaiting approval. From the Q2 earnings call:

“During the quarter, we received approval from the U.S. government to ship certain systems that we had in backlog since the end of 2020 to a customer in China. Those shipments totaled $13.1 million in the quarter. Due to a delay in getting this approval, our customers’ ramp plans and their customers’ orders shifted downward, and we agreed to cancel a portion of the original order totaling about approximately $8 million and redeploy those systems to other customers. We still have other systems awaiting government approval, which at the end of the second quarter totaled approximately $7.3 million.”

Guidance calls for Q3 FY2021 revenue of $190-200M, an increase of 54.2% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast expects GAAP EPS of $0.62-0.76, an increase of 331.3% YoY at the midpoint, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.85-0.99, an increase of 130% YoY at the midpoint. Keep in mind that ONTO has set a target of $800M in annual revenue, a gross margin of 55-56%, and EPS of $3.85-4.00. The high end of Q3 guidance suggest ONTO is getting close to the quarterly run rate needed to hit those targets.

Q3 FY2021 (guidance) Q3 FY2020 YoY Revenue $190-200M $126.49M 50.21-58.12% GAAP EPS $0.62-0.76 $0.16 287.50-375.00% Non-GAAP EPS $0.85-0.99 $0.40 112.50-147.50%

ONTO had previously raised its outlook for FY2021 after the year started out much stronger than initially expected. The updated guidance called for revenue to grow by about 30% YoY in FY2021, up from about 20% at the start of FY2021. ONTO also said it expected quarterly revenue to increase sequentially throughout FY2021 with a stronger second half of the year than the first half. A previous article delves deeper into ONTO’s updated outlook for FY2021.

While ONTO did not update its guidance for the whole year like it did in the first quarter, the latest numbers do suggest ONTO is on track to beating its current guidance for FY2021. For instance, if Q3 guidance is any indication, then ONTO is expected to grow by about 38.9% in the first three quarters of FY2021, well above the targeted 30%.

The final number for FY2021 could end up even higher than 38.9% since Q4 is not expected to be any weaker than Q3, on the contrary. While ONTO did not issue guidance for Q4, it did reiterate its expectations for Q4 to be stronger than Q3.

“We have a record backlog and visibility out to early 2022, so even with our strong results for the second quarter, we remain confident in the expectations set last quarter for continued growth in the second half, with the fourth quarter stronger than the third. Specifically, for the third quarter, we expect spending on logic to increase significantly in support of additional expansions by several logic suppliers in the second half of the year.”

ONTO is also making preparations for continued growth beyond FY2021.

“our growth is not only driven by the surge in demand for our products in existing markets, but also the progress we are making expanding into new markets, such as the image sensors, plainer films, panel packaging and high aspect ratio metrology. In total, these initiatives expand our served markets by over $350 million, creating additional revenue opportunities for 2022 and beyond.”

In a nutshell, ONTO is growing strong with no signs of any slowdown.

The stock is trending higher

The stock has done great this year. ONTO is up 61% YTD. In comparison, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has gained 24% in 2021. However, ONTO did not go up in a straight line as the move higher was anything but smooth. There were several instances of big selloffs as well as several instances of major rallies. The stock may have gained 61% in 2021, but it has suffered multiple double-digit declines on the way to achieving that number. The chart below shows the bumpy ride higher in 2021.

The chart also shows that while the stock has exhibited lots of volatility, the general direction is up. Every rally has been followed by a selloff and vice versa, but every low was nonetheless higher than the preceding one and every high was higher than the one before. The stock may be volatile, but the trend is clearly for the stock to move higher. The stock is currently off its highs and it may go lower, but even if it did, recent past suggests it will rebound on the way to new highs.

If there’s a slight dent in the bull case for ONTO, then it probably has to do with multiples. Multiples for ONTO are on the move. The table below shows the multiples for ONTO. For instance, ONTO’s enterprise value of $3.37B is roughly equal to 22 times EBITDA. Multiples are not ridiculously high, but they are higher than they’ve been in the recent past. For example, ONTO was valued at 2.4 times sales as recently as Q3 FY2020, but the stock has gained roughly 150% since then. ONTO is now valued at roughly 5.9 times sales with a market cap of $3.79B.

ONTO Market cap $3.79B Enterprise value $3.37B Revenue ("ttm") $644.29M EBITDA $154.24M Trailing P/E 43.51 Forward P/E 19.02 PEG ratio 1.79 P/S 5.88 P/B 2.84 EV/revenue 5.23 EV/EBITDA 21.86

Investor takeaways

ONTO is active in two industry segments that are very promising, the first being metrology and the other being advanced packaging. Both are ascending for different reasons. Metrology is becoming more important due to structural trends. The manufacture of leading-edge circuits is getting more complicated, which opens the door to all sorts of manufacturing defects. Metrology is the counter to this problem. It is tasked with keeping yields up and costs down. The need for metrology is expected to continue to go up because the manufacture of advanced semiconductors is becoming more and more challenging all the time.

Advanced packaging is another area where ONTO has great opportunity for growth. Advanced packaging offers many benefits to companies like increased yields through the use of multi-chip modules, which is why the market for advanced packaging is very likely to see tremendous growth in the coming years. The market is also fairly open with few established players, which means ONTO has a good opportunity to make its presence felt.

The latest numbers show there’s indeed great demand for what ONTO has to offer. Quarterly revenue broke the all-time high for the third consecutive quarter in Q2 on the way to another record high of $193.4M, an increase of 43.3% YoY. Non-GAAP EPS increased by 119% YoY to $0.92. The forecast calls for revenue and non-GAAP EPS to grow by 54.2% and 130% YoY in Q3.

While it’s not realistic to expect this kind of growth to continue indefinitely, there are no signs to be spotted of a slowdown. If anything, ONTO expects sequential growth throughout FY2021. As good as the first half was, the second half of FY2021 is expected to be better than the first half. The most recent guidance calls for FY2021 revenue to grow by 30%, but ONTO is on pace to grow by 38.9% in the first three quarters of FY2021, almost double the pace expected at the start of FY2021.

The stock has dropped by double digits on several occasions in 2021 and it may do so once again before the year is over, but ONTO has managed to recover and come back stronger each and every time. The stock is moving up with every high and every low higher than the preceding ones. The trend is clear and it’s up.

I was bullish ONTO heading into the Q2 report and remain so since nothing has changed that warrants a change of stance. The bull case for ONTO is as strong as ever. Granted, multiples are significantly higher than where they used to be, but they’re not unreasonable. The stock has been moving higher and there’s no need to jump ship as long as that’s the case. Stay the course is the way to go with ONTO on the move.